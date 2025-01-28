All Spirit Items in Deadlock: Complete Stats and Effects

If you’re looking to boost your ability damage output in Deadlock, Spirit items are your best friends. These powerful upgrades not only increase your Spirit power but also provide various stats and unique effects that can completely change how your chosen character plays the game. Let’s break down all Spirit items in Deadlock, including their complete stats and effects to help you make smart choices during your matches.

All Spirit Items in Deadlock

Before we look into specific items, you should understand that Spirit items are divided into four tiers in Deadlock, each providing different levels of Spirit power and Souls needed:

Tier Spirit Power Level Souls Tier 1 +4 Spirit Power 500 Souls Tier 2 +8 Spirit Power 1,250 Souls Tier 3 +12 Spirit Power 3,000+ Souls Tier 4 +16 Spirit Power 6,200+ Souls

Tier 1 Deadlock Spirit Items Stats and Effects

Starting with just 500 Souls, Tier 1 items offer great value for early-game. Extra Spirit is a fantastic starter choice, giving you health regeneration and bonus health alongside Spirit power. If you’re aggressive, Spirit Strike can be your go-to, adding Spirit damage to your melee attacks while reducing your target’s Spirit resistance. Here is the complete list:

Spirit Name Stats Passive/Active

Ammo Scavenger +15% magazine size

+40 Bonus Health • Any time you secure or deny a Soul from an entity, you regain ammo and gain stacking Spirit Power.

• At Max Stacks, you gain bonus Sprint speed.

• +2 Ammo Per Soul

• +1 Spirit Power Per Soul (Conditional)

• +2m/s Sprint Speed

• 45s Duration

• 20 Max Stacks

Extra Charge +1 Bonus Ability Charges

+10% Cooldown Reduction for Charged Abilities

+6% Weapon Damage –



Extra Spirit +10 Spirit Power

+1 Health Regen

+35 Bonus Health –

Mystic Burst +40 Spirit Shield Health

+6% Weapon Damage • Abilities deal bonus Spirit Damage if they deal 80 damage or more in a single hit.

• 35 Bonus Damage

Mystic Reach +15% Ability Range

+7% Bullet Resist Increases the range and effect radius of your abilities and items.

Spirit Strike +12% Melee Damage

+80 Spirit Shield Health •When you perform a Light or Heavy Melee attack against a hero, deal Extra Spirit Damage with the attack and reduce the target’s Spirit Resist.

• 50 Spirit Damage

• -12% Spirit Resist (Conditional)

• 11s Duration

Infuser (Active) +70 Spirit Shield Health

+10% Ammo • Gain Spirit Power and Spirit Lifesteal.

• 16 Spirit Power (Conditional)

• +20% Spirit Lifesteal (Conditional)

• 8s Duration

Tier 2 Deadlock Spirit Items Stats and Effects

When you’ve collected around 1,250 Souls, Tier 2 items offer significant upgrades. Cold Front stands out by combining Spirit damage with crowd control, perfect for team fights. Decay is particularly nasty against high-health targets, as it reduces healing and deals percentage-based damage over time.

Spirit Name Component Item Stats Passive/Active

Bullet Resist Shredder – +100 Bonus Health

+15% Melee Resist • Reduces Bullet Resist on enemies when you deal Spirit Damage.

• -12% Bullet Resist (Conditional)

• 8s Duration

Duration Extender – +14% Ability Duration

+8% Weapon Damage

+100 Bonus Health

+1.75 Health Regen Increases the Duration of your abilities and items.

Improved Cooldown – +14% Cooldown Reduction

+100 Spirit Shield Health

+1.5 Health Regen

+10% Ammo Reduces the Cooldown of your abilities and items.

Mystic Vulnerability – +6% Spirit Resist • When the target takes Spirit Damage, they have their Spirit Resist reduced.

• -12% Spirit Resist (Conditional)

• 6s Duration

Quicksilver Reload – – • Imbue an ability with bonus Spirit Damage on the first hit. When the ability is used, your weapon is reloaded, and you will receive a Fire Rate bonus for that clip.

• Only activates when Ammo is not full.

• 65 Damage

• 15% Fire Rate Bonus (Conditional)

• 12s Max Frequency

Suppressor – +50 Bonus Health

+2.5 Health Regen

+4 Spirit Power • When you deal Spirit Damage to enemies, you also apply Fire Rate Slow.

• 25% Fire Rate Slow (Conditional)

• 2.5s Duration

Cold Front (Active) – +10% Spirit Resist • Release an expanding ice blast that deals Spirit Damage and Slows targets it hits.

