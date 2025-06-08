Fortnite finally dropped its superhero-themed Season 3, and the map got another makeover. If you are wondering which spots in Galactic Battle season are now changed to new POIs, then you’ve come to the right place. Three brand new spots have replaced some old favorites, and each one brings something different to the island. Here are all 3 new locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. Check them out!

New Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Three locations from the latest Galactic Battle season got completely swapped out. Magic Mosses, Seaport City, and Masked Meadows are now gone. In their place, you’ll find three superhero-themed areas that fit perfectly with this season’s vibe:

1. Supernova Academy

This place took over where Magic Mosses used to be. It’s basically superhero school, but way more fun and with way more explosions! You’ll find lots of fights here because everyone wants the good stuff inside the academy. The best part? There’s this Academy Tech Lab where you can get Hero Items. Your Hero Rank matters here, so try to increase your Hero Rank first before visiting this spot.

If you have a better rank, you will get better loot. Some doors won’t even open unless your rank is high enough. Also, bring lots of Gold Bars. You can buy really good weapons here, but they’re not cheap.

2. Utopia City

Remember Seaport City? Well, now it’s this super clean, futuristic place called Utopia City. Everything looks polished and fancy, which makes sense for a superhero season. Since it’s right in the middle of the map, lots of players land here, so be careful!

The tall buildings are great if you like staying up high and shooting down at people. Plus, there’s loot everywhere, too, so you can gear up easily. You might even be able to find the Mythic Krypto Treats here. Just make sure you can move fast. This place gets busy, so you’ll need good mobility to stay alive before opponents eliminate you.

3. Demon’s Domain

Where Masked Meadows used to be, you’ll now find Demon’s Domain, and it’s the complete opposite of Utopia City. This place screams danger from every dark corner and twisted spire. The big deal here is Daigo the Mask Maker. He’s one of the new bosses in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, and he’s quite tough. But if you can defeat the Mask Maker Daigo, you get two amazing rewards: the Mythic Enhanced Spire Rifle and Infernal Defenses Medallion.

The area is pretty rough to move around in, with corrupted spires making navigation tricky. But if you’re confident in your combat skills, the rewards are worth the risk.

Other Important Map Changes

Don’t forget about Shogun’s Solitude. It’s still around, but now houses Daigo’s lieutenant, Kor. Beat her for the Mythic Kor’s Deadeye DMR and Shrouded Striker Medallion. Additionally, the Sprites got an upgrade, too. Look out for the cute orange Dash Sprites that give you three dash charges, and Superman Sprites that fire devastating laser beams all around the map.