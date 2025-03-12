Home » Gaming » All Mutations in Fisch and How to Get Them – Roblox

All Mutations in Fisch and How to Get Them – Roblox

by Karan Singh
written by Karan Singh 0 comment

When you’re fishing in Roblox’s popular Fisch game, you might notice some of your catches look different and sell for much higher prices. These are mutations – special variants that can make your fishing adventures much more profitable. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about mutations in Fisch, from the basics to advanced strategies for maximizing your chances of landing these valuable catches.

All Mutations in Fisch and How to Get Them

What Are Mutations in Fisch?

Mutations are special RNG-based effects that change how your fish look and significantly boost their selling price. You can spot a mutated fish right away during the reeling stage – they’ll have distinct visual effects like glow, color changes, or special auras. A single fish can only have one mutation at a time, but the right mutation can multiply your profits by up to 10 times!

Complete Fisch Mutations List and Value Multipliers

Here’s a table of all mutations currently available in Fisch:

Mutation NameValue MultiplierAppraisableHow to Get
Abyssal3.5×YesOnly at The Depths or with Abyssal Enchantment (10% chance)
Albino1.1×YesCan be caught naturally or through appraisal, more common with Noir Enchantment (25% chance), can be sold to Ashe for 1.5× value
Amber0.5×YesOnly through appraisal, can be converted by the Chiseler NPC
Anomalous2.5×NoOnly with Anomalous Enchantment (10% chance)
Ashen FortuneNoOnly with Volcanic Rod (20% chance)
AtlanteanNoOnly with Trident Rod (30% chance)
AureateNoOnly with Auric Rod (20% chance)
AurelianNoOnly with Auric Rod (20% chance)
AureolinNoOnly with Auric Rod (20% chance)
Aurora6.5×NoWith Aurora Rod or Aurora Bait (15% chance, 30% during Aurora Borealis event)
AurousNoOnly with Auric Rod (20% chance)
AurulentNoOnly with Auric Rod (20% chance)
BlightedNoOnly during Blizzard event (15% chance)
CelestialNoOnly with Celestial Rod (100% chance during Celestial Bonus)
Charred0.5×NoOnly from Zeus Rod Thunderstorm ability (5% chance)
Chocolate2.5×NoOnly with Chocolate Fish bait (100% chance)
Crystalized1.75×NoOnly with Crystalized Rod (10% chance)
Darkened1.3×YesMore common with Noir Enchantment (25% chance)
DoomsdayNoOnly during Volcano Eruption event (10% chance)
Electric1.45×YesMore common at Grand Reef (15% chance)
Electric Shock3.5×NoOnly from Zeus Rod Thunderstorm ability (95% chance)
Festive1.4×YesFischmas exclusive, available year-round with Candy Cane Rod (10% chance)
Firework3.5×NoOnly with Firework Rod (15% chance)
Fossilized2.5×YesMore common with Voyager Rod (25% chance)
Frozen1.3×YesCan be caught naturally or through appraisal
GhastlyYesFischFright exclusive, available year-round with Haunted Rod
Glossy1.6×YesCan be caught naturally or through appraisal
GreedyYesMore common with Rod of the Eternal King (20% chance)
HeavenlyNoOnly with Heaven’s Rod (15% chance)
Hexed1.5×YesMore common with No-Life Rod (20% chance)
Jolly1.2×YesFischmas exclusive, available year-round with Antler Rod (25% chance) or Holly Berry bait (20% chance)
King’s Blessing3.5×NoOnly with Poseidon Rod (10% chance)
LightningNoOnly when fishing within the Zeus Rod Room during Zeus Storm event (10% chance)
Lunar2.5×YesMore common during Moonlit Mirage event or with Astral/Event Horizon Rod (5% chance)
MidasYesMore common with Midas Rod (60% chance)
Minty2.2×YesFischmas exclusive
Mosaic1.5×YesCan be caught naturally or through appraisal
Mythical4.5×YesMore common with Mythical Rod (30% chance)
Negative1.3×YesCan be caught naturally or through appraisal
NuclearNoOnly in waters affected by a Nuke explosion (lasts 30 minutes)
PrismizeNoOnly with Ethereal Prism Rod (50% chance)
PurifiedNoOnly by giving Amber fish to the Chiseler NPC
RevitalizedNoOnly by giving Amber fish to the Chiseler NPC
Scorched1.3×YesMore common with Phoenix Rod (40% chance)
Seasonal (Spring)NoOnly with Seasons Rod (20% chance)
Seasonal (Summer/Autumn)1.3×NoOnly with Seasons Rod (20% chance)
Seasonal (Winter)2.5×NoOnly with Seasons Rod (20% chance)
Silver1.6×YesCan be caught naturally or through appraisal
Sinister1.9×YesFischFright exclusive, available year-round with Haunted Rod
Sleet2.4×NoOnly during Avalanche event (10% chance)
Solarblaze2.5×YesOnly during Eclipse event (10% chance)
Studded1.1×NoOnly with Brick Rod (100% chance)
SubspaceNoOnly with Quantum Enchantment (25% chance)
SunkenNoFrom Treasure Chests (3.83% chance) or Sunken Rod (5% chance)
Tentacle Surge10×NoOnly with Kraken Rod (5% chance)
Translucent1.3×YesMore common with Ghastly Enchantment (20% chance)
UnsellableNoOnly applied to rewards from codes
Wrath6.5×NoOnly during Poseidon Wrath event at Poseidon Temple (2% chance)

What is Appraisal in Fisch?

appraiser fisch

Appraisal is a service offered by the Appraiser NPC in Moosewood (located at GPS coordinates 445, 150, 210). This service gives you a second chance at getting better mutations and value for your fish. When you appraise a fish, the Appraiser completely re-rolls its weight and mutation, essentially giving you another opportunity to get a more valuable variant without having to catch a new fish.

