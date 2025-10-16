Home » Gaming » All Titles in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

All Titles in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest titles in Blox Fruits on October 16, 2025.

Titles are in-game labels that appear next to the chat tag in the chatbox. You can obtain them by completing various achievements in Blox Fruits, such as gathering a certain number of bounties, defeating bosses, unlocking weapons and fighting styles, and more. In this guide, we’ll list all currently obtainable titles and the acquisition process.

Titles in Blox Fruits

How to Get and Equip Titles in Blox Fruits

There are over 150 titles in Blox Fruits that you can obtain by performing various activities. You can’t get titles in the First Sea even if you complete the requirements; they are available only in Second and Third. While most are easily obtainable, the rarest titles (those with colors) are tougher to acquire than others. Each title has a certain condition that you must fulfill to obtain it. For instance, the game grants the “The Unleashed” title upon unlocking Human V2.

After obtaining a title, you can equip it by interacting with the Titles Specialist NPC. The NPC displays the titles you’ve unlocked and options to enable or disable them. If you’re in the Second Sea, you can find the Titles Specialist NPC in the Cafe’s basement. Enter the Cafe and go behind the Misc. NPC, Manager. You will see a Silver Chest on the left side behind the Manager NPC. Pick up the chest to reveal a ladder leading to the basement. Climb down the ladder to find the Titles Specialist NPC.

The Titles Specialist NPC can also be found inside the Mansion of the Third Sea. Enter the Mansion from the front entrance and turn to the right side to find the NPC.

Titles in Blox Fruits Specialist NPC

That said, here is the complete list of all titles in Blox Fruits, and how to equip them.

List of All Titles and How to Acquire Them

Below is the list of all currently obtainable titles in Blox Fruits and the method to acquire them. Note that the table includes only titles that are currently obtainable. It doesn’t list titles, such as #040 Thunder God and #056 Heorua Family, because they are no longer obtainable in-game.

