All New Summer Seeds in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Summer update completely changed the seed shop in Grow a Garden. Tom now runs the shop, and almost all seeds have been replaced with new summer varieties. These summer seeds are the only crops you can submit during the Summer Harvest event. Let us take a look at all the summer seeds in Grow a Garden Roblox, along with their rarity and harvest type.

New Summer Seeds in Grow a Garden Roblox

Tom’s seed shop has been completely changed for the summer season. Only a few basic crops like Carrots, Strawberries, and Blueberries remain. Here are all the new summer seeds you can buy:

Crop Name Image Rarity Buy Price Harvest Type Cauliflower Rare 1,300 Multiple Green Apple Legendary 3,500 Single Banana Mythical 7,000 Multiple Pineapple Mythical 7,500 Multiple Kiwi Mythical 10,000 Multiple Bell Pepper Mythical 55,000 Multiple Prickly Pear Mythical 555,000 Multiple Loquat Divine 900,000 Multiple Feijoa Divine 5,000,000 Multiple

The prices range from affordable starter crops like Cauliflower to expensive high-end options like Feijoa. Most of the valuable crops are multi-harvest, meaning they keep producing fruit after you plant them once.

Grow a Garden Summer Seed Pack Contents

Summer Seed Packs contain exclusive summer seeds that you can’t buy from the regular shop. You can get these packs as rewards from the Summer Harvest event or buy them from the limited-time shop for 199 Robux. Here are the seeds and their drop rates from Summer Seed Packs:

Crop Name Rarity Drop Rate Harvest Type Wild Carrot Rare 40% Single Pear Rare 25% Multiple Cantaloupe Legendary 20% Multiple Parasol Flower Legendary 10% Single Rosy Delight Mythical 4.5% Multiple Elephant Ears Mythical 0.5% Multiple

Grow a Garden Exotic Summer Seed Pack

There’s also an Exotic Summer Seed Pack with slightly different contents and an additional rare seed:

Crop Name Drop Rate Wild Carrot 30% Pear 25% Cantaloupe 20% Parasol Flower 10% Rosy Delight 4.5% Rainbow Sack 1% Elephant Ears 0.5%

The Exotic version adds Rainbow Sack as an ultra-rare option and slightly reduces the Wild Carrot drop rate to make room for it.

Best Summer Seed for Value

Elephant Ears is the most valuable seed you can get from Summer Seed Packs. With only a 0.5% drop rate, it’s extremely rare but worth 80,000 Sheckles per harvest. Since it’s a multi-harvest crop, one Elephant Ears plant can earn you millions over time.

The summer seed update represents a major shift in seed selection in Grow a Garden. Whether you’re buying from Tom’s shop or hoping for rare drops from Summer Seed Packs, the new summer varieties offer much better profit potential than the old crops.