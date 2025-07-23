All Minerals in Prospecting – Roblox

Prospecting revolves around digging the dirt and sifting it to find precious minerals. While you can easily find Gold and Silver after upgrading your pan a couple of times, others like Emerald, Iridium, and Opal require you to dig at certain spots on the map to acquire them. Since locating them can be a time-consuming task, we have curated an All Minerals in Prospecting Guide to help you find and dig all of them.

List of All the Minerals in Prospecting

Before moving forward, note that the lists are divided by the various rarities that the minerals in Prospecting are available in. This will further help simplify identifying and digging them.

1. Common Minerals in Prospecting

Image Mineral Name Spawn Location Sell Value Pyrite Rubble Creek Sands $500/Kg Silver – Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta $700/Kg Copper – Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $800/Kg Gold – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta

– Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $1,000/Kg Platinum – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River $2,000/Kg Seashell – Sunset Beach $2,200/Kg Amethyst – Rubble Creek Sands

– Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $3,500/Kg Pearl – Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta $5,000/Kg

2. Uncommon Minerals in Prospecting

Image Name Spawn Location Sell Value Titanium – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River Delta $7,500/Kg Neodymium – Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $10,000/Kg Topaz – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta $14,000/Kg Smoky Quartz – Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta

– Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $16,000/Kg Malachite – Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $18,000/Kg Coral – Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta $23,000/Kg Sapphire – Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River $25,000/Kg

3. Rare Minerals in Prospecting

Image Mineral Spawn Location Sell Price Ruby – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River $30,000/Kg Lapis Lazuli – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River $40,000/Kg Jade – Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta $40,000/Kg Silver Clamshell – Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta $50,000/Kg Onyx – Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta

– Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $75,000/Kg Meteoric Iron – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River $80,000/Kg Azuralite – Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $120,000/Kg

4. All Epic Minerals

Image Mineral Spawn Location Sell Price Iridium – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta $150,000/Kg Moonstone – Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta

– Sunset Beach $200,000/Kg Opal – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Sunset Beach $325,000/Kg Ashvein – Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis

– Sunset Beach $222,000/Kg Emerald – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $250,000/Kg Golden Pearl – Fortune River Delta

– Sunset Beach $250,000/Kg Borealite – Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $280,000/Kg Osmium – Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $300,000/Kg Aurorite – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta $444,444/Kg

5. All Legendary Minerals

Image Mineral Spawn Location Sell Price Rose Gold – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River $500,000/Kg Palladium – Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta $500,000/Kg Diamond – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta $1,000,000/kg Uranium – Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta $1,500,000/Kg Luminum – Sunset Beach $2,000,000/Kg Catseye – Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River $2,222,222/Kg Aetherite – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta $4,444,444/Kg Starshine – Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $2,500,000/Kg

6. All Mythical Minerals

Image Mineral Spawn Location Sell Price Pink Diamond – Rubble Creek Sands

– Rubble Creek Deposits

– Fortune River

– Fortune River Delta $6,000,000/Kg Painite – Fortune River

– Sunset Beach

– Fortune River Delta $10,000,000/Kg Vortessence – Fortune River Delta

– Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $20,000,000/Kg Inferlume – Sunset Beach

– Crystal Cavern River

– Azuralite Oasis $14,000,000/Kg Prismara – Azuralite Oasis $25,000,000/Kg

This brings us to the end of the all minerals in Prospecting article. Make sure to check back later when the developer adds more minerals to the game.