All NPC Locations and Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Looking to track down every NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix? Worry not, because we are here to help you find them. This season brings some exciting new faces to the island, including rap icons like Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Here is the list of locations where you can find them and what rewards they offer.

NPC Locations and Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

There are currently five active NPCs on the island, with more coming soon. Here is a complete breakdown of where to find them and which weapons they drop after you defeat them:

NPC Location Rewards

Dynamo TNTina The Rig – Ka-Boom Bow

– Vault Keycard

Eminem Mom’s Spaghetti Grotto – Eminem’s Mythic RG Minigun

– Vault Keycard

Ice Spice Ice Isle – Ice Spice’s Mythic Rifle

– Ice Spice’s Grappler

– Vault Keycard

Meowdas The Yacht – Peow Peow Rifle

– Vault Keycard

Snoop Dogg The Doggpound – Snoop’s Mythic Drum Gun

– Vault Keycard

1. Dynamo TNTina at The Rig

The Rig is home to one of the toughest boss fights in the game, where you’ll face Dynamo TNTina, who has a strong Mythical Bow. The area layout is pretty tricky to navigate, and since it’s surrounded by water, you won’t have many options to escape. It’s a good idea to approach using a boat or a Choppa helicopter.

2. Eminem at Mom’s Spaghetti Grotto

Eminem has recently been added to the roster, and he’s located at the iconic Mom’s Spaghetti Grotto. After defeating him, you’ll get a new Mythic weapon in the game that will also rap every time you shoot. The indoor layout of the Grotto offers great cover opportunities, and on top of that, you will find a Choppa in this location. So after you get your Mythic gun use the Choppa to travel across the map.

3. Ice Spice at Ice Isle

Ice Spice is the newest addition to the map, located in the northwest region at Ice Isle. She drops dual Mythic weapons and is a bit harder to defeat compared to other Mythic bosses this season since she is surrounded by many Ghost Henchmen. There are multiple entry points to the mall she is residing in, but we recommend you land on the roof as there are a few chests there and you can get yourself easy early loot without getting into an unnecessary fight.

4. Meowdas at The Yacht

The Yacht is located in the remote northeast corner of the map where you can find the most approachable boss in the season, Meowdas. The isolated location means you’ll need to plan your route carefully and we recommend you visit The Yacht directly while jumping from the Battle Bus. The vault on The Yacht contains high-tier loot, so it’s definitely worth the visit.

5. Snoop Dogg at The Doggpound

Located in the center of the map, The Doggpound is often a hot drop zone, so be prepared for heavy player traffic. Watch out for Ghost Henchmen that patrol this area. If you can find a phone booth, you better disguise yourself as the Henchmen first and approach the boss. Make sure to stock up on shields and healing items, as the area can get intense. For a quick escape, use the lowriders outside the compound to get away fast.

After defeating each NPC, they will join your team as allies. Each NPC also drops a vault keycard for accessing their personal vault, where you’ll find ghost chests containing high-tier loot and resources. To find these NPCs easily, look for the skull icons on your map. Keep in mind that NPCs won’t respawn if they’ve already been defeated by another player, so make sure you arrive first and defeat them before others do.

Note: Currently, we are unable to capture moments directly within the game since Fortnite has disabled the ability to take in-game screenshots. It may be a bug or temporary glitch also.