All Night Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Lunar Glow update for Grow a Garden has brought new pets that can boost your gardening experience. Available through Night Eggs, these pets range from common critters to rare, powerful companions that can steal plants, speed up growth, and even give you free items! This guide covers everything you need to know about these pets.

How to Get Night Eggs in Grow a Garden Roblox

Before we dive into the pets themselves, let’s talk about how to get the Night Eggs:

Method 1: Lunar Glow Event

The main way to get Night Eggs is by participating in the Lunar Glow event:

Talk to the Wise Owl at the center of the map. Give it Moonlit Fruits (plants with the Moonlit mutation). Earn Lunar Points based on the rarity of the plants you give. Reach certain point milestones to earn Night Eggs (70, 200, 230, 280, 310, 430 points).

By completing the entire event (530 points), you can earn a total of 13 Night Eggs.

Method 2: Premium Purchase

If you don’t want to wait, you can buy Night Eggs with Robux:

1 Egg: 199 Robux

3 Eggs: 575 Robux

10 Eggs: 1699 Robux

Night Eggs take 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch, though this can be sped up with certain pets like the Kiwi.

All Night Egg Pets and Their Stats

The Night Eggs can hatch into seven different pets, each with unique abilities. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Pet Name Rarity Hatch Chance Ability Effect

Hedgehog Rare 49% Size Boost Gives prickly fruits (like cactus) a 1.51x size boost Kiwi Rare Special* Incubation Reduces egg hatching time by 20.24 seconds every 59.64 seconds

Mole Legendary 22% Treasure Hunter Digs underground every 80 seconds to find free gear or Sheckles

Frog Legendary 14% Growth Boost Every 20 minutes, advances a random plant’s growth by 24 hours

Echo Frog Mythical 10% Enhanced Growth Every 15 minutes, advances a random plant’s growth by 24 hours

Night Owl Divine 4% XP Boost All active pets gain an additional 0.23 XP per second

Raccoon Divine 1% Theft Every 14:57 minutes, steals a fruit from another player’s plot

*Note: The Kiwi is primarily obtained as a direct reward from the Lunar Glow event at the 150-point milestone, rather than through egg hatching.

Best Night Pets to Prioritize in Grow a Garden Roblox

If you’re wondering which pets to aim for, here’s how to prioritize:

Top Tier

Raccoon – The ability to obtain fruits from other players can dramatically accelerate your progress, especially if you get lucky with rare plants. Echo Frog – The 15-minute growth boost is incredibly powerful for speeding up your garden’s production cycle.

High Tier

Night Owl – While its effect seems small, the XP boost to all pets compounds over time. Mole – Free gear and Sheckles every 80 seconds adds up to significant resources over time.

Mid Tier

Frog – Similar to the Echo Frog but with a longer cooldown, still very useful for garden acceleration. Kiwi – Excellent if you frequently hatch eggs, but more situational than the pets above.

Lower Tier

Hedgehog – Only truly valuable if you focus on cacti or other prickly plants.

Night Pet Combinations

Combine pets with complementary abilities:

Growth Focus: Echo Frog + Raccoon – Accelerates plant growth while the Night Owl helps your pets level up faster

Resource Focus: Mole + Raccoon + any third pet – Maximizes free resources and plants

Breeding Focus: Kiwi + Night Owl + any third pet – Speeds up egg hatching while helping all pets gain XP faster

With the right Night pets by your side, your garden will flourish like never before.