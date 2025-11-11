Home » Gaming » All Towers in Garden Tower Defense

All Towers in Garden Tower Defense

by Acharya Nidesh
Update: We last updated this article with the latest Towers in Garden Tower Defense on November 11, 2025.

Towers are playable units in Garden Tower Defense. You use them strategically in various stages to complete a run and progress through the game. As of this writing, the developers have released over 100 Towers. This article lists all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense, along with their stats and how to get them.

All Towers in Garden Tower Defense

How to Get Towers in Garden Tower Defense?

The primary way to obtain Towers in Garden Tower Defense is by opening Crates. Currently, nine types of Crates are available to get, with each granting units of various rarities. You can go to the Gerald Gnome to summon Crates by paying with Seeds. Each Crate costs differently based on the Towers it grants. A Crate can grant one of the seven rarity Towers, from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, and Godlys, to the highest Exclusive. Crates that contain mostly higher rarity units, such as Mythical, Godlys, and Exclusive, cost more.

You can also acquire some units by playing various game modes, such as Survival, Endless, PvP, and more. Some Towers are event-exclusive and are available for the duration of the event. Buying them costs event-themed currencies; for instance, purchasing the latest Halloween-themed unit requires Candy Corn.

Another way to obtain Towers in Garden Tower Defense is by purchasing them from the Mystery Trader, Bartholomew Barterleaf, in the lobby. The developers released this trader via The Trading Plaza and Mystery Trader Event. You can find him next to the Gerald Gnome’s Summon stall.

That said, below is the list of all Towers in Garden Tower Defense with methods to obtain them.

Details of all Towers in Garden Tower Defense

The table below provides a list of all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense with their details. We’ve divided the list into two categories: Permanent and Time-limited. Permanent Towers are available for acquisition or purchase at all times, whereas time-limited ones are available only during a specific event.

Permanent Towers

Here is the list of all Permanent Towers in Garden Tower Defense, categorized by their rarities:

1. Common Rarity

IconTowersStatsPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Tomato all towers in garden tower defenseTomato– DPS: 3 to 31
– Damage: 4 to 40
– Range: 10 to 19
– Attack Speed: 1.71 to 1.3		150Get it for free when playing the game for the first time
Cactus all towers in garden tower defenseCactus– DPS: 7 to 12
– Damage: 8 to 50
– Range: 5 to 10
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.71		150Open a Classic Summon Crate
Onion all towers in garden tower defenseOnion– DPS: 3 to 50
– Damage: 4 to 50
– Range: 10 to 20
– Attack Speed: 1.71 to 1		150Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
Pomegranate all towers in garden tower defensePomegranate– DPS: 4 to 80
– Damage: 10 to 120
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5		200Open a Bee Summon Crate
radish all towers in garden tower defenseRadish– DPS: 6 to 100
– Damage: 5 to 30
– Burst Damage: 1× to 4×
– Attack Speed		200Open a Tropical Summon Crate
Sawflower all towers in garden tower defenseSawflower– DPS: 8 to 113
– Damage: 2 to 9
– Burst Damage: 1× to 5×
– Range: 5 to 9
– Attack Speed: 1.30 to 0.40		200Open a Sun Summon Crate
Cabbage all towers in garden tower defenseCabbage– DPS: 10 to 220
– Damage: 15 to 110
– Range: 8 to 15
– Attack Speed: 1.5 to 0.5		350Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (600 Seeds or 9 Robux)
vines all towers in garden tower defenseVines– DPS: 20 to 1000
– Freeze: 15% to 15%
– Attack Speed: 1 to 5		1000Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (500 Seeds or 5 Robux)
Lumberjack all towers in garden tower defenseLumberjack– DPS: 25 to 1000
– Damage: 25 to 60
– Range: 12 to 26
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.60		500Open a Corrupted Summon Crate

