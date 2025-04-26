All Monopoly GO Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

1. Money Stack icon Your current Monopoly GO in-game currency amount that you can use to make buildings and upgrade them.



This is the main resource you’ll need to expand your empire.

2. Building and Three Dots icon These icons show different kinds of Landmarks you can build on the board. The three dots icon shows how many times you have upgraded each Landmark (up to a maximum of 3 times).



Each upgrade increases the landmark’s value.

3. Yellow M icon inside Blue Star This represents your player level in the game. As you complete actions and collect points, this gauge fills up, and you level up to unlock new features and rewards.

4. Notepad with Checkmark icon This icon shows all the available Quick Wins tasks. These are everyday tasks that reward you with new emojis, stickers, cash, and even dice rolls.

5. Hammer icon The heart of Monopoly GO is building and upgrading landmarks to complete boards and expand your empire.



Click this icon to open the building menu, where you can construct new landmarks or upgrade existing ones.

6. Red Go icon with Arrow This is the Play button that allows you to roll the dice and move around the board.

7. Card Stacks icon Tap the Album button to see your Item Collection.



The album contains a collection of tokens, shields, and emojis you have claimed.