All Monopoly GO Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Monopoly GO uses various icons and symbols to help you play the game. Understanding these buttons and indicators will make it easier to build your property empire and interact with friends. In this guide, I will explain all the Monopoly GO icons and symbols that you’ll come across while playing. Check them out!
Complete Guide to All Monopoly GO Icons and Symbols Meaning
|Monopoly GO Icons and Symbols
|Description
|1. Money Stack icon
|Your current Monopoly GO in-game currency amount that you can use to make buildings and upgrade them.
This is the main resource you’ll need to expand your empire.
|2. Building and Three Dots icon
|These icons show different kinds of Landmarks you can build on the board. The three dots icon shows how many times you have upgraded each Landmark (up to a maximum of 3 times).
Each upgrade increases the landmark’s value.
|3. Yellow M icon inside Blue Star
|This represents your player level in the game. As you complete actions and collect points, this gauge fills up, and you level up to unlock new features and rewards.
|4. Notepad with Checkmark icon
|This icon shows all the available Quick Wins tasks. These are everyday tasks that reward you with new emojis, stickers, cash, and even dice rolls.
|5. Hammer icon
|The heart of Monopoly GO is building and upgrading landmarks to complete boards and expand your empire.
Click this icon to open the building menu, where you can construct new landmarks or upgrade existing ones.
|6. Red Go icon with Arrow
|This is the Play button that allows you to roll the dice and move around the board.
|7. Card Stacks icon
|Tap the Album button to see your Item Collection.
The album contains a collection of tokens, shields, and emojis you have claimed.
|8. Handshake icon
|Found in the bottom right, this lets you manage your friends list, send and receive gifts, and initiate sticker trades.
|Monopoly GO Icons and Symbols
|Description
|9. Crosshair icon
|When you land on a railroad tile, you can visit another player’s board and cause some trouble. Look for the Crosshair icon, which means the target landmark you want to wreck and attack. If you hit it, you get a reward.
If they have a shield, they block the attack, but you still get a smaller prize.
|10. Diamond Ring icon
|Matching three diamond rings gives you the Maximum Heist reward in Bank Heist.
It’s the highest possible amount you can steal from other players.
|11. Money Stacks icon
|The three money stacks indicate a Large Heist reward during bank heist events.
Matching three money stack symbols allows you to steal a substantial amount from other players.
|12. Silver M Coin icon
|The silver coin icon represents a Small Heist reward.
Matching three coin symbols during a bank heist lets you steal a modest amount from other players.
Also Read:
- What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Honkai Star Rail
- All Genshin Impact Icons and Symbols Meaning
- What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Wuthering Waves
|Monopoly GO Icons and Symbols
|Description
|13. Green House icon
|This one opens the Property Management menu, where you can view all properties you own, check their status, and see which color sets you’ve completed.
|14. Burger Menu icon
|This is the Main Menu button that opens additional game options, including settings, help, account information, and more.
|15. Orange Shield icon
|These orange shield icons show your current Shield Inventory.
Shields protect your landmarks from being damaged when other players land on railroad spaces and target your board.
|16. Green Dice icon
|In Monopoly GO, the Auto Roll button lets you quickly roll the dice and move around the board without extra animations.
Just press the button to use it, speeding up your game when you want to play faster.
|Monopoly GO Icons and Symbols
|Description
|17. Dice icon
|This icon appears when you receive Free Dice Rolls as rewards from events, friend gifts, or daily bonuses.
Dice rolls are essential for game progression.
|18. Sticker Pack icon
|Represents Sticker Packs that contain collectible stickers for your album.
Different colored packs (blue, green, pink, yellow, and purple) contain stickers of varying rarity. Completing sticker collections earns you special rewards.
|19. Safe Box icon
|This icon represents the Vault Rewards in Monopoly GO. There are three types of vault you can get in the game, each with different tier of rewards inside.
|20. Truck in Purple Circle icon
|Tournament and Rally icon (various icons appear based on the theme of the tournament).
Tournaments in Monopoly GO are limited-time events where you can compete to earn a special in-game currency and unlock rewards.
Each tournament has its own rules and ways to earn currency.
Knowing these icons will make it easier to play Monopoly GO and use all its features. Keep this guide close as you grow your property empire and compete with your friends.