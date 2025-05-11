Home » Gaming » All Seeds in Night Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox

All Seeds in Night Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

The Lunar Glow update has brought seven new plants to Grow a Garden through the Night Seed Pack. These night-themed plants not only look amazing but also offer excellent profit potential. This guide covers everything you need to know about these new plants.

All Seeds in Night Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox

How to Get the Night Seed Pack

Before diving into the plants, let’s talk about how to get the Night Seed Pack:

  1. Lunar Glow Event: The main way to get Night Seed Packs is by participating in the Lunar Glow event. You can earn multiple packs by collecting Lunar Points (at 20, 130, 210, 250, 340, and 380 points).
  2. Premium Purchase: If you don’t want to wait, you can buy the Premium Night Seed Pack for 1699 Robux, which gives you 10 packs at once.

Now, let’s look at all the new plants you can get!

All Night Seed Pack Plants and Their Stats

The Night Seed Pack contains seven plants, each with different rarity, growth patterns, and profit potential. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Plant NameRarityDrop RateHarvest
NightshadeUncommonUnknownSingle
GLOWSHROOM
Glowshroom		Rare30%Multiple
mint
Mint		Rare22%Multiple
moonflower
Moonflower		Rare18%Multiple
starfruit
Starfruit		Legendary15.5%Multiple
moon glow
Moonglow		Mythical12%Multiple

Moonmoon blossom Blossom		Divine2.5%Multiple

Best Night Seeds to Prioritize

If you have limited garden space, here’s how to prioritize your Night Seed Pack plants:

Top Tier (Must Plant)

  1. Moon Blossom – The undisputed champion with its massive 35,000₵ selling price per fruit. If you’re lucky enough to get this Divine seed, clear space for it immediately.

High Tier (Very Profitable)

  1. Starfruit – Fast growth, multi-harvest, and good value make this an excellent choice.
  2. Mint – Surprisingly high value for a Rare plant, plus multi-harvest capability.

Mid Tier (Good Options)

  1. Moonglow – The multi-harvest nature makes this worthwhile.
  2. Moonflower – Decent value and mutation potential give this good long-term value.

Lower Tier (Plant if Space Available)

  1. Nightshade – Single harvest limits its long-term potential.
  2. Glowshroom – Lowest value per kilogram, but interesting growing pattern.

Whether you’re focused on maximizing profits with the Divine Moon Blossom or just want to create a beautiful garden at night, these seven new plants offer something for every type of player.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

How to Get the Raccoon Pet in Grow a Garden

How to Get and Use the Mole Pet in Grow...

All Night Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

How to Get Moonlit Mutation and Plants in Grow a...

Roblox Grow a Garden Lunar Glow Event: All Rewards and...

How to Get 20% Back on All Fortnite Purchases with...

Today’s NYT Strands #434 Hints, Answers for May 11, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1422 Hints, Answers – May 11, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #700 Hints, Answers – May 11, 2025

How to Complete Leia Organa Story Quest in Fortnite Galactic...