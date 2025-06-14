All Seed and Gear Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Working Bees update changed how you play Grow a Garden. Chef Bear got upgraded and now stands next to two new crafting stations. You can make gear, new seeds, and even pets at these stations. Both stations need ingredients from your garden, plus Honey and Robux to work. Some items take just minutes to craft while others need hours of waiting.

In this guide, you will learn about every crafting recipe in Grow a Garden, what ingredients you need, and how long each item takes to make.

How to Use the Crafting Stations

Find Chef Bear in your garden. He’s standing between two crafting stations now. The Gear Crafting Station makes sprinklers, pets, and mutation sprays. The Seed Crafting Station creates new plant seeds. Walk up to either station and click on it to see what you can make. Each recipe shows you exactly what ingredients and Robux you need. Once you start crafting, you have to wait for the timer to finish before you can claim your item.

Most recipes need Honey, so make sure you have the Honey Combpressor running with pollinated plants.

All Gear Crafting Recipes

The gear station makes some of the best items in the game. Here’s every recipe you can craft:

Item Name Image Ingredients Robux Cost Time What It Does Spice Spritzer Sprinkler 1x Pepper, 1x Ember Lily, 1x Cacao, 1x Master Sprinkler 229 1 Hour Boosts variant chance for Spicy plants (2.5 min)

Sweet Soaker Sprinkler 3x Watermelon, 1x Master Sprinkler 229 1 Hour Makes Sweet plants bigger (5 min) Stalk Sprout Sprinkler 1x Bamboo, 1x Beanstalk, 1x Mushroom, 1x Advanced Sprinkler 229 1 Hour Makes Stalky plants grow faster (2 min) Tropical Mist Sprinkler 1x Coconut, 1x Dragon Fruit, 1x Mango, 1x Godly Sprinkler 229 1 Hour Makes Tropical plants grow faster and bigger (4 min) Berry Blusher Sprinkler 1x Grape, 1x Blueberry, 1x Strawberry, 1x Godly Sprinkler 229 1 Hour Makes Berry plants much bigger (1.5 min) Flower Froster Sprinkler 1x Orange Tulip, 1x Daffodil, 1x Advanced Sprinkler, 1x Basic Sprinkler 199 1 Hour Freezes Flower plants (2.5 min) Anti Bee Egg 1x Bee Egg, 25x Honey 149 2 Hours Hatches an Anti Bee pet Pack Bee 1x Anti Bee Egg, 1x Sunflower, 1x Purple Dahlia, 250x Honey 799 4 Hours Adds 25 spaces to your backpack Honey Crafters Crate 1x Bee Crate, 12x Honey 179 30 Minutes Gives random Bee decoration Mutation Spray Choc 1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Cacao, 20x Honey 179 12 Minutes Adds Choc mutation to fruits Mutation Spray Pollinated 1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Bee Balm, 25x Honey 179 5 Minutes Adds Pollinated mutation to fruits Mutation Spray Shocked 1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Lightning Rod, 250x Honey 199 30 Minutes Adds Shocked mutation to fruits

All Seed Crafting Recipes

The seed station lets you make new plants that aren’t available in regular seed packs. Here are all the seed recipes:

Seed Name Image Ingredients Robux Cost Time Lumira 2x Pumpkin, 1x Dandelion Seed, 1x Flower Seed Pack, 40x Honey 529 20 Minutes Bee Balm 1x Crocus, 1x Lavender, 10x Honey 179 15 Minutes Honeysuckle 1x Pink Lily Seed, 1x Purple Dahlia Seed, 80x Honey 619 24 Minutes Suncoil 1x Crocus, 1x Daffodil, 1x Dandelion, 1x Pink Lily, 40x Honey 749 45 Minutes Crafters Seed Pack 1x Flower Seed Pack, 10x Honey 199 20 Minutes Dandelion 2x Bamboo, 1x Manuka Flower Seed, 20x Honey 199 16 Minutes Nectar Thorn 2x Cactus, 1x Cactus Seed, 1x Nectarshade, 20x Honey 659 30 Minutes Manuka Flower 1x Daffodil Seed, 1x Orange Tulip Seed, 6x Honey 99 10 Minutes

Best Items to Craft First

Pack Bee is one of the most useful items you can make. It adds 25 spaces to your backpack, which helps you carry more crops. The 4-hour wait and 799 Robux cost are worth it for the permanent storage boost.

For seeds, the Crafters Seed Pack gives you access to rare plants for just 199 Robux and 20 minutes. It’s cheaper than buying individual rare seeds.