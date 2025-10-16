All Titles in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest titles in Blox Fruits on October 16, 2025.

Titles are in-game labels that appear next to the chat tag in the chatbox. You can obtain them by completing various achievements in Blox Fruits, such as gathering a certain number of bounties, defeating bosses, unlocking weapons and fighting styles, and more. In this guide, we’ll list all currently obtainable titles and the acquisition process.

How to Get and Equip Titles in Blox Fruits

There are over 150 titles in Blox Fruits that you can obtain by performing various activities. You can’t get titles in the First Sea even if you complete the requirements; they are available only in Second and Third. While most are easily obtainable, the rarest titles (those with colors) are tougher to acquire than others. Each title has a certain condition that you must fulfill to obtain it. For instance, the game grants the “The Unleashed” title upon unlocking Human V2.

After obtaining a title, you can equip it by interacting with the Titles Specialist NPC. The NPC displays the titles you’ve unlocked and options to enable or disable them. If you’re in the Second Sea, you can find the Titles Specialist NPC in the Cafe’s basement. Enter the Cafe and go behind the Misc. NPC, Manager. You will see a Silver Chest on the left side behind the Manager NPC. Pick up the chest to reveal a ladder leading to the basement. Climb down the ladder to find the Titles Specialist NPC.

The Titles Specialist NPC can also be found inside the Mansion of the Third Sea. Enter the Mansion from the front entrance and turn to the right side to find the NPC.

That said, here is the complete list of all titles in Blox Fruits, and how to equip them.

List of All Titles and How to Acquire Them

Below is the list of all currently obtainable titles in Blox Fruits and the method to acquire them. Note that the table includes only titles that are currently obtainable. It doesn’t list titles, such as #040 Thunder God and #056 Heorua Family, because they are no longer obtainable in-game.

Title No. Titles How to Get #001 The Unleashed Unlock V2 for the Human Race. #002 Unmatched Speed Unlock V2 of the Rabbit Race. #003 Sea Monster Unlock V2 of the Shark Race. #004 Sacred Warrior Unlock V2 of the Angel Race. #005 The Ghoul Unlock V2 of the Ghoul Race. #006 The Cyborg Unlock V2 of the Cyborg Race. #007 Elder Wyrm Unlock V2 of the Draco Race. #008 Full Power Unlock V3 of the Human Race. #009 Godspeed Unlock V3 of the Rabbit Race. #010 Warrior of the Sea Unlock V3 of the Shark Race. #011 Perfect Being Unlock V3 of the Angel Race. #012 Hell Hound Unlock V3 of the Ghoul Race. #013 War Machine Unlock V3 of the Cyborg Race. #014 Berserker (colored) Unlock V4 of the Human Race. #015 Ancient Flame Unlock V3 of the Draco Race. #016 Thunderbolt (colored) Unlock V4 of the Rabbit Race. #017 Leviathan (colored) Unlock V4 of the Shark Race. #018 His Majesty (colored) Unlock V4 of the Angel Race. #019 Nightwalker (colored) Unlock V4 of the Ghoul Race. #020 Genesis (colored) Unlock V4 of the Cyborg Race. #021 Primordial Guardian (colored) Unlock V4 of the Draco Race. #022 Pirate Hunter Gather over 5M Bounty or Honor. #023 Bounty Hunter Gather over 5M Bounty or Honor. #024 Warlord of the Sea (colored) Gather over 10M Bounty. #025 Emperor of the Sea (colored) Gather over 20M Bounty. #026 Empress of the Sea (colored) Gather over 20M Bounty. #027 Admiral (colored) Gather over 10M Honor. #028 Fleet Admiral (colored) Gather over 20M Honor. #029 Enlightened One Unlock any awakening. #030 Awakened One Unlock any awakening #031 Over Heaven Unlock any awakening. #032 Over Hell Unlock any awakening. #033 Flame Fist Awaken the Flame Fruit. #034 The Ice Queen Awaken the Ice Fruit. #035 The Ice King Awaken the Ice Fruit. #036 The Strongest One Awaken the Quake Fruit. #037 The First Light Awaken the Light Fruit. #038 Dark Lord Awaken the Dark Fruit. #039 The Spider Awaken the Spider Fruit. #041 The Red Dog Awaken the Magma Fruit. #042 Colossal God Awaken the Buddha Fruit. #043 Desert Prince Awaken the Sand Fruit. #044 The Phoenix Awaken the Phoenix Fruit. #045 Bread Chaser Awaken the Dough Fruit. #046 Innovator (colored) It could be obtained by voting at the Roblox Innovation Awards 2024. #047 Pygglor, Devourer of Worlds (colored) Defeat Undercovertommy. #048 Wen Lord Toad Defeat Wenlocktoad. #049 Big News Redeem the code BIGNEWS. #050 Youtuber Given to those having the YouTuber role in the experience’s official Discord server. #051 Ace Squad Defeat TheGreatAce, content creator. #052 Officially a Noob Defeat OfficialNoobie, content creator. #053 Water Gang Defeat Daigrock, content creator. #054 Don Axiore Familia Defeat Axiore, content creator. #055 Mafia Gang Defeat Bluxxy Gaming, content creator. #057 Magic Slayer Defeat Magicbus, content creator. #058 Kitt Katt (colored) Defeat Kitt Gaming, content creator. #059 Team JC (colored) Defeat JCWK, content creator. #060 El Combo God (colored) Defeat fe99, content creator. #061 Nakama Forever Defeat MeEnyu YouTuber. #062 Endless Fantasy Defeat Rajo_END, content creator. #063 El Krazy Editor Defeat Zioles, content editor. #064 rip_family Join the rip_family Roblox group and receive a higher role. #065 red_legion Join the red_legion Roblox group and receive a higher role. #066 Justice Seeker Receive bounty while playing as a marine. #067 Empty Vessel Drain Energy completely. #068 The Unlucky Get defeated by an NPC. #069 The Vanquished Get defeated by a boss. #070 Fallen Hero Get defeated by a Raid boss. #071 Iron Man Max Aura. #072 Ultra Instinct Max Instinct. #073 Mad Scientist Purchase a regular Microchip. #074 The Professor Purchase a special Microchip. #075 The Shadow Be in the server for over one hour. #076 The Vampire Be in the server for over four hours. #077 Dracula Be in the server for over 12 hours. #078 The Grandfather Use Fragments to reroll Race. #079 Jack of All Trades Use Fragments to refund Stats. #080 The Undefeated One Survive with less than 50 HP after receiving damage from another player in PvP mode. #081 Immortal Being Survive with 1 HP left after receiving damage from another player in PvP mode. #082 The Mad King Castle in a chess match at the Cafe or Mansion. #083 The Mastermind Win a chess match. #084 The Dog Interact with the Wenlock Dog House

