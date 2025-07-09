When you start playing Dig, you will quickly discover that NPCs are the heart of your adventure. These characters give you quests, sell items, and help you progress through the game. Understanding who they are and what they offer will make your digging experience easier and much more rewarding. Here is the list of all NPC locations in Dig Roblox.
Table of Contents
All NPC Locations in Dig Roblox
Here is the list of available NPC locations in Dig Roblox. Some of them are just there and can interact with you, some of them sell Charms, Magnets, Shovels, and even Vehicles. Check them out!
|NPC Name
|Location
|Type
|What They Do
Andrew
|Fox Town
|Regular
|Standing by a fountain
Annabelle
|Fox Town
|Regular
|Standing near the clock tower
Barry
|Fox Town
|Regular
|Standing near the Bank
|Chad
|Fox Town
|Shop
|Sells beginner Charms
|Magnus
|Fox Town
|Shop
|Sells Magnet crates
Arthur Dig
|Spawn Area
|Tutorial
|Teaches game basics
Young Guitarist
|Tutorial Area
|Quest
|Wants inspiration
Wise Oak
|Fernhill Forest
|Quest
|Tree finding quest
Silver
|Verdant Vale
|Quest
|Farm quest
Billy Joe
|Verdant Vale
|Quest
|Music sheet quest
John
|Cinder Shores
|Quest
|Fishing gear quest
Sydney
|Lighthouse
|Quest
|Boss fight quest
Sam Colby
|Rooftop Woodlands
|Quest
|Ghost hunting quest
Blueshroom
|Cinder Cavern
|Quest
|Blueshroom Cap collecting quest
Kira Pale
|Copper Mesa
|Quest
|Bone research quest
Tribe Leader
|Alona Jungle
|Quest
|Boss fight quest
Cole Blood
|Combat Guild
|Quest
|Bounty quests
Pizza Penguin
|Penguins Pizza
|Repeatable
|Pizza delivery quests
Tom Baker
|Tom’s Bakery
|Repeatable
|Digging and selling quests
Mr. Salty
|Salty’s Saloon
|Repeatable
|Digging rare item quests
Tribe Leader
|Alona Jungle
|Quest
|Dig items and boss fight quest
|Traveling Merchants
|Different Places
|Shop
|Dig items and the boss fight
Note: We will update this article with more NPCs when we find them in the game.
All Mechanic NPCs in Dig Roblox
There are currently 10 mechanics who sell vehicles in Dig. Here’s where to find them:
|NPC Name
|Location
|Coordinates
|Ava Carter
|Fox Town
|2017, 112, -353
|Malcom Wheels
|Combat Guild
|2540, 82, 1275
|Steve Levi
|Cinder Shores
|1380, 78, 539
|Mark Lever
|Cinder Ferry
|1575, 75, -138
|Annie Rae
|Verdant Vale
|3777, 82, 1669
|Brooke Kali
|Rooftop Woodlands
|3888, 226, -364
|Carly Enzo 1
|Cinder Cavern (Surface)
|2794, 6, -898
|Carly Enzo 2
|Cinder Cavern (Lower)
|2824, -360, -932
|WIll
|Mount Cinder
|4530, 1101, -1693
|Penguin Mechanic
|Penguins Pizza
|4200, 1191, -4363
|Berry Dust
|Copper Mesa
|-5839, 78, -2420
NPCs and Their Missions
Tutorial NPCs
Arthur Dig is the first guy you will meet in the game. He is right where you spawn, and he is basically going to be your teacher. His quests are super easy. He will ask you to dig for items and sell them. There is also the Young Guitarist nearby. He wants you to dig 15 items to help inspire his next song. Pretty simple stuff.
Fernhill Forest
In Fernhill Forest, you will find the Wise Oak. This big tree has a quest for you, but to access it, you need to reach level 30 first. You have to find six different trees around the map.
Verdant Vale
In Verdant Vale, you will meet two NPCs with quests. Silver gives you two quests. The first one, called “A Helping Hand,” is about digging 15 items, finding 3 apples, and feeding 3 pigs. The second quest, “Reboot,” is harder. You need to dig tractor parts and 32 items in total. Billy Joe keeps things simple. He just wants you to dig up 10 Sheet Music pieces for his “Billy’s Songbook” quest.
Cinder Shores
John at Cinder Shores wants fishing stuff, including a fishing rod, a hook, and 2 worms. When you finish this quest, you get 3 Prismatic Magnets. These are really good for making your digging better. Sydney at the Lighthouse has “The Ninja Way” quest. You need to beat 1 boss for this one. This is going to be your first fight with a Dig boss.
