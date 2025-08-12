All New Weapons in Genshin Impact 6.0

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update, set to release on September 10, 2025, will likely introduce nine new weapons to the game. While two of them would be the signature 5-star weapons of Flins and Lauma, the others would be of the 4-star rarity. Leaks from Hakush.in have already disclosed the stats and effects of all nine weapons, hinting at their potential use cases. Here is a list of all weapons in Genshin Impact 6.0, both 5-star and 4-star, in the Nod-Krai update.

All New Genshin Impact 6.0 Weapons

1. Bloodsoaked Ruins

Weapon Type Polearm Rarity 5-star Base ATK (Level 90) 674 Seconday Stat 22.1% Crit Rate Passive Effect (Refinement 1) For 3.5 seconds after using an Elemental Burst, the equipping character’s Lunar-Charged DMG dealt to opponents is increased by 36%. Additionally, after triggering a Lunar-Charged reaction, the equipping character will gain Requiem of Ruin: Crit DMG is increased by 28% for 6s. They will also regain 12 Elemental Energy. Elemental Energy can be restored this way once every 14 seconds.

Bloodsoaked Ruins is meant to be the signature weapon of Flins in Genshin Impact 6.0. It is a 5-star Polearm that allows the Electro character to deal significant Lunar-Charged DMG. It can provide several benefits to him, like buffing Crit Rate and Crit DMG, increasing Lunar-Charged DMG output, and recovering Energy.

In case you do not have Flins, then Ineffa can be a suitable character for Bloodsoaked Ruins, as she can also trigger Lunar-Charged.

2. Nightweaver’s Looking Glass

Weapon Type Catalyst Rarity 5-star Base ATK (Level 90) 542 Seconday Stat 265 Elemental Mastery Passive Effect (Refinement 1) When the equipping character’s Elemental Skill deals Hydro or Dendro DMG, they will gain Prayer of the Far North: Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 4.5 seconds. When nearby party members trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions, the equipping character gains New Moon Verse: Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 10 seconds. When both Prayer of the Far North and New Moon Verse are in effect, all nearby party members’ Bloom DMG is increased by 120%, their Hyperbloom and Burgeon DMG are increased by 80%, and their Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 40%. This effect cannot stack. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

Nightweaver’s Looking Glass is a 5-star Catalyst that will be Lauma’s signature weapon in the game. It is a strong support weapon that not only provides Lauma with significant Elemental Mastery via the secondary stat and passive effect, but also buffs the Bloom, Hyper-Bloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom DMG. In case you do not summon Lauma, you can also equip this Catalyst to either Nahida or Baizhu to make use of it.

3. Etherlight Spindlelute

Gi 6.0 – Event catalyst substat change



+165.4 Elemental Mastery -> +45.9% Energy Recharge#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rORbXLgnvV — GachaFiles (@GachaFiles) August 11, 2025

Weapon Type Catalyst Rarity 4-star Base ATK (Level 90) 510 Secondary Stat 45.9% Energy Recharge Passive Effect (Refinement 1) For 20 seconds after using an Elemental Skill, the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery is increased by 120.

Etherlight Spindlelute is an upcoming 4-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai update that can be a suitable weapon for any character that requires Energy Recharge or Elemental Mastery. Not only can it generate significant Energy for the equipping character, but it also buffs their EM after casting their Elemental Skill. It is speculated that this weapon will be given out as a reward for the flagship event and may be a good F2P option for Lauma.

4. Moonweaver’s Dawn

Weapon Type Sword Rarity 4-star Base ATK (Level 90) 565 Secondary Stat 27.6% ATK Passive Effect (Refinement 1) Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20%. When the equipping character’s Energy Capacity does not exceed 60/40, their Elemental Burst DMG is increased by an additional 16%/28%.

Moonweaver’s Dawn is a brand-new 4-star Sword that you may get from the upcoming Nod-Krai quests. It offers considerable ATK via its secondary stat and buffs the wielder’s Elemental Burst DMG. As such, it can be suitable for any character that relies on their Burst for the majority of their damage.

5. Serenity’s Call

Weapon Type Sword Rarity 4-star Base ATK (Level 90) 454 Secondary Stat 61.3% Energy Recharge Passive Effect (Refinement 1) Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Max HP by 16% for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Max HP from this effect is further increased by 16%. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

Serenity’s Call is one of the latest craftable weapons in the game. You will be able to obtain this Sword’s blueprint in Nod-Krai and then craft it using the required ore at any blacksmith. It boasts decent base ATK and increases the wielder’s ER, as well as their HP after triggering a reaction.

6. Master Key

Weapon Type Claymore Rarity 4-star Base ATK (Level 90) 454 Secondary Stat 61.3% Energy Recharge Passive Effect (Refinement 1) Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

Master Key is also a craftable weapon from Nod-Krai and is part of the same series as the previous entry. It provides ER to the equipping character and buffs their EM after triggering a reaction.

7. Prospector’s Shovel

Weapon Type Polearm Rarity 4-star Base ATK (Level 90) 510 Secondary Stat 41.3% ATK Passive Effect (Refinement 1) Electro-Charged DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 12%. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by an additional 12%.

Prospector’s Shovel is a new Polearm from the craftable set, which can be a suitable F2P weapon for Flins. It offers significant ATK and can buff the Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG.

8. Blackmarrow Lantern

Weapon Type Catalyst Rarity 4-star Base ATK (Level 90) 454 Secondary Stat 221 Elemental Mastery Passive Effect (Refinement 1) Bloom DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 12%. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by an additional 12%.

The Blackmarrow Lantern is leaked to be the newest craftable catalyst from Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact. Not only does it provide considerable EM to the character, but it also buffs their Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG. As such, it can be a F2P option for Lauma in the game.

9. Snare Hook

Weapon Type Bow Rarity 4-star Base ATK (Level 90) 454 Secondary Stat 61.3% Energy Recharge Passive Effect (Refinement 1) Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

The Snare Hook craftable Bow shares the same stats as the Claymore of this weapons series. It offers ER to the equipped character and also provides them with additional EM after triggering a reaction.