When you start playing Dig, you will quickly discover that NPCs are the heart of your adventure. These characters give you quests, sell items, and help you progress through the game. Understanding who they are and what they offer will make your digging experience easier and much more rewarding. Here is the list of all NPC locations in Dig Roblox.

All NPC Locations in Dig Roblox

Here is the list of available NPC locations in Dig Roblox. Some of them are just there and can interact with you, some of them sell Charms, Magnets, Shovels, and even Vehicles. Check them out!

NPC Name Location Type What They Do

Andrew Fox Town Regular Standing by a fountain

Annabelle Fox Town Regular Standing near the clock tower

Barry Fox Town Regular Standing near the Bank Chad Fox Town Shop Sells beginner Charms Magnus Fox Town Shop Sells Magnet crates

Arthur Dig Spawn Area Tutorial Teaches game basics

Young Guitarist Tutorial Area Quest Wants inspiration

Wise Oak Fernhill Forest Quest Tree finding quest

Silver Verdant Vale Quest Farm quest

Billy Joe Verdant Vale Quest Music sheet quest

John Cinder Shores Quest Fishing gear quest

Sydney Lighthouse Quest Boss fight quest

Sam Colby Rooftop Woodlands Quest Ghost hunting quest

Blueshroom Cinder Cavern Quest Blueshroom Cap collecting quest

Kira Pale Copper Mesa Quest Bone research quest

Tribe Leader Alona Jungle Quest Boss fight quest

Cole Blood Combat Guild Quest Bounty quests

Pizza Penguin Penguins Pizza Repeatable Pizza delivery quests

Tom Baker Tom’s Bakery Repeatable Digging and selling quests

Mr. Salty Salty’s Saloon Repeatable Digging rare item quests

Tribe Leader Alona Jungle Quest Dig items and boss fight quest Traveling Merchants Different Places Shop Dig items and the boss fight

Note: We will update this article with more NPCs when we find them in the game.

All Mechanic NPCs in Dig Roblox

There are currently 10 mechanics who sell vehicles in Dig. Here’s where to find them:

NPC Name Location Coordinates Ava Carter Fox Town 2017, 112, -353 Malcom Wheels Combat Guild 2540, 82, 1275 Steve Levi Cinder Shores 1380, 78, 539 Mark Lever Cinder Ferry 1575, 75, -138 Annie Rae Verdant Vale 3777, 82, 1669 Brooke Kali Rooftop Woodlands 3888, 226, -364 Carly Enzo 1 Cinder Cavern (Surface) 2794, 6, -898 Carly Enzo 2 Cinder Cavern (Lower) 2824, -360, -932 WIll Mount Cinder 4530, 1101, -1693 Penguin Mechanic Penguins Pizza 4200, 1191, -4363 Berry Dust Copper Mesa -5839, 78, -2420

NPCs and Their Missions

Tutorial NPCs

Arthur Dig is the first guy you will meet in the game. He is right where you spawn, and he is basically going to be your teacher. His quests are super easy. He will ask you to dig for items and sell them. There is also the Young Guitarist nearby. He wants you to dig 15 items to help inspire his next song. Pretty simple stuff.

Fernhill Forest

In Fernhill Forest, you will find the Wise Oak. This big tree has a quest for you, but to access it, you need to reach level 30 first. You have to find six different trees around the map.

Verdant Vale

In Verdant Vale, you will meet two NPCs with quests. Silver gives you two quests. The first one, called “A Helping Hand,” is about digging 15 items, finding 3 apples, and feeding 3 pigs. The second quest, “Reboot,” is harder. You need to dig tractor parts and 32 items in total. Billy Joe keeps things simple. He just wants you to dig up 10 Sheet Music pieces for his “Billy’s Songbook” quest.

Cinder Shores

John at Cinder Shores wants fishing stuff, including a fishing rod, a hook, and 2 worms. When you finish this quest, you get 3 Prismatic Magnets. These are really good for making your digging better. Sydney at the Lighthouse has “The Ninja Way” quest. You need to beat 1 boss for this one. This is going to be your first fight with a Dig boss.

