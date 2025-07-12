All Pet Mutations and How to Get Them in Grow a Garden

Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden is a new concept that was introduced with the Pet Mutation update of the game. While the concept is quite interesting, players might find it confusing to grasp it. This is where our guide comes in handy. Not only will it provide the complete list of Pet Mutations that can be obtained in the game, but also tell you how to get them.

How to Get the Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden

Players visiting the Pet Egg Shop will notice that all the eggs have been removed from the display. Instead, there is a new Pet Mutation shop. This is where you can mutate your pets and help them obtain various new mutations that have been added with the recent update. Below, we have listed all the steps that will help you do so.

Head over to the other end of the map to find the Pet Mutation machine. Equip a pet that is at least 50 years of age. Press E to submit the pet. Make sure you have 1 billion Sheckles as you need this amount to start the mutation process. Check the timer and come back once it runs down to zero. Press E to pick up the pet.

Also read:

List of All the Mutations Your Pets Can Get in Grow a Garden

Now that you know how to mutate your pets in Grow a Garden, it is time to let you know about all the various available mutations that they can obtain. Below is the complete list with all the other details that you should be aware of.

Mutation Drop Chance Ability Ascended 0.32% Every 360-300m, there is a 75-90% chance that a random fruit gains the Dawnbound mutation. Radiant 3.22% Every 20 – 30 minutes, emits Sunshine to advance the growth of a plant by 24 hours. Rainbow 3.22% Gives a huge boost to your pet’s passive ability. Shocked 3.22% During a Thunderstorm, it has a 25-30% chance of attracting lightning. It works every 45-60 seconds. IronSkin 3.22% Gives you a 35-45% chance to recover a stolen fruit. Tiny 6.43% Your pet becomes Tiny and has a 20% slower hunger rate. It also gains 5-30 XP every second. Mega 6.43% Your pet becomes huge and has a 20% faster hunger rate. However, it also gains 10-40 XP per second. Golden 6.43% Gives a big boost to your pet’s passive ability. Frozen 9.65% Every 30 minutes, there is a 20-30% chance that a nearby fruit will gain the Frozen Mutation. Windy 9.65% Every 30 minutes, there is a 20-30% chance that a nearby fruit will get the Windstruck Mutation. Inverted 16.08% Your pet gets an additional 30% XP boost every second. Shiny 32.15%

Your pet gets an additional 15% XP boost every second.

So, if you have some good pets that you might want to upgrade, then helping them get a mutation is the best way to proceed.