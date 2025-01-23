All Star Wars Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How to Get Them

The Star Wars universe brings some of the most iconic characters to Fortnite’s ever-growing roster of skins. Whether you’re a fan of the Original Trilogy, Prequels, or Disney+ series, there’s likely a skin that matches your taste. Let’s break down all Star Wars skins available in Fortnite and how you can get your hands on them.

Complete Star Wars Skins List in Fortnite

Star Wars Skin Price How to Get

Ahsoka Tano Quest Reward Ahsoka Tano Quest Chapter 4 Season 4

Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper 1,600 V-Bucks



1,000 V-Bucks Item Shop



Find the Force Pass Reward Chapter 4 Season 2

Anakin Skywalker 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

AWR Trooper 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Boba Fett 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Chewbacca 1,400 V-Bucks LEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure Pass

Clone Trooper 1,600 V-Bucks Item Shop



Reward in Find the Force event

Coruscant Guard 1,600 V-Bucks



1,000 V-Bucks Item Shop



Premium Find the Force event

Dagobah Luke 1,200 V-Bucks Item Shop

Darth Maul 1,500 V-Bucks



1,000 V-Bucks Item Shop



Reward in Find the Force event

Darth Vader 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

Darth Vader Samurai 1,800 V-Bucks Item Shop

Fennec Shand 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Finn 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Han Solo 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

IG-11 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Imperial Stormtrooper 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop



Jedi: Fallen Order purchase

Krrsantan 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Kylo Ren 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Lando Calrissian 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Leia Organa 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Luke Skywalker 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Moff Gideon 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Obi-Wan Kenobi 1,600 V-Bucks Item Shop

Padme Amidala 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Rey 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Sith Trooper 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Stormtrooper Samurai 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

The Mandalorian 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass

212th Battalion Trooper 1,600 V-Bucks



800 V-Bucks Item Shop



Trooper Pack

501st Trooper 1,600 V-Bucks



800 V-Bucks Item Shop



Trooper Pack

Wolf Pack Trooper 1,600 V-Bucks



1,000 V-Bucks Item Shop



Reward in Find the Force event

Zorii Bliss 1,500 V-Bucks Item Shop

Note: All Item Shop skins rotate in and out of availability. Prices listed above are the standard individual skin prices, though bundles often offer better value. Battle Pass skins are no longer obtainable unless Epic Games decides to re-release them in the future.

Most Popular and Rarest Star Wars Skins in Fortnite

Based on usage statistics, these are the most frequently used Star Wars skins in Fortnite:

Padme Amidala (275.2K users) Kylo Ren (169.5K users) Darth Vader (151.5K users) The Mandalorian (150.1K users) Rey (52.8K users)

Some Star Wars skins appear less frequently in the Item Shop, such as:

Zorii Bliss : One of the rarest Star Wars skins (0.0001% usage rate)

: One of the rarest Star Wars skins (0.0001% usage rate) Clone Trooper variants : Including the 501st, 212th Battalion, and Wolf Pack Troopers

: Including the 501st, 212th Battalion, and Wolf Pack Troopers IG-11 and Moff Gideon: Recently added but with low usage rates

How to Get Star Wars Skins in Fortnite

Here are some options to get Star Wars skins in Fortnite:

Item Shop Most Star Wars skins appear regularly through the Item Shop.

Standard prices are around 1,500 to 1,600 V-Bucks.

Bundle options are Aavailable for better value. Battle Pass Exclusives Some skins like The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, and Ahsoka Tano are Battle Pass exclusives.

These skins are no longer obtainable once the season ends. Special Events Find the Force Pass skins.

LEGO Fortnite Pass.

Free skins with game purchases.

May 4th (Star Wars Day) special releases. Bundle Deals Original Trilogy Bundle (Luke, Leia, Han).

Clone Trooper Pack (Multiple variants).

Book of Boba Fett Bundle (Boba, Fennec, Krrsantan).

Usually offers 20-30% savings versus individual purchases.

The Star Wars collection in Fortnite continues to grow, with new skins regularly being added to celebrate both classic characters and new additions to the franchise. Whether you’re looking to represent the Light or Dark side of the Force, there’s a skin waiting for you in the galaxy far, far away! Don’t forget to also check all Marvel skins in Fortnite and if you can’t change your skin in Fortnite, we have the fix!