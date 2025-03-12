All Mutations in Fisch and How to Get Them – Roblox

When you’re fishing in Roblox’s popular Fisch game, you might notice some of your catches look different and sell for much higher prices. These are mutations – special variants that can make your fishing adventures much more profitable. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about mutations in Fisch, from the basics to advanced strategies for maximizing your chances of landing these valuable catches.

What Are Mutations in Fisch?

Mutations are special RNG-based effects that change how your fish look and significantly boost their selling price. You can spot a mutated fish right away during the reeling stage – they’ll have distinct visual effects like glow, color changes, or special auras. A single fish can only have one mutation at a time, but the right mutation can multiply your profits by up to 10 times!

Complete Fisch Mutations List and Value Multipliers

Here’s a table of all mutations currently available in Fisch:

Mutation Name Value Multiplier Appraisable How to Get Abyssal 3.5× Yes Only at The Depths or with Abyssal Enchantment (10% chance) Albino 1.1× Yes Can be caught naturally or through appraisal, more common with Noir Enchantment (25% chance), can be sold to Ashe for 1.5× value Amber 0.5× Yes Only through appraisal, can be converted by the Chiseler NPC Anomalous 2.5× No Only with Anomalous Enchantment (10% chance) Ashen Fortune 5× No Only with Volcanic Rod (20% chance) Atlantean 3× No Only with Trident Rod (30% chance) Aureate 4× No Only with Auric Rod (20% chance) Aurelian 3× No Only with Auric Rod (20% chance) Aureolin 6× No Only with Auric Rod (20% chance) Aurora 6.5× No With Aurora Rod or Aurora Bait (15% chance, 30% during Aurora Borealis event) Aurous 2× No Only with Auric Rod (20% chance) Aurulent 5× No Only with Auric Rod (20% chance) Blighted 3× No Only during Blizzard event (15% chance) Celestial 2× No Only with Celestial Rod (100% chance during Celestial Bonus) Charred 0.5× No Only from Zeus Rod Thunderstorm ability (5% chance) Chocolate 2.5× No Only with Chocolate Fish bait (100% chance) Crystalized 1.75× No Only with Crystalized Rod (10% chance) Darkened 1.3× Yes More common with Noir Enchantment (25% chance) Doomsday 4× No Only during Volcano Eruption event (10% chance) Electric 1.45× Yes More common at Grand Reef (15% chance) Electric Shock 3.5× No Only from Zeus Rod Thunderstorm ability (95% chance) Festive 1.4× Yes Fischmas exclusive, available year-round with Candy Cane Rod (10% chance) Firework 3.5× No Only with Firework Rod (15% chance) Fossilized 2.5× Yes More common with Voyager Rod (25% chance) Frozen 1.3× Yes Can be caught naturally or through appraisal Ghastly 2× Yes FischFright exclusive, available year-round with Haunted Rod Glossy 1.6× Yes Can be caught naturally or through appraisal Greedy 4× Yes More common with Rod of the Eternal King (20% chance) Heavenly 5× No Only with Heaven’s Rod (15% chance) Hexed 1.5× Yes More common with No-Life Rod (20% chance) Jolly 1.2× Yes Fischmas exclusive, available year-round with Antler Rod (25% chance) or Holly Berry bait (20% chance) King’s Blessing 3.5× No Only with Poseidon Rod (10% chance) Lightning 1× No Only when fishing within the Zeus Rod Room during Zeus Storm event (10% chance) Lunar 2.5× Yes More common during Moonlit Mirage event or with Astral/Event Horizon Rod (5% chance) Midas 2× Yes More common with Midas Rod (60% chance) Minty 2.2× Yes Fischmas exclusive Mosaic 1.5× Yes Can be caught naturally or through appraisal Mythical 4.5× Yes More common with Mythical Rod (30% chance) Negative 1.3× Yes Can be caught naturally or through appraisal Nuclear 4× No Only in waters affected by a Nuke explosion (lasts 30 minutes) Prismize 8× No Only with Ethereal Prism Rod (50% chance) Purified 2× No Only by giving Amber fish to the Chiseler NPC Revitalized 4× No Only by giving Amber fish to the Chiseler NPC Scorched 1.3× Yes More common with Phoenix Rod (40% chance) Seasonal (Spring) 3× No Only with Seasons Rod (20% chance) Seasonal (Summer/Autumn) 1.3× No Only with Seasons Rod (20% chance) Seasonal (Winter) 2.5× No Only with Seasons Rod (20% chance) Silver 1.6× Yes Can be caught naturally or through appraisal Sinister 1.9× Yes FischFright exclusive, available year-round with Haunted Rod Sleet 2.4× No Only during Avalanche event (10% chance) Solarblaze 2.5× Yes Only during Eclipse event (10% chance) Studded 1.1× No Only with Brick Rod (100% chance) Subspace 5× No Only with Quantum Enchantment (25% chance) Sunken 4× No From Treasure Chests (3.83% chance) or Sunken Rod (5% chance) Tentacle Surge 10× No Only with Kraken Rod (5% chance) Translucent 1.3× Yes More common with Ghastly Enchantment (20% chance) Unsellable 0× No Only applied to rewards from codes Wrath 6.5× No Only during Poseidon Wrath event at Poseidon Temple (2% chance)

What is Appraisal in Fisch?

Appraisal is a service offered by the Appraiser NPC in Moosewood (located at GPS coordinates 445, 150, 210). This service gives you a second chance at getting better mutations and value for your fish. When you appraise a fish, the Appraiser completely re-rolls its weight and mutation, essentially giving you another opportunity to get a more valuable variant without having to catch a new fish.

