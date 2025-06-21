Home » Gaming » All New Summer Seeds in Grow a Garden Roblox

All New Summer Seeds in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Summer update completely changed the seed shop in Grow a Garden. Tom now runs the shop, and almost all seeds have been replaced with new summer varieties. These summer seeds are the only crops you can submit during the Summer Harvest event. Let us take a look at all the summer seeds in Grow a Garden Roblox, along with their rarity and harvest type.

New Summer Seeds in Grow a Garden Roblox

Tom’s seed shop has been completely changed for the summer season. Only a few basic crops like Carrots, Strawberries, and Blueberries remain. Here are all the new summer seeds you can buy:

Crop NameImageRarityBuy PriceHarvest Type
CauliflowerCauliflowerRare1,300Multiple
Green AppleGreen AppleLegendary3,500Single
BananaMythical7,000Multiple
PineappleMythical7,500Multiple
KiwiMythical10,000Multiple
Bell Pepperbell pepperMythical55,000Multiple
Prickly PearMythical555,000Multiple
LoquatDivine900,000Multiple
FeijoaDivine5,000,000Multiple

The prices range from affordable starter crops like Cauliflower to expensive high-end options like Feijoa. Most of the valuable crops are multi-harvest, meaning they keep producing fruit after you plant them once.

Grow a Garden Summer Seed Pack Contents

Summer Seed Packs contain exclusive summer seeds that you can’t buy from the regular shop. You can get these packs as rewards from the Summer Harvest event or buy them from the limited-time shop for 199 Robux. Here are the seeds and their drop rates from Summer Seed Packs:

Crop NameRarityDrop RateHarvest Type
Wild CarrotRare40%Single
PearRare25%Multiple
CantaloupeLegendary20%Multiple
Parasol FlowerLegendary10%Single
Rosy DelightMythical4.5%Multiple
Elephant EarsMythical0.5%Multiple

Grow a Garden Exotic Summer Seed Pack

There’s also an Exotic Summer Seed Pack with slightly different contents and an additional rare seed:

Crop NameDrop Rate
Wild Carrot30%
Pear25%
Cantaloupe20%
Parasol Flower10%
Rosy Delight4.5%
Rainbow Sack1%
Elephant Ears0.5%

The Exotic version adds Rainbow Sack as an ultra-rare option and slightly reduces the Wild Carrot drop rate to make room for it.

Best Summer Seed for Value

Elephant Ears is the most valuable seed you can get from Summer Seed Packs. With only a 0.5% drop rate, it’s extremely rare but worth 80,000 Sheckles per harvest. Since it’s a multi-harvest crop, one Elephant Ears plant can earn you millions over time.

The summer seed update represents a major shift in seed selection in Grow a Garden. Whether you’re buying from Tom’s shop or hoping for rare drops from Summer Seed Packs, the new summer varieties offer much better profit potential than the old crops.