(Kingdom of Rose in the Second and Floating Turtle in the Third Sea) #085 Ship Destroyer Destroy a ship using cannons. #086 The Explorer Reach the 800 level. #087 The Adventurer Reach the 1000 level. #088 The Mercenary Reach the 1200 level. #089 The Viking Reach the 1600 level. #090 The Pioneer Reach the 2000 level. #091 The Glorious Reach the 2400 level. #092 The Master Reach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit, Sword, Gun, Fighting Style, or Fishing Rod. #093 Unbreakable Will Reach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit, Sword, Gun, Fighting Style, or Fishing Rod. #094 Fist of Death Reach maximum mastery on any Fighting Style. #095 God Blade Reach maximum mastery on any Sword. #096 King Sniper Reach maximum mastery on any Gun. #097 Beyond the Sea Reach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit. #098 Broken Heart Survive in a Raid without defeating the boss until the time runs out. #099 The Conqueror Defeat the boss and clear a Raid. #100 Last Hope Clear the Raid solo. #101 The Supersonic Clear the Raid in less than five minutes. #102 The Flash (colored) Clear the Raid within three minutes and 30 seconds. #103 The Champion Clear Bartilo’s mission (must reach level 850 to accept it). #104 Tide Warrior Die in water. #105 The Toxic Win a Fruit from the Factory event. #106 Blessed One Find a Fruit. #107 Equal to the Heavens Defeat any admin of the game. #108 The Rich Collect over $5M. #109 Unlimited Money Collect over $20M. #110 The Richest in the World (colored) Collect over $50M. #111 The Collector Buy anything from the Legendary Sword Dealer or Master of Auras NPC. #112 The Swordsman Purchase a Sword from the Legendary Sword Dealer. #113 Beast Hunter Defeat a Sea Beast. #114 The Beast (colored) Defeat 25 Sea Beasts. #115 The Lost Soul Get defeated by Factory poison. #116 Forbidden One Obtain the Fist of Darkness item from a chest. #117 The Troll Get defeated by the environment or a player with a Fruit in your inventory. #118 Hidden Power Eat a Physical Blox Fruit. #119 Heavenly Devil Defeat the Don Swan boss. #120 The Cursed One Defeat the Darkbeard boss. #121 Beyond Death Defeat the Order boss. #122 Night’s Edge Defeat the Cursed Captain boss. #123 Kind-Hearted Drop a Fruit. #124 The Kraken Drop a Fruit in the sea. #125 Lavish Living Purchase a Fruit from the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC. #126 Night Owl Purchase a Fruit that costs over $1M from the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC. #127 Wicked Captain Acquire the Dark Coat accessory. #128 Dragonborn Obtain Dragon Breath Fighting Style. #129 Burning Leg Obtain Death Step Fighting Style. #130 Sharkman Obtain Sharkman Fighting Style. #131 Samurai Obtain the Rengoku Sword and equip it. #132 The Silent Get defeated by a player below the 800 level. #133 The Executioner Achieve the maximum level and get defeated by a maximum level player. #134 The Stalker Defeat a player with the exact level as yours. #135 Risk Taker Obtain a Fruit from the Blox Fruits Gacha. #136 Luck of the Draw Purchase a Fruit that costs over $1M from the Blox Fruits Gacha. #137 Unstoppable Force Defeat five players and obtain Bounty or Honor (must be on the same server and not get defeated once). #138 Raging Demon (colored) Defeat 20 players and obtain Bounty or Honor (must be on the same server and not get defeated once). #139 The Protagonist Defeat two or more players simultaneously. #140 Coldblooded Defeat 10 players on the same