Here’s how the appraisal process works:

Catch any fish you want to appraise. Take it to the Appraiser NPC in Moosewood. Select the “Can you appraise this fish?” option. Pay the fee of 450C$ (or 338C$ if you have the Appraiser’s Luck gamepass). The Appraiser will re-roll your fish’s weight and potentially apply a new mutation.

Fish Attributes

In addition to mutations, fish can also have attributes that stack with mutations and with each other. Unlike mutations, you can have multiple attributes on a single fish:

Attribute Multiplier How to Get Shiny 1.85× 1% natural chance, boosted by Blessed Enchantment, Shiny Surge event, and Destiny Rod Sparkling 1.85× 1% natural chance, boosted by Blessed Enchantment, Night of the Luminous event, and Destiny Rod Big 1-1.99× Applied to fish exceeding base weight, boosted by Sea Overlord/Sea King/Abyssal Enchantments, Kings Rod, Poseidon Rod, or Seasons Rod in summer Giant 2-2.5× Applied to fish twice their base weight, boosted by same methods as Big

Best Ways to Get Mutated Fish

Now that you know all the mutations, let’s look at the most effective ways to increase your chances of catching them:

1. Special Fishing Rods

The right fishing rod is your most important tool for targeting specific mutations:

Kraken Rod : Tentacle Surge mutation (5% chance) – highest value multiplier (10×)

: Tentacle Surge mutation (5% chance) – highest value multiplier (10×) Ethereal Prism Rod : Prismize mutation (50% chance) – second highest value multiplier (8×)

: Prismize mutation (50% chance) – second highest value multiplier (8×) Auric Rod : Various gold-related mutations (20% chance each)

: Various gold-related mutations (20% chance each) Mythical Rod : Mythical mutation (30% chance)

: Mythical mutation (30% chance) Trident Rod : Atlantean mutation (30% chance)

: Atlantean mutation (30% chance) Midas Rod : Midas mutation (60% chance)

: Midas mutation (60% chance) Seasons Rod: Seasonal mutations (20% chance)

2. Rod Enchantments

Enhance your rods with these enchantments to boost mutation chances:

Mutated : Increases chance for any mutation by 7%

: Increases chance for any mutation by 7% Blessed : Increases chance for Shiny/Sparkling by 2%

: Increases chance for Shiny/Sparkling by 2% Noir : Increases chance for Albino/Darkened by 25%

: Increases chance for Albino/Darkened by 25% Abyssal : Increases chance for Abyssal by 10%

: Increases chance for Abyssal by 10% Ghastly : Increases chance for Translucent by 20%

: Increases chance for Translucent by 20% Quantum : Increases chance for Subspace by 25%

: Increases chance for Subspace by 25% Anomalous: Increases chance for Anomalous by 10%

3. Special Events

Take advantage of these random events that significantly boost mutation chances:

Mutation Surge : Increases mutation chances by 15%

: Increases mutation chances by 15% Shiny Surge : Increases Shiny catch rate by 3%

: Increases Shiny catch rate by 3% Night of the Luminous : Increases Sparkling catch rate by 10%

: Increases Sparkling catch rate by 10% Moonlit Mirage : Increases Lunar mutation chance

: Increases Lunar mutation chance Aurora Borealis : Increases Aurora mutation chance (30% with Aurora Rod)

: Increases Aurora mutation chance (30% with Aurora Rod) Eclipse : Chance for Solarblaze mutation (10%)

: Chance for Solarblaze mutation (10%) Blizzard : Chance for Blighted mutation (15%)

: Chance for Blighted mutation (15%) Avalanche: Chance for Sleet mutation (10%)

4. NPCs: The Appraiser and Chiseler

Two key NPCs can help you get mutated fish:

The Appraiser (Moosewood): For 450 cash (or 338 with Appraiser’s Luck game pass), this NPC can appraise your fish and potentially apply a random mutation.

(Moosewood): For 450 cash (or 338 with Appraiser’s Luck game pass), this NPC can appraise your fish and potentially apply a random mutation. The Chiseler (Ancient Isles): For 100 cash (or 75 with Appraiser’s Luck game pass), this NPC can convert your Amber-mutated fish into either: Purified mutation (2× value) Revitalized mutation (4× value)

(Ancient Isles): For 100 cash (or 75 with Appraiser’s Luck game pass), this NPC can convert your Amber-mutated fish into either:

5. Other Special Methods

Nukes : Drop a nuke to give all fish in the affected area the Nuclear mutation (4× value) for 30 minutes

: Drop a nuke to give all fish in the affected area the Nuclear mutation (4× value) for 30 minutes Treasure Chests : Fish for treasure maps, then open chests for a chance at Sunken mutation (4× value)

: Fish for treasure maps, then open chests for a chance at Sunken mutation (4× value) Special Baits : Some baits guarantee specific mutations (like Chocolate Fish bait for Chocolate mutation)

: Some baits guarantee specific mutations (like Chocolate Fish bait for Chocolate mutation) Specific Locations: Some mutations are more common in certain areas (like Electric in Grand Reef)

Mutation Stacking and Priority

Understanding how mutations interact with each other is crucial for maximizing your profits in Fisch. When multiple mutation rolls succeed on the same catch (commonly referred to as “clashing”), the game doesn’t randomly choose which one to apply – it follows a specific priority order. The game starts with the lowest priority mutations and works its way up, with higher priority mutations overriding lower ones. Natural mutations and those from appraisal have the lowest priority, followed by standard rod passive abilities. Special bait mutations come next, followed by enchantment mutations, event-based mutations, and location-specific mutations.

Special rod ability mutations like the Zeus Rod’s Electric Shock have an even higher priority. At the very top of the hierarchy are specific high-priority rod mutations, such as Celestial, King’s Blessing, and Tentacle Surge. This understanding can help you strategize which combination of rod, enchantment, and fishing location to use to maximize your chances of getting your desired mutation.