2. Uncommon Rarity

IconTowersStatsPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Farmer all towers in garden tower defenseFarmer– DPS: 8 to 102
– Damage: 7 to 49
– Range: 6 to 10
– Attack Speed: 0.90 to 0.49		200Open a Classic Summon Crate
StrawberryStrawberry– DPS: 3 to 50
– Damage: 3 to 40
– Range: 12 to 21
– Attack Speed: 1.23 to 0.71		200Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
gnome all towers in garden tower defenseGnome– DPS: 9 to 106
– Damage: 11 to 60
– Range: 6 to 11
– Attack Speed: 1.25 to 0.57		250Open a Classic Summon Crate
Eggplant all towers in garden tower defenseEggplant– DPS: 13 to 64
– Damage: 25 to 100
– Range: 7 to 14
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.58		300Open a Sun Summon Crate
pineapple cannon all towers in garden tower defensePineapple Cannon– DPS: 4 to 60
– Damage: 7 to 60
– Range: 8 to 16
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		400Open a Classic Summon Crate
Potato all towers in Garden tower defensePotato– DPS: 7 to 139
– Damage: 4 to 40
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 1.30 to 0.58		300Open a Classic Summon Crate
aloe vera all towers in garden tower defenseAloe Vera– DPS: 15 to 127
– Damage: 30 to 200
– Range: 5 to 15
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.62		400Open a Bee Summon Crate
dragonfruit all towers in garden tower defenseDragon Fruit– DPS: 20 to 187
– Damage: 20 to 60
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– Burn: 10 to 10
– Range: 10 to 30
– Attack Speed: 6 to 1.5		600Open a Crystal Summon Crate
Scarecrow all towers in garden tower defenseScarecrow– DPS: 4 to 52
– Damage: 4 to 60
– Freeze: 5% to 20%
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58		650Open a Tropical Summon Crate
dandelion all towers in garden tower defenseDandelion– DPS: 8 to 180
– Damage: 5 to 20
– Burst: 1× to 9×
– Range: 10 to 30
– Attack Speed: 6 to 1		700Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (3000 Seeds)
spikeroot all towers in garden tower defenseSpikeroot– DPS: 57 to 238
– Damage: 38 to 125
– Range: 7 to 15
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.62		700Open a Corrupted Summon Crate

3. Rare Rarity

IconTowersStatsPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Cherries all towers in garden tower defenseCherries– DPS: 8 to 202
– Damage: 15 to 116
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.58		350Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (6000 Seeds or 65 Robux)
pumpkin all towers in garden tower defense Pumpkin– DPS: 8 to 108
– Damage: 10 to 62
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58		350Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
ghost pepper all towers in garden tower defenseGhost Pepper– DPS: 6 to 177
– Damage: 2 to 62
– Burn: 5 to 40
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58		400Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
money tree all towers in garden tower defenseMoney Tree– Money: 20 to 65
– Attack Speed: 5 to 3		400Open a Classic Summon Crate
slapleaf all towers in garden tower defenseSlapleaf– DPS: 10 to 320
– Damage: 12 to 200
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Range: 7 to 20
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.25		400Open a Crystal Summon Crate
stemstrike all towers in garden tower defenseStemstrike– DPS: 8 to 100
– Damage: 15 to 100
– Range: 5 to 13
– Attack: 2 to 1		400Open a Crystal Summon Crate
bamboo all towers in garden tower defenseBamboo– DPS: 10 to 150
– Damage: 50 to 70
– Range: 11 to 20
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47		500Open a Classic Summon Crate
rose trap all towers in garden tower defenseRose Trap– DPS: 50 to 100
– Damage: 50 to 100
– Range: 5
– Attack Speed: 1		600Open a Classic Summon Crate
mushroom all towers in garden tower defenseMushroom– DPS: 4 to 43
– Damage: 7 to 29
– Range: 10 to 17
– Attack Speed: 1.76 to 0.69		650Open a Classic Summon Crate
baby carrotsBaby Carrots– DPS: 8 to 85
– Damage: 15 to 85
– Range: 14 to 24
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		700Open a Classic Summon Crate
Chili Pepper all towers in garden tower defenseChilli Pepper– Damage: 400 to 1750
– Range: 15 to 38		800Open a Classic Summon Crate
garlicopter all towers in garden tower defenseGarlicopter– DPS: 5 to 175
– Damage: 5 to 175
– Range: 0
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1		950Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (6000 or 50 Robux)
durian all towers in garden tower defenseDurian– DPS: 10 to 120
– Damage: 4 to 24
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 10 to 28
– AoE Range: 4
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		1000Open a Sun Summon Crate
grandma all towers in garden tower defenseGrandma– DPS: 17 to 140
– Damage: 10 to 35
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 12 to 26
– AoE Range: 4
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.25		1000Open a Tropical Summon Crate
kiwi cannon all towers in garden tower defenseKiwi Cannon– DPS: 7 to 240
– Damage: 5 to 30
– Burst: 1× to 8×
– Range: 10 to 30
– Attack Speed: 6 to 1		1000Open a Tropical Summon Crate
venus floortrap all towers in garden tower defenseVenus Floortrap– Damage: 50 to 1000
– Attack Speed: 1 to 5		1000Open a Bee Summon Crate
drillbulb all towers in garden tower defenseDrillbulb– Damage: 300 to 500
– Range: 8
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.50		500Open a Corrupted Summon Crate

