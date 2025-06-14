Home » Gaming » All Seed and Gear Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden Roblox

All Seed and Gear Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Working Bees update changed how you play Grow a Garden. Chef Bear got upgraded and now stands next to two new crafting stations. You can make gear, new seeds, and even pets at these stations. Both stations need ingredients from your garden, plus Honey and Robux to work. Some items take just minutes to craft while others need hours of waiting.

In this guide, you will learn about every crafting recipe in Grow a Garden, what ingredients you need, and how long each item takes to make.

How to Use the Crafting Stations

Find Chef Bear in your garden. He’s standing between two crafting stations now. The Gear Crafting Station makes sprinklers, pets, and mutation sprays. The Seed Crafting Station creates new plant seeds. Walk up to either station and click on it to see what you can make. Each recipe shows you exactly what ingredients and Robux you need. Once you start crafting, you have to wait for the timer to finish before you can claim your item.

Most recipes need Honey, so make sure you have the Honey Combpressor running with pollinated plants.

All Gear Crafting Recipes

The gear station makes some of the best items in the game. Here’s every recipe you can craft:

Item NameImageIngredientsRobux CostTimeWhat It Does
Spice Spritzer Sprinklerspice spritizer sprinkler1x Pepper, 1x Ember Lily, 1x Cacao, 1x Master Sprinkler2291 HourBoosts variant chance for Spicy plants (2.5 min)

Sweet Soaker Sprinkler		sweet soaker sprinkler3x Watermelon, 1x Master Sprinkler2291 HourMakes Sweet plants bigger (5 min)
Stalk Sprout Sprinklerstalk sprout sprinkle1x Bamboo, 1x Beanstalk, 1x Mushroom, 1x Advanced Sprinkler2291 HourMakes Stalky plants grow faster (2 min)
Tropical Mist Sprinklertropical mist sprinkler1x Coconut, 1x Dragon Fruit, 1x Mango, 1x Godly Sprinkler2291 HourMakes Tropical plants grow faster and bigger (4 min)
Berry Blusher Sprinklerberry blusher sprinkler1x Grape, 1x Blueberry, 1x Strawberry, 1x Godly Sprinkler2291 HourMakes Berry plants much bigger (1.5 min)
Flower Froster Sprinklerflower forster sprinkler1x Orange Tulip, 1x Daffodil, 1x Advanced Sprinkler, 1x Basic Sprinkler1991 HourFreezes Flower plants (2.5 min)
Anti Bee Egganti bee egg1x Bee Egg, 25x Honey1492 HoursHatches an Anti Bee pet
Pack Beepack bee1x Anti Bee Egg, 1x Sunflower, 1x Purple Dahlia, 250x Honey7994 HoursAdds 25 spaces to your backpack
Honey Crafters Cratehoney crafters crate1x Bee Crate, 12x Honey17930 MinutesGives random Bee decoration
Mutation Spray Chocmutation spray1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Cacao, 20x Honey17912 MinutesAdds Choc mutation to fruits
Mutation Spray Pollinatedmutation spray pollinated1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Bee Balm, 25x Honey1795 MinutesAdds Pollinated mutation to fruits
Mutation Spray Shockedmutation spray shocker1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Lightning Rod, 250x Honey19930 MinutesAdds Shocked mutation to fruits

All Seed Crafting Recipes

The seed station lets you make new plants that aren’t available in regular seed packs. Here are all the seed recipes:

Seed NameImageIngredientsRobux CostTime
Lumiralumira2x Pumpkin, 1x Dandelion Seed, 1x Flower Seed Pack, 40x Honey52920 Minutes
Bee Balmbee balm1x Crocus, 1x Lavender, 10x Honey17915 Minutes
Honeysucklehoneysuckle1x Pink Lily Seed, 1x Purple Dahlia Seed, 80x Honey61924 Minutes
Suncoilsuncoll1x Crocus, 1x Daffodil, 1x Dandelion, 1x Pink Lily, 40x Honey74945 Minutes
Crafters Seed Packcrafters seed pack1x Flower Seed Pack, 10x Honey19920 Minutes
Dandeliondandelion2x Bamboo, 1x Manuka Flower Seed, 20x Honey19916 Minutes
Nectar Thornnector thorn2x Cactus, 1x Cactus Seed, 1x Nectarshade, 20x Honey65930 Minutes
Manuka Flowermanuka flower1x Daffodil Seed, 1x Orange Tulip Seed, 6x Honey9910 Minutes

Best Items to Craft First

Pack Bee is one of the most useful items you can make. It adds 25 spaces to your backpack, which helps you carry more crops. The 4-hour wait and 799 Robux cost are worth it for the permanent storage boost.

For seeds, the Crafters Seed Pack gives you access to rare plants for just 199 Robux and 20 minutes. It’s cheaper than buying individual rare seeds.

