All PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2025

Update: We last updated this article with new and free PlayStation Plus games for July 2025.

The PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat in July 2025 as they can get several popular games for free this month. Sony has announced that the free game lineup for this month will feature a popular MMORPG, a competitive fighting game, and more. The titles will be available to all PS Plus subscribers regardless of whether they are subscribed to the Essential, Extra, or Premium plan. Read on to learn more about all the free PlayStation Plus games for July 2025.

All PS Plus Free Games for July 2025

Starting from July 1, 2025, at 2 AM (PDT), all PlayStation Plus subscribers can download the following games for free on their consoles regardless of the tier of their subscription:

Diablo IV : Available on PS5 and PS4

: Available on PS5 and PS4 The King of Fighters XV: Available on PS5 and PS4

Available on PS5 and PS4 Jusant: Available only on PS5

You should note that all three titles will remain free for players until August 4, 2025, at 1 AM (PDT). It is recommended that PS Plus subscribers download them to their devices by then to avoid missing out on them.

1. Diablo IV

Release date : June 1, 2023

: June 1, 2023 Supported platform : PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Publisher : Blizzard Entertainment

: Blizzard Entertainment Game type: RPG

Diablo IV is a popular multiplayer online game where players power through dungeons to defeat various foes to reach the final boss, Lilith. It is the fourth installment of the popular Diablo franchise that considerably improves the players’ experience while retaining the core gameplay mechanics. It also introduces open-world elements and a PVP mode.

The gameplay is quite straightforward. Players pick their character from any of the six available classes: Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer, or Spiritborn. Then, they use the character’s abilities to clear dungeons and progress in the narrative. As the gamers progress, they are able to further upgrade their characters to prepare them for the final challenge of the game, which is to face off against the main antagonist, Lilith. Overall, Diablo 4 offers a fun experience with plenty of replayability.

2. The King of Fighters XV

Release date : February 14, 2022

: February 14, 2022 Supported platform : PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S

: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S Publisher : SNK

: SNK Game type: Fighting game

The King of Fighters XV is a popular fighting game published by SNK. It is the fifteenth installment of the King of Fighters franchise and includes a story mode and a multiplayer mode. Players can use teams of up to three characters to engage in combat against various adversaries to progress. The title offers a variety of different characters with impressive movesets. Additionally, more characters can also be unlocked by purchasing additional DLCs. This title can be a great pick for fans of Tekken, Street Fighter, and other such games.

3. Jusant

Release date : October 30, 2023

: October 30, 2023 Supported platform : PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S

: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S Publisher : Don’t Nod

: Don’t Nod Game type: Adventure game

Jusant is a single-player adventure game where players are tasked with climbing atop a tower. As they travel upwards, they come across different biomes and learn more about the civilization that inhabited the place before the events of the game. It is quite an interesting adventure that requires gamers to solve various puzzles, use exploration mechanics, and more.