4. Legendary Rarity

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Boombulb all towers in garden tower defenseBoombulb– DPS: 16 to 138
– Damage: 7 to 29
– Burn: 40 to 40
– Range: 10 to 17
– Attack Speed: 3 to 0.50		650Open a Crystal Summon Crate
palm tree all towers in garden tower defensePalm Tree– DPS: 15 to 198
– Damage: 53 to 395
– Range: 12 to 29
– Attack Speed: 4 to 2		800Open a Classic Summon Crate
fruit molotov all towers in garden tower defenseFruit Molotov– DPS: 13 to 34
– Damage: 15 to 150
– Burn: 2 to 10
– Range: 15 to 30
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.50
750		Open a Bee Summon Crate
broccoli all towers in garden tower defenseBroccoli– DPS: 27 to 667
– Damage: 100 to 1000
– Range: 8 to 16
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.50		800Open a Classic Summon Crate
inferno stump all towers in garden tower defenseInferno Stump– DPS: 26 to 227
– Damage: 25 to 300
– Burn: 40 to 40
– AoE Range: 5
– Range: 10 to 36
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5		1000Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (10,000 Seeds or 100 Robux)
lemon tree all towers in garden tower defenseLemon Tree– DPS: 24 to 288
– Damage: 8 to 48
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– AoE: 4
– Range: 10 to 28
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		1000Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (12,000 Seeds or 125 Robux)
sonic bloom all towers in garden tower defenseSonic Bloom– DPS: 12 to 240
– Damage: 5 to 60
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 13 to 28
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5		1000Open a Sun Summon Crate
drone all towers in garden tower defenseDrone– DPS: 10 to 300
– Damage: 10 to 300
– Range: infinite
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1		1250Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (8000 Seeds or 80 Robux)
garden fairy all towers in garden tower defenseGarden Fairy– DPS: 30 to 334
– Damage: 30 to 100
– Freeze: 25%
– Range: 20 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.30		3,000Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
Umbra all towers in garden tower defenseUmbra– DPS: 8 to 200
– Damage: 20 to 200
– Range: 20 to 41
– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1

Exclusive Ability
– Can reveal hidden enemies		1,500Open a Tropical Summon Crate
Pak ChoiPak Choi– DPS: 8 to 800
– Damage: 15 to 200
– Burst: 1× to 10×
– Range: 6 to 15
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.5		1,500Open an Enchanted Summon Crate

5. Mythical Towers

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Repair worker Repair Worker– Attack Speed: 5 to 3

Exclusive Ability
– Buffs all units’ base Health over time		500Open a Bee Summon Crate
speed sprinklerSpeed Sprinkler– Range: 10 to 30

Exclusive Ability
– Buffs the attack speed of allies within its range		600Open a Sun Summon Crate
LawnmowerLawnmower– Damage: 300 to 1500
– Range: Any path you place
– Attack Speed: 10 Speed		700Open a Tropical Summon Crate
BlueberriesBlueberries– DPS: 20 to 256
– Damage: 20 to 120
– Range: 13 to 26
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.47		700Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (25,000 Seeds or 225 Robux)
Fan FlowerFan Flower– DPS: 3 to 40
– Damage: 5 to 40
– Range: 8 to 25
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1

