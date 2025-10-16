All Titles in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest titles in Blox Fruits on October 16, 2025.
Titles are in-game labels that appear next to the chat tag in the chatbox. You can obtain them by completing various achievements in Blox Fruits, such as gathering a certain number of bounties, defeating bosses, unlocking weapons and fighting styles, and more. In this guide, we’ll list all currently obtainable titles and the acquisition process.
How to Get and Equip Titles in Blox Fruits
There are over 150 titles in Blox Fruits that you can obtain by performing various activities. You can’t get titles in the First Sea even if you complete the requirements; they are available only in Second and Third. While most are easily obtainable, the rarest titles (those with colors) are tougher to acquire than others. Each title has a certain condition that you must fulfill to obtain it. For instance, the game grants the “The Unleashed” title upon unlocking Human V2.
After obtaining a title, you can equip it by interacting with the Titles Specialist NPC. The NPC displays the titles you’ve unlocked and options to enable or disable them. If you’re in the Second Sea, you can find the Titles Specialist NPC in the Cafe’s basement. Enter the Cafe and go behind the Misc. NPC, Manager. You will see a Silver Chest on the left side behind the Manager NPC. Pick up the chest to reveal a ladder leading to the basement. Climb down the ladder to find the Titles Specialist NPC.
The Titles Specialist NPC can also be found inside the Mansion of the Third Sea. Enter the Mansion from the front entrance and turn to the right side to find the NPC.
That said, here is the complete list of all titles in Blox Fruits, and how to equip them.
List of All Titles and How to Acquire Them
Below is the list of all currently obtainable titles in Blox Fruits and the method to acquire them. Note that the table includes only titles that are currently obtainable. It doesn’t list titles, such as #040 Thunder God and #056 Heorua Family, because they are no longer obtainable in-game.
|Title No.
|Titles
|How to Get
|#001
|The Unleashed
|Unlock V2 for the Human Race.
|#002
|Unmatched Speed
|Unlock V2 of the Rabbit Race.
|#003
|Sea Monster
|Unlock V2 of the Shark Race.
|#004
|Sacred Warrior
|Unlock V2 of the Angel Race.
|#005
|The Ghoul
|Unlock V2 of the Ghoul Race.
|#006
|The Cyborg
|Unlock V2 of the Cyborg Race.
|#007
|Elder Wyrm
|Unlock V2 of the Draco Race.
|#008
|Full Power
|Unlock V3 of the Human Race.
|#009
|Godspeed
|Unlock V3 of the Rabbit Race.
|#010
|Warrior of the Sea
|Unlock V3 of the Shark Race.
|#011
|Perfect Being
|Unlock V3 of the Angel Race.
|#012
|Hell Hound
|Unlock V3 of the Ghoul Race.
|#013
|War Machine
|Unlock V3 of the Cyborg Race.
|#014
|Berserker (colored)
|Unlock V4 of the Human Race.
|#015
|Ancient Flame
|Unlock V3 of the Draco Race.
|#016
|Thunderbolt (colored)
|Unlock V4 of the Rabbit Race.
|#017
|Leviathan (colored)
|Unlock V4 of the Shark Race.
|#018
|His Majesty (colored)
|Unlock V4 of the Angel Race.
|#019
|Nightwalker (colored)
|Unlock V4 of the Ghoul Race.
|#020
|Genesis (colored)
|Unlock V4 of the Cyborg Race.
|#021
|Primordial Guardian (colored)
|Unlock V4 of the Draco Race.
|#022
|Pirate Hunter
|Gather over 5M Bounty or Honor.
|#023
|Bounty Hunter
|Gather over 5M Bounty or Honor.
|#024
|Warlord of the Sea (colored)
|Gather over 10M Bounty.
|#025
|Emperor of the Sea (colored)
|Gather over 20M Bounty.
|#026
|Empress of the Sea (colored)
|Gather over 20M Bounty.
|#027
|Admiral (colored)
|Gather over 10M Honor.
|#028
|Fleet Admiral (colored)
|Gather over 20M Honor.
|#029
|Enlightened One
|Unlock any awakening.
|#030
|Awakened One
|Unlock any awakening
|#031
|Over Heaven
|Unlock any awakening.
