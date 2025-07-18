All Star Tower Defense X Skill Tree Guide – Roblox

Getting powerful characters is the key to victory in All Star Tower Defense X. Next, you must keep upgrading them further to boost their power, range, and other stats. However, there is another crucial feature that you should know of and use when playing the game. This All Star Tower Defense X skill tree guide will help you understand, unlock, and use this feature.

What Is Skill Tree in All Star Tower Defense X, and How to Access It

Skill Tree provides special upgrades for your units and unlocks secret moves for them. Note that these moves are divided into the Damage, Range, and Speed categories. However, this feature is restricted to only 5-star and Unbound units in All Star Tower Defense X. So, you must spend some Gems and try obtaining these units to upgrade them. On top of that, you must also be at least level 18 to use this feature.

To access it, you can follow any of the following steps:

Visit the Grand Elder – You can visit the Grand Elder by going left of the Summon area and entering his house. Next, stand in the green square, talk to him, and select the Hidden Potential option. Next, select the unit that you wish to upgrade.

Directly from the unit's profile – You can also access the Skill Tree directly from the unit's profile. To do so, click on the unit's option on the left side of the screen and then click on the unit you wish to upgrade. Next, click on the three dots in its profile and select the first option. This will open the Skill Tree window.

Everything You Will Find in ASTDX Skill Tree Window

Once you access the Skill Tree, you will witness numerous nodes, boxes, skills, and other options. This can be quite overwhelming for anyone. Below, we have broken down all these options and features that the Skill Tree has to offer.

Damage – This is one of the options that you will find in this window. Selecting it will give you access to the damage path and help you enhance the damage output of your unit. However, it will also lock other paths.

Range – Range is another path that you can go for. Simply click on it to check the available options. Again, selecting it will lock other paths.

Range is another path that you can go for. Simply click on it to check the available options. Again, selecting it will lock other paths. Speed – Going down this path will increase the attack speed of your unit. However, you will lock other paths by selecting it.

Going down this path will increase the attack speed of your unit. However, you will lock other paths by selecting it. Empty boxes – You will also see four empty boxes beside your selected unit’s image. These will be filled once you unlock the special abilities through the nodes.

You will also see four empty boxes beside your selected unit’s image. These will be filled once you unlock the special abilities through the nodes. Fast Unlock – Selecting this option will use a specific number of orbs and unlock the nodes on the selected branch. This will also skip any dupe nodes or hidden special abilities that you might encounter otherwise.

Selecting this option will use a specific number of orbs and unlock the nodes on the selected branch. This will also skip any dupe nodes or hidden special abilities that you might encounter otherwise. Locked Units – You will also see some locked units at the top-right side of the screen. These can be unlocked by opening dupe nodes by using the same unit.

Unlocking the Skill Nodes

Now that you know what the Skill Tree is, how to access it, and what you can upgrade, it is time to tell you how to unlock the Skill Tree Nodes. To proceed with these upgrades, you must use Skill Orbs. It is worth noting that you will only be able to upgrade if the orb matches your unit’s color. Otherwise, you can try obtaining Pure Skill Orbs, which can be converted into the color that you need.

Next, select either Damage, Range, or Speed. This will take you to the start of your branch. Now, click on the node twice and then spend the required amount of Skill Orbs to unlock it. You must repeat this process for all the nodes until you have unlocked everything in your branch.

All Star Tower Defense X Special and Dupe Nodes

While unlocking the nodes in the All Star Tower Defense X Skill Tree, you will come across Special and Dupe Nodes. These are different than your regular nodes in the branch and require special attention. First, let’s explore the Dupe Nodes.

Dupe Nodes

Unlocking the Dupe Node allows you to access extra branches and further upgrade your unit’s stats. You will come across three of them, and we recommend that you unlock them before moving forward. To unlock these nodes, you must use the same unit that you’re upgrading. This means you must get four more of the same unit and use them to move further. This can be a hassle since it is not easy to obtain 5-star or Unbound tier units in All Star Tower Defense X.

Special Nodes

You will find the Special Node once you reach the very end of a branch. Unlocking this node will give you access to a special ability or passive, depending on which path you selected at the beginning. Once unlocked, the ability will be added to the empty box beside your unit’s image at the top.

All the Ways to Get Skill Orbs in All Star Tower Defense X

Next, let us discuss all the possible ways to get some Skill Orbs in the game. This is quite crucial since you cannot unlock nodes without this item. There are a couple of ways to obtain the orbs in All Star Tower Defense X. The easiest way to do it is by accessing the Challenges. However, only players level 20 or above can take on challenges. If you meet this requirement, then start completing the Daily Challenges or any other available tasks that give you orbs.

Alternatively, you can also use the All Star Tower Defense X codes that sometimes offer Skill Orbs as rewards. Note that you can also focus on challenges that give the Pure Skill Orbs, since you can transform them into whichever color you require.