All Paradise Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

Have you heard about the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden? Yes, it’s the new set of eggs that just dropped in the latest Summer Update. It’s the most expensive egg in the game right now at 50 million Sheckles, but the pets inside are worth every penny. If you are wondering what makes this egg so special, let me show you Paradise Egg Pets in Grow a Garden.

What is the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden

Most eggs in Grow a Garden give you a mix of Common and Rare pets. The Paradise Egg is different. Every single pet you get from it is Legendary. That means no matter what hatches, you’re getting something good. Here’s the basic info you need:

Price : 50,000,000 Sheckles (or 139 Robux)

: 50,000,000 Sheckles (or 139 Robux) Spawn Rate : Only 7% chance to appear in the Pet Egg Shop

: Only 7% chance to appear in the Pet Egg Shop Hatch Time : 6 hours and 40 minutes

: 6 hours and 40 minutes Availability: Permanent

All Paradise Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

The Paradise Egg contains five Legendary pets. Here’s what each one does and how likely you are to get it:

Pet Name Drop Rate What It Does

Ostrich 40% Gives newly hatched pets a bonus age

Peacock 30% Makes all your other pets use their abilities faster and reduce cooldowns

Capybara 21% Keeps your pets fed and gives them extra XP

Scarlet Macaw 8% Can occasionally make your crops get Verdant mutations for more money

Mimic Octopus 1% Can copy another pet’s ability

Also Read:

Best Paradise Egg Pets Combinations

Once you get your Paradise Egg pets in Grow a Garden, here’s how to use them effectively:

Use Scarlet Macaw and Peacock together. The Peacock will reduce the Macaw’s cooldown, giving you more chances for mutations. Put down a Capybara to keep everyone fed, add a Peacock to speed up abilities, and let the Mimic Octopus copy whatever’s most useful at the moment. Use the Ostrich when you’re hatching other expensive eggs. Your new pets will start at higher levels, saving you tons of time.

In the end, if money is not a problem for you in the game, then you should definitely buy this egg. The pets inside will save you time, make you more money, and give you abilities you can’t get anywhere else.

The Mimic Octopus alone is worth the price since it can copy any other pet’s ability. And even if you don’t get the 1% drop, the other pets are still incredibly useful for different farming strategies. If you’ve been playing for a while and want to take your garden to the next level, start saving those Sheckles. Trust me, you won’t regret it.