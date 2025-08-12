All New Banners in Genshin Impact 6.0

The upcoming Genshin Impact 6.0 update is set to introduce three new characters from the Nod-Krai region: Flins, Lauma, and Aino. According to leaks, two popular 5-star characters from the Hydro and Dendro elements will be joining them on the gacha banner for a rerun. Not only that, it is also rumored that a new Chronicled Wish banner may also be a part of the next patch. Considering fans are quite curious about the featured characters for the upcoming update, this article provides the complete banner schedule for Genshin Impact version 6.0, as per the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact 6.0 Leaked Banner Schedule

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update is shaping up to be a major patch and will release worldwide on September 10, 2025. It will introduce the upcoming Nod-Krai region to the game and begin the Song of the Welkin Moon arc of the narrative. It will also see the debut of the first wave of Nod-Krai characters. As such, there is significant hype surrounding the patch, and the details about the gacha banners will surely add fuel to the fire.

Here is the expected banner schedule of version 6.0, based on leaks from HomDGCat and Team Mew:

First Half Banners (September 10, 2025)

Limited-time character banners:

Flins : 5-star; Electro; Polearm

: 5-star; Electro; Polearm Yelan: 5-star; Hydro; Bow

Epitome Invocation weapons banner:

Bloodsoaked Ruins : 5-star; Polearm (Flins’ signature weapon)

: 5-star; Polearm (Flins’ signature weapon) Aqua Simulacra: 5-star; Bow (Yelan’s signature weapon)

The Phase 1 banners of v6.0 are likely to offer Flins and Yelan as the featured 5-star characters. While Flins is speculated to be a powerful Electro DPS who makes use of the Lunar-Charged reaction, Yelan is an amazing Hydro Sub-DPS who can enable reactions. Based on their kit details, they are expected to pair well together in teams. Additionally, the respective signature 5-star weapons of Flins and Yelan, Bloodsoaked Ruins and Aqua Simulacra, may also debut during the first half of the update.

Second Half Banners (September 30, 2025)

Limited-time character banner:

Lauma : 5-star; Dendro; Catalyst

: 5-star; Dendro; Catalyst Nahida: 5-star; Dendro; Catalyst

Epitome Invocation weapons banner:

Nightweaver’s Looking Glass : 5-star; Polearm (Flins’ signature weapon)

: 5-star; Polearm (Flins’ signature weapon) A Thousand Floating Dreams: 5-star; Catalyst (Nahida’s signature weapon)

As for Phase 2 of the 6.0 update, leaks indicate that it may see the release of Lauma and Nahida on the gacha banners. Lauma is rumored to be a Dendro character who focuses on the Lunar-Bloom elemental reaction. Whereas, Nahida is arguably the best Dendro Sub-DPS in the game and can fit into nearly any team composition.

Apart from the aforementioned 5-star characters, leaks from HomDGCat suggest that the following 4-star characters, including the upcoming Hydro character, Aino, will get a rate-up on the banners:

Aino : 4-star; Hydro; Claymore

: 4-star; Hydro; Claymore Kaveh : 4-star; Dendro; Claymore

: 4-star; Dendro; Claymore Kuki Shinobu : 4-star; Electro; Sword

: 4-star; Electro; Sword Dori : 4-star; Electro; Claymore

: 4-star; Electro; Claymore Sucrose: 4-star; Anemo; Catalyst

However, it is currently unknown which 4-star unit will be present in which phase of the next patch. More details will emerge soon.

Sumeru Chronicled Wish Banner in Genshin Impact 6.0

Apart from the limited-time character banners, the 6.0 update may also introduce a new Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish banner to the title. These are special banners that include several 5-star characters from a particular region and provide you with the opportunity to pull for your desired ones. Leaks indicate that players may stand a chance to summon any of the following Sumeru characters from Chronicled Wish in version 6.0:

Alhaitham : 5-star; Dendro; Sword

: 5-star; Dendro; Sword Cyno : 5-star; Electro; Polearm

: 5-star; Electro; Polearm Nilou : 5-star; Hydro; Sword

: 5-star; Hydro; Sword Wanderer : 5-star; Anemo; Catalyst

: 5-star; Anemo; Catalyst Tighnari : 5-star; Dendro; Bow

: 5-star; Dendro; Bow Dehya: 5-star; Pyro; Claymore

Free Characters in Genshin Impact 6.0

While you will have the chance to summon a 5-star character from a variety of options in the Genshin Impact 6.0 update, you will likely get some free characters as well. Leaks suggest that after entering the Nod-Krai region, you will receive Aino for free to aid you in exploration and puzzle-solving.

Moreover, since the title will celebrate its fifth anniversary on September 28, 2025. During this period, you will also have the opportunity to obtain a standard banner character for free. You can either use this chance to select an entirely new character, or to obtain one you don’t have yet.