All 7 Members of Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact

The Hexenzirkel is a powerful coven of mages in Genshin Impact. This group was founded by Klee’s mother, Alice, and comprises some of the most powerful characters in the narrative, strong enough to even rival the gods. While the Hexenzirkel have been mentioned several times in the game already, they are yet to appear in-game. However, HoYoverse recently confirmed that two witches from this group will appear soon in the title with the latest Nod-Krai promotional video. Read on to learn more about each of the Hexenzirkel members in Genshin Impact.

The Hexenzirkel Members List

1. Alice

Alice is the founder of Hexenzirkel and is considered to be amongst the most powerful beings in Teyvat. She goes by the codename A and is known far and wide. She is the author of the Teyvat Travel Guide in the storyline and Spark Knight Klee’s mother. Up until now, she has never appeared in person. However, she has talked with the Traveler several times, especially during the Summer Events, which she specifically curates for the players and her daughter. Alice is also quite infamous in Inazuma for teasing Yae Miko and blowing up fireworks/bombs.

Alice will soon appear in Genshin Impact during the Nod-Krai arc of the storyline, where she is likely to play an important role. Moreover, leaks have indicated that she may become a playable character from the Pyro element, debuting in version 6.7.

2. Nicole

Nicole Reeyn, also known by her codename N, is another witch from Hexenzirkel who has yet to appear in-game. She is said to be a guide who can never get lost and is the mysterious voice that the Traveler hears in their head during the Sumeru and Fontaine Archon Quests, amongst others. It is speculated that Nicole is mute and can only talk to others in their heads, based on Wolfy’s description.

Another peculiar thing about Nicole is that she may be an Angel, one of the most ancient beings from Teyvat. It is likely that she was turned into a Seelie before becoming a human. In the latest Nod-Krai teaser, fans can see her bring out golden-colored wings, which also support this theory.

3. Rhinedottir (Gold)

Rhinedottir is one of the most elusive members of Hexenzirkel and possibly the most important. She is also referred to as Gold in the narrative and also goes by her codename, R. She is one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri’ah who brought upon the wrath of the Heavenly Principles on the nations. Rhinedottir is regarded as an exceptional alchemist who specializes in the Art of Khemia, a form of alchemy that can produce living beings. By using this art, she created various monsters in Teyvat like the Rifthounds, and also became the mother of her creations, Durin and Albedo.

As of now, Rhinedottier has devoured the heart of Naberius and has become one of the Four Shades of Heavenly Principles. It is likely she will play an important role in the narrative ahead.

4. Barbeloth

Astromancer Barbeloth Trismegistus, also known by her codename B, is another one of the Hexenzirkel witches. She has yet to appear in the story but has been mentioned several times already. She is the master of Mona Megistus and is the one to teach her about Astromancy. It is said that the Barbeloth can see the stars and accurately predict the future that lies ahead. She has also been described to be a person who nags a lot by Mona.

5. Ivanova

Ivanova, also referred to as J, is one of the Hexenzirkel mages who passed away before the game’s storyline began. She was regarded as a simple woman, compared to others in the ranks, who left the group after she got married. She later became the Mayor of Snezhnaya and has a long line of successors. Most recently, Scarlett, who appears in the Windblume’s Breath event of version 3.5, became Ivanova’s successor.

6. Andersdotter

Anya M. Andersdotter, or simply known by her codename M, was another one of the Hexenzirkel who passed away. She was a simple human with no magic in her; however, her ability to write captivating fairytales made her extraordinary. She is the writer of the in-game book series, The Boar Princess, and is the one who wrote the script of Simulanka.

7. Octavia

Octavia, also known by her codename O, is a mysterious mage from Hexenzirkel who has yet to be discussed in the storyline of Genshin Impact. Currently, nothing is known about her yet, and it is likely the developer will talk about her in future quests.