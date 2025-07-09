Have you ever wondered what those cool titles floating above other players’ heads are in Dig? Those are called Titles, which are basically a way to show off what you’ve done in the game. Want to flex your grinding skills, or want to make your character look cooler? There’s a title for pretty much everything you do. In this guide, I will explain all the Titles in Dig Roblox and also how to get them all.
How to Get and Equip Titles in Dig Roblox
Getting titles in Dig is actually not that hard. Some just happen naturally while you play, while others need you to do specific things or hit certain goals to get. Most titles will come to you as you play through the game. Now, if you have earned a title, here’s how to actually put it on top of your character’s head:
- Click the Settings button at the top of your screen.
- Scroll down until you see the Titles section.
- Click on whatever title you want to use, and it will show up above your character.
All Titles in Dig Roblox
Here is every single title that you can get in Dig Roblox:
Achievement Titles
These are probably the most fun titles to get because they come from doing cool stuff in the game. Here’s what you need to do for each one:
|Title
|What You Need to Do
|Newbie
|Just join the game for the first time
|Naive
|Finish the tutorial with Arthur in Fox Town
|Shiny
|Dig up any item that has the shiny effect
|Abnormal
|Find an item with mutations or modifications
|Hoarder
|Sell more than $10,000 worth of stuff at once
|Pig Whisperer
|Feed an apple to a pig in Verdant Vale
|Enchanter
|Use an Enchantment Tome on any shovel
|Lucky
|Collect the Pot of Gold during a Sparkling Rainbow
|Gilded
|Give a gilded item to the shrine in the Monks Workshop
|Sunny
|Activate the Solstice Shrine by placing the Basilisk
|Monstrous
|Wake up the Molten Monstrosity with a Blue Moon Horn
|Headhunter
|Beat 100 bosses total
|On Fire
|Dig 1,000 items in a row without stopping
|Journals Whisperer
|Find any secret item while digging
|Peaked
|Reach the maximum level in the game
|Unmoving Stone
|Dig up items that are close to each other
|I Show Finance
|Feed a secret item to a pig in Verdant Vale
|Pearlescent
|Dig up 10 chromatic items
|Made in Heaven
|Use the Horizon Horn 12 times
|Flopper
|Get hit by the flying fish between Cinder Isle and Copper Mesa
Level Titles
These titles are all about showing how much time you’ve put into the game. Just keep playing and leveling up.
|Title
|Level Needed
|Novice
|Level 5
|Traveler
|Level 10
|Journeyman/Journeywoman
|Level 20
|Apprentice
|Level 30
|Avid Traveler
|Level 40
|Legendary Explorer
|Level 50
|Mythical Seeker
|Level 60
|Terraformer
|Level 70
|Earthbender
|Level 80
|Supreme Shoveler
|Level 90
|Shovel Overlord
|Level 100
Journal Titles
Journal titles are all about exploring every area in the game and finding all the items. Each island has its own journal you need to complete, and finishing them gives you a special title.
|Title
|Island to Complete
|Team Trees
|Fernhill Forest
|Crop Duster
|Verdant Vale
|Beach Beach
|Cinder Shores
|The Fairy
|Rooftop Woodlands
|Cave Diver
|Cinder Cavern
|Mountaineer
|Mount Cinder
|Dune
|Copper Mesa
|Temple Runner
|Alona Jungle
|Reaper
|Mount Charcoal
|Omnipotent
|Complete ALL journals
Quest Titles
These titles come from doing quests for different groups in the game. Each guild has multiple levels, so you can show your progress as you complete more quests.
|Title
|Quest Type
|How Many Quests
|Warrior
|Combat Guild
|25 quests
|Gladiator
|Combat Guild
|100 quests
|Baker
|Bakery
|25 quests
|Breadwinner
|Bakery
|100 quests
|Pizza Boy/Pizza Girl
|Pizza Delivery
|1 quest
|Employee of the Month
|Pizza Delivery
|15 quests
|Employee of the Year
|Pizza Delivery
|100 quests
|Employee of All Time
|Pizza Delivery
|500 quests
|Outlaw
|Saloon
|25 quests
|Wanted
|Saloon
|100 quests
Special and Limited Titles
Some titles are only available in special ways or for a limited time through Special Events. These are the rarest ones in the game.
|Title
|How to Get It
|Disappointment
|Use the redeem code ‘plsdevshovel‘ (limited time)
|I Survived
|Use the redeem code ‘survived‘ (limited time)
|Evil
|Completed Blood Moon Journal Page
|Supporter
|Buy the Supporter Game Pass
|Initial Support
|Buy the Supporter Game Pass before Version 2.0
|OG/Early Shoveler
|Bought the game for 25 Robux during Early Access
|Tester
|Given to users with the Tester rank in the community
|Contributor
|Given to users with the Contributor rank in the community
|Moderator
|Given to staff with the Moderator rank in the community
|Senior Moderator
|Given to staff with the Senior Moderator rank in the community
|Admin
|Given to staff with the Admin rank in the community
|Developer
|Given to staff with the Developer rank in the community
|Producer
|Given to staff with the Producer rank in the community
|Owner
|Only for WoozyNate (the game owner)
Player Icons in Dig
Player icons are like titles, but they always show up above your character, and you can’t turn them off. These are way harder to get than regular titles and are mostly used to show off your rank in the community without having to equip a title.
|Icon
|How to Get It
Shovel Club
|Purchase the Shovel Club Game Pass
Early Supporter
|Given to players who purchased access to the game for 25 Robux during Early Access
Tester
|Given to users with the Tester rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community
Contributor
|Given to users with the Contributor rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community
Moderator
|Given to users with the Moderator rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community
Developer
|Given to users with the Developer rank in the Dig Development Roblox Community
Titles in Dig Roblox are a great way to show off your progress and make your character stand out. While they don’t actually give you any stat bonuses, they’re still worth collecting because they show other players what you’ve done in the game.
Some titles are easy to get, while others will take weeks or months of grinding. Don’t rush, just play at your own pace and have fun with it. The titles will come naturally as you explore and dig around. Before you know it, you’ll have a whole collection to choose from!