Exclusive Ability
– Can push back enemies		1000Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (30,000 Seeds or 250 Robux)
Peas in a podPeas in a Pod– DPS: 20 to 375
– Damage: 10 to 75
– Range: 12 to 26
– Attack Speed: 0.50 to 0.20		1000Open a Classic Summon Crate
walnutWalnut– Damage: Absorbs enemy’s health (max 2000)
– Attack Speed: 1 to 5		1000Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (17,500 Seeds)
potshadePotshade– DPS: 15 to 350
– Damage: 30 to 350
– Range: 15 to 20
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		1200Open a Crystal Summon Crate
sunflowerSunflower– DPS: 32 to 397
– Damage: 120 to 700
– Range: 25 to 30
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.82		1200Open a Classic Summon Crate
watermelonWatermelon– DPS: 44 to 480
– Damage: 13 to 60
– Burst: 1× to 10×
– Range: 15 to 33
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.25		1000Open a Classic Summon Crate
laser plantLaser Plant– DPS: 24 to 667
– Damage: 6 to 50
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– Range: 20 to 35
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3		1500Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
blackberriesBlackberries– DPS: 40 to 600
– Damage: 20 to 150
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 15 to 32
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5		1000Open a Corrupted Summon Crate

6. Godlys Towers

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
IcebudsIcebuds– DPS: 13 to 200
– Damage: 5 to 40
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– AoE Range: 8
– Freeze: 10% to 40%
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
– Range: 10 to 35
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		1000Chance to obtain by going into the AFK Area
Mango ClusterMango Cluster– DPS: 75 to 2732
– Damage: 50 to 607
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Range: 25 to 45
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.67		2500Open a Crystal Summon Crate
stun floorStun Flower– DPS: 32 to 397
– Damage: 120 to 700
– Range: 25 to 30
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.82		1200Open a Classic Summon Crate
RafflesiaRafflesia– Damage: 750 to 1500
– Range: 8
– Attack Speed: 5 to 1		1250Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (75,000 Seeds)
Ballistic BananaBallistic Banana– DPS: 20 to 1334
– Damage: 100 to 2000
– AoE Range: 12
– Range: 15 to 34
– Attack Speed: 5 to 1.50		1500Open a Bee Summon Crate
Confusion PlantConfusion Plant– DPS: 9 to 84
– Damage: 45 to 250
– Range: 10 to 30
– Attack Speed: 5 to 3

Exclusive Ability
– Confuses the enemy it attacks, making them turn around and walk back		1500Open a Tropical Summon Crate
Lucky cloverLucky Clover– Range: 10 to 30

Exclusive Ability
– Has a 25% to double the damage of all Towers within its range		1500Open a Sun Summon Crate
tiki towerTiki Tower– DPS: 80 to 2500
– Damage: 80 to 1250
– Range: 20 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.5		1500Complete Level 3 of Survival Mode’s all difficulty levels
electroleafElectroleaf– DPS: 36 to 1200
– Damage: 12 to 100
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 15 to 35
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.50

Exclusive Ability
– Can attack multiple enemies with one attack		2000Open a Crystal Summon
lil stumpLil Stump– DPS: 30 to 950
– Damage: 15 to 150
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 18 to 37
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.80 seconds		1200Clear the first level of Survival Mode
pyropetalPyropetal– DPS: 110 to 2460
– Damage: 15 to 70
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Burn: 40 to 340
– Range: 11 to 34
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1 seconds		2000Open a Sun Summon Crate
BeehiveBeehive– Damage: 75 to 2000
– Range: infinity
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1 Speed
– Attack Speed: 5 to 3 seconds		2500Open a Bee Summon Crate
bubble plantBubble Plant– DPS: 25 to 750
– Damage: 50 to 750
– Range: 15 to 35
– AoE Range: 8
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		1250Clear Tropical Island in Insane and Impossible difficulties
petalrayPetalray– DPS: 92 to 2500
– Damage: 50 to 500
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 15 to 35
– Attack Speed: 2.86 to 1		2500Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (50,000 Seeds or 449 Robux)
prismleafPrismleaf– DPS: 18 to 215
– Damage: 14 to 75
– Range: 15 to 35
– Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.35		225Reach 40,000 XP and get from Quentin Questbottom
venus flytrapVenus Flytrap– DPS: 150 to 3000
– Damage: 225 to 1500
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Range: 20 to 40
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1		2900Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
bloodvineBloodvine– DPS: 100 to 2200
– Damage: 100 to 1320
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Range: 20 to 41
– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1.50		2000Open a Classic Summon Crate
pesticiderPesticider– DPS: 8 to 407
– Damage: 3 to 75
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– AoE Range: 4
– Poison Damage: 3 to 50
– Range: 20 to 36
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.92

