All Races in The Forge Roblox – Complete Guide and Best Races

Races in The Forge provide unique passive abilities, stat boosts, and visual appearances that significantly impact your gameplay. Each race offers different bonuses for combat, mining, movement speed, luck, and more. With 13 races across six rarity tiers, choosing the right race can give you a major advantage. This guide covers all races in The Forge Roblox, their abilities, drop chances, how to reroll, and which races are worth aiming for.

What Are Races in The Forge?

Races are character types that grant passive abilities and stat modifications. Every player starts as Human, the most common race with basic bonuses. Races are categorized by rarity – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical – with higher rarities offering more powerful abilities but lower drop chances when rerolling. Your race affects combat effectiveness, resource gathering speed, shop prices, and survival capabilities.

All Races in The Forge

Here’s every race in The Forge with their passive abilities and drop chances:

Common Races

Race Image Drop Chance Abilities Human 25% Blessed: +3% Luck and +3% Experience

Uncommon Races

Race Image Drop Chance Abilities Elf 15% Glorious: +3% Luck

Superior Genes: +15% Stamina and +5% Height Zombie 14% Mutated Genes: +2% health regeneration every 5 seconds

Rotten: -25% Max Health

Absorb: 15% chance to convert incoming damage to HP

Rare Races

Race Image Drop Chance Abilities Goblin 10.5% Sneaky: +15% Movement Speed and +10% Dagger Attack Speed

Tiny: -15% Health and -15% Size

Bargain: 12% discount in shop Undead 9% Second Chance: Refills 50% health when below 10% HP (5-minute cooldown)

Fragile Bones: -12% Health

Sharp Surface: Reflects 10% of incoming damage Orc 8% Muscular: +10% Physical Damage, +15% Health, +10% Size

Heavy: -10% Stamina and -10% Movement Speed

Epic Races

Race Image Drop Chance Abilities Dwarf 7% Gifted Miner: +15% Mining Damage and +5% Better Forging

Critical Mining: 20% chance to deal +50% extra damage to rocks

Heavy Short: -20% Height and -5% Movement Speed Shadow 6% Phantom Step: 15% chance to turn into shadow and dodge incoming attack when taking damage

Shadow Pact: +15% Movement Speed, +10% Attack Speed, +5% Physical Damage, +10% Stamina, -10% Health

Legendary Races

Race Image Drop Chance Abilities Minotaur 1.75% Bull’s Fury: Enter Rage Mode when below 50% HP, increasing movement speed and physical damage by 30%

Beast: +20% Health, +10% Height, +20% Width and Depth, -10% Stamina Dragonborn 1.5% Sharp Fangs: +12% Physical Damage Dragon’s Breath: 40% chance to burn enemies for 30% weapon damage per second for 3 seconds Durable Scales: +20% Max Health and +10% Height Golem 1.25% Heavy Hitter: +15% Attack Speed with Heavy Weapons Tank: +30% Health and Size, -10% Movement Speed Stone Heart: 50% chance to reduce incoming damage by 25%

Mythical Races

Race Image Drop Chance Abilities Angel 0.5% Holy Hand: Infinite stamina when below 20% Max HP

Wings: +50% Dash Distance, +15% Dash iFrames, +20% Movement Speed, +25% Jump Boost, +20% Stamina, -20% Dash Cooldown

Smite: 50% chance to deal 30% physical damage

Mighty Clover: +50% Luck Demon 0.5% Devil Finger: Teleport when dashing with 20% chance to summon hellfire circle dealing 45% weapon damage per second for 3 seconds

Demonic Powers: +20% Movement Speed, +20% Attack Speed, +20% Fire Damage, +20% Physical Damage, +30% Height, +10% Width and Depth

Cursed Aura: Deals 10% weapon damage per second in AoE

Backfire: 25% chance to burn enemies when taking damage

How to Reroll Races in The Forge

There are two ways to reroll your race: visit the Wizard NPC or use the Race Menu from your inventory.

Method 1: Visit the Wizard

The Wizard is located in the Wizard Tower near spawn. Follow these steps to find him:

From spawn, walk toward the cave entrance Follow the road past Tomo the Explorer NPC Continue until you reach a house at the end – this is the Wizard Tower Walk through the doors and interact with the Wizard NPC inside Press the “Reroll” button to spin for a new race

Method 2: Use the Race Menu

You can reroll from anywhere using the in-game menu:

Press the T key to open your equipment bag Navigate to the Shop tab Click the “Go to Race Menu” or “Race Menu” button Click “Reroll” to spin for a different race

Each reroll costs one spin. The race you get is random based on drop chances, with rarer races being much harder to obtain.

Also Read:

How to Get More Reroll Spins and Unlock Race Slots

Getting more reroll spins is essential for finding better races, and you have both free and paid options available. The best free method is redeeming The Forge codes through the settings menu, which instantly grants multiple reroll spins without spending Robux.

If you prefer immediate access, you can purchase reroll packs directly: 1 Reroll for 75 Robux, 5 Rerolls for 300 Robux, or 10 Rerolls for 575 Robux through the “Buy Rerolls” button in the Race Menu. Beyond getting spins, you can also equip multiple races simultaneously to combine their passive bonuses, which significantly boosts your overall power. The first race slot is unlocked by default, but you’ll need to unlock additional slots to maximize your potential. The second race slot unlocks when you reach Level 30 or by paying 175 Robux, while the third race slot requires Level 100 or 325 Robux.

Unlocking all three slots lets you stack complementary abilities from different races, creating powerful combinations like pairing Demon’s damage output with Dragonborn’s burn effects, or combining Dwarf’s mining bonuses with combat-focused races for a well-rounded build.

Best Races in The Forge

Demon stands as the absolute best race in The Forge despite its extremely rare 0.5% drop chance, offering unmatched offensive capabilities. The combination of mobility, damage multipliers, and multiple damage-over-time effects makes Demon the ultimate choice for aggressive players. Dragonborn follows as the second-best race with a 1.5% drop chance, offering an excellent balance of damage, survivability, and utility that works well in all content. Dragonborn is easier to obtain than Demon while still providing exceptional combat performance, making it the best realistic goal for most players.