• Deals 2x Damage to non-Heroes.

• 75 Damage

• 40% Movement Slow (Conditional)

• 14m End Radius

• 3s Duration

Decay (Active) – +1.5 Health Regen

+7 Spirit Power

+8% Ability Duration • Reduces healing received by the targeted enemy and inflicts damage over time to their current health.

• -55% Healing Reduction (Conditional)

• 1.5%/sec Bleed Damage

• 15.0m Cast Range

• 10s Duration

Slowing Hex (Active) Enduring Spirit +10% Spirit Lifesteal

+5 Spirit Power

+75 Bonus Health • Deals Spirit Damage and slows target’s movement and dashes.

• Silences their movement-based items and abilities.

• Does not affect the target’s stamina usage.

• 40 Damage

• 20% Movement Slow (Conditional)

• -30% Dash Distance (Conditional)

• 25m Cast Range

• 3s Duration

Withering Whip (Active) – +100 Bullet Shield Health

+6 Spirit Power

+1m/s Sprint Speed • Target an enemy to apply Fire Rate Slow and reduce their Bullet Resist.

• 50 Damage

• 45% Fire Rate Slow (Conditional)

• -12% Bullet Resist (Conditional)

• 30m Cast Range

• 5s Duration

Also Read:

Tier 3 Deadlock Spirit Items Stats and Effects

At 3,000+ Souls, Tier 3 items can turn the tide of battle. Ethereal Shift provides crucial survivability with its invincibility effect, while Knockdown offers crowd control that can set up game-winning plays. The Improved Spirit upgrade path is also particularly strong. Check out the complete list:

Spirit Name Component Item Stats Passive/Active

Improved Burst Mystic Burst +100 Spirit Shield Health

+8% Weapon Damage • Abilities deal bonus Spirit Damage if they deal 175 damage or more in a single hit.

• Targets are immune to the effects of Improved Burst for 5s after taking damage from it.

• +8% Max Health Bonus Damage (Conditional)

Improved Reach Mystic Reach +13% Bullet Resist

+8 Spirit Power • Increases the range and effect radius of your abilities and items.

• +35% Imbued Ability Range

• +26% Non-Imbued Ability Range

Improved Spirit Extra Spirit +30 Spirit Power

+3 Health Regen

+1m/s Sprint Speed

+125 Bonus Health –

Mystic Slow Suppressor +160 Bonus Health

+3 Health Regen

+6 Spirit Power

+1m/s Sprint Speed • When the target takes Spirit Damage, they have their Move Speed and Fire Rate reduced.

• 25% Movement Slow (Conditional)

• 40% Fire Rate Slow (Conditional)

• 2.5s Duration

Rapid Recharge Extra Charge +18% Weapon Damage • +2 Bonus Ability Charges

• +45% Faster Time Between Charges

• +25% Cooldown Reduction For Charged Abilities

Superior Cooldown Improved Cooldown +150 Spirit Shield Health

+4 Health Regen

+15% Ammo • Reduces the Cooldown of your abilities and items.

• +32% Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction

• +24% Non-Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction

Superior Duration Duration Extender +175 Bonus Health+15% Weapon Damage+4 Health Regen • Increases the duration of your abilities and items.

• +33% Imbued Ability Duration

• +27% Non-Imbued Ability Duration

Surge of Power – +75 Bonus Health • Imbue an ability with permanent Spirit Power.

• When that ability is used, gain bonus Move Speed and maintain full speed while attacking.

• +34 Imbued Ability Spirit Power

• 15% Fire Rate Bonus (Conditional)

• +2m/s Move Speed (Conditional)

• 6s Move Speed Duration

Torment Pulse – +160 Bonus Health+15% Melee Resist+6 Spirit Power Periodically deals Spirit Damage to the two closest enemies nearby.

• 40 Pulse Damage

• 9m Pulse Radius

Ethereal Shift (Active) – +6 Spirit Power • You enter a void state and become untargetable and invincible for a short duration, during which you float slowly and cannot perform any actions.

• Afterward, you gain movement speed, spirit, and spirit resistance.

• Cancels any active ability.

• 3.5s Duration

• +20 Spirit Power

• +40% Spirit Resist

• +3 m/s Move Speed

• 5s Buff Duration

Knockdown (Active) – +1 Stamina+200 Spirit Shield Health+6 Spirit Power • Target is knocked down and Stunned after a 2s delay, interrupting and temporarily preventing them from taking any action.