Exclusive Ability
– Has a 25% chance to inflict Poison damage on enemies. When zero Health, the enemy with Poison explodes and damages nearby enemies		600Clear insane and impossible difficulty levels of the Toxic Facility Map in Classic Mode
Seed MechSeed Mech– DPS: 175 to 2667
– Damage: 35 to 320
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Range: 17 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.6		3000Clear level 4 of the Toxic Map in Survival Mode
atomic pepperAtomic Pepper– Damage: 2500 to 25000
– Range: 10 to 38		4000Purchase from the Barholomew Barterleaf (75,000 Seeds or 349 Robux)
passion shooterPassion Shooter– DPS: 80 to 1200
– Damage: 20 to 120
– Burst: 1× to 10×
– Range: 20 to 45
– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1		2000Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
ShadestoolShadestool– DPS: 300 to 4800
– Damage: 75 to 360
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 17 to 33
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.30		5500Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
mudmaulerMudmauler– DPS: 160 to 3000
– Damage: 320 to 2000
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 13 to 40
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1

Exclusive Ability
– Deals three times more damage to enemies with HP below 35%		4000Open an Astral Summon Crate
SporefangSporefang– DPS: 40 to 1620
– Damage: 20 to 270
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 15 to 30
– Attack Speed: 1.50 to 0.50		2200Clear the second level of the Survival Mode
Robo FlowerRobo Flower– DPS: 53 to 750
– Damage: 45 to 300
– Range: 15 to 30
– Attack Speed: 0.86 to 0.40

Exclusive Ability
– Buffs its damage by
20% every second (up to a maximum of two times). This damage buff will be removed once they stop attacking		1800
Open an Astral Summon Crate

7. Exclusive Towers

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
DoompetalDoompetal– DPS: 153 to 1024
– Damage: 11 to 110
– Burn: 50 to 50
– Range: 11 to 20
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47		1000Purchase in the lobby 75,000 Seeds or 549 Robux
CornCorn– DPS: 52 to 1520
– Damage: 16 to 150
– Range: 20 to 45
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8		1750Buy the VIP gamepass (349 Robux)

Time-limited Towers

Here is the list of all-time-limited Towers in Garden Tower Defense, categorized by their rarities:

1. Common Towers

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
HeadlessHeadless– DPS: 15 to 72
– Damage: 2 to 9
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Burn: 3 to 15
– Range: infinite
– Burn: 3 to 15
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1

Exclusive Ability
– Can target any enemies regardless of their distance		600Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
Cherry BlossomCherry Blossom– DPS: 26 to 152
– Damage: 16 to 30
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– Range: 10 to 18
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8		300Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

2. Uncommon Rarity

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Vine hair Vine Hair– DPS: 8 top 190
– Damage: 18 to 150
– Range: 17 to 32
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8

Exclusive Ability
– Can fling enemies		900Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GTD Event
skeleflowerSkeleflower– DPS: 41 to 163
– Damage: 35 to 65
– Range: 12 to 24
– Attack Speed: 0.86 to 0.40

Exclusive Ability
– During the first five seconds of its attack, it buffs the attack speed by up to a maximum of 50% 		625Open a Hallowen Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

3. Rare Rarity

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Mushroom GirlMushroom Girl– DPS: 9 to 250
– Damage: 18 to 250
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 10 to 25
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		600Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event
PumpkrawlerPumpkrawler– DPS: 10 to 200
– Damage: 10 to 100
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Range: 13 to 25
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		550Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

4. Legendary Rarity

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Bonsai TreeBonsai Tree– DPS: 8 to 100
– Damage: 8 to 50
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Money: 15 to 60
– Range: 8 to 17
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
– Money Generation: 5 to 3		250Open a Blossom Summon Crate
Molten PumpkinMolten Pumpkin– DPS: 50 to 568
– Damage: 32 to 205
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Burn: 30 to 150
– Range: 15 to 30
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.88		1100Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

5. Mythical Rarity

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
cursed fruitCursed Fruit– DPS: 35 to 200
– Damage: 50 to 200
– Range: 12 to 30
– Attack Speed: 14.3 to 1

Exclusive Ability
– Can duplicate itself randomly up to five times, increasing DPS by five times. (Only once per run)		1500Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event
ThornzillaThornzilla– DPS: 41 to 700
– Damage: 4 to 10
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Burn: 25 to 240
– Range: 9 to 29
– AoE Range: 12
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.25		900Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

