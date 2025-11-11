Update: We last updated this article with the latest Towers in Garden Tower Defense on November 11, 2025.
Towers are playable units in Garden Tower Defense. You use them strategically in various stages to complete a run and progress through the game. As of this writing, the developers have released over 100 Towers. This article lists all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense, along with their stats and how to get them.
How to Get Towers in Garden Tower Defense?
The primary way to obtain Towers in Garden Tower Defense is by opening Crates. Currently, nine types of Crates are available to get, with each granting units of various rarities. You can go to the Gerald Gnome to summon Crates by paying with Seeds. Each Crate costs differently based on the Towers it grants. A Crate can grant one of the seven rarity Towers, from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, and Godlys, to the highest Exclusive. Crates that contain mostly higher rarity units, such as Mythical, Godlys, and Exclusive, cost more.
You can also acquire some units by playing various game modes, such as Survival, Endless, PvP, and more. Some Towers are event-exclusive and are available for the duration of the event. Buying them costs event-themed currencies; for instance, purchasing the latest Halloween-themed unit requires Candy Corn.
Another way to obtain Towers in Garden Tower Defense is by purchasing them from the Mystery Trader, Bartholomew Barterleaf, in the lobby. The developers released this trader via The Trading Plaza and Mystery Trader Event. You can find him next to the Gerald Gnome’s Summon stall.
That said, below is the list of all Towers in Garden Tower Defense with methods to obtain them.
Details of all Towers in Garden Tower Defense
The table below provides a list of all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense with their details. We’ve divided the list into two categories: Permanent and Time-limited. Permanent Towers are available for acquisition or purchase at all times, whereas time-limited ones are available only during a specific event.
Permanent Towers
Here is the list of all Permanent Towers in Garden Tower Defense, categorized by their rarities:
1. Common Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Tomato
|– DPS: 3 to 31
– Damage: 4 to 40
– Range: 10 to 19
– Attack Speed: 1.71 to 1.3
|150
|Get it for free when playing the game for the first time
|Cactus
|– DPS: 7 to 12
– Damage: 8 to 50
– Range: 5 to 10
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.71
|150
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Onion
|– DPS: 3 to 50
– Damage: 4 to 50
– Range: 10 to 20
– Attack Speed: 1.71 to 1
|150
|Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
|Pomegranate
|– DPS: 4 to 80
– Damage: 10 to 120
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5
|200
|Open a Bee Summon Crate
|Radish
|– DPS: 6 to 100
– Damage: 5 to 30
– Burst Damage: 1× to 4×
– Attack Speed
|200
|Open a Tropical Summon Crate
|Sawflower
|– DPS: 8 to 113
– Damage: 2 to 9
– Burst Damage: 1× to 5×
– Range: 5 to 9
– Attack Speed: 1.30 to 0.40
|200
|Open a Sun Summon Crate
|Cabbage
|– DPS: 10 to 220
– Damage: 15 to 110
– Range: 8 to 15
– Attack Speed: 1.5 to 0.5
|350
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (600 Seeds or 9 Robux)
|Vines
|– DPS: 20 to 1000
– Freeze: 15% to 15%
– Attack Speed: 1 to 5
|1000
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (500 Seeds or 5 Robux)
|Lumberjack
|– DPS: 25 to 1000
– Damage: 25 to 60
– Range: 12 to 26
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.60
|500
|Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
2. Uncommon Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Farmer
|– DPS: 8 to 102
– Damage: 7 to 49
– Range: 6 to 10
– Attack Speed: 0.90 to 0.49
|200
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Strawberry
|– DPS: 3 to 50
– Damage: 3 to 40
– Range: 12 to 21
– Attack Speed: 1.23 to 0.71
|200
|Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
|Gnome
|– DPS: 9 to 106
– Damage: 11 to 60
– Range: 6 to 11
– Attack Speed: 1.25 to 0.57
|250
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Eggplant
|– DPS: 13 to 64
– Damage: 25 to 100
– Range: 7 to 14
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.58
|300
|Open a Sun Summon Crate
|Pineapple Cannon
|– DPS: 4 to 60
– Damage: 7 to 60
