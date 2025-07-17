All Mutations in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Mutations in Steal a Brainrot are a game-changer. Here’s the deal: Brainrots are the characters you can buy from the conveyor belt, put them in your base, and they will make money every second. Mutations are basically free upgrades that boost how much cash your Brainrots make, without making them cost more. Get the right mutation on an expensive Brainrot and you’re suddenly making bank. In this guide, I will list all available Mutations in Steal a Brainrot.

What Are Mutations in Steal a Brainrot?

Just like mutations in Grow a Garden Roblox, these mutations appear during random live events that happen with every game update, making your Brainrots way more powerful. When there’s a new update, you’ll often see live events where admins activate special features like the rainbow machine that gives rainbow mutations to your Brainrots. You can also buy server luck to boost your chances of getting mutations when they appear on the conveyor belt.

All Mutations in Steal a Brainrot

Here are the 4 main mutations you can get right now in the game. They show up randomly on Brainrots, and some are way better than others:

Mutations Multiplier Rarity Effect Gold x1.25 Common 25% more money Diamond x1.50 Uncommon 50% more money Candy x4 Rare 4x more money Rainbow x10 Very Rare 10x more money

Gold mutations are your entry-level boost. You’ll see these pretty often, and while 25% extra income isn’t mind-blowing, it’s still free money. Perfect for newer players who are building up their first decent income.

Diamond mutations give you a solid 50% more cash. These feel way better than Gold and show up often enough that you’ll get several if you play regularly.

Candy mutations are even better to have! A 4x multiplier can turn a mediocre Brainrot into a serious cash machine. Getting Candy on any high-tier unit is a huge win that’ll boost your income significantly.

Rainbow mutations are what every player dreams about. The 10x multiplier is absolutely massive, especially on expensive Secret Brainrots. One Rainbow mutation on a top-tier unit can generate more income than dozens of regular Brainrots combined.

Legacy Mutations

These mutations used to be in the game, but you can’t get them anymore. You might see other players who still have them, though.

Mutation Multiplier Celestial Unknown Bloodrot 2x more money

Nobody knows what Celestial mutations actually do since the devs never told us the number. Bloodrot mutations double your money, which is decent but not as crazy as Candy or Rainbow.

Admin Traits

Traits are super rare mutations that only happen during special admin events. Unlike regular mutations, these ones have unique looks that make your Brainrots stand out.

Trait Multiplier Visual Effect How to Get Asteroid 4x more money Purple glow and an asteroid symbol La Vacca ritual Nyan Cat 6x more money Rainbow trail and Nyan Cat symbol Admin events only Taco Rain 3x more money Taco on the head and a taco symbol Admin events only Zombie Tung Tung 4x more money Glowing red eyes and zombie symbol Admin events only Crab Rave 5x more money Crab claws and crab symbol Admin events only Fireworks 6x more money Firework glow and firework symbol Admin events only

The Index Collection System

The index system is how you keep track of all the brainrots you’ve collected and get permanent bonuses. Just click the index button in-game (on the left of your screen) to see everything you’ve collected, sorted by mutation type.

Finish any index and you get a permanent 0.5x money boost forever. So collecting all Gold brainrots gives you 0.5x more money, finishing Diamond gives another 0.5x, and it keeps going. These stack up, so completing multiple indexes can really boost how much you make.

You also get a colored base that matches each completed mutation. The gold index gives you a golden base, the diamond index gives you a diamond base, and so on. It’s a nice way to show off your progress to other players.

Which Mutations to Go For

Focus on getting mutations on your best money-making Brainrots first. A Rainbow mutation on a Secret Brainrot making $50 million per second? Now it’s making $500 million per second. That same Rainbow on a $1 per second Common Brainrot only gets you $10 per second. So, Rainbow mutations are always the dream, but Candy mutations on expensive units are amazing too. Even Diamond mutations on Secret or Brainrot God units can really pump up your income.

For traits, Nyan Cat and Fireworks are the best with 6x multipliers, but honestly, any trait is awesome since they’re so rare and only come from special events.

Mutations can multiply your money by crazy amounts and make those expensive Brainrots actually worth what you paid. Focus on playing during events, learn how to do the La Vacca ritual, and always hope for that perfect Rainbow mutation on your best units. Good luck!