|#032
|Over Hell
|Unlock any awakening.
|#033
|Flame Fist
|Awaken the Flame Fruit.
|#034
|The Ice Queen
|Awaken the Ice Fruit.
|#035
|The Ice King
|Awaken the Ice Fruit.
|#036
|The Strongest One
|Awaken the Quake Fruit.
|#037
|The First Light
|Awaken the Light Fruit.
|#038
|Dark Lord
|Awaken the Dark Fruit.
|#039
|The Spider
|Awaken the Spider Fruit.
|#041
|The Red Dog
|Awaken the Magma Fruit.
|#042
|Colossal God
|Awaken the Buddha Fruit.
|#043
|Desert Prince
|Awaken the Sand Fruit.
|#044
|The Phoenix
|Awaken the Phoenix Fruit.
|#045
|Bread Chaser
|Awaken the Dough Fruit.
|#046
|Innovator (colored)
|It could be obtained by voting at the Roblox Innovation Awards 2024.
|#047
|Pygglor, Devourer of Worlds (colored)
|Defeat Undercovertommy.
|#048
|Wen Lord Toad
|Defeat Wenlocktoad.
|#049
|Big News
|Redeem the code BIGNEWS.
|#050
|Youtuber
|Given to those having the YouTuber role in the experience’s official Discord server.
|#051
|Ace Squad
|Defeat TheGreatAce, content creator.
|#052
|Officially a Noob
|Defeat OfficialNoobie, content creator.
|#053
|Water Gang
|Defeat Daigrock, content creator.
|#054
|Don Axiore Familia
|Defeat Axiore, content creator.
|#055
|Mafia Gang
|Defeat Bluxxy Gaming, content creator.
|#057
|Magic Slayer
|Defeat Magicbus, content creator.
|#058
|Kitt Katt (colored)
|Defeat Kitt Gaming, content creator.
|#059
|Team JC (colored)
|Defeat JCWK, content creator.
|#060
|El Combo God (colored)
|Defeat fe99, content creator.
|#061
|Nakama Forever
|Defeat MeEnyu YouTuber.
|#062
|Endless Fantasy
|Defeat Rajo_END, content creator.
|#063
|El Krazy Editor
|Defeat Zioles, content editor.
|#064
|rip_family
|Join the rip_family Roblox group and receive a higher role.
|#065
|red_legion
|Join the red_legion Roblox group and receive a higher role.
|#066
|Justice Seeker
|Receive bounty while playing as a marine.
|#067
|Empty Vessel
|Drain Energy completely.
|#068
|The Unlucky
|Get defeated by an NPC.
|#069
|The Vanquished
|Get defeated by a boss.
|#070
|Fallen Hero
|Get defeated by a Raid boss.
|#071
|Iron Man
|Max Aura.
|#072
|Ultra Instinct
|Max Instinct.
|#073
|Mad Scientist
|Purchase a regular Microchip.
|#074
|The Professor
|Purchase a special Microchip.
|#075
|The Shadow
|Be in the server for over one hour.
|#076
|The Vampire
|Be in the server for over four hours.
|#077
|Dracula
|Be in the server for over 12 hours.
|#078
|The Grandfather
|Use Fragments to reroll Race.
|#079
|Jack of All Trades
|Use Fragments to refund Stats.
|#080
|The Undefeated One
|Survive with less than 50 HP after receiving damage from another player in PvP mode.
|#081
|Immortal Being
|Survive with 1 HP left after receiving damage from another player in PvP mode.
|#082
|The Mad King
|Castle in a chess match at the Cafe or Mansion.
|#083
|The Mastermind
|Win a chess match.
|#084
|The Dog
|Interact with the Wenlock Dog House
(Kingdom of Rose in the Second and Floating Turtle in the Third Sea)
|#085
|Ship Destroyer
|Destroy a ship using cannons.
|#086
|The Explorer
|Reach the 800 level.
|#087
|The Adventurer
|Reach the 1000 level.
|#088
|The Mercenary
|Reach the 1200 level.
|#089
|The Viking
|Reach the 1600 level.
|#090
|The Pioneer
|Reach the 2000 level.
|#091
|The Glorious
|Reach the 2400 level.
|#092
|The Master
|Reach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit, Sword, Gun, Fighting Style, or Fishing Rod.
