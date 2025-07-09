Have you ever wondered what those cool titles floating above other players’ heads are in Dig? Those are called Titles, which are basically a way to show off what you’ve done in the game. Want to flex your grinding skills, or want to make your character look cooler? There’s a title for pretty much everything you do. In this guide, I will explain all the Titles in Dig Roblox and also how to get them all.

How to Get and Equip Titles in Dig Roblox

Getting titles in Dig is actually not that hard. Some just happen naturally while you play, while others need you to do specific things or hit certain goals to get. Most titles will come to you as you play through the game. Now, if you have earned a title, here’s how to actually put it on top of your character’s head:

Click the Settings button at the top of your screen. Scroll down until you see the Titles section. Click on whatever title you want to use, and it will show up above your character.

All Titles in Dig Roblox

Here is every single title that you can get in Dig Roblox:

Achievement Titles

These are probably the most fun titles to get because they come from doing cool stuff in the game. Here’s what you need to do for each one:

Title What You Need to Do Newbie Just join the game for the first time Naive Finish the tutorial with Arthur in Fox Town Shiny Dig up any item that has the shiny effect Abnormal Find an item with mutations or modifications Hoarder Sell more than $10,000 worth of stuff at once Pig Whisperer Feed an apple to a pig in Verdant Vale Enchanter Use an Enchantment Tome on any shovel Lucky Collect the Pot of Gold during a Sparkling Rainbow Gilded Give a gilded item to the shrine in the Monks Workshop Sunny Activate the Solstice Shrine by placing the Basilisk Monstrous Wake up the Molten Monstrosity with a Blue Moon Horn Headhunter Beat 100 bosses total On Fire Dig 1,000 items in a row without stopping Journals Whisperer Find any secret item while digging Peaked Reach the maximum level in the game Unmoving Stone Dig up items that are close to each other I Show Finance Feed a secret item to a pig in Verdant Vale Pearlescent Dig up 10 chromatic items Made in Heaven Use the Horizon Horn 12 times Flopper Get hit by the flying fish between Cinder Isle and Copper Mesa

Level Titles

These titles are all about showing how much time you’ve put into the game. Just keep playing and leveling up.

Title Level Needed Novice Level 5 Traveler Level 10 Journeyman/Journeywoman Level 20 Apprentice Level 30 Avid Traveler Level 40 Legendary Explorer Level 50 Mythical Seeker Level 60 Terraformer Level 70 Earthbender Level 80 Supreme Shoveler Level 90 Shovel Overlord Level 100

Journal Titles

Journal titles are all about exploring every area in the game and finding all the items. Each island has its own journal you need to complete, and finishing them gives you a special title.

Title Island to Complete Team Trees Fernhill Forest Crop Duster Verdant Vale Beach Beach Cinder Shores The Fairy Rooftop Woodlands Cave Diver Cinder Cavern Mountaineer Mount Cinder Dune Copper Mesa Temple Runner Alona Jungle Reaper Mount Charcoal Omnipotent Complete ALL journals

Quest Titles

These titles come from doing quests for different groups in the game. Each guild has multiple levels, so you can show your progress as you complete more quests.

Title Quest Type How Many Quests Warrior Combat Guild 25 quests Gladiator Combat Guild 100 quests Baker Bakery 25 quests Breadwinner Bakery 100 quests Pizza Boy/Pizza Girl Pizza Delivery 1 quest Employee of the Month Pizza Delivery 15 quests Employee of the Year Pizza Delivery 100 quests Employee of All Time Pizza Delivery 500 quests Outlaw Saloon 25 quests Wanted Saloon 100 quests

Special and Limited Titles

Some titles are only available in special ways or for a limited time through Special Events. These are the rarest ones in the game.

Title How to Get It Disappointment Use the redeem code ‘plsdevshovel‘ (limited time) I Survived Use the redeem code ‘survived‘ (limited time) Evil Completed Blood Moon Journal Page Supporter Buy the Supporter Game Pass Initial Support Buy the Supporter Game Pass before Version 2.0 OG/Early Shoveler Bought the game for 25 Robux during Early Access Tester Given to users with the Tester rank in the community Contributor Given to users with the Contributor rank in the community Moderator Given to staff with the Moderator rank in the community Senior Moderator Given to staff with the Senior Moderator rank in the community Admin Given to staff with the Admin rank in the community Developer Given to staff with the Developer rank in the community Producer Given to staff with the Producer rank in the community Owner Only for WoozyNate (the game owner)

Player Icons in Dig

Player icons are like titles, but they always show up above your character, and you can’t turn them off. These are way harder to get than regular titles and are mostly used to show off your rank in the community without having to equip a title.

Icon How to Get It

Shovel Club Purchase the Shovel Club Game Pass

Early Supporter Given to players who purchased access to the game for 25 Robux during Early Access

Tester Given to users with the Tester rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community

Contributor Given to users with the Contributor rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community

Moderator Given to users with the Moderator rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community

Developer Given to users with the Developer rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community

Titles in Dig Roblox are a great way to show off your progress and make your character stand out. While they don’t actually give you any stat bonuses, they’re still worth collecting because they show other players what you’ve done in the game.

Some titles are easy to get, while others will take weeks or months of grinding. Don’t rush, just play at your own pace and have fun with it. The titles will come naturally as you explore and dig around. Before you know it, you’ll have a whole collection to choose from!