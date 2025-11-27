The Pilgrim NPC returns for Fischgiving 2025 with a new questline that rewards players with exclusive items, bobbers, lanterns, and the coveted Cornucopia Rod. Located at Moosewood beach next to the ‘Top C$’ leaderboard, the Pilgrim offers six quests that must be completed in order. This guide lists all Pilgrim quests, their rewards, and how to complete each task during the Fischgiving event.

Where to Find the Pilgrim in Fisch

The Pilgrim is located at Moosewood beach, sitting next to the ‘Top C$’ leaderboard. Use GPS coordinates 402, 134, 257 to find him quickly. Talk to him to start the questline, and return after completing each task to claim your reward and unlock the next quest.

All Pilgrim Quests and Rewards in Fisch

Here are all six Pilgrim quests in order, along with the rewards you receive for completing them:

Quest Number Task Reward Quest 1

Bring 1x Pilgrim Hat

Apple Cider (Lantern) Quest 2

Bring any Turkey Acorn Bobber Quest 3

Trade 3 Turkeys to players

Gravy Boat Quest 4

Bring 1x Shiny Turkey

Apple Pie Slice (Bobber) Quest 5 Complete all Fischgiving quests

Lit Haystack (Lantern) Quest 6 Bring 1x Gravy Turkey

Cornucopia Rod

How to Complete Each Pilgrim Quest in Fisch

Quest 1: Bring 1x Pilgrim Hat

The Pilgrim mentions he lost his hat and saw it floating in the water. The Pilgrim Hat is a Limited-rarity fish that can be caught anywhere during the Fischgiving 2025 event, though it’s commonly found at Maple Meadow island. Use an Aurora Totem to increase your chances of catching limited-rarity items, and equip a rod with decent Luck stats.

Quest 2: Bring any Turkey

For the second quest, you need to catch any type of Turkey fish. Turkeys are available during the Fischgiving event and can be caught in various locations. Regular Turkeys are easier to find than Shiny or Gravy variants. Fish around Moosewood or other areas during the event until you catch a Turkey, then hold it out and talk to the Pilgrim to receive the Acorn Bobber.

Quest 3: Trade 3 Turkeys to Players

The third quest requires you to trade three Turkeys to other players. You’ll need to catch at least three Turkey fish and trade them using the trading system. Find other players in your server or join trading servers to complete this task. Once you’ve successfully traded three Turkeys to different players, return to the Pilgrim and select “All done!” to receive the Gravy Boat reward.

Quest 4: Bring 1x Shiny Turkey

This quest asks for a Shiny Turkey, which is harder to obtain than regular Turkeys. Shiny fish have a mutation that makes them rarer. Use rods with high Luck stats and consider using Aurora Totems or other luck-boosting items to increase your chances.

Quest 5: Complete All Fischgiving Quests

The fifth quest requires you to complete all other Fischgiving quests available during the event. This includes quests from other NPCs and any additional turkey-related tasks. Once you’ve finished every Fischgiving quest, talk to the Pilgrim and select “All done!” to receive the Lit Haystack lantern.

Quest 6: Bring 1x Gravy Turkey

The final and most challenging quest requires a Turkey with the Gravy mutation. This is tricky because the Gravy mutation is primarily obtained using the Cornucopia Rod, which is the reward for this quest. You have two options:

Option 1: Trade with players who already have the Cornucopia Rod. They can catch Gravy Turkeys and trade them to you.

Trade with players who already have the Cornucopia Rod. They can catch Gravy Turkeys and trade them to you. Option 2: Use special Fischgiving baits from Bountiful Bait Crates. These crates drop from fishing during Fischgiving or completing turkey quests. Open them to receive Pumpkin Pieces, Gourd Bites, or Cranberry Cluster baits, which help apply the Gravy mutation. Use these baits while fishing for Turkeys to catch a Gravy Turkey.

Once you have the Gravy Turkey, hold it out and talk to the Pilgrim to complete the final quest and receive the Cornucopia Rod.