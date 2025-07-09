Home » Gaming » All NPC Locations in Dig – Roblox

When you start playing Dig, you will quickly discover that NPCs are the heart of your adventure. These characters give you quests, sell items, and help you progress through the game. Understanding who they are and what they offer will make your digging experience easier and much more rewarding. Here is the list of all NPC locations in Dig Roblox.

All NPC Locations in Dig Roblox

Here is the list of available NPC locations in Dig Roblox. Some of them are just there and can interact with you, some of them sell Charms, Magnets, Shovels, and even Vehicles. Check them out!

NPC NameLocationTypeWhat They Do

Andrew		Fox TownRegularStanding by a fountain

Annabelle		Fox TownRegularStanding near the clock tower

Barry		Fox TownRegularStanding near the Bank
ChadFox TownShopSells beginner Charms
MagnusFox TownShopSells Magnet crates

Arthur Dig		Spawn AreaTutorialTeaches game basics

Young Guitarist		Tutorial AreaQuestWants inspiration

Wise Oak		Fernhill ForestQuestTree finding quest

Silver		Verdant ValeQuestFarm quest
Billy Joe		Verdant ValeQuestMusic sheet quest

John		Cinder ShoresQuestFishing gear quest

Sydney		LighthouseQuestBoss fight quest
Sam Colby		Rooftop WoodlandsQuestGhost hunting quest

Blueshroom		Cinder CavernQuestBlueshroom Cap collecting quest

Kira Pale		Copper MesaQuestBone research quest

Tribe Leader		Alona JungleQuestBoss fight quest

Cole Blood		Combat GuildQuestBounty quests

Pizza Penguin		Penguins PizzaRepeatablePizza delivery quests
Tom Baker		Tom’s BakeryRepeatableDigging and selling quests

Mr. Salty		Salty’s SaloonRepeatableDigging rare item quests

Tribe Leader		Alona JungleQuestDig items and boss fight quest
Traveling MerchantsDifferent PlacesShopDig items and the boss fight

Note: We will update this article with more NPCs when we find them in the game.

All Mechanic NPCs in Dig Roblox

There are currently 10 mechanics who sell vehicles in Dig. Here’s where to find them:

NPC NameLocationCoordinates
Ava CarterFox Town2017, 112, -353
Malcom WheelsCombat Guild2540, 82, 1275
Steve LeviCinder Shores1380, 78, 539
Mark LeverCinder Ferry1575, 75, -138
Annie RaeVerdant Vale3777, 82, 1669
Brooke KaliRooftop Woodlands3888, 226, -364
Carly Enzo 1Cinder Cavern (Surface)2794, 6, -898
Carly Enzo 2Cinder Cavern (Lower)2824, -360, -932
WIllMount Cinder4530, 1101, -1693
Penguin MechanicPenguins Pizza4200, 1191, -4363
Berry DustCopper Mesa-5839, 78, -2420

NPCs and Their Missions

Tutorial NPCs

Arthur Dig is the first guy you will meet in the game. He is right where you spawn, and he is basically going to be your teacher. His quests are super easy. He will ask you to dig for items and sell them. There is also the Young Guitarist nearby. He wants you to dig 15 items to help inspire his next song. Pretty simple stuff.

Fernhill Forest

In Fernhill Forest, you will find the Wise Oak. This big tree has a quest for you, but to access it, you need to reach level 30 first. You have to find six different trees around the map.

Verdant Vale

In Verdant Vale, you will meet two NPCs with quests. Silver gives you two quests. The first one, called “A Helping Hand,” is about digging 15 items, finding 3 apples, and feeding 3 pigs. The second quest, “Reboot,” is harder. You need to dig tractor parts and 32 items in total. Billy Joe keeps things simple. He just wants you to dig up 10 Sheet Music pieces for his “Billy’s Songbook” quest.

Cinder Shores

John at Cinder Shores wants fishing stuff, including a fishing rod, a hook, and 2 worms. When you finish this quest, you get 3 Prismatic Magnets. These are really good for making your digging better. Sydney at the Lighthouse has “The Ninja Way” quest. You need to beat 1 boss for this one. This is going to be your first fight with a Dig boss.

