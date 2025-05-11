All Seeds in Night Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Lunar Glow update has brought seven new plants to Grow a Garden through the Night Seed Pack. These night-themed plants not only look amazing but also offer excellent profit potential. This guide covers everything you need to know about these new plants.

How to Get the Night Seed Pack

Before diving into the plants, let’s talk about how to get the Night Seed Pack:

Lunar Glow Event: The main way to get Night Seed Packs is by participating in the Lunar Glow event. You can earn multiple packs by collecting Lunar Points (at 20, 130, 210, 250, 340, and 380 points). Premium Purchase: If you don’t want to wait, you can buy the Premium Night Seed Pack for 1699 Robux, which gives you 10 packs at once.

Now, let’s look at all the new plants you can get!

All Night Seed Pack Plants and Their Stats

The Night Seed Pack contains seven plants, each with different rarity, growth patterns, and profit potential. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Plant Name Rarity Drop Rate Harvest Nightshade Uncommon Unknown Single

Glowshroom Rare 30% Multiple

Mint Rare 22% Multiple

Moonflower Rare 18% Multiple

Starfruit Legendary 15.5% Multiple

Moonglow Mythical 12% Multiple

Moon Blossom Divine 2.5% Multiple

Best Night Seeds to Prioritize

If you have limited garden space, here’s how to prioritize your Night Seed Pack plants:

Top Tier (Must Plant)

Moon Blossom – The undisputed champion with its massive 35,000₵ selling price per fruit. If you’re lucky enough to get this Divine seed, clear space for it immediately.

High Tier (Very Profitable)

Starfruit – Fast growth, multi-harvest, and good value make this an excellent choice. Mint – Surprisingly high value for a Rare plant, plus multi-harvest capability.

Mid Tier (Good Options)

Moonglow – The multi-harvest nature makes this worthwhile. Moonflower – Decent value and mutation potential give this good long-term value.

Lower Tier (Plant if Space Available)

Nightshade – Single harvest limits its long-term potential. Glowshroom – Lowest value per kilogram, but interesting growing pattern.

Whether you’re focused on maximizing profits with the Divine Moon Blossom or just want to create a beautiful garden at night, these seven new plants offer something for every type of player.