Rooftop Woodlands
Sam Colby at Rooftop Woodlands has the “Ghostbuster” quest. You need to dig up 3 Ghost items. Pretty easy ghost hunting.
Alona Jungle
Tribe Leader at Alona Jungle offers “The Magma Boots” quest. This is the ultimate challenge! You need to dig 10 loot items, 30 shiny items, buy a Solstice Shovel, dig 75 modified items, dig 1,000 total items, defeat 10 bosses, reach level 50, and also deal 150,000 damage to bosses. This quest is for serious players who want to prove they’ve mastered everything in Dig Roblox.
Repeatable Quest Systems from NPCs in Dig
Pizza Penguin
Pizza Penguin has delivery quests you can do forever. The quest is simple: Deliver a pizza to a penguin. But the rewards get better the more you do:
|Quest
|Reward
|1 Pizza Delivered
|Pizza Boy / Girl Title
|2 Pizza Delivered
|Pizza Vehicle Attachment
|15 Pizza Delivered
|Employee of the Month Title
|40 Pizza Delivered
|Pizza Roller
|50 Pizza Delivered
|Pizza Tracer Vehicle
|75 Pizza Delivered
|Golden Roller Skin
|100 Pizza Delivered
|Employee of the Year Title
|Every 9th quest
|Arcane Totem
|500 Pizza Delivered
|Employee of All Time Title and Pizza Monster Silver Vehicle
Tom Baker
This baker gives you one of four different quests each time. You can only have one at a time:
|Quest Name
|Details
|Bakery: Crumbs
|Sell 15 items
|Bakery: Secret Ingredient
|Dig 20 items and 5 Modified items
|Bakery: Blueberry Muffin
|Dig 5 loot items (crates, Enchantment tomes, etc.)
|Bakery: Cow Tipper
|Dig 1 Cow
When you finish any bakery quest, you get 1-3 random baked items that give temporary boosts:
|Reward
|Effect
|Blueberry Cupcake
|+10 Boss Damage for 4 minutes
|Key Lime Cupcake
|+0.25 Luck for 4 minutes
|Lemon Cupcake
|+0.25 Haste for 4 minutes
|Sweetberry Cupcake
|+0.25 Control for 4 minutes
|Cinnamon Roll
|+0.5 Haste for 6 minutes
You also get milestone rewards:
|Total Quest Done
|Title Reward
|25 Quests
|Baker Title
|100 Quests
|Breadwinner Title
|Every 7th quest
|Essence Totem
Cole Blood
In the Combat Guild, you will find Cole Blood, who offers you bounty quests you can do over and over. Some want you to beat specific bosses like the Basilisk. Others want you to deal tons of damage.
|Quest Name
|Details
|Serpent Venom
|Defeat Basilisk
|Slight Scratch
|Take 500 damage from bosses
|Cinder Rush
|Defeat 3 bosses: King Crab and Candlelight Phantom included
|Full Excavation
|Dig 35 items
|Fernhill’s Weed Puller
|Dig 25 items from Fernhill Forest
|Encounter
|Defeat 2 bosses and take 250 damage from bosses
|Gold Rush
|Sell 55 items
|Ghastly Wick
|Defeat Candlelight Phantom
|Crab Legs
|Defeat King Crab
|Boss Beatdown
|Deal 7,500 damage to bosses and defeat 2 bosses
|Shiny Hunter
|Dig 3 shiny items
|No Mercy
|25,000 damage to bosses
Mr. Salty
Mr. Salty has the hardest repeatable quests. His jobs want you to dig up really rare stuff like Gold Nuggets, Jukeboxes, or even Mythical items.
|Quest Name
|Details
|Scarcity
|Dig 12 Scarce items
|Gold Mine
|Dig 1 Gold Nugget
|Groovy
|Dig 1 Jukebox
|Sequel
|Dig 2 Vulture
|Party
|Dig 1 Pinata
|Velociraptor
|Dig 1 Velociraptor Skull
|Onwards
|Dig 1 Wagon
|Legendarium
|Dig 3 Legendary items
|Stampede
|Dig 1 Bison
|Armed
|Dig 1 Revolver
|Lalala
|Dig 1 Talking Bass
|Myth
|Dig 2 Mythical items
|Fast Food
|Dig 1 Burger Statue
|Space Duel
|Dig 1 Laser Saber
|Inbound
|Dig 1 Meteor
|Timeless
|Dig 1 Ocarina
|Divinity
|Dig 2 Divine items
That’s the end of our guide for NPC locations in Dig Roblox. Knowing these NPCs and their quests will make your Roblox Dig experience way better. Instead of just digging random stuff, you’ll have clear goals and know exactly what to do next. Have fun finding them and completing their quests!