6. Godlys Rarity

IconTowersStats/Exclusive AbilityPlacement CostHow to Obtain
Chomp ManChomp Man– DPS: 234 to 5040
– Damage: 100 to 720
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 23 to 42
– Attack Speed: 1.5 to 0.5		4750Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event
Spider SproutSuper Sprout– DPS: 200 to 3500
– Damage: 200 to 2100
– AoE Range: 6
– Range: 25 to 49
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.6		4500Purchase from the Anime Trader
Spider LilySpider Lily– DPS: 100 to 2294
– Damage: 100 to 800
– Range: 20 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.35		4000Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event
stretch plantStretch Plant– DPS: 101 to 2709
– Damage: 43 to 270
– Burst: 1× to 7×
– Range: 12 to 32
– Attack Speed: 3 to 0.71		2500Purchase from the Anime Trader
DeathesiaDeathesia– Damage; 600 to 3000
– Range: 10 to 10
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5

Exclusive Ability
– Has a 20% probability to buff its damage by 7.5% for five seconds		1850Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
witchleafWitchleaf– DPS: 207 to 4500
– Damage: 270 to 2250
– Freeze: 10% to 30%
– Range: 9 to 12
– Attack Speed: 1.33 to 0.5

Exclusive Ability
– Has a 5% probability to transform an enemy into a weaker one. 		4500Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

7. Exclusive Rarity

IconTowersStatsPlacement CostHow to Obtain
electric BeetrootElectric Beetroot– DPS: 4 to 96
– Damage: 8 to 48
– Range: 10 to 31
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.5

Exclusive Ability
– Attacks bounce from one enemy to another		200Could be purchased in the lobby
GrapesGrapes– DPS: 120 to 1380
– Damage: 1× to 9×
– Range: 16 to 32
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.33		1550Could be purchased in the lobby
HellrootHellroot– DPS: 214 to 3840
– Damage: 200 to 1800
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Burn: 120
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 15 to 36
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1		2000Could be purchased in the lobby
Big MushroomBig Mushroom– DPS: 200 to 2500
– Damage: 200 to 1250
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 13 to 41
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5		3000Could be purchased in the lobby
GolemGolem– DPS: 67 to 1667
– Damage: 250 to 2500
– AoE Range: 10
– Range: 13 to 41
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5		3000Could be purchased in the lobby
JuggercornJuggercorn– DPS: 27 to 2000
– Damage: 100 to 600
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 20 to 25
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.5		3000Could be purchased in the lobby
blossom barrageBlossom Barrage– DPS: 100 to 334
– Damage: 20 to 200
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 20 to 45
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3		5000Could be purchased in the lobby
Dual BlasterbudDual Blasterbud– DPS: 125 to 5000
– Damage: 125 to 1500
– Range: 20 to 45
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3		7000Could be purchased in the lobby
RosebeamRosebeam– DPS: 240 to 4250
– Damage: 80 to 425
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 22 to 47
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3

Exclusive Ability
– Stuns enemies		10000Could be purchased in the lobby
CarrotastropheCarrotastrophe– DPS: 105 to 2800
– Damage: 50 to 700
– Burst: 1× to 7×
– Range: 18 to 42
– AoE Range; 10
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		2750Could be purchased in the lobby
TimekeeperTimekeeperExclusive Ability
– Can revive a base once in Classic Mode.
– Can revive a Tower, granting small damage immunity in Survival Mode.		2000Could be purchased in the lobby
Earth DragonEarth Dragon– DPS: 750 to 4350
– Damage: 200 to 1400
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Burn: 50 to 50
– Range: infinite
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1

Exclusive Ability
– Can target all enemies regardless of their distance		6000Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event
Egg PlatinumEgg Platinum– DPS: 1350 to 12500
– Damage: 80 to 1350
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 15 to 41
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.67

Exclusive Ability
– Follows the player around.
– At 100% charge, allows the player to use Eggplantinum Timestop for 2500. It freezes enemies for two seconds. Every usage of this ability increases its cost by 2500		9250Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD Part 2 event
Astral BlossomAstral Blossom– DPS: 215 to 4400
– Damage: 25 to 110
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 29 to 49
– Attack Speed: 0.7 to 0.15

