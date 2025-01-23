All Star Wars Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How to Get Them

The Star Wars universe brings some of the most iconic characters to Fortnite’s ever-growing roster of skins. Whether you’re a fan of the Original Trilogy, Prequels, or Disney+ series, there’s likely a skin that matches your taste. Let’s break down all Star Wars skins available in Fortnite and how you can get your hands on them.
Complete Star Wars Skins List in Fortnite
|Star Wars Skin
|Price
|How to Get
Ahsoka Tano
|Quest Reward
|Ahsoka Tano Quest Chapter 4 Season 4
Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper
|1,600 V-Bucks
OR
1,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
OR
Find the Force Pass Reward Chapter 4 Season 2
Anakin Skywalker
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
AWR Trooper
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Boba Fett
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Chewbacca
|1,400 V-Bucks
|LEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure Pass
Clone Trooper
|1,600 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
OR
Reward in Find the Force event
Coruscant Guard
|1,600 V-Bucks
OR
1,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
OR
Premium Find the Force event
Dagobah Luke
|1,200 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Darth Maul
|1,500 V-Bucks
OR
1,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
OR
Reward in Find the Force event
Darth Vader
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass
Darth Vader Samurai
|1,800 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Fennec Shand
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Finn
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Han Solo
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
IG-11
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Imperial Stormtrooper
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
OR
Jedi: Fallen Order purchase
Krrsantan
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Kylo Ren
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Lando Calrissian
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Leia Organa
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Luke Skywalker
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Moff Gideon
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Obi-Wan Kenobi
|1,600 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Padme Amidala
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Rey
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Sith Trooper
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Stormtrooper Samurai
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
The Mandalorian
|950 V-Bucks Battle Pass
|Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass
212th Battalion Trooper
|1,600 V-Bucks
OR
800 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
OR
Trooper Pack
501st Trooper
|1,600 V-Bucks
OR
800 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
OR
Trooper Pack
Wolf Pack Trooper
|1,600 V-Bucks
OR
1,000 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
OR
Reward in Find the Force event
Zorii Bliss
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Item Shop
Note: All Item Shop skins rotate in and out of availability. Prices listed above are the standard individual skin prices, though bundles often offer better value. Battle Pass skins are no longer obtainable unless Epic Games decides to re-release them in the future.
Also Read:
- All Marvel Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How to Get Them
- Stuck in Forced Slow Walk Mode in Fortnite? Here’s How to Fix It
- Fortnite Leak Reveals King of the Hill Coming to Battle Royale
Most Popular and Rarest Star Wars Skins in Fortnite
Based on usage statistics, these are the most frequently used Star Wars skins in Fortnite:
- Padme Amidala (275.2K users)
- Kylo Ren (169.5K users)
- Darth Vader (151.5K users)
- The Mandalorian (150.1K users)
- Rey (52.8K users)
Some Star Wars skins appear less frequently in the Item Shop, such as:
- Zorii Bliss: One of the rarest Star Wars skins (0.0001% usage rate)
- Clone Trooper variants: Including the 501st, 212th Battalion, and Wolf Pack Troopers
- IG-11 and Moff Gideon: Recently added but with low usage rates
How to Get Star Wars Skins in Fortnite
Here are some options to get Star Wars skins in Fortnite:
- Item Shop
- Most Star Wars skins appear regularly through the Item Shop.
- Standard prices are around 1,500 to 1,600 V-Bucks.
- Bundle options are Aavailable for better value.
- Battle Pass Exclusives
- Some skins like The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, and Ahsoka Tano are Battle Pass exclusives.
- These skins are no longer obtainable once the season ends.
- Special Events
- Find the Force Pass skins.
- LEGO Fortnite Pass.
- Free skins with game purchases.
- May 4th (Star Wars Day) special releases.
- Bundle Deals
- Original Trilogy Bundle (Luke, Leia, Han).
- Clone Trooper Pack (Multiple variants).
- Book of Boba Fett Bundle (Boba, Fennec, Krrsantan).
- Usually offers 20-30% savings versus individual purchases.
The Star Wars collection in Fortnite continues to grow, with new skins regularly being added to celebrate both classic characters and new additions to the franchise. Whether you’re looking to represent the Light or Dark side of the Force, there’s a skin waiting for you in the galaxy far, far away! Don’t forget to also check all Marvel skins in Fortnite and if you can’t change your skin in Fortnite, we have the fix!