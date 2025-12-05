All Ores in The Forge Roblox: Location, Rarity and Sell Price

Ores are the foundation of equipment crafting in The Forge, with rarer ores producing stronger weapons and armor. The game features over 50 different ores spread across three main mining locations: Stonewake’s Cross (starter area), Forgotten Kingdom (mid-game), and Goblin Cave (endgame). Each ore has unique drop chances, sell prices, forging multipliers, and some even grant special traits like extra defense, burn damage, or movement speed. This guide covers every ore location in The Forge, drop rates, and which ores provide the best bonuses.
All The Forge Ore Locations
Ores are found by mining rocks in three main areas, plus a few special ores that drop from enemies. Here’s where to find each type:
Stonewake’s Cross Ores
|Ore
|Rarity
|Drop Chance
|Sell Price
|Multiplier
|Dropped By
Stone
|Common
|1/1
|$3
|0.2x
|Pebble
Sand Stone
|Common
|1/2
|$3.75
|0.25x
|Pebble, Rock
Copper
|Common
|1/3
|$4.5
|0.3x
|Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Iron
|Common
|1/5
|$5.25
|0.35x
|Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Tin
|Uncommon
|1/7
|$6.38
|0.425x
|Rock, Boulder
Silver
|Uncommon
|1/12
|$7.5
|0.5x
|Rock, Boulder
Gold
|Uncommon
|1/16
|$19.5
|0.65x
|Boulder
Mushroomite
|Rare
|1/22
|$12
|0.8x
|Rock, Boulder
Platinum
|Rare
|1/28
|$12
|0.8x
|Boulder
Banananite
|Uncommon
|1/30
|$12.75
|0.85x
|Rock, Boulder
Cardboardite
|Common
|1/31
|$10.5
|0.7x
|Rock, Boulder
|Aite
|Epic
|1/44
|$16.5
|1.1x
|Boulder
Poopite
|Epic
|1/131
|$18
|1.2x
|Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Forgotten Kingdom Ores
|Ore
|Rarity
|Drop Chance
|Sell Price
|Multiplier
|Dropped By
Cobalt
|Uncommon
|1/37
|$15
|1x
|Basalt Rock, Core
Titanium
|Uncommon
|1/50
|$17.25
|1.15x
|Basalt Rock, Core
Lapis Lazuli
|Uncommon
|1/73
|$19.5
|1.3x
|Basalt Rock, Core
Volcanic Rock
|Rare
|1/55
|$23.25
|1.55x
|Volcanic Rock
Quartz
|Rare
|1/90
|$22.5
|1.5x
|Basalt Core, Vein
Amethyst
|Rare
|1/115
|$24.75
|1.65x
|Basalt Core, Vein
Topaz
|Rare
|1/143
|$26.25
|1.75x
|Basalt Core, Vein
Diamond
|Rare
|1/192
|$30
|2x
|Basalt Core, Vein
Sapphire
|Rare
|1/247
|$33.75
|2.25x
|Basalt Core, Vein
Cuprite
|Epic
|1/303
|$36.45
|2.43x
|Basalt Core, Vein, Volcanic
Obsidian
|Epic
|1/333
|$35.25
|2.35x
|Volcanic Rock
Emerald
|Epic
|1/363
|$38.25
|2.55x
|Basalt Core, Vein
Ruby
|Epic
|1/487
|$44.25
|2.95x
|Basalt Vein
Rivalite
|Epic
|1/569
|$49.95
|3.33x
|Basalt Vein, Volcanic
Uranium
|Legendary
|1/777
|$66
|3x
|Basalt Vein
Mythril
|Legendary
|1/813
|$52.5
|3.5x
|Basalt Vein
Eye Ore
|Legendary
|1/1333
|$60
|4x
|All Basalt & Volcanic
Fireite
|Legendary
|1/2187
|$67.5
|4.5x
|Volcanic Rock
Magmaite
|Legendary
|1/3003
|$75
|5x
|Volcanic Rock
Lightite
|Legendary
|1/3333
|$69
|4.6x
|Basalt Vein
Demonite
|Mythical
|1/3666
|$82.5
|5.5x
|Volcanic Rock
Darkryte
|Mythical
|1/5555
|$94.5
|6.3x
|Volcanic Rock
Goblin Cave Ores
|Ore
|Rarity
|Drop Chance
|Sell Price
|Multiplier
|Dropped By
|Magenta Crystal Ore
|Epic
|1/255
|$37.55-$46.5
|2.5x-3.1x
|Color Crystal Rocks
|Crimson Crystal Ore
|Epic
|1/255
|$37.55-$49.5
|2.5x-3.3x
|Color Crystal Rocks
|Green Crystal Ore
|Epic
|1/255
|$37.55-$48
|2.5x-3.2x
|Color Crystal Rocks
|Orange Crystal Ore
|Epic
|1/255
|$37.55-$45
|2.5x-3x
|Color Crystal Rocks
|Blue Crystal Ore
|Epic
|1/255
|$37.55-$51
|2.5x-3.4x
|Color Crystal Rocks
|Rainbow Crystal
|Legendary
|1/5000
|$78.75
|5.25x
|All Crystal Rocks
|Arcane Crystal Ore
|Epic
|1/100000
|$112.5
|7.5x
|Color Crystal Rocks
Enemy Drop Ores
Some ores drop from enemies instead of rocks:
|Ore
|Rarity
|Drop Chance
|Dropped By
Boneite
|Rare
|1/222
|Skeleton Rogue (1/8), Axe Skeleton (1/6), Deathaxe Skeleton (1/5)
Dark Boneite
|Rare
|1/555
|Elite Skeleton Rogue (1/6), Reaper (1/6), Elite Deathaxe Skeleton (1/6)
|Slimite
|Epic
|1/247
|Slime (1/6), Burning Slime (1/6)
|Fichillium
|Relic
|1/1
|Lucky Block
|Galaxite
|Divine
|1/1,000,000
|Unknown source
Which Ores Have Special Traits?
Some high-tier ores provide special traits when used for forging weapons and armor. These traits give significant combat advantages:
Armor Traits:
- Obsidian: +30% extra defense on armor
- Mythril: +15% extra defense on armor
- Lightite: +15% extra movement speed on armor
- Uranium: Deals AoE damage equal to 5% of your max HP when wearing armor
- Darkryte: 15% chance to turn into a shadow and dodge incoming attacks
Weapon Traits:
- Rivalite: +20% critical strike chance on weapons
- Fireite: 20% chance to burn enemies on hit
- Magmaite: 50% (or 35%) chance to deal AoE explosion on hit
- Demonite: 15% chance to deal 20% of weapon damage as burn over 2 seconds, plus Demon’s Backfire passive
Mixed Traits:
- Eye Ore: Lose 10% HP but gain +15% damage on weapons and armor
- Poopite: Deals 15% poison damage for 5 seconds when HP drops below 35%
Best Ores to Farm
For maximum profit and powerful equipment, prioritize these ores. Darkryte (1/5555 from Volcanic Rock, $94.5, 6.3x multiplier, shadow dodge trait) is the rarest and most valuable ore worth farming despite its extremely low drop rate. Demonite (1/3666 from Volcanic Rock, $82.5, 5.5x multiplier, burn trait) is slightly more common and provides excellent weapon bonuses. Magmaite (1/3003 from Volcanic Rock, $75, 5x multiplier, AoE explosion trait) offers strong weapon crafting potential with better drop rates than Darkryte or Demonite.