Title No.TitlesHow to Get
#001The UnleashedUnlock V2 for the Human Race.
#002Unmatched SpeedUnlock V2 of the Rabbit Race.
#003Sea MonsterUnlock V2 of the Shark Race.
#004Sacred WarriorUnlock V2 of the Angel Race.
#005The GhoulUnlock V2 of the Ghoul Race.
#006The CyborgUnlock V2 of the Cyborg Race.
#007Elder WyrmUnlock V2 of the Draco Race.
#008Full PowerUnlock V3 of the Human Race.
#009GodspeedUnlock V3 of the Rabbit Race.
#010Warrior of the SeaUnlock V3 of the Shark Race.
#011Perfect BeingUnlock V3 of the Angel Race.
#012Hell HoundUnlock V3 of the Ghoul Race.
#013War MachineUnlock V3 of the Cyborg Race.
#014Berserker (colored)Unlock V4 of the Human Race.
#015Ancient FlameUnlock V3 of the Draco Race.
#016Thunderbolt (colored)Unlock V4 of the Rabbit Race.
#017Leviathan (colored)Unlock V4 of the Shark Race.
#018His Majesty (colored)Unlock V4 of the Angel Race.
#019Nightwalker (colored)Unlock V4 of the Ghoul Race.
#020Genesis (colored)Unlock V4 of the Cyborg Race.
#021Primordial Guardian (colored)Unlock V4 of the Draco Race.
#022Pirate HunterGather over 5M Bounty or Honor.
#023Bounty HunterGather over 5M Bounty or Honor.
#024Warlord of the Sea (colored)Gather over 10M Bounty.
#025Emperor of the Sea (colored)Gather over 20M Bounty.
#026Empress of the Sea (colored)Gather over 20M Bounty.
#027Admiral (colored)Gather over 10M Honor.
#028Fleet Admiral (colored)Gather over 20M Honor.
#029Enlightened OneUnlock any awakening.
#030Awakened OneUnlock any awakening
#031Over HeavenUnlock any awakening.
#032Over HellUnlock any awakening.
#033Flame FistAwaken the Flame Fruit.
#034The Ice QueenAwaken the Ice Fruit.
#035The Ice KingAwaken the Ice Fruit.
#036The Strongest OneAwaken the Quake Fruit.
#037The First LightAwaken the Light Fruit.
#038Dark LordAwaken the Dark Fruit.
#039The SpiderAwaken the Spider Fruit.
#041The Red DogAwaken the Magma Fruit.
#042Colossal GodAwaken the Buddha Fruit.
#043Desert PrinceAwaken the Sand Fruit.
#044The PhoenixAwaken the Phoenix Fruit.
#045Bread ChaserAwaken the Dough Fruit.
#046Innovator (colored)It could be obtained by voting at the Roblox Innovation Awards 2024.
#047Pygglor, Devourer of Worlds (colored)Defeat Undercovertommy.
#048Wen Lord ToadDefeat Wenlocktoad.
#049Big NewsRedeem the code BIGNEWS.
#050YoutuberGiven to those having the YouTuber role in the experience’s official Discord server.
#051Ace SquadDefeat TheGreatAce, content creator.
#052Officially a NoobDefeat OfficialNoobie, content creator.
#053Water GangDefeat Daigrock, content creator.
#054Don Axiore FamiliaDefeat Axiore, content creator.
#055Mafia GangDefeat Bluxxy Gaming, content creator.
#057Magic SlayerDefeat Magicbus, content creator.
#058Kitt Katt (colored)Defeat Kitt Gaming, content creator.
#059Team JC (colored)Defeat JCWK, content creator.
#060El Combo God (colored)Defeat fe99, content creator.
#061Nakama ForeverDefeat MeEnyu YouTuber.
#062Endless FantasyDefeat Rajo_END, content creator.
#063El Krazy EditorDefeat Zioles, content editor.
#064rip_familyJoin the rip_family Roblox group and receive a higher role.
#065red_legionJoin the red_legion Roblox group and receive a higher role.
#066Justice SeekerReceive bounty while playing as a marine.
#067Empty VesselDrain Energy completely.
#068The UnluckyGet defeated by an NPC.
#069The VanquishedGet defeated by a boss.
#070Fallen HeroGet defeated by a Raid boss.
#071Iron ManMax Aura.
#072Ultra InstinctMax Instinct.
#073Mad ScientistPurchase a regular Microchip.
#074The ProfessorPurchase a special Microchip.
#075The ShadowBe in the server for over one hour.
#076The VampireBe in the server for over four hours.
#077DraculaBe in the server for over 12 hours.
#078The GrandfatherUse Fragments to reroll Race.
#079Jack of All TradesUse Fragments to refund Stats.
#080The Undefeated OneSurvive with less than 50 HP after receiving damage from another player in PvP mode.
#081Immortal BeingSurvive with 1 HP left after receiving damage from another player in PvP mode.
#082The Mad KingCastle in a chess match at the Cafe or Mansion.
#083The MastermindWin a chess match.
#084The DogInteract with the Wenlock Dog House
(Kingdom of Rose in the Second and Floating Turtle in the Third Sea)
#085Ship DestroyerDestroy a ship using cannons.
#086The ExplorerReach the 800 level.
#087The AdventurerReach the 1000 level.
#088The MercenaryReach the 1200 level.
#089The VikingReach the 1600 level.
#090The PioneerReach the 2000 level.
#091The GloriousReach the 2400 level.
#092The MasterReach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit, Sword, Gun, Fighting Style, or Fishing Rod.
#093Unbreakable WillReach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit, Sword, Gun, Fighting Style, or Fishing Rod.
#094Fist of DeathReach maximum mastery on any Fighting Style.
#095God BladeReach maximum mastery on any Sword.
#096King SniperReach maximum mastery on any Gun.
#097Beyond the SeaReach maximum mastery on any Blox Fruit.
#098Broken HeartSurvive in a Raid without defeating the boss until the time runs out.
#099The ConquerorDefeat the boss and clear a Raid.
#100Last HopeClear the Raid solo.
#101The SupersonicClear the Raid in less than five minutes.
#102The Flash (colored)Clear the Raid within three minutes and 30 seconds.
#103The ChampionClear Bartilo’s mission (must reach level 850 to accept it).
#104Tide WarriorDie in water.
#105The ToxicWin a Fruit from the Factory event.
#106Blessed OneFind a Fruit.
#107Equal to the HeavensDefeat any admin of the game.
