All Seeds in Grow a Garden Fall Seeds Shop

The Fall Market update brought a brand new seed shop to Grow a Garden, and it’s packed with seven seeds to collect. These aren’t your regular shop seeds – most of them require special contributions to unlock, and they come with some serious price tags. The Fall Seeds Shop is located right in the Fall Festival area, to the left of the Fall Pets shop. You’ll find Elijah standing next to the stall, and he’s your go-to guy for all these new seeds.

All Fall Seeds Stats in Grow a Garden

Here’s the complete breakdown of every seed available in the Fall Seeds Shop:

Seed Rarity Price Fall Bloom Requirement

Turnip Common 10 million coins None

Parsley Uncommon 20 million coins 2 contributions

Meyer Lemon Rare 50 million coins 4 contributions

Carnival Pumpkin Legendary 100 million coins 5 contributions

Kniphofia Mythical 450 million coins 6 contributions

Golden Peach Divine 900 million coins 7 contributions

Maple Resin Transcendent 1.5 billion coins 8 contributions

How to Unlock Fall Seeds in Grow a Garden

Getting these seeds isn’t as simple as having enough Sheckles. Most of them are locked behind Fall Bloom contributions, which means you need to work for them. Here’s how the unlock system works: You need to contribute plants to the huge Harvester Spirit NPC (the Fall Tree) to activate Fall Bloom. Each activation requires 500 points worth of plants.

For example, if you want Golden Peach, you need to contribute to Fall Bloom seven separate times. The shop doesn’t automatically restock like other shops in the game. Instead, it only restocks when you activate Fall Bloom. This means you control when new seeds become available, but you also need to keep contributing plants to keep the shop refreshed.

How Fall Bloom Restocking Works

The Fall Seeds Shop works differently from other shops in Grow a Garden. Instead of automatic hourly restocks, you control when new seeds appear by activating Fall Bloom. When you talk to the Harvester Spirit NPC, you’ll see what types of plants are needed for the current Fall Bloom cycle. The requirements change each time, so you might need different plant categories for each activation.

Once you submit enough plants to reach 500 points, Fall Bloom activates and the shop restocks immediately. This gives you a fresh selection of seeds to choose from, but remember that each seed only has a chance to appear – they’re not guaranteed to be in stock.

Best Seeds to Buy

If you’re wondering which seeds give you the best value, Golden Peach is the top recommendation for most players. Here’s why it makes the most sense: Golden Peach offers the best balance of cost, unlock requirement, and profit potential. At 900 million Sheckles with 7 contributions needed, it’s expensive but not completely unreachable. The multi-harvest feature means your investment keeps paying off with each collection, and the 80K-90K Sheckles selling price gives you solid returns. Maple Resin is obviously the ultimate goal if you have the resources, but its 1.5 billion coin price puts it out of reach for most players.