Rooftop Woodlands

Sam Colby at Rooftop Woodlands has the “Ghostbuster” quest. You need to dig up 3 Ghost items. Pretty easy ghost hunting.

Alona Jungle

Tribe Leader at Alona Jungle offers “The Magma Boots” quest. This is the ultimate challenge! You need to dig 10 loot items, 30 shiny items, buy a Solstice Shovel, dig 75 modified items, dig 1,000 total items, defeat 10 bosses, reach level 50, and also deal 150,000 damage to bosses. This quest is for serious players who want to prove they’ve mastered everything in Dig Roblox.

Repeatable Quest Systems from NPCs in Dig

Pizza Penguin

Pizza Penguin has delivery quests you can do forever. The quest is simple: Deliver a pizza to a penguin. But the rewards get better the more you do:

Quest Reward 1 Pizza Delivered Pizza Boy / Girl Title 2 Pizza Delivered Pizza Vehicle Attachment 15 Pizza Delivered Employee of the Month Title 40 Pizza Delivered Pizza Roller 50 Pizza Delivered Pizza Tracer Vehicle 75 Pizza Delivered Golden Roller Skin 100 Pizza Delivered Employee of the Year Title Every 9th quest Arcane Totem 500 Pizza Delivered Employee of All Time Title and Pizza Monster Silver Vehicle

Tom Baker

This baker gives you one of four different quests each time. You can only have one at a time:

Quest Name Details Bakery: Crumbs Sell 15 items Bakery: Secret Ingredient Dig 20 items and 5 Modified items Bakery: Blueberry Muffin Dig 5 loot items (crates, Enchantment tomes, etc.) Bakery: Cow Tipper Dig 1 Cow

When you finish any bakery quest, you get 1-3 random baked items that give temporary boosts:

Reward Effect Blueberry Cupcake +10 Boss Damage for 4 minutes Key Lime Cupcake +0.25 Luck for 4 minutes Lemon Cupcake +0.25 Haste for 4 minutes Sweetberry Cupcake +0.25 Control for 4 minutes Cinnamon Roll +0.5 Haste for 6 minutes

You also get milestone rewards:

Total Quest Done Title Reward 25 Quests Baker Title 100 Quests Breadwinner Title Every 7th quest Essence Totem

Cole Blood

In the Combat Guild, you will find Cole Blood, who offers you bounty quests you can do over and over. Some want you to beat specific bosses like the Basilisk. Others want you to deal tons of damage.

Quest Name Details Serpent Venom Defeat Basilisk Slight Scratch Take 500 damage from bosses Cinder Rush Defeat 3 bosses: King Crab and Candlelight Phantom included Full Excavation Dig 35 items Fernhill’s Weed Puller Dig 25 items from Fernhill Forest Encounter Defeat 2 bosses and take 250 damage from bosses Gold Rush Sell 55 items Ghastly Wick Defeat Candlelight Phantom Crab Legs Defeat King Crab Boss Beatdown Deal 7,500 damage to bosses and defeat 2 bosses Shiny Hunter Dig 3 shiny items No Mercy 25,000 damage to bosses

Mr. Salty

Mr. Salty has the hardest repeatable quests. His jobs want you to dig up really rare stuff like Gold Nuggets, Jukeboxes, or even Mythical items.

Quest Name Details Scarcity Dig 12 Scarce items Gold Mine Dig 1 Gold Nugget Groovy Dig 1 Jukebox Sequel Dig 2 Vulture Party Dig 1 Pinata Velociraptor Dig 1 Velociraptor Skull Onwards Dig 1 Wagon Legendarium Dig 3 Legendary items Stampede Dig 1 Bison Armed Dig 1 Revolver Lalala Dig 1 Talking Bass Myth Dig 2 Mythical items Fast Food Dig 1 Burger Statue Space Duel Dig 1 Laser Saber Inbound Dig 1 Meteor Timeless Dig 1 Ocarina Divinity Dig 2 Divine items

That’s the end of our guide for NPC locations in Dig Roblox. Knowing these NPCs and their quests will make your Roblox Dig experience way better. Instead of just digging random stuff, you’ll have clear goals and know exactly what to do next. Have fun finding them and completing their quests!