|#093
|Unbreakable Will
|Reach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit, Sword, Gun, Fighting Style, or Fishing Rod.
|#094
|Fist of Death
|Reach maximum mastery on any Fighting Style.
|#095
|God Blade
|Reach maximum mastery on any Sword.
|#096
|King Sniper
|Reach maximum mastery on any Gun.
|#097
|Beyond the Sea
|Reach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit.
|#098
|Broken Heart
|Survive in a Raid without defeating the boss until the time runs out.
|#099
|The Conqueror
|Defeat the boss and clear a Raid.
|#100
|Last Hope
|Clear the Raid solo.
|#101
|The Supersonic
|Clear the Raid in less than five minutes.
|#102
|The Flash (colored)
|Clear the Raid within three minutes and 30 seconds.
|#103
|The Champion
|Clear Bartilo’s mission (must reach level 850 to accept it).
|#104
|Tide Warrior
|Die in water.
|#105
|The Toxic
|Win a Fruit from the Factory event.
|#106
|Blessed One
|Find a Fruit.
|#107
|Equal to the Heavens
|Defeat any admin of the game.
|#108
|The Rich
|Collect over $5M.
|#109
|Unlimited Money
|Collect over $20M.
|#110
|The Richest in the World (colored)
|Collect over $50M.
|#111
|The Collector
|Buy anything from the Legendary Sword Dealer or Master of Auras NPC.
|#112
|The Swordsman
|Purchase a Sword from the Legendary Sword Dealer.
|#113
|Beast Hunter
|Defeat a Sea Beast.
|#114
|The Beast (colored)
|Defeat 25 Sea Beasts.
|#115
|The Lost Soul
|Get defeated by Factory poison.
|#116
|Forbidden One
|Obtain the Fist of Darkness item from a chest.
|#117
|The Troll
|Get defeated by the environment or a player with a Fruit in your inventory.
|#118
|Hidden Power
|Eat a Physical Blox Fruit.
|#119
|Heavenly Devil
|Defeat the Don Swan boss.
|#120
|The Cursed One
|Defeat the Darkbeard boss.
|#121
|Beyond Death
|Defeat the Order boss.
|#122
|Night’s Edge
|Defeat the Cursed Captain boss.
|#123
|Kind-Hearted
|Drop a Fruit.
|#124
|The Kraken
|Drop a Fruit in the sea.
|#125
|Lavish Living
|Purchase a Fruit from the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC.
|#126
|Night Owl
|Purchase a Fruit that costs over $1M from the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC.
|#127
|Wicked Captain
|Acquire the Dark Coat accessory.
|#128
|Dragonborn
|Obtain Dragon Breath Fighting Style.
|#129
|Burning Leg
|Obtain Death Step Fighting Style.
|#130
|Sharkman
|Obtain Sharkman Fighting Style.
|#131
|Samurai
|Obtain the Rengoku Sword and equip it.
|#132
|The Silent
|Get defeated by a player below the 800 level.
|#133
|The Executioner
|Achieve the maximum level and get defeated by a maximum level player.
|#134
|The Stalker
|Defeat a player with the exact level as yours.
|#135
|Risk Taker
|Obtain a Fruit from the Blox Fruits Gacha.
|#136
|Luck of the Draw
|Purchase a Fruit that costs over $1M from the Blox Fruits Gacha.
|#137
|Unstoppable Force
|Defeat five players and obtain Bounty or Honor (must be on the same server and not get defeated once).
|#138
|Raging Demon (colored)
|Defeat 20 players and obtain Bounty or Honor (must be on the same server and not get defeated once).
|#139
|The Protagonist
|Defeat two or more players simultaneously.
|#140
|Coldblooded
|Defeat 10 players on the same server.
|#141
|Apex Predator
|Defeat 25 players on the same server.
|#142
|The Killer
|Obtain Superhuman Fighting Style.
|#143
|Human Weapon
|Obtain Superhuman Fighting Style.
|#144
|Demon Eye
|Obtain the True Triple Katana Sword.
|#145
|The Hurricane
|Obtain the True Triple Katan Sword.
|#146
|The Enhancer
|Obtain any Aura color.
