All Titles in Dig – Roblox

by Shida Aruya
Have you ever wondered what those cool titles floating above other players’ heads are in Dig? Those are called Titles, which are basically a way to show off what you’ve done in the game. Want to flex your grinding skills, or want to make your character look cooler? There’s a title for pretty much everything you do. In this guide, I will explain all the Titles in Dig Roblox and also how to get them all.

All Titles in Dig

How to Get and Equip Titles in Dig Roblox

Getting titles in Dig is actually not that hard. Some just happen naturally while you play, while others need you to do specific things or hit certain goals to get. Most titles will come to you as you play through the game. Now, if you have earned a title, here’s how to actually put it on top of your character’s head:

  1. Click the Settings button at the top of your screen.
  2. Scroll down until you see the Titles section.
  3. Click on whatever title you want to use, and it will show up above your character.

All Titles in Dig Roblox

Here is every single title that you can get in Dig Roblox:

Achievement Titles

These are probably the most fun titles to get because they come from doing cool stuff in the game. Here’s what you need to do for each one:

TitleWhat You Need to Do
NewbieJust join the game for the first time
NaiveFinish the tutorial with Arthur in Fox Town
ShinyDig up any item that has the shiny effect
AbnormalFind an item with mutations or modifications
HoarderSell more than $10,000 worth of stuff at once
Pig WhispererFeed an apple to a pig in Verdant Vale
EnchanterUse an Enchantment Tome on any shovel
LuckyCollect the Pot of Gold during a Sparkling Rainbow
GildedGive a gilded item to the shrine in the Monks Workshop
SunnyActivate the Solstice Shrine by placing the Basilisk
MonstrousWake up the Molten Monstrosity with a Blue Moon Horn
HeadhunterBeat 100 bosses total
On FireDig 1,000 items in a row without stopping
Journals WhispererFind any secret item while digging
PeakedReach the maximum level in the game
Unmoving StoneDig up items that are close to each other
I Show FinanceFeed a secret item to a pig in Verdant Vale
PearlescentDig up 10 chromatic items
Made in HeavenUse the Horizon Horn 12 times
FlopperGet hit by the flying fish between Cinder Isle and Copper Mesa

Level Titles

These titles are all about showing how much time you’ve put into the game. Just keep playing and leveling up.

TitleLevel Needed
NoviceLevel 5
TravelerLevel 10
Journeyman/JourneywomanLevel 20
ApprenticeLevel 30
Avid TravelerLevel 40
Legendary ExplorerLevel 50
Mythical SeekerLevel 60
TerraformerLevel 70
EarthbenderLevel 80
Supreme ShovelerLevel 90
Shovel OverlordLevel 100

Journal Titles

Journal titles are all about exploring every area in the game and finding all the items. Each island has its own journal you need to complete, and finishing them gives you a special title.

TitleIsland to Complete
Team TreesFernhill Forest
Crop DusterVerdant Vale
Beach BeachCinder Shores
The FairyRooftop Woodlands
Cave DiverCinder Cavern
MountaineerMount Cinder
DuneCopper Mesa
Temple RunnerAlona Jungle
ReaperMount Charcoal
OmnipotentComplete ALL journals

Quest Titles

These titles come from doing quests for different groups in the game. Each guild has multiple levels, so you can show your progress as you complete more quests.

TitleQuest TypeHow Many Quests
WarriorCombat Guild25 quests
GladiatorCombat Guild100 quests
BakerBakery25 quests
BreadwinnerBakery100 quests
Pizza Boy/Pizza GirlPizza Delivery1 quest
Employee of the MonthPizza Delivery15 quests
Employee of the YearPizza Delivery100 quests
Employee of All TimePizza Delivery500 quests
OutlawSaloon25 quests
WantedSaloon100 quests

Special and Limited Titles

Some titles are only available in special ways or for a limited time through Special Events. These are the rarest ones in the game.

TitleHow to Get It
DisappointmentUse the redeem code ‘plsdevshovel‘ (limited time)
I SurvivedUse the redeem codesurvived‘ (limited time)
EvilCompleted Blood Moon Journal Page
SupporterBuy the Supporter Game Pass
Initial SupportBuy the Supporter Game Pass before Version 2.0
OG/Early ShovelerBought the game for 25 Robux during Early Access
TesterGiven to users with the Tester rank in the community
ContributorGiven to users with the Contributor rank in the community
ModeratorGiven to staff with the Moderator rank in the community
Senior ModeratorGiven to staff with the Senior Moderator rank in the community
AdminGiven to staff with the Admin rank in the community
DeveloperGiven to staff with the Developer rank in the community
ProducerGiven to staff with the Producer rank in the community
OwnerOnly for WoozyNate (the game owner)

Player Icons in Dig

Player icons are like titles, but they always show up above your character, and you can’t turn them off. These are way harder to get than regular titles and are mostly used to show off your rank in the community without having to equip a title.

IconHow to Get It
Titles in Dig
Shovel Club		Purchase the Shovel Club Game Pass

Early Supporter		Given to players who purchased access to the game for 25 Robux during Early Access
Titles in Dig
Tester		Given to users with the Tester rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community

Contributor		Given to users with the Contributor rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community

Moderator		Given to users with the Moderator rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community
Titles in Dig
Developer		Given to users with the Developer rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community

Titles in Dig Roblox are a great way to show off your progress and make your character stand out. While they don’t actually give you any stat bonuses, they’re still worth collecting because they show other players what you’ve done in the game.

Some titles are easy to get, while others will take weeks or months of grinding. Don’t rush, just play at your own pace and have fun with it. The titles will come naturally as you explore and dig around. Before you know it, you’ll have a whole collection to choose from!

