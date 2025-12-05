All Ores in The Forge Roblox: Location, Rarity and Sell Price

Ores are the foundation of equipment crafting in The Forge, with rarer ores producing stronger weapons and armor. The game features over 50 different ores spread across three main mining locations: Stonewake’s Cross (starter area), Forgotten Kingdom (mid-game), and Goblin Cave (endgame). Each ore has unique drop chances, sell prices, forging multipliers, and some even grant special traits like extra defense, burn damage, or movement speed. This guide covers every ore location in The Forge, drop rates, and which ores provide the best bonuses.

All The Forge Ore Locations

Ores are found by mining rocks in three main areas, plus a few special ores that drop from enemies. Here’s where to find each type:

Stonewake’s Cross Ores

Ore Rarity Drop Chance Sell Price Multiplier Dropped By

Stone Common 1/1 $3 0.2x Pebble

Sand Stone Common 1/2 $3.75 0.25x Pebble, Rock

Copper Common 1/3 $4.5 0.3x Pebble, Rock, Boulder

Iron Common 1/5 $5.25 0.35x Pebble, Rock, Boulder

Tin Uncommon 1/7 $6.38 0.425x Rock, Boulder

Silver Uncommon 1/12 $7.5 0.5x Rock, Boulder

Gold Uncommon 1/16 $19.5 0.65x Boulder

Mushroomite Rare 1/22 $12 0.8x Rock, Boulder

Platinum Rare 1/28 $12 0.8x Boulder

Banananite Uncommon 1/30 $12.75 0.85x Rock, Boulder

Cardboardite Common 1/31 $10.5 0.7x Rock, Boulder Aite Epic 1/44 $16.5 1.1x Boulder

Poopite Epic 1/131 $18 1.2x Pebble, Rock, Boulder

Forgotten Kingdom Ores

Ore Rarity Drop Chance Sell Price Multiplier Dropped By

Cobalt Uncommon 1/37 $15 1x Basalt Rock, Core

Titanium Uncommon 1/50 $17.25 1.15x Basalt Rock, Core

Lapis Lazuli Uncommon 1/73 $19.5 1.3x Basalt Rock, Core

Volcanic Rock Rare 1/55 $23.25 1.55x Volcanic Rock

Quartz Rare 1/90 $22.5 1.5x Basalt Core, Vein

Amethyst Rare 1/115 $24.75 1.65x Basalt Core, Vein

Topaz Rare 1/143 $26.25 1.75x Basalt Core, Vein

Diamond Rare 1/192 $30 2x Basalt Core, Vein

Sapphire Rare 1/247 $33.75 2.25x Basalt Core, Vein

Cuprite Epic 1/303 $36.45 2.43x Basalt Core, Vein, Volcanic

Obsidian Epic 1/333 $35.25 2.35x Volcanic Rock

Emerald Epic 1/363 $38.25 2.55x Basalt Core, Vein

Ruby Epic 1/487 $44.25 2.95x Basalt Vein

Rivalite Epic 1/569 $49.95 3.33x Basalt Vein, Volcanic

Uranium Legendary 1/777 $66 3x Basalt Vein

Mythril Legendary 1/813 $52.5 3.5x Basalt Vein

Eye Ore Legendary 1/1333 $60 4x All Basalt & Volcanic

Fireite Legendary 1/2187 $67.5 4.5x Volcanic Rock

Magmaite Legendary 1/3003 $75 5x Volcanic Rock

Lightite Legendary 1/3333 $69 4.6x Basalt Vein

Demonite Mythical 1/3666 $82.5 5.5x Volcanic Rock

Darkryte Mythical 1/5555 $94.5 6.3x Volcanic Rock

Goblin Cave Ores

Ore Rarity Drop Chance Sell Price Multiplier Dropped By Magenta Crystal Ore Epic 1/255 $37.55-$46.5 2.5x-3.1x Color Crystal Rocks Crimson Crystal Ore Epic 1/255 $37.55-$49.5 2.5x-3.3x Color Crystal Rocks Green Crystal Ore Epic 1/255 $37.55-$48 2.5x-3.2x Color Crystal Rocks Orange Crystal Ore Epic 1/255 $37.55-$45 2.5x-3x Color Crystal Rocks Blue Crystal Ore Epic 1/255 $37.55-$51 2.5x-3.4x Color Crystal Rocks Rainbow Crystal Legendary 1/5000 $78.75 5.25x All Crystal Rocks Arcane Crystal Ore Epic 1/100000 $112.5 7.5x Color Crystal Rocks

Enemy Drop Ores

Some ores drop from enemies instead of rocks:

Ore Rarity Drop Chance Dropped By

Boneite Rare 1/222 Skeleton Rogue (1/8), Axe Skeleton (1/6), Deathaxe Skeleton (1/5)

Dark Boneite Rare 1/555 Elite Skeleton Rogue (1/6), Reaper (1/6), Elite Deathaxe Skeleton (1/6) Slimite Epic 1/247 Slime (1/6), Burning Slime (1/6) Fichillium Relic 1/1 Lucky Block Galaxite Divine 1/1,000,000 Unknown source

Which Ores Have Special Traits?

Some high-tier ores provide special traits when used for forging weapons and armor. These traits give significant combat advantages:

Armor Traits:

Obsidian: +30% extra defense on armor

+30% extra defense on armor Mythril: +15% extra defense on armor

+15% extra defense on armor Lightite: +15% extra movement speed on armor

+15% extra movement speed on armor Uranium: Deals AoE damage equal to 5% of your max HP when wearing armor

Deals AoE damage equal to 5% of your max HP when wearing armor Darkryte: 15% chance to turn into a shadow and dodge incoming attacks

Weapon Traits:

Rivalite: +20% critical strike chance on weapons

+20% critical strike chance on weapons Fireite: 20% chance to burn enemies on hit

20% chance to burn enemies on hit Magmaite: 50% (or 35%) chance to deal AoE explosion on hit

50% (or 35%) chance to deal AoE explosion on hit Demonite: 15% chance to deal 20% of weapon damage as burn over 2 seconds, plus Demon’s Backfire passive

Mixed Traits:

Eye Ore: Lose 10% HP but gain +15% damage on weapons and armor

Lose 10% HP but gain +15% damage on weapons and armor Poopite: Deals 15% poison damage for 5 seconds when HP drops below 35%

Best Ores to Farm

For maximum profit and powerful equipment, prioritize these ores. Darkryte (1/5555 from Volcanic Rock, $94.5, 6.3x multiplier, shadow dodge trait) is the rarest and most valuable ore worth farming despite its extremely low drop rate. Demonite (1/3666 from Volcanic Rock, $82.5, 5.5x multiplier, burn trait) is slightly more common and provides excellent weapon bonuses. Magmaite (1/3003 from Volcanic Rock, $75, 5x multiplier, AoE explosion trait) offers strong weapon crafting potential with better drop rates than Darkryte or Demonite.

