All Ores in The Forge Roblox: Location, Rarity and Sell Price

Ores are the foundation of equipment crafting in The Forge, with rarer ores producing stronger weapons and armor. The game features over 50 different ores spread across three main mining locations: Stonewake’s Cross (starter area), Forgotten Kingdom (mid-game), and Goblin Cave (endgame). Each ore has unique drop chances, sell prices, forging multipliers, and some even grant special traits like extra defense, burn damage, or movement speed. This guide covers every ore location in The Forge, drop rates, and which ores provide the best bonuses.

All The Forge Ore Locations

Ores are found by mining rocks in three main areas, plus a few special ores that drop from enemies. Here’s where to find each type:

Stonewake’s Cross Ores

OreRarityDrop ChanceSell PriceMultiplierDropped By

Stone		Common1/1$30.2xPebble

Sand Stone		Common1/2$3.750.25xPebble, Rock

Copper		Common1/3$4.50.3xPebble, Rock, Boulder

Iron		Common1/5$5.250.35xPebble, Rock, Boulder

Tin		Uncommon1/7$6.380.425xRock, Boulder

Silver		Uncommon1/12$7.50.5xRock, Boulder

Gold		Uncommon1/16$19.50.65xBoulder

Mushroomite		Rare1/22$120.8xRock, Boulder

Platinum		Rare1/28$120.8xBoulder

Banananite		Uncommon1/30$12.750.85xRock, Boulder

Cardboardite		Common1/31$10.50.7xRock, Boulder
AiteEpic1/44$16.51.1xBoulder

Poopite		Epic1/131$181.2xPebble, Rock, Boulder

Forgotten Kingdom Ores

OreRarityDrop ChanceSell PriceMultiplierDropped By

Cobalt		Uncommon1/37$151xBasalt Rock, Core

Titanium		Uncommon1/50$17.251.15xBasalt Rock, Core

Lapis Lazuli		Uncommon1/73$19.51.3xBasalt Rock, Core

Volcanic Rock		Rare1/55$23.251.55xVolcanic Rock

Quartz		Rare1/90$22.51.5xBasalt Core, Vein

Amethyst		Rare1/115$24.751.65xBasalt Core, Vein

Topaz		Rare1/143$26.251.75xBasalt Core, Vein

Diamond		Rare1/192$302xBasalt Core, Vein

Sapphire		Rare1/247$33.752.25xBasalt Core, Vein

Cuprite		Epic1/303$36.452.43xBasalt Core, Vein, Volcanic

Obsidian		Epic1/333$35.252.35xVolcanic Rock

Emerald		Epic1/363$38.252.55xBasalt Core, Vein

Ruby		Epic1/487$44.252.95xBasalt Vein

Rivalite		Epic1/569$49.953.33xBasalt Vein, Volcanic

Uranium		Legendary1/777$663xBasalt Vein

Mythril		Legendary1/813$52.53.5xBasalt Vein

Eye Ore		Legendary1/1333$604xAll Basalt & Volcanic

Fireite		Legendary1/2187$67.54.5xVolcanic Rock

Magmaite		Legendary1/3003$755xVolcanic Rock

Lightite		Legendary1/3333$694.6xBasalt Vein

Demonite		Mythical1/3666$82.55.5xVolcanic Rock

Darkryte		Mythical1/5555$94.56.3xVolcanic Rock

Goblin Cave Ores

OreRarityDrop ChanceSell PriceMultiplierDropped By
Magenta Crystal OreEpic1/255$37.55-$46.52.5x-3.1xColor Crystal Rocks
Crimson Crystal OreEpic1/255$37.55-$49.52.5x-3.3xColor Crystal Rocks
Green Crystal OreEpic1/255$37.55-$482.5x-3.2xColor Crystal Rocks
Orange Crystal OreEpic1/255$37.55-$452.5x-3xColor Crystal Rocks
Blue Crystal OreEpic1/255$37.55-$512.5x-3.4xColor Crystal Rocks
Rainbow CrystalLegendary1/5000$78.755.25xAll Crystal Rocks
Arcane Crystal OreEpic1/100000$112.57.5xColor Crystal Rocks

Enemy Drop Ores

Some ores drop from enemies instead of rocks:

OreRarityDrop ChanceDropped By

Boneite		Rare1/222Skeleton Rogue (1/8), Axe Skeleton (1/6), Deathaxe Skeleton (1/5)

Dark Boneite		Rare1/555Elite Skeleton Rogue (1/6), Reaper (1/6), Elite Deathaxe Skeleton (1/6)
SlimiteEpic1/247Slime (1/6), Burning Slime (1/6)
FichilliumRelic1/1Lucky Block
GalaxiteDivine1/1,000,000Unknown source

Which Ores Have Special Traits?

Some high-tier ores provide special traits when used for forging weapons and armor. These traits give significant combat advantages:

Armor Traits:

  • Obsidian: +30% extra defense on armor
  • Mythril: +15% extra defense on armor
  • Lightite: +15% extra movement speed on armor
  • Uranium: Deals AoE damage equal to 5% of your max HP when wearing armor
  • Darkryte: 15% chance to turn into a shadow and dodge incoming attacks

Weapon Traits:

  • Rivalite: +20% critical strike chance on weapons
  • Fireite: 20% chance to burn enemies on hit
  • Magmaite: 50% (or 35%) chance to deal AoE explosion on hit
  • Demonite: 15% chance to deal 20% of weapon damage as burn over 2 seconds, plus Demon’s Backfire passive

Mixed Traits:

  • Eye Ore: Lose 10% HP but gain +15% damage on weapons and armor
  • Poopite: Deals 15% poison damage for 5 seconds when HP drops below 35%

Best Ores to Farm

For maximum profit and powerful equipment, prioritize these ores. Darkryte (1/5555 from Volcanic Rock, $94.5, 6.3x multiplier, shadow dodge trait) is the rarest and most valuable ore worth farming despite its extremely low drop rate. Demonite (1/3666 from Volcanic Rock, $82.5, 5.5x multiplier, burn trait) is slightly more common and provides excellent weapon bonuses. Magmaite (1/3003 from Volcanic Rock, $75, 5x multiplier, AoE explosion trait) offers strong weapon crafting potential with better drop rates than Darkryte or Demonite.