server. #141 Apex Predator Defeat 25 players on the same server. #142 The Killer Obtain Superhuman Fighting Style. #143 Human Weapon Obtain Superhuman Fighting Style. #144 Demon Eye Obtain the True Triple Katana Sword. #145 The Hurricane Obtain the True Triple Katan Sword. #146 The Enhancer Obtain any Aura color. #147 True Heart Obtain the Snow White Aura skin. #148 Bringer of Doom Obtain the Pure Red Aura skin. #149 Realm Creator (colored) Obtain the Winter Sky Aura skin. #150 Hakaishin (colored) Purchase every Aura color from the Barista Cousin. #151 Slayer of God (colored) Obtain the Slayer skin of the Dark Blade Sword. #152 The Ghost Gather 100 Ectoplasms. #153 Ruler of Night Gather 250 Ectoplasms. #154 Lonely Reaper (colored) Gather 1,000 Ectoplasms. #155 The Most Wanted Head a crew that’s ranked within the top 100th position on the leaderboard. #156 Pirate King Be online in the experience for 72 hours in total (must be the captain of a crew that’s ranked within the top 10th position on the leaderboard). #157 Sugar Rush Gather 100 Candles during the Christmas event. #158 Christmas Spirit Gather 250 Candles during the Christmas event. #159 Loco Verde (colored) Gather 1,000 Candles during the Christmas event. #160 Raid Boss Obtain a Fruit from the Pirate Raid event. #161 The Real Deal Defeat an elite enemy. #162 Demon Mode (colored) Obtain the Yama Sword, #163 Celestial Swordsman (colored) Obtain the Tushita Sword. #164 Raiton Obtain Electric Claw Fighting Style. #165 Shadow Sovereign (colored) Defeat rip_Indra True Form. #166 The Chosen One Obtain God’s Chalice from a chest. #167 Main Character Clear Citizen’s mission. #168 Final Hero Obtain Rainbow Saviour Aura color. #169 Skeleton Gather 250 Bones. #170 Undead Lord Gather 500 Bones during the Halloween event. #171 Death King (Colored) Gather 2,000 Bones during the Halloween event. #172 Shinigami Defeat the Soul Reaper boss. #173 The Devil’s Luck (colored) Acquire Hallow Essence and God’s Chalice by praying. #174 Dough Commander (colored) Defeat the Cake Prince boss. #175 Dough King (colored) Defeat the Dough King boss. #176 Terrorbringer Defeat 10 Terrorsharks. #177 Serpent Slayer (colored) Defeat the Leviathan boss. #178 Abyss Tamer (colored) Clear 50 Sea events. #179 Nautical Bane (colored) Clear 200 Sea events. #180 Tailed Beast (colored) Obtain from the Kitsune Shrine. #181 Liberator of the Sky (colored) Defeat the Tyrant of the Skies boss. #182 Dragon Talon Prodigy (colored) Defeat Uzoth, content creator. #183 Treasure Catcher Obtain 500 treasure chests by fishing. #184 Fish Wrangler Achieve level 20 in fishing. #185 Master Fisherman Achieve level 100 in fishing. #187 Fisherman Acquire a Fishing Rod. #191 Monkey King (colored) Defeat Jinn, content creator. #192 Skull Squad (colored) Defeat Numberskull, content creator. #193 LockGod (colored) Defeat imFiji, content creator. #194 Touch Grass (colored) – #195 Devious Bacon (colored) Defeat Koopekool, content creator. #196 AboveTheKloudz (colored) Defeat WinterKloudz, content creator. #197 Mammoth Fan Club (colored) Defeat Senpirates, content creator. #199 Baldie (colored) Defeat Woozer, content creator. #200 Light God (colored) Defeat Jujubo TV, content creator. #201 The Living Cataclysm (colored) Defeat HyperJay06, content creator. #202 God of Grinding (colored) Defeat CRBoneMillion, content creator.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. Make sure to check back later when the developer adds more such titles to the game.