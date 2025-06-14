All Seed and Gear Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Working Bees update changed how you play Grow a Garden. Chef Bear got upgraded and now stands next to two new crafting stations. You can make gear, new seeds, and even pets at these stations. Both stations need ingredients from your garden, plus Honey and Robux to work. Some items take just minutes to craft while others need hours of waiting.
In this guide, you will learn about every crafting recipe in Grow a Garden, what ingredients you need, and how long each item takes to make.
Table of Contents
How to Use the Crafting Stations
Find Chef Bear in your garden. He’s standing between two crafting stations now. The Gear Crafting Station makes sprinklers, pets, and mutation sprays. The Seed Crafting Station creates new plant seeds. Walk up to either station and click on it to see what you can make. Each recipe shows you exactly what ingredients and Robux you need. Once you start crafting, you have to wait for the timer to finish before you can claim your item.
Most recipes need Honey, so make sure you have the Honey Combpressor running with pollinated plants.
All Gear Crafting Recipes
The gear station makes some of the best items in the game. Here’s every recipe you can craft:
|Item Name
|Image
|Ingredients
|Robux Cost
|Time
|What It Does
|Spice Spritzer Sprinkler
|1x Pepper, 1x Ember Lily, 1x Cacao, 1x Master Sprinkler
|229
|1 Hour
|Boosts variant chance for Spicy plants (2.5 min)
Sweet Soaker Sprinkler
|3x Watermelon, 1x Master Sprinkler
|229
|1 Hour
|Makes Sweet plants bigger (5 min)
|Stalk Sprout Sprinkler
|1x Bamboo, 1x Beanstalk, 1x Mushroom, 1x Advanced Sprinkler
|229
|1 Hour
|Makes Stalky plants grow faster (2 min)
|Tropical Mist Sprinkler
|1x Coconut, 1x Dragon Fruit, 1x Mango, 1x Godly Sprinkler
|229
|1 Hour
|Makes Tropical plants grow faster and bigger (4 min)
|Berry Blusher Sprinkler
|1x Grape, 1x Blueberry, 1x Strawberry, 1x Godly Sprinkler
|229
|1 Hour
|Makes Berry plants much bigger (1.5 min)
|Flower Froster Sprinkler
|1x Orange Tulip, 1x Daffodil, 1x Advanced Sprinkler, 1x Basic Sprinkler
|199
|1 Hour
|Freezes Flower plants (2.5 min)
|Anti Bee Egg
|1x Bee Egg, 25x Honey
|149
|2 Hours
|Hatches an Anti Bee pet
|Pack Bee
|1x Anti Bee Egg, 1x Sunflower, 1x Purple Dahlia, 250x Honey
|799
|4 Hours
|Adds 25 spaces to your backpack
|Honey Crafters Crate
|1x Bee Crate, 12x Honey
|179
|30 Minutes
|Gives random Bee decoration
|Mutation Spray Choc
|1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Cacao, 20x Honey
|179
|12 Minutes
|Adds Choc mutation to fruits
|Mutation Spray Pollinated
|1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Bee Balm, 25x Honey
|179
|5 Minutes
|Adds Pollinated mutation to fruits
|Mutation Spray Shocked
|1x Cleaning Spray, 1x Lightning Rod, 250x Honey
|199
|30 Minutes
|Adds Shocked mutation to fruits
All Seed Crafting Recipes
The seed station lets you make new plants that aren’t available in regular seed packs. Here are all the seed recipes:
|Seed Name
|Image
|Ingredients
|Robux Cost
|Time
|Lumira
|2x Pumpkin, 1x Dandelion Seed, 1x Flower Seed Pack, 40x Honey
|529
|20 Minutes
|Bee Balm
|1x Crocus, 1x Lavender, 10x Honey
|179
|15 Minutes
|Honeysuckle
|1x Pink Lily Seed, 1x Purple Dahlia Seed, 80x Honey
|619
|24 Minutes
|Suncoil
|1x Crocus, 1x Daffodil, 1x Dandelion, 1x Pink Lily, 40x Honey
|749
|45 Minutes
|Crafters Seed Pack
|1x Flower Seed Pack, 10x Honey
|199
|20 Minutes
|Dandelion
|2x Bamboo, 1x Manuka Flower Seed, 20x Honey
|199
|16 Minutes
|Nectar Thorn
|2x Cactus, 1x Cactus Seed, 1x Nectarshade, 20x Honey
|659
|30 Minutes
|Manuka Flower
|1x Daffodil Seed, 1x Orange Tulip Seed, 6x Honey
|99
|10 Minutes
Best Items to Craft First
Pack Bee is one of the most useful items you can make. It adds 25 spaces to your backpack, which helps you carry more crops. The 4-hour wait and 799 Robux cost are worth it for the permanent storage boost.
For seeds, the Crafters Seed Pack gives you access to rare plants for just 199 Robux and 20 minutes. It’s cheaper than buying individual rare seeds.