All STALKER 2 Mutants: Best Strategies to Kill Every Mutant

The Zone in STALKER 2 is full of dangerous and deadly mutants, and trust us, they are no joke. Their sudden attacks can catch you off guard and even give you a good jump scare. These mutants are very unpredictable, so knowing how they behave and what they are weak to is the only way to survive. Here is an easy guide to all STALKER 2 mutants and the best strategies to take them down.

List of All STALKER 2 Animal Mutants

To make it easier, we categorized The Zone’s mutants into four distinct groups based on their origin and abilities. This is the list of all animal mutants in the game:

Rats (Low Threat)

Type: Animal Mutant

Rats might not seem like a big deal at first, but when they come at you in groups, it’s a whole different story. These little terrors move fast and can overwhelm you if you’re not careful. You can actually use any weapon you are comfortable with, but just remember that whatever you do, don’t waste your good ammo on them. If things get out of hand, climbing to higher ground is a lifesaver.

Rodents (Low Threat)

Type: Animal Mutant

Bipedal rat mutants might look creepy hopping around on two legs, but they’re still just low-threat enemies. They usually come in small groups, so it’s nothing too overwhelming. Honestly, just like killing rats, you can use any weapon you have on hand to take them out, but there’s no need to waste your good ammo. Grenade can be a good option.

Blind Dogs (Medium Threat)

Type: Animal Mutant

Blind Dogs are not that hard to take down, but sometimes they can be a real pain to deal with, especially since they hunt in packs and are super quick. Handle them by shooting with a pistol, rifles, or SMGs, to keep them from getting too close. Also, keep your ears open for barking because it’s their way of letting you know they’re coming.

Flesh (Medium Threat)

Type: Animal Mutant

Flesh mutants are slower than the Blind Dogs, but they are pretty tough to beat, and definitely not something you want to mess with up close. If you can, always keep your distance and wait for the right moment to engage. For Blind Dogs, pistols or SMGs are good, but when it comes to the Flesh mutants, shotguns work best.

Boars (Medium-High Threat)

Type: Animal Mutant

Boars are definitely one of the more dangerous animal mutants in the Zone. These mutated wild boars charge straight at you, and if you are slower than them, they will bowl you over. Try to dodge their attacks, so that you have a chance to counter. We recommend you use a rifle to take them down from afar. Solid cover is a must, too, especially if you can’t dodge their charge.

Bayun (High Threat)

Type: Animal Mutant

Cats, or in STALKER 2 they call them Bayun, are a high threat in the Zone. These mutated cats are sneaky, they will trap you by faking calls to draw you closer. Just make sure when you hear a call for help, confirm the source of the sound before rushing in. When the Bayuns charge at you, shotguns or even rifles can be your best bet to deal with them quickly. Just always try to be extra cautious.

List of All STALKER 2 Humanoid Mutants

In STALKER 2, humanoid mutants are some of the most deadly and unpredictable threats you’ll face. Here’s a list of all the humanoid mutants you’ll encounter in the game, along with tips on how to deal with them:

Zombies (Low-Medium Threat)

Type: Humanoid Mutant

Zombies are slower than most mutants, but they’re still a threat, especially since they carry weapons. The best way to take them down is by aiming for headshots. This is key if you want to drop them fast. When they start firing, make sure to use cover to protect yourself from their gunshots. Zombies are pretty easy to outmaneuver, so keep moving and don’t give them a chance to swarm you.

Snorks (High Threat)

Type: Humanoid Mutant

Snorks are one of the more dangerous mutants in the Zone. These mutated soldiers are fast and aggressive, making them hard to track. The key to dealing with them is timing your shots, especially when they come out of nowhere and jump at you, so it’s best to shoot as they leap. Use a shotgun or rifle to attack them.

Controllers (Very High Threat)

Type: Humanoid Mutant

After you encounter Zombies and Snorks, you will also encounter the Controllers. These psychic humanoids can mess with your mind, causing hallucinations, and making it hard to focus on the fight. Before engaging, make sure to take a psi-block to protect yourself from the Controller’s mental attacks. When you get the chance, rush toward them quickly since getting up close stops them from messing with your mind, and then kill them as fast as you can.

Burers (Very High Threat)

Type: Humanoid Mutant

In STALKER 2, Burers look like a dwarf with telekinetics, and these mutants can throw objects at you and even steal your weapons. The best strategy is to stay in the medium range. Because if you are too close, they’ll grab your gear. If you’re too far, you’ll be hit by whatever they toss your way. If they steal your weapon, be quick to recover it, because losing your firepower can really put you at a disadvantage here.

List of All STALKER 2 Supernatural Mutants

Supernatural mutants possess strange, otherworldly abilities that make them far more dangerous and unpredictable in STALKER 2. Here is the complete list with some strategies on how to beat them:

Bloodsuckers (Very High Threat)

Type: Humanoid-Animal Hybrid

Bloodsuckers are one of the most terrifying mutants in STALKER 2 that will definitely give you jumpscare. These humanoid-animal hybrids can blend into their surroundings, making it hard to spot them until they’re almost on top of you, so staying alert is key. Also, it’s best to back yourself into a corner where you can control the space and kill them with a shotgun when they’re close. And always keep bandages ready, because their attacks can leave you bleeding.

Poltergeists (High Threat)

Type: Energy-based Mutant

When you’re roaming around and you hear some whispers and find floating objects, that means the Poltergeist is nearby, which is pretty creepy! These mutants can cause serious damage if you’re not careful. Keep on listening to their whispers to help track their movements and keep moving to avoid their thrown objects. To take them down, you can use rifles or shotguns from afar.

Chimera (High Threat)

Type: Humanoid-Animal Hybrid

Chimeras are humanoid and animal hybrids that are extremely aggressive, attacking you with powerful leaps. It’s best to avoid fighting them if possible, especially if you are in open areas. However, if you encounter them, just make sure you have a shotgun or rifle ready with plenty of ammo, and try to shoot them from a safer position.

Pseudogiants (Very High Threat)

Type: Giant Humanoid Mutant

Pseudogiants are another level of threat in the Zone. These giant mutants can devastate you in seconds with their attacks. The best way to deal with them is to keep maximum distance and use cover constantly. If you’re under-equipped or low on ammo, avoid them at all costs. When you do engage, make sure you’ve got heavy weapons and stay mobile, or they’ll crush you with one hit.

List of All STALKER 2 Special Variant Mutants

In STALKER 2, special variant mutants bring even more challenges to survival in the Zone. These mutants are often more advanced than their standard counterparts.

Psy Dogs (High Threat)

Type: Advanced Canine Mutation

Dealing with Psy Dogs can get a bit tricky. These high-threat enemies are not only tough, but they can create illusions that make it hard to tell which one is the real threat. First off, don’t waste ammo on the fake ones. Instead, focus on spotting the real one by watching their behavior closely. If things get overwhelming, don’t hesitate to retreat.

Mutated Deer (High Threat)

Type: Special Animal Mutant

When facing a Mutated Deer, you need to stay sharp. This special animal mutant doesn’t fight alone—it can mind-control other mutants, making the situation even more dangerous. The key here is to focus all your fire on the deer itself, not the creatures it’s controlling. Take them down with a shotgun when they get close to you.

Every mutant in STALKER 2 requires its own set of strategies, so it’s really important to learn how to identify them quickly and understand their behaviors. There’s also no shame in avoiding a fight if you’re not ready for it. Also, remember to save often because one wrong move can lead to disaster! Hopefully, this strategy helps you avoid a few jumpscares and keeps you a little safer out there. Stay sharp, Stalkers!