All Pickaxes in The Forge (December 2025)

Update: We updated this list of all Pickaxes in The Forge on December 1st, 2025.

The Forge is the latest RPG and simulation experience in Roblox. Its core gameplay focuses on mining ores, forging equipment and weapons, and killing zombies across various islands. What’s a better tool than Pickaxes to mine the rarest ores in caves? You can obtain a total of 14 Pickaxes, which can be acquired through various methods. This article lists all Pickaxes in The Forge and the methods to get them.

How to Get Pickaxes in The Forge?

You can obtain Pickaxes in both Stonewake’s Cross and the Forgotten Kingdom islands. Most Pickaxes are available to purchase from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. They cost money based on their stats and type. Other Pickaxes are located in various places, such as inside a certain cave.

The Pickaxes come with one or multiple of these stats, such as Mining Speed, Luck Boost, and Mine Power. You can equip up to a maximum of three Runes to them. Whereas some don’t have any Rune slots, which means they won’t be able to receive benefits from Runes. With that said, here is the list of all Pickaxes, organised by their respective worlds, cost, and the methods to acquire them.

Details of All Pickaxes in The Forge

Below is the list of all Pickaxes in The Forge, along with their details:

1. Stonewake’s Cross Island

Icon Pickaxes Stats Rune Slots Cost How to Get Stone Pickaxe – Mine Power: 4 0 Free Join the game for the first time. Bronze Pickaxe – Mine Power: 7 0 $150 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. Iron Pickaxe – Mine Power: 10

– Luck Boost: 5% 0 $500 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. Gold Pickaxe – Mine Power: 16

– Luck Boost: 15% 1 $1500 Go into the middle of the Inner Cave. Stonewaker’s Pickaxe – Mine Power: 33

– Mining Speed: -30%

– Luck Boost: 10% 1 $3333 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. – Platinum Pickaxe – Mine Power: 24

– Luck Boost: 25% 2 $4400 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop Arcane Pickaxe – Mine Power: 115

– Mining Speed: 10%

– Luck Boost: 50% 3 $125000 Inside the Fallen Angel’s Cave

– Talk to Bard and accept the Unknown Key Quest

– Go near the entrance of The Cave to find the hidden area. Pick up the Guitar.

– Give the Guitar to the Bard and receive the Unknown Key to open the gate of the Angel’s Cave.

2. Forgotten Kingdom

Icon Pickaxes Stats Rune Slots Cost How to Get Cobalt Pickaxe – Mine Power: 35

– Luck Boost: 35% 2 $10000 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. – Titanium Pickaxe – Mine Power: 55

– Luck Boost: 43% 2 $22500 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. – Uranium Pickaxe – Mine Power: 67

– Luck Boost: 41% 2 $37,500 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. – Mythril Pickaxe – Mine Power: 80

– Luck Boost: 43% 2 $67,500 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. – Lightite Pickaxe – Mine Power: 100

– Mining Speed: 30%

– Luck Boost: 45% 2 $98,500 Buy from Miner Fred’s Pickaxe shop. – Magma Pickaxe – Mine Power: 135

– Luck Boost: 46% 2 $150,000 Inside Ashen Passage

– Located next to the Volcanic Depths’ entrance. – Demonic Pickaxe – Mine Power: 175

– Mining Speed: -15%

– Luck Boost: 47.5% 3 $500,000 On the Demonic Pickaxe Alter behind the Demon Door in Volcanic Depths.

That concludes our list of all Pickaxes in The Forge. We will update this list when the developers release new Pickaxes in the future.