All Seeds in Ancient Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Ancient Seed Pack is one of the hottest items in Grow a Garden right now. This pack came with the Prehistoric update, and it’s packed with some cool dinosaur-themed plants. These plants look weirdly amazing and can sell for lots of Sheckles. Let’s take a look at all the seeds in Ancient Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox!

Ancient Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox

How to Get the Ancient Seed Pack

There are two main ways to get your hands on the Ancient Seed Pack. The easiest method is crafting, but you have another option, too:

Crafting Method

Head over to the crafting station next to the Prehistoric event hub. You’ll need 1 Dinosaur Egg and 5,500,000 Sheckles to craft one pack. The crafting time is 60 minutes, so you’ll have to wait an hour before you can use it. This is probably your best bet if you have the materials. The cost might seem high, but trust me, the seeds inside are worth it.

Ancient Seed Pack Grow a Garden

Prehistoric Quest Method

Talk to Blaire NPC at the center of the lobby to start doing Prehistoric Dino quests. These quests refresh every 8 hours, and you can get seed packs as rewards. The really cool part is that if you keep doing these quests, you can get a total of 19 Ancient Seed Packs. That’s a lot of free packs if you’re willing to put in the work.

Ancient Seed Pack Grow a Garden

All Seeds in Ancient Seed Pack and Their Stats

The Ancient Seed Pack contains six different plants with varying rarities and selling prices. Here’s what you can get:

Crop NameRarityDrop RateHarvest Type

Stonebite		Uncommon40%Single

Paradise Petal		Rare25%Multi
Ancient Seed Pack Grow a Garden
Horned Dinoshroom		Legendary20%Multi
Ancient Seed Pack Grow a Garden
Boneboo		Mythical10%Single
Ancient Seed Pack Grow a Garden
Firefly Fern		Mythical4.5%Multi

Fossilight Fruit		Divine0.5%Multi

The drop rates show how likely you are to get each seed when you open a pack. Stonebite has the highest chance at 40%, while Fossilight is super rare at just 0.5%.

Best Ancient Seed Pack Seeds to Prioritize

Single-harvest plants give you one big payout, and then they’re done. Multi-harvest plants let you keep collecting crops over time. Both have their benefits depending on your playing style. Here’s how I’d rank them based on profit and usefulness:

Top Tier Seeds

  • Boneboo is the clear winner here. Even though it’s a single harvest, the average selling price can go up to 300,000 Sheckles. If you get mutations on this plant, you’re looking at even more money.
  • Firefly Fern is another fantastic choice. It’s multi-harvest with a solid 120,000 selling price.

Mid Tier Seeds

  • Horned Dinoshroom is pretty solid. It’s the new mushroom plant that gives you around 80,000 per harvest. You can only pick one crop at a time, but it keeps producing.
  • Stonebite might be uncommon, but its 60,000 average selling price isn’t bad for something you’ll get often.

Low Tier Seeds

  • Paradise Petal is okay, but nothing special. The selling price is pretty low compared to other options. Still, it’s multi-harvest, so you get steady income.
  • Fossilight is honestly disappointing. Sure, it’s a Divine rarity, but the selling price is worse than some lower-tier seeds.

The Ancient Seed Pack in Grow a Garden is definitely worth getting if you want to boost your Sheckle earnings. The Prehistoric theme looks awesome, and most of the plants are solid money makers. Just remember that Fossilight isn’t as good as it seems, so don’t get too excited if you pull one!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