• Stun lasts up to 2x longer against airborne targets based on how high off the ground they are (up to 30m).

• Stun (Status Effect)

• 0.5s Stun Duration

• 45m Cast Range

Silence Glyph (Active) – +150 Spirit Shield Health+1m/s Sprint Speed • Fire a projectile that silences and damages the first enemy hero it hits. Silence does not interrupt channeling abilities.

• Silenced (Status Effect)

• 100 Damage

• 25m Cast Range

• 3s Duration

Spirit Snatch Spirit Strike +15% Melee Damage+125 Bonus Health+8% Spirit Resist+1m/s Sprint Speed • When you perform a Light or Heavy Melee attack against a hero, the attack deals extra Spirit Damage and steals Spirit Resist and Spirit Power.

• 50 Spirit Damage

• 12 Spirit Resist Steal (Conditional)

• 26 Spirit Power Steal (Conditional)

• 16s Duration

Arcane Surge Kinetic Dash +1 Stamina+100 Bonus Health+15% Movement Slow Resist • Your next Dash-Jump does not cost extra stamina and the next ability you use will have bonus Range, Duration, and Spirit Power.

• Additionally, you gain a Fire Rate and bonus Ammo until your next reload.

• Lasts up to 7s.

• +18% Ability Range Conditional

• +18% Ability Duration Conditional

• +18 Spirit Power Conditional

• +20% Fire Rate

• +5 Temporary Ammo

• 7s Duration

Tier 4 Deadlock Spirit Items Stats and Effects

If you make it to the late game with 6,200+ Souls, Tier 4 items provide immense power for your character. Boundless Spirit is the ultimate Spirit power item, granting +65 Spirit Power along with substantial stat boosts. Refresher can be game-changing too by resetting all your ability cooldowns, though its 260-second cooldown means timing is crucial.

Spirit Name Component Item Stats Passive/Active

Boundless Spirit Improved Spirit +65 Spirit Power

+300 Bonus Health

+15 Health Regen

+30% Weapon Damage

+2m/s Sprint Speed –

Diviner’s Kevlar – +10% Cooldown Reduction

+10% Ability Duration • Upon casting an ultimate ability gain temporary Bullet Shield, Spirit Shield, and Spirit Power.

• 700 Bullet Shield (Conditional)

• 700 Spirit Shield (Conditional)

• +40 Spirit Power (Conditional)

• 15s Buff Duration

Escalating Exposure Mystic Vulnerability +15% Spirit Resist

+125 Bonus Health

-12% Spirit Resist on Spirit Damage • Dealing Spirit Damage applies a stacking Spirit Amp that increases your Spirit Damage to the target.

• +4% Spirit Amp per Stack

• 20 Max Stacks

• 12s Duration

• 0.7s Max Frequency per Target

Mystic Reverb – +14% Spirit Lifesteal

+14% Spirit Resist

+14% Ability Range • Imbue an ability to apply slow on a hit target and deal an additional percentage of the damage dealt to enemies around the target after a short delay.

• 50% Damage (Conditional)

• 40% Movement Slow (Conditional)

• 16m Radius

• 3s Delay Duration

Curse (Active) – +20% Weapon Damage

+8 Spirit Power • Curses an enemy – interrupting, silencing, disarming, and preventing item usage.

• Silenced Status Effect

• 3.25s Duration

• 20m Cast Range

Echo Shard (Active) – +1m/s Move Speed

+16% Bullet Resist

+12 Spirit Power Reset the cooldown of your most recently used non-ultimate ability.

Magic Carpet (Active) – +10% Ability Duration

+15 Spirit Power

+150 Bonus Health

+10% Ability Range • Summon a Magic Carpet that will fly you away and gain Bullet and Spirit Shields.

• You cannot use your abilities while the carpet is being summoned.

• While flying you are immune to slows and doing any action will dismiss the carpet.

• 400 Bullet Shield Health (Conditional)

• 400 Spirit Shield Health (Conditional)

• 8s Duration

• +6m/s Bonus Fly Speed

• 1.3s Summon Duration

• 16s Shield Duration

Refresher (Active) – +8% Spirit Resist

+16% Bullet Resist • Reset the cooldown of all your abilities and restore all your charges.

Spirit items are a crucial part of Deadlock’s gameplay depth. Start with the basics in Tier 1, and gradually work your way up as you gain more Souls. The best item choices depend on your playstyle and team composition though. As with other items in the game, don’t be afraid to experiment with different combinations to find what works best for you.