All Totems in Dig Roblox: Effects, Prices, and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
In Dig Roblox, you can actually dig up better items with Magnets, but you can also level up faster using Totems. These powerful items create buff zones that help you find rare treasures, gain more XP, and even take down bosses more easily. This makes Totems super valuable when you’re playing with friends or want to help other players. Here is the list of all Totems in Dig Roblox, their effects, prices, and how to get them.

Totems in Dig Roblox

How Totems Work in Dig Roblox

Totems work as temporary power-ups for your digging spot. When you place a Totem, it creates a glowing circle on the ground. Anyone who digs inside that circle gets the special effects. Moreover, multiple Totems can stack together, up to three at once. This means you can get multiple buffs at the same time.

Most Totems don’t start working right away. You need to dig a certain number of items first to activate the effect. For example, some Totems activate after you dig 10 items, while others need 15 items. The timer starts as soon as you place the totem, so don’t waste time standing around.

All Totems in Dig Roblox and How to Get Them

Here is a list of every totem in the game with all the details you need:

TotemEffect and DurationActivationCostLocation
Arcane Totem
Arcane Totem		+15 Luck for 30 minutesInstantFree

OR

59 Robux		Pizza Penguin Quest (every 9th)
Spore Totem+6 Luck for 1 min 40 secInstantFreeSpore Spade (10% chance)
Spore Totem
Essence Totem		+50% XP for 30 minutesInstantFree

OR

49 Robux		Tom’s Bakery Quest (every 7th)
Essence Totem
Glistening Totem		+200% Shiny chance for 15 minutesAfter 10 digs$12,000Cinder Shores

Monarch Totem		+25% Boss damage for 30 minutesInstantFree

OR

69 Robux		Combat Guild Quest (every 5th)
Glistening Totem
Celestial Totem		50% Celestial Modifier for 15 minutesAfter 15 digs$20,000Meteor

Chronos Totem		+25% item age for 20 minutesAfter 10 digs$12,000Cinder Shores

Augmented Totem		50% Modifier chance for 20 minutesAfter 15 digs$15,000Alona Jungle

Vitality Totem		+4 EnduranceAfter 15 digsFreeSalty’s Saloon Quest (every 4th)

The best totems are actually free if you’re willing to do some quests. For example, you can get the Arcane Totem from the Pizza Penguin delivery quests. Every time you complete your 9th pizza delivery, you get a free Arcane Totem. Similar to the Essence Totem from Tom’s Bakery, the Monarch Totem from the Combat Guild, or the Vitality Totem from Salty’s Saloon quest.

Which Totems Should You Use in Dig Roblox?

If you’re new to the game, focus on the free quest totems first. The Arcane Totem from pizza deliveries is especially good because luck affects everything you dig. Once you have some money saved up, the Glistening Totem is probably your best first purchase. The 200% shiny boost will help you make back the $12,000 investment quickly. For end-game players, the Celestial Totem is worth the high price. That 4x sell multiplier on Celestial items is no joke.

Totems are meant to be used, not collected. Don’t be afraid to place them and start digging. The buffs they provide will help you progress much faster than hoarding them in your inventory. Last but not least, if you see other players’ totems, place yours nearby to get multiple buffs!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

