All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Netflix’s Korean Zombie Hit Returns

On-jo is back, but this time she’s fighting zombies without her Hyosan High friends.

Cheong-san’s shocking return sparks questions about whether he is alive or something far more dangerous now.

With Seoul under siege, new alliances form, and survival gets even more brutal than before.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is set to return on Netflix.

After years of silence, Netflix has finally confirmed it: All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is officially in production — and the zombie horror is far from over. One of the platform’s most successful Korean dramas, Season 1 debuted in January 2022 and quickly became a global sensation, racking up over 560 million viewing hours in its first month and topping the non-English TV charts in more than 90 countries.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Plot: The Story Continues in Seoul

Season 2 picks up sometime after the Hyosan High outbreak, with Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) now a university student in Seoul. But peace is short-lived. Still haunted by what has happened, On-jo once again finds herself in another deadly battle for survival when a new wave of infection comes to the capital.

This time, she doesn’t have her school friends with her. She forms new alliances with seniors Yong Ma-ru (Lee Min-jae), So Ju-ran (Kim Si-eun), and Lee Jong-a (Yoon Ga-i), all of whom have honed their own brutal strategies for surviving the chaos.

After surviving the catastrophic zombie outbreak at Hyosan High, Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) is now a university student in Seoul, struggling to move on from the trauma and the friends she lost. But when a new wave of infection suddenly hits Seoul, she finds herself trapped in another deadly fight for survival — this time without the people she once depended on. All eyes are on how Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), and Lee Su-hyeok (Lomon) are now navigating their lives years after the outbreak. Meanwhile, On-jo forms friendships with her university seniors Yong Ma-ru (Lee Min-jae), So Ju-ran (Kim Si-eun), and Lee Jong-a (Yoon Ga-i) — a group that has found ways to survive amidst the zombie apocalypse. Han Du-seok (Roh Jae-won) brings added tension to the story as a team leader within the National Intelligence Service. – Plot as described by Netflix.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast: Old and New Cast Members

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast | Credits: Netflix

Netflix has revealed that fan favorites Yoon Chan-young (Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (Nam-ra), and Lomon (Su-hyeok) are returning. The latter is a surprise, especially in Cheong-san’s case, whose fate was left ambiguous.

They’re joined by Squid Game stars Kim Si-eun and Roh Jae-won. Roh plays Han Du-seok, a National Intelligence Service team leader whose arrival adds new complexity and tension to the storyline.

Behind the Scenes and What to Expect

A still for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 production clip | Credits: Netflix

The creative trio of director Lee JQ (Daily Dose of Sunshine), co-director Kim Nam-su, and screenwriter Chun Sung-il (King the Land) return to helm the second chapter.

With the action set in Seoul, new characters, and the same stomach-churning zombie survival circumstances, Season 2 will be more dramatic and emotionally demanding.

Netflix hasn’t revealed a release date yet, but one thing is certain. All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is officially on the way, and it’s coming with bigger stakes, greater emotions, and a completely new survival story that fans won’t want to miss.