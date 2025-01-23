Home » Gaming » All Star Wars Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How to Get Them

All Star Wars Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How to Get Them

The Star Wars universe brings some of the most iconic characters to Fortnite’s ever-growing roster of skins. Whether you’re a fan of the Original Trilogy, Prequels, or Disney+ series, there’s likely a skin that matches your taste. Let’s break down all Star Wars skins available in Fortnite and how you can get your hands on them.

Every Star Wars Skins in Fortnite Prices

Complete Star Wars Skins List in Fortnite

Star Wars SkinPriceHow to Get
Ahsoka Tano Fortnite
Ahsoka Tano		Quest RewardAhsoka Tano Quest Chapter 4 Season 4
Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Fortnite
Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper		1,600 V-Bucks

OR

1,000 V-Bucks		Item Shop

OR

Find the Force Pass Reward Chapter 4 Season 2
Anakin Skywalker Fortnite
Anakin Skywalker		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
AWR Trooper Fortnite
AWR Trooper		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Boba Fett Fortnite
Boba Fett		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Chewbacca Fortnite
Chewbacca		1,400 V-BucksLEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure Pass
Cloone Trooper Fortnite
Clone Trooper		1,600 V-BucksItem Shop

OR

Reward in Find the Force event
Coruscant Guard Fortnite
Coruscant Guard		1,600 V-Bucks

OR

1,000 V-Bucks		Item Shop

OR

Premium Find the Force event
Dagobah Luke Fortnite
Dagobah Luke		1,200 V-BucksItem Shop
Darth Maul Fortnite
Darth Maul		1,500 V-Bucks

OR

1,000 V-Bucks		Item Shop

OR

Reward in Find the Force event
Darth Vader Fortnite
Darth Vader		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass
Darth Vader Samurai Fortnite
Darth Vader Samurai		1,800 V-BucksItem Shop
Fennec Shand Fortnite
Fennec Shand		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Finn Fortnite
Finn		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Han Solo Fortnite
Han Solo		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
IG-11 Fortnite
IG-11		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Imperial Storm Trooper Fortnite
Imperial Stormtrooper		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop

OR

Jedi: Fallen Order purchase
Krrsantan Fortnite
Krrsantan		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Kylo Ren Fortnite
Kylo Ren		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Lando Calrissian Fortnite
Lando Calrissian		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Leia Organa Fortnite
Leia Organa		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Luke Skywalker Fortnite
Luke Skywalker		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Moff Gideon Fortnite
Moff Gideon		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite
Obi-Wan Kenobi		1,600 V-BucksItem Shop
Padme Amidala Fortnite
Padme Amidala		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Rey Fortnite
Rey		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Sith Trooper Fortnite
Sith Trooper		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Storm Trooper Samurai Fortnite
Stormtrooper Samurai		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop
Mandalorian Fortnite
The Mandalorian		950 V-Bucks Battle PassChapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass
212th Battalion Trooper Fortnite
212th Battalion Trooper		1,600 V-Bucks

OR

800 V-Bucks		Item Shop

OR

Trooper Pack
501st Trooper Fortnite
501st Trooper		1,600 V-Bucks

OR

800 V-Bucks		Item Shop

OR

Trooper Pack
Wolf Pack Trooper Fortnite
Wolf Pack Trooper		1,600 V-Bucks

OR

1,000 V-Bucks		Item Shop

OR

Reward in Find the Force event
Zorii Bliss Fortnite
Zorii Bliss		1,500 V-BucksItem Shop

Note: All Item Shop skins rotate in and out of availability. Prices listed above are the standard individual skin prices, though bundles often offer better value. Battle Pass skins are no longer obtainable unless Epic Games decides to re-release them in the future.

Most Popular and Rarest Star Wars Skins in Fortnite

Based on usage statistics, these are the most frequently used Star Wars skins in Fortnite:

  1. Padme Amidala (275.2K users)
  2. Kylo Ren (169.5K users)
  3. Darth Vader (151.5K users)
  4. The Mandalorian (150.1K users)
  5. Rey (52.8K users)

Some Star Wars skins appear less frequently in the Item Shop, such as:

  • Zorii Bliss: One of the rarest Star Wars skins (0.0001% usage rate)
  • Clone Trooper variants: Including the 501st, 212th Battalion, and Wolf Pack Troopers
  • IG-11 and Moff Gideon: Recently added but with low usage rates

How to Get Star Wars Skins in Fortnite

Here are some options to get Star Wars skins in Fortnite:

How to Purchase Star Wars Skins in Fortnite
  1. Item Shop
    • Most Star Wars skins appear regularly through the Item Shop.
    • Standard prices are around 1,500 to 1,600 V-Bucks.
    • Bundle options are Aavailable for better value.
  2. Battle Pass Exclusives
    • Some skins like The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, and Ahsoka Tano are Battle Pass exclusives.
    • These skins are no longer obtainable once the season ends.
  3. Special Events
    • Find the Force Pass skins.
    • LEGO Fortnite Pass.
    • Free skins with game purchases.
    • May 4th (Star Wars Day) special releases.
  4. Bundle Deals
    • Original Trilogy Bundle (Luke, Leia, Han).
    • Clone Trooper Pack (Multiple variants).
    • Book of Boba Fett Bundle (Boba, Fennec, Krrsantan).
    • Usually offers 20-30% savings versus individual purchases.

The Star Wars collection in Fortnite continues to grow, with new skins regularly being added to celebrate both classic characters and new additions to the franchise. Whether you’re looking to represent the Light or Dark side of the Force, there’s a skin waiting for you in the galaxy far, far away! Don’t forget to also check all Marvel skins in Fortnite and if you can’t change your skin in Fortnite, we have the fix!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

