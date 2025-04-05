All Team-Up Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 2: Changes and New Powers Explained

Marvel Rivals is making significant changes in Season 2 with major updates to Team-Up Abilities. If you’ve mastered the current team synergies, I am afraid you’ll need to rethink your strategy when the new season drops on April 11th, 2025. Let’s break down everything you need to know about all team-up abilities in Marvel Rivals season 2, what’s changing, and what’s being removed entirely.

New Team-Up Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 2

Season 2 introduces three exciting new Team-Up Abilities that will create fresh gameplay strategies and powerful hero combinations.

1. Mental Projection

Emma Frost, one of the new characters joining the roster in Season 2, serves as the anchor for this powerful team-up. How the Mental Projection works in the game:

Character Effect/Ability Description Emma Frost +100 Max Health Gains bonus health as the Team-Up Anchor.

Magneto Magnetic Resonance The ability triggers illusions and doubles shield-based defenses.

Psylocke Soul Resurgence This ability creates illusions to boost stealth and flanking.

The special thing about this team-up is the illusion effect. When used, your character turns invisible for a moment, then reappears with mirror copies that copy your moves. These copies don’t do damage but confuse enemies and make them waste ammo and abilities. For Magneto, this helps him double his shields and bubbles, making him much harder to take down. For Psylocke, it makes her even better at sneaking around and attacking from behind.

2. Arcane Order

This magical team-up brings powerful effects when Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch fight together.

Character Effect/Ability Description

Doctor Strange +100 Max Health Gains extra health as the Team-Up Anchor.

Scarlet Witch Mystic Burst Unlocks a new ability that fires fast, strong attacks.

Scarlet Witch’s new Mystic Burst ability lets her shoot quick, powerful blasts that can lock onto enemies. The idea behind this team-up is that Scarlet Witch is learning stronger magic from Doctor Strange.

3. Stars Aligned

A powerful duo that brings strong teamwork and new combat moves to the fight.

Character Effect/Ability Description

Captain America • +100 Max Health

• +5% Damage Gains extra health and a small damage boost as the Team-Up Anchor.

Winter Soldier Stellar Impact Gains a new ability to leap to allies and hit nearby enemies hard.

Winter Soldier’s new Stellar Impact ability lets him jump toward teammates and strike enemies around him. Captain America can also jump in and attack with him, making it a strong combo. To get the most out of this team-up, players need to work together and time their attacks, especially the combo between Winter Soldier’s arm slam and Cap’s shield hit.

Changed Team-Up Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 2

Several existing team-ups have been adjusted for balance and to make room for new ones in Marvel Rivals:

1. Dimensional Shortcut (Magik – Psylocke)

This time, Psylocke no longer gets the “Psionic Disc” ability. Since she now teams up with Emma Frost for Mental Projection, this change avoids giving her too many strong abilities at once.

2. Ammo Overload (Rocket Raccoon – Winter Soldier)

Winter Soldier remains in the Ammo Overload team-up with Rocket Raccoon, but he no longer gains the “Infinite Grit” ability. This change was made for balance reasons, as the extra power from Rocket made him too strong. With his new team-up alongside Captain America in Season 2, this adjustment helps keep his overall strength in check.

3. Chilling Charisma (Luna Snow – Namor)

Namor no longer has access to his “Frozen Spawn” ability from the Chilling Charisma team-up with Luna Snow. While this reduces his effectiveness as a Duelist, the change fits his new role in the Gamma Charge team-up with Hulk.

4. Gamma Charge (Hulk – Doctor Strange/Namor)

Doctor Strange has been removed from the Gamma Charge team-up and no longer has access to the “Gamma Maelstrom” ability. Namor takes his place and gains a new ability called “Gamma Monstro,” which lets him summon Gamma-powered minions.

Removed Team-Up Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 2

Two team-ups are being entirely removed from the game in Season 2:

1. Metallic Chaos (Scarlet Witch – Magneto)

The Metallic Chaos team-up between Scarlet Witch and Magneto has been completely removed from the game. As a result, Scarlet Witch loses her Team-Up Anchor boost, and Magneto no longer has access to his “Metallic Fusion” ability. This removal makes room for their new Season 2 pairings—Arcane Order for Scarlet Witch and Mental Projection for Magneto.

2. Voltaic Union (Thor – Captain America/Storm)

The Voltaic Union team-up involving Thor, Captain America, and Storm has also been removed entirely. Thor loses his Anchor effect, while Captain America loses the “Charged Aegis” ability, and Storm loses “Charged Gale.” This removal significantly weakens both Cap and Storm by cutting off their powerful electric-based combo.

The team-up abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 2 bring a clear rework to the synergy system, replacing older combos like Metallic Chaos with fresh abilities that open up new ways to play. If you’re already familiar with the current meta, this update gives you a chance to try new hero pairings and adjust your strategy for a different kind of challenge.