Exclusive Ability
– 1% chance to debuff enemies increases their damage taken by 5%		6250Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin Abuse initial lunch event
Ooga BoogaOoga Booga– DPS: 207 to 2250
– Damage: 270 to 1125
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– AoE Range: 10
– Freeze: 20% to 20%
– Range: 15 to 38
– Attack Speed: 273 to 1		5500Could be obtained during the Quest Event
BudstrikeBudstrike– DPS: 215 to 2145
– Damage: 150 to 715
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 15 to 35
– AoE Range: 6
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		5000Could be purchased from a Premium pass during the Sunflower Event
Strongest Punch PotatoStrongest Punch Potato– DPS: 172 to 4352
– Damage: 48 to 1220
– Burst: 1× to 12×
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 13 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1

Exclusive Ability
– Has a 0.01% chance to deal 100× damage with every attack to enemies below 20% Health		4500Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD event
Infinity PetalInfinity Petal– DPS: 130 to 4000
– Damage: 65 to 1000
– Range: 15 to 38
– Attack Speed: 0.5 to 0.25

Exclusive Ability
– Can have an infinite range for 15 seconds. This ability costs 5000 Money		4500Could be purchased in the lobby during the Custom Booths + MORE event
StickpetalStickpetal– DPS: 165 to 3313
– Damage: 165 to 1875
– Freeze: 10% to 50%
– Range: 17 to 30
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.57		4000Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 2
Gnomatic SawGnomatic Saw– DPS: 154 to 3500
– Damage: 50 to 350
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– Range: 24 to 38
– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.4		3500Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 1
FrostshadeFrostshade– DPS: 155 to 4240
– Damage: 185 to 2400
– AoE Range: 6
– Freeze: 5% to 20%
– Range: 15 to 35
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.57		3250Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 1
Solarian BloomSolarian Bloom– DPS: 176 to 4032
– Damage: 8 to 30
– Burst 1× to 4×
– Burn: 80 to 600
– Range: 20 to 30
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.63

Exclusive Ability
– Can use Solar Flake nuke for 25000 Money. It can instantly kill enemies within its range		3000Could be purchased in the lobby during the Custom Booths + MORE
BeamstalkBeamstalk– DPS: 150 to 3200
– Damage: 60 to 640
– Range: 20 to 44
– Attack Speed: 0.4 to 0.2		3000Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD part 2 event
VoltshadeVoltshade– DPS: 85 to 2090
– Damage: 110 to 1100
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Range: 28 to 47
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.8

Exclusive Ability
– Attacks all enemies within its range with every second attack		2250Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event
Elemental BloomElemental Bloom– DPS: 125 to 1917
– Damage: 100 to 900
– Burn: 150 to 1400
– Poison Damage: 50 to 50
– Freeze: 10% to 50%
– Range: 20 to 35
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.2

Exclusive Ability
– Applies one of these three debuffs: Poisoning, Slowness, and Burning, attacking with each head one after another.

– It attacks with all heads upon reaching level 4 and applies all three debuffs		2250Could be purchased in the lobby during the Quest Event
Echosonic BloomEchosonic Bloom– DPS: 29 to 1380
– Damage: 12 to 345
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 11 to 29
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5		2000Could be purchased during the Sunflower Event for 1,000,000 Sunflowers
rainbow tomatoRainbow Tomato– DPS: 6 to 67
– Damage: 8 to 80
– Range: 13 to 24
– Attack Speed: 1.58 to 1.2		100Could be purchased during the Admin × Anime × GTD event
rainbow dandelionRainbow Dandelion– DPS: 15 to 360
– Damage: 5 to 40
– Burst: 1× to 9×
– Range: 12 to 33
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1		700Could be purchased during the Admin × Anime × GTD event
BoomberriesBoomberries– DPS: 16 to 104
– Damage: 12 to 39
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 9 to 21
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5		800Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event
rainbow baby carrotsRainbow Baby Carrots– DPS: 12 to 128
– Damage: 23 to 128
– Range: 14 to 24
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1		500Could be obtained by clearing Obby in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update 1
rainbow bambooRainbow Bamboo– DPS: 15 to 225
– Damage: 17 to 105
– Range: 11 to 20
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47		300Could be obtained during the Custom Booths + MORE event

That concludes our list of all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense. We hope you found this article helpful.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