Here’s how the appraisal process works:

  1. Catch any fish you want to appraise.
  2. Take it to the Appraiser NPC in Moosewood.
  3. Select the “Can you appraise this fish?” option.
  4. Pay the fee of 450C$ (or 338C$ if you have the Appraiser’s Luck gamepass).
  5. The Appraiser will re-roll your fish’s weight and potentially apply a new mutation.

Fish Attributes

In addition to mutations, fish can also have attributes that stack with mutations and with each other. Unlike mutations, you can have multiple attributes on a single fish:

AttributeMultiplierHow to Get
Shiny1.85×1% natural chance, boosted by Blessed Enchantment, Shiny Surge event, and Destiny Rod
Sparkling1.85×1% natural chance, boosted by Blessed Enchantment, Night of the Luminous event, and Destiny Rod
Big1-1.99×Applied to fish exceeding base weight, boosted by Sea Overlord/Sea King/Abyssal Enchantments, Kings Rod, Poseidon Rod, or Seasons Rod in summer
Giant2-2.5×Applied to fish twice their base weight, boosted by same methods as Big

Best Ways to Get Mutated Fish

Now that you know all the mutations, let’s look at the most effective ways to increase your chances of catching them:

1. Special Fishing Rods

The right fishing rod is your most important tool for targeting specific mutations:

  • Kraken Rod: Tentacle Surge mutation (5% chance) – highest value multiplier (10×)
  • Ethereal Prism Rod: Prismize mutation (50% chance) – second highest value multiplier (8×)
  • Auric Rod: Various gold-related mutations (20% chance each)
  • Mythical Rod: Mythical mutation (30% chance)
  • Trident Rod: Atlantean mutation (30% chance)
  • Midas Rod: Midas mutation (60% chance)
  • Seasons Rod: Seasonal mutations (20% chance)

2. Rod Enchantments

Enhance your rods with these enchantments to boost mutation chances:

  • Mutated: Increases chance for any mutation by 7%
  • Blessed: Increases chance for Shiny/Sparkling by 2%
  • Noir: Increases chance for Albino/Darkened by 25%
  • Abyssal: Increases chance for Abyssal by 10%
  • Ghastly: Increases chance for Translucent by 20%
  • Quantum: Increases chance for Subspace by 25%
  • Anomalous: Increases chance for Anomalous by 10%

3. Special Events

Take advantage of these random events that significantly boost mutation chances:

  • Mutation Surge: Increases mutation chances by 15%
  • Shiny Surge: Increases Shiny catch rate by 3%
  • Night of the Luminous: Increases Sparkling catch rate by 10%
  • Moonlit Mirage: Increases Lunar mutation chance
  • Aurora Borealis: Increases Aurora mutation chance (30% with Aurora Rod)
  • Eclipse: Chance for Solarblaze mutation (10%)
  • Blizzard: Chance for Blighted mutation (15%)
  • Avalanche: Chance for Sleet mutation (10%)

4. NPCs: The Appraiser and Chiseler

chiseler fisch

Two key NPCs can help you get mutated fish:

  • The Appraiser (Moosewood): For 450 cash (or 338 with Appraiser’s Luck game pass), this NPC can appraise your fish and potentially apply a random mutation.
  • The Chiseler (Ancient Isles): For 100 cash (or 75 with Appraiser’s Luck game pass), this NPC can convert your Amber-mutated fish into either:
    • Purified mutation (2× value)
    • Revitalized mutation (4× value)

5. Other Special Methods

  • Nukes: Drop a nuke to give all fish in the affected area the Nuclear mutation (4× value) for 30 minutes
  • Treasure Chests: Fish for treasure maps, then open chests for a chance at Sunken mutation (4× value)
  • Special Baits: Some baits guarantee specific mutations (like Chocolate Fish bait for Chocolate mutation)
  • Specific Locations: Some mutations are more common in certain areas (like Electric in Grand Reef)

Mutation Stacking and Priority

bass with mutation in fisch

Understanding how mutations interact with each other is crucial for maximizing your profits in Fisch. When multiple mutation rolls succeed on the same catch (commonly referred to as “clashing”), the game doesn’t randomly choose which one to apply – it follows a specific priority order. The game starts with the lowest priority mutations and works its way up, with higher priority mutations overriding lower ones. Natural mutations and those from appraisal have the lowest priority, followed by standard rod passive abilities. Special bait mutations come next, followed by enchantment mutations, event-based mutations, and location-specific mutations.

Special rod ability mutations like the Zeus Rod’s Electric Shock have an even higher priority. At the very top of the hierarchy are specific high-priority rod mutations, such as Celestial, King’s Blessing, and Tentacle Surge. This understanding can help you strategize which combination of rod, enchantment, and fishing location to use to maximize your chances of getting your desired mutation.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

How to Find Golden Llamas in Fortnite for Weekly Challenges

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Farm Ancient Wyvern Coins

Marvel Rivals March 13 Patch: Human Torch Buff and Iron...

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5: Adam Warlock Twitch Drops Rewards

GTA 6 Price Rumors Shock Fans: Swiss Retailer Lists Game...

Marvel Rivals: How to Get Loki Presidential Attire and Storm...

Roblox Project Mugetsu Codes (March 2025)

Roblox Project Slayer Codes (March 2025) 

Roblox Anime Royale Codes (March 2025)

Fortnite Update: Faction Outlaw Keycard, Outlaw Midas, and Getaway LTM