All New Team-Up Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 3

The new Marvel Rivals Dev Vision Vol. 07 just dropped, and NetEase’s lead combat designer, Zhiyong, revealed to us what’s coming in Season 3. We are getting two brand new Team-Ups, plus some changes to the ones we already have in the game. Here’s what you need to know about all the new team-up abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 3.

New Team-Up Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 3

Team-Up Ability NameHeroesTeam-Up Ability Details
Primal Flame Wolverine Marvel Rivals
Phoenix + Wolverine		Jean Grey gives Wolverine her Phoenix Force power, so his Feral Leap now burns enemies around him and heals him back.
Ever-Burning BondHuman Torch Marvel Rivals Spider-Man Marvel Rivals
Human Torch + Spider-Man		Human Torch puts his fire power into Spider-Man’s gear, letting him shoot burning webs that leave a Burn Tracer on enemies.

1. Phoenix and Wolverine (Primal Flame)

This Team-Up makes Wolverine’s Feral Leap way more dangerous than it already is. Phoenix is the one who makes it happen by sharing her Phoenix Force with Wolverine. When this kicks in, Wolverine gets a fire aura that burns any enemies standing near him after he uses Feral Leap. Plus, he gets lifesteal while this ability is active, so he heals himself while dealing damage.

Team-Up Abilities Marvel Rivals Season 3
Team-Up Abilities Marvel Rivals Season 3
Team-Up Abilities Marvel Rivals Season 3

The Primal Flame team-up ability works great against teams with lots of tanky Vanguards and Strategists backing them up. Use the powered-up Feral Leap to get more aggressive. Snatch the enemy Vanguard, drag them back to their team, then try to hit their healers too.

2. Human Torch and Spider-Man (Ever-Burning Bond)

For this team-up, Human Torch serves as the anchor. He gives Spider-Man the ability to shoot flaming webs. By activating this skill, Spider-Man can shoot burning webs at enemies that stick a Burn Tracer on them. It works just like his regular Spider Tracer, but now it also burns them over time.

Team-Up Abilities Marvel Rivals Season 3
Team-Up Abilities Marvel Rivals Season 3
Team-Up Abilities Marvel Rivals Season 3

This team-up is perfect for taking down flying enemies, low-health Duelists, or Strategists. With the enhanced Burn Tracer, Spider-Man can eliminate squishy enemies even faster than usual.

Other Team-Up Adjustments in Season 3

Not only is NetEase adding two new Team-Ups, but they are also set to remove some and make some adjustments to the current ones.

Adjusted Team-Ups:

Team-Up Ability NameHeroesTeam-Up Ability Details
Symbiotic Shenanigans Jeff the Land Shark Marvel Rivals Hela Marvel Rivals
Venom + Jeff the Land Shark + Hela		Hela joins Venom and Jeff. Her Hel Sphere now grabs enemies with tendrils and slows them down.
Stark ProtocolIron Man Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl Marvel Rivals
Iron Man + Ultron + Squirrel Girl		Squirrel Girl teams up with Iron Man and Ultron. She gets a squirrel-powered homing explosive gauntlet that flies around and blows up enemies.

Removed Team-Ups:

With these new Team-Up abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 3, Wolverine might see a rise in popularity, and the same goes for Spider-Man. Squirrel Girl also gains a useful ability to counter the flying meta. Try out each Team-Up when the season drops on July 11th to learn what they do best and where they struggle.

