All New Pets in Grow a Garden Christmas Update

The Grow a Garden Christmas update has arrived with a massive expansion of the pet collection, introducing eight brand new festive companions to help boost your garden’s productivity. Understanding which pets to prioritize and how to obtain them is important for maximizing your holiday event gains. This guide covers all eight new Christmas pets in Grow a Garden, their traits, where to find them, and which ones deserve your immediate attention.

All Christmas Gift Pets in Grow a Garden Christmas Update

Pet Name Rarity Gift Source Passive Ability

Pine Beetle Legendary Rare Gift, Mythical Gift Initiates battles with other players’ beetles every 5.52 minutes. Victory grants rewards, with success rate determined by your beetle’s weight and size stats.

Eggnog Chick Legendary Mythical Gift, Gold Gift Reduces the hatching time required for other pets in your collection. Cacao Cat Mythical Gold Gift, Rainbow Gift Every 72.48 minutes, travels to a Hot Chocolate cosmetic item and takes a 10.75-second nap. During this rest period, any fruit growing within 10.75 studs receives a 1.27x size multiplier.

All Christmas Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Christmas Update

Five pets are exclusively available by hatching Christmas Eggs, which you can obtain from Christmas Gifts or purchase directly from the shop.

Pet Name Rarity Passive Ability

Turtle Dove Rare Provides a 0.39x growth speed increase for all Christmas-themed plants within range.

Reindeer Legendary Earns an additional 6.15 XP per second for each other Reindeer present in your garden. Every 4.55 minutes, has a 14.35% chance to apply the Snowy mutation to nearby fruit.

Nutcracker Mythical Every 11.50 minutes, automatically opens a random Nutty-type fruit and rewards you with a Christmas-related prize.

Yeti Divine Every 14.56 minutes, consumes one fruit that has at least 16 mutations, which triggers the special Yeti Night weather event.

Ice Golem Prismatic Grants a 7.46% chance for pet mutations obtained from the pet mutation machine to become one of four exclusive Ice Golem mutations: Christmas Rally, Jolly Decorator, Merry Nursery, or Giant Golem.

Best Christmas Pets to Prioritize

The Ice Golem stands as the absolute best Christmas pet due to its Prismatic rarity and game-changing ability to unlock four exclusive mutations through the pet mutation machine, making it essential for serious collectors and players seeking optimal pet builds. For players unable to obtain the ultra-rare Ice Golem, the Yeti ranks as the second-best choice with its Divine rarity.

Among the Legendary tier, the Reindeer provides the most value thanks to its scaling XP system where multiple Reindeer exponentially boost each other’s growth, plus the constant 14.35% chance to apply Snowy mutations makes it worthwhile to hatch multiple Christmas Eggs targeting this pet.

That’s every new pet in the Grow a Garden Christmas update. Prioritize hatching multiple eggs for Ice Golem and Reindeer, and check our all new plants guide for maximizing Christmas plant submissions.