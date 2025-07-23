Home » Gaming » All Minerals in Prospecting – Roblox

Prospecting revolves around digging the dirt and sifting it to find precious minerals. While you can easily find Gold and Silver after upgrading your pan a couple of times, others like Emerald, Iridium, and Opal require you to dig at certain spots on the map to acquire them. Since locating them can be a time-consuming task, we have curated an All Minerals in Prospecting Guide to help you find and dig all of them.

all minerals in prospecting

List of All the Minerals in Prospecting

Before moving forward, note that the lists are divided by the various rarities that the minerals in Prospecting are available in. This will further help simplify identifying and digging them.

1. Common Minerals in Prospecting

ImageMineral NameSpawn LocationSell Value
prospecting pyritePyriteRubble Creek Sands$500/Kg
prospecting silverSilver– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta		$700/Kg
prospecting copperCopper– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$800/Kg
prospecting goldGold– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta
– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$1,000/Kg
prospecting platinumPlatinum– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River		$2,000/Kg
prospecting seashellSeashell– Sunset Beach$2,200/Kg
prospecting amethystAmethyst– Rubble Creek Sands
– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$3,500/Kg
prospecting pearlPearl– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta		$5,000/Kg

2. Uncommon Minerals in Prospecting

ImageNameSpawn LocationSell Value
prospecting titaniumTitanium– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River Delta		$7,500/Kg
Neodymium prospectingNeodymium– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$10,000/Kg
prospecting topazTopaz– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta		$14,000/Kg
prospecting smoky quartzSmoky Quartz– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta
– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$16,000/Kg
prospecting malachiteMalachite– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$18,000/Kg
prospecting coralCoral– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta		$23,000/Kg
prospecting sapphireSapphire– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River		$25,000/Kg

3. Rare Minerals in Prospecting

ImageMineralSpawn LocationSell Price
prospecting rubyRuby– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River		$30,000/Kg
prospecting Lapis LazuliLapis Lazuli– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River		$40,000/Kg
prospecting jadeJade– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta		$40,000/Kg
prospecting silver clamshellSilver Clamshell– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta		$50,000/Kg
Prospecting OnyxOnyx– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta
– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$75,000/Kg
prospecting meteoric ironMeteoric Iron– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River		$80,000/Kg
prospecting azuraliteAzuralite– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$120,000/Kg

4. All Epic Minerals

ImageMineralSpawn LocationSell Price
pospecting iridiumIridium– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta		$150,000/Kg
prospecting moonstoneMoonstone– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta
– Sunset Beach		$200,000/Kg
prospecting opalOpal– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Sunset Beach		$325,000/Kg
prospecting AshveinAshvein– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis
– Sunset Beach		$222,000/Kg
prospecting emeraldEmerald– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$250,000/Kg
prospecting golden pearlGolden Pearl– Fortune River Delta
– Sunset Beach		$250,000/Kg
prospecting borealiteBorealite– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$280,000/Kg
prospecting osmiumOsmium– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$300,000/Kg
prospecting auroriteAurorite– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta		$444,444/Kg

5. All Legendary Minerals

ImageMineralSpawn LocationSell Price
prospecting rose goldRose Gold– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River		$500,000/Kg
prospecting palladiumPalladium– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta		$500,000/Kg
prospecting diamondDiamond– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta		$1,000,000/kg
prospecting uraniumUranium– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta		$1,500,000/Kg
prospecting liiminiumLuminum– Sunset Beach$2,000,000/Kg
prospecting catseyeCatseye– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River		$2,222,222/Kg
prospecting aetheriteAetherite– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta		$4,444,444/Kg
prospecting starshineStarshine– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$2,500,000/Kg

6. All Mythical Minerals

ImageMineralSpawn LocationSell Price
prospecting pink diamondPink Diamond– Rubble Creek Sands
– Rubble Creek Deposits
– Fortune River
– Fortune River Delta		$6,000,000/Kg
prospecting painitePainite– Fortune River
– Sunset Beach
– Fortune River Delta		$10,000,000/Kg
prospecting VortessenceVortessence– Fortune River Delta
– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$20,000,000/Kg
prospecting InferlumeInferlume– Sunset Beach
– Crystal Cavern River
– Azuralite Oasis		$14,000,000/Kg
prospecting PrismaraPrismara– Azuralite Oasis$25,000,000/Kg

This brings us to the end of the all minerals in Prospecting article. Make sure to check back later when the developer adds more minerals to the game.