|#147
|True Heart
|Obtain the Snow White Aura skin.
|#148
|Bringer of Doom
|Obtain the Pure Red Aura skin.
|#149
|Realm Creator (colored)
|Obtain the Winter Sky Aura skin.
|#150
|Hakaishin (colored)
|Purchase every Aura color from the Barista Cousin.
|#151
|Slayer of God (colored)
|Obtain the Slayer skin of the Dark Blade Sword.
|#152
|The Ghost
|Gather 100 Ectoplasms.
|#153
|Ruler of Night
|Gather 250 Ectoplasms.
|#154
|Lonely Reaper (colored)
|Gather 1,000 Ectoplasms.
|#155
|The Most Wanted
|Head a crew that’s ranked within the top 100th position on the leaderboard.
|#156
|Pirate King
|Be online in the experience for 72 hours in total (must be the captain of a crew that’s ranked within the top 10th position on the leaderboard).
|#157
|Sugar Rush
|Gather 100 Candles during the Christmas event.
|#158
|Christmas Spirit
|Gather 250 Candles during the Christmas event.
|#159
|Loco Verde (colored)
|Gather 1,000 Candles during the Christmas event.
|#160
|Raid Boss
|Obtain a Fruit from the Pirate Raid event.
|#161
|The Real Deal
|Defeat an elite enemy.
|#162
|Demon Mode (colored)
|Obtain the Yama Sword,
|#163
|Celestial Swordsman (colored)
|Obtain the Tushita Sword.
|#164
|Raiton
|Obtain Electric Claw Fighting Style.
|#165
|Shadow Sovereign (colored)
|Defeat rip_Indra True Form.
|#166
|The Chosen One
|Obtain God’s Chalice from a chest.
|#167
|Main Character
|Clear Citizen’s mission.
|#168
|Final Hero
|Obtain Rainbow Saviour Aura color.
|#169
|Skeleton
|Gather 250 Bones.
|#170
|Undead Lord
|Gather 500 Bones during the Halloween event.
|#171
|Death King (Colored)
|Gather 2,000 Bones during the Halloween event.
|#172
|Shinigami
|Defeat the Soul Reaper boss.
|#173
|The Devil’s Luck (colored)
|Acquire Hallow Essence and God’s Chalice by praying.
|#174
|Dough Commander (colored)
|Defeat the Cake Prince boss.
|#175
|Dough King (colored)
|Defeat the Dough King boss.
|#176
|Terrorbringer
|Defeat 10 Terrorsharks.
|#177
|Serpent Slayer (colored)
|Defeat the Leviathan boss.
|#178
|Abyss Tamer (colored)
|Clear 50 Sea events.
|#179
|Nautical Bane (colored)
|Clear 200 Sea events.
|#180
|Tailed Beast (colored)
|Obtain from the Kitsune Shrine.
|#181
|Liberator of the Sky (colored)
|Defeat the Tyrant of the Skies boss.
|#182
|Dragon Talon Prodigy (colored)
|Defeat Uzoth, content creator.
|#183
|Treasure Catcher
|Obtain 500 treasure chests by fishing.
|#184
|Fish Wrangler
|Achieve level 20 in fishing.
|#185
|Master Fisherman
|Achieve level 100 in fishing.
|#187
|Fisherman
|Acquire a Fishing Rod.
|#191
|Monkey King (colored)
|Defeat Jinn, content creator.
|#192
|Skull Squad (colored)
|Defeat Numberskull, content creator.
|#193
|LockGod (colored)
|Defeat imFiji, content creator.
|#194
|Touch Grass (colored)
|–
|#195
|Devious Bacon (colored)
|Defeat Koopekool, content creator.
|#196
|AboveTheKloudz (colored)
|Defeat WinterKloudz, content creator.
|#197
|Mammoth Fan Club (colored)
|Defeat Senpirates, content creator.
|#199
|Baldie (colored)
|Defeat Woozer, content creator.
|#200
|Light God (colored)
|Defeat Jujubo TV, content creator.
|#201
|The Living Cataclysm (colored)
|Defeat HyperJay06, content creator.
|#202
|God of Grinding (colored)
|Defeat CRBoneMillion, content creator.
With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. Make sure to check back later when the developer adds more such titles to the game.