#108The RichCollect over $5M.
#109Unlimited MoneyCollect over $20M.
#110The Richest in the World (colored)Collect over $50M.
#111The CollectorBuy anything from the Legendary Sword Dealer or Master of Auras NPC.
#112The SwordsmanPurchase a Sword from the Legendary Sword Dealer.
#113Beast HunterDefeat a Sea Beast.
#114The Beast (colored)Defeat 25 Sea Beasts.
#115The Lost SoulGet defeated by Factory poison.
#116Forbidden OneObtain the Fist of Darkness item from a chest.
#117The TrollGet defeated by the environment or a player with a Fruit in your inventory.
#118Hidden PowerEat a Physical Blox Fruit.
#119Heavenly DevilDefeat the Don Swan boss.
#120The Cursed OneDefeat the Darkbeard boss.
#121Beyond DeathDefeat the Order boss.
#122Night’s EdgeDefeat the Cursed Captain boss.
#123Kind-HeartedDrop a Fruit.
#124The KrakenDrop a Fruit in the sea.
#125Lavish LivingPurchase a Fruit from the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC.
#126Night OwlPurchase a Fruit that costs over $1M from the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC.
#127Wicked CaptainAcquire the Dark Coat accessory.
#128DragonbornObtain Dragon Breath Fighting Style.
#129Burning LegObtain Death Step Fighting Style.
#130SharkmanObtain Sharkman Fighting Style.
#131SamuraiObtain the Rengoku Sword and equip it.
#132The SilentGet defeated by a player below the 800 level.
#133The ExecutionerAchieve the maximum level and get defeated by a maximum level player.
#134The StalkerDefeat a player with the exact level as yours.
#135Risk TakerObtain a Fruit from the Blox Fruits Gacha.
#136Luck of the DrawPurchase a Fruit that costs over $1M from the Blox Fruits Gacha.
#137Unstoppable ForceDefeat five players and obtain Bounty or Honor (must be on the same server and not get defeated once).
#138Raging Demon (colored)Defeat 20 players and obtain Bounty or Honor (must be on the same server and not get defeated once).
#139The ProtagonistDefeat two or more players simultaneously.
#140ColdbloodedDefeat 10 players on the same server.
#141Apex PredatorDefeat 25 players on the same server.
#142The KillerObtain Superhuman Fighting Style.
#143Human WeaponObtain Superhuman Fighting Style.
#144Demon EyeObtain the True Triple Katana Sword.
#145The HurricaneObtain the True Triple Katan Sword.
#146The EnhancerObtain any Aura color.
#147True HeartObtain the Snow White Aura skin.
#148Bringer of DoomObtain the Pure Red Aura skin.
#149Realm Creator (colored)Obtain the Winter Sky Aura skin.
#150Hakaishin (colored)Purchase every Aura color from the Barista Cousin.
#151Slayer of God (colored)Obtain the Slayer skin of the Dark Blade Sword.
#152The GhostGather 100 Ectoplasms.
#153Ruler of NightGather 250 Ectoplasms.
#154Lonely Reaper (colored)Gather 1,000 Ectoplasms.
#155The Most WantedHead a crew that’s ranked within the top 100th position on the leaderboard.
#156Pirate KingBe online in the experience for 72 hours in total (must be the captain of a crew that’s ranked within the top 10th position on the leaderboard).
#157Sugar RushGather 100 Candles during the Christmas event.
#158Christmas SpiritGather 250 Candles during the Christmas event.
#159Loco Verde (colored)Gather 1,000 Candles during the Christmas event.
#160Raid BossObtain a Fruit from the Pirate Raid event.
#161The Real DealDefeat an elite enemy.
#162Demon Mode (colored)Obtain the Yama Sword,
#163Celestial Swordsman (colored)Obtain the Tushita Sword.
#164RaitonObtain Electric Claw Fighting Style.
#165Shadow Sovereign (colored)Defeat rip_Indra True Form.
#166The Chosen OneObtain God’s Chalice from a chest.
#167Main CharacterClear Citizen’s mission.
#168Final HeroObtain Rainbow Saviour Aura color.
#169SkeletonGather 250 Bones.
#170Undead LordGather 500 Bones during the Halloween event.
#171Death King (Colored)Gather 2,000 Bones during the Halloween event.
#172ShinigamiDefeat the Soul Reaper boss.
#173The Devil’s Luck (colored)Acquire Hallow Essence and God’s Chalice by praying.
#174Dough Commander (colored)Defeat the Cake Prince boss.
#175Dough King (colored)Defeat the Dough King boss.
#176TerrorbringerDefeat 10 Terrorsharks.
#177Serpent Slayer (colored)Defeat the Leviathan boss.
#178Abyss Tamer (colored)Clear 50 Sea events.
#179Nautical Bane (colored)Clear 200 Sea events.
#180Tailed Beast (colored)Obtain from the Kitsune Shrine.
#181Liberator of the Sky (colored)Defeat the Tyrant of the Skies boss.
#182Dragon Talon Prodigy (colored)Defeat Uzoth, content creator.
#183Treasure CatcherObtain 500 treasure chests by fishing.
#184Fish WranglerAchieve level 20 in fishing.
#185Master FishermanAchieve level 100 in fishing.
#187FishermanAcquire a Fishing Rod.
#191Monkey King (colored)Defeat Jinn, content creator.
#192Skull Squad (colored)Defeat Numberskull, content creator.
#193LockGod (colored)Defeat imFiji, content creator.
#194Touch Grass (colored)
#195Devious Bacon (colored)Defeat Koopekool, content creator.
#196AboveTheKloudz (colored)Defeat WinterKloudz, content creator.
#197Mammoth Fan Club (colored)Defeat Senpirates, content creator.
#199Baldie (colored)Defeat Woozer, content creator.
#200Light God (colored)Defeat Jujubo TV, content creator.
#201The Living Cataclysm (colored)Defeat HyperJay06, content creator.
#202God of Grinding (colored)Defeat CRBoneMillion, content creator.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. Make sure to check back later when the developer adds more such titles to the game.