Rooftop Woodlands

Sam Colby at Rooftop Woodlands has the “Ghostbuster” quest. You need to dig up 3 Ghost items. Pretty easy ghost hunting.

Alona Jungle

Tribe Leader at Alona Jungle offers “The Magma Boots” quest. This is the ultimate challenge! You need to dig 10 loot items, 30 shiny items, buy a Solstice Shovel, dig 75 modified items, dig 1,000 total items, defeat 10 bosses, reach level 50, and also deal 150,000 damage to bosses. This quest is for serious players who want to prove they’ve mastered everything in Dig Roblox.

Repeatable Quest Systems from NPCs in Dig

Pizza Penguin

Pizza Penguin has delivery quests you can do forever. The quest is simple: Deliver a pizza to a penguin. But the rewards get better the more you do:

QuestReward
1 Pizza DeliveredPizza Boy / Girl Title
2 Pizza DeliveredPizza Vehicle Attachment
15 Pizza DeliveredEmployee of the Month Title
40 Pizza DeliveredPizza Roller
50 Pizza DeliveredPizza Tracer Vehicle
75 Pizza DeliveredGolden Roller Skin
100 Pizza DeliveredEmployee of the Year Title
Every 9th questArcane Totem
500 Pizza DeliveredEmployee of All Time Title and Pizza Monster Silver Vehicle

Tom Baker

This baker gives you one of four different quests each time. You can only have one at a time:

Quest NameDetails
Bakery: CrumbsSell 15 items
Bakery: Secret IngredientDig 20 items and 5 Modified items
Bakery: Blueberry MuffinDig 5 loot items (crates, Enchantment tomes, etc.)
Bakery: Cow TipperDig 1 Cow

When you finish any bakery quest, you get 1-3 random baked items that give temporary boosts:

RewardEffect
Blueberry Cupcake+10 Boss Damage for 4 minutes
Key Lime Cupcake+0.25 Luck for 4 minutes
Lemon Cupcake+0.25 Haste for 4 minutes
Sweetberry Cupcake+0.25 Control for 4 minutes
Cinnamon Roll+0.5 Haste for 6 minutes

You also get milestone rewards:

Total Quest DoneTitle Reward
25 QuestsBaker Title
100 QuestsBreadwinner Title
Every 7th questEssence Totem

Cole Blood

In the Combat Guild, you will find Cole Blood, who offers you bounty quests you can do over and over. Some want you to beat specific bosses like the Basilisk. Others want you to deal tons of damage.

Quest NameDetails
Serpent VenomDefeat Basilisk
Slight ScratchTake 500 damage from bosses
Cinder RushDefeat 3 bosses: King Crab and Candlelight Phantom included
Full ExcavationDig 35 items
Fernhill’s Weed PullerDig 25 items from Fernhill Forest
EncounterDefeat 2 bosses and take 250 damage from bosses
Gold RushSell 55 items
Ghastly WickDefeat Candlelight Phantom
Crab LegsDefeat King Crab
Boss BeatdownDeal 7,500 damage to bosses and defeat 2 bosses
Shiny HunterDig 3 shiny items
No Mercy25,000 damage to bosses

Mr. Salty

Mr. Salty has the hardest repeatable quests. His jobs want you to dig up really rare stuff like Gold Nuggets, Jukeboxes, or even Mythical items.

Quest NameDetails
ScarcityDig 12 Scarce items
Gold MineDig 1 Gold Nugget
GroovyDig 1 Jukebox
SequelDig 2 Vulture
PartyDig 1 Pinata
VelociraptorDig 1 Velociraptor Skull
OnwardsDig 1 Wagon
LegendariumDig 3 Legendary items
StampedeDig 1 Bison
ArmedDig 1 Revolver
LalalaDig 1 Talking Bass
MythDig 2 Mythical items
Fast FoodDig 1 Burger Statue
Space DuelDig 1 Laser Saber
InboundDig 1 Meteor
TimelessDig 1 Ocarina
DivinityDig 2 Divine items

That’s the end of our guide for NPC locations in Dig Roblox. Knowing these NPCs and their quests will make your Roblox Dig experience way better. Instead of just digging random stuff, you’ll have clear goals and know exactly what to do next. Have fun finding them and completing their quests!