– Range: 8 to 16
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|400
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Potato
|– DPS: 7 to 139
– Damage: 4 to 40
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 1.30 to 0.58
|300
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Aloe Vera
|– DPS: 15 to 127
– Damage: 30 to 200
– Range: 5 to 15
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.62
|400
|Open a Bee Summon Crate
|Dragon Fruit
|– DPS: 20 to 187
– Damage: 20 to 60
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– Burn: 10 to 10
– Range: 10 to 30
– Attack Speed: 6 to 1.5
|600
|Open a Crystal Summon Crate
|Scarecrow
|– DPS: 4 to 52
– Damage: 4 to 60
– Freeze: 5% to 20%
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58
|650
|Open a Tropical Summon Crate
|Dandelion
|– DPS: 8 to 180
– Damage: 5 to 20
– Burst: 1× to 9×
– Range: 10 to 30
– Attack Speed: 6 to 1
|700
|Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (3000 Seeds)
|Spikeroot
|– DPS: 57 to 238
– Damage: 38 to 125
– Range: 7 to 15
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.62
|700
|Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
3. Rare Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Cherries
|– DPS: 8 to 202
– Damage: 15 to 116
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.58
|350
|Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (6000 Seeds or 65 Robux)
|Pumpkin
|– DPS: 8 to 108
– Damage: 10 to 62
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58
|350
|Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
|Ghost Pepper
|– DPS: 6 to 177
– Damage: 2 to 62
– Burn: 5 to 40
– Range: 7 to 13
– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58
|400
|Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
|Money Tree
|– Money: 20 to 65
– Attack Speed: 5 to 3
|400
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Slapleaf
|– DPS: 10 to 320
– Damage: 12 to 200
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Range: 7 to 20
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.25
|400
|Open a Crystal Summon Crate
|Stemstrike
|– DPS: 8 to 100
– Damage: 15 to 100
– Range: 5 to 13
– Attack: 2 to 1
|400
|Open a Crystal Summon Crate
|Bamboo
|– DPS: 10 to 150
– Damage: 50 to 70
– Range: 11 to 20
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47
|500
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Rose Trap
|– DPS: 50 to 100
– Damage: 50 to 100
– Range: 5
– Attack Speed: 1
|600
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Mushroom
|– DPS: 4 to 43
– Damage: 7 to 29
– Range: 10 to 17
– Attack Speed: 1.76 to 0.69
|650
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Baby Carrots
|– DPS: 8 to 85
– Damage: 15 to 85
– Range: 14 to 24
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|700
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Chilli Pepper
|– Damage: 400 to 1750
– Range: 15 to 38
|800
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Garlicopter
|– DPS: 5 to 175
– Damage: 5 to 175
– Range: 0
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1
|950
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (6000 or 50 Robux)
|Durian
|– DPS: 10 to 120
– Damage: 4 to 24
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 10 to 28
– AoE Range: 4
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|1000
|Open a Sun Summon Crate
|Grandma
|– DPS: 17 to 140
– Damage: 10 to 35
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 12 to 26
– AoE Range: 4
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.25
|1000
|Open a Tropical Summon Crate
|Kiwi Cannon
|– DPS: 7 to 240
– Damage: 5 to 30
– Burst: 1× to 8×
– Range: 10 to 30
– Attack Speed: 6 to 1
|1000
|Open a Tropical Summon Crate
|Venus Floortrap
|– Damage: 50 to 1000
– Attack Speed: 1 to 5
|1000
|Open a Bee Summon Crate
|Drillbulb
|– Damage: 300 to 500
– Range: 8
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.50
|500
|Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
4. Legendary Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Boombulb
|– DPS: 16 to 138
– Damage: 7 to 29
– Burn: 40 to 40
– Range: 10 to 17
– Attack Speed: 3 to 0.50
|650
|Open a Crystal Summon Crate
|Palm Tree
|– DPS: 15 to 198
– Damage: 53 to 395
– Range: 12 to 29
– Attack Speed: 4 to 2
|800
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Fruit Molotov
|– DPS: 13 to 34
– Damage: 15 to 150
– Burn: 2 to 10
– Range: 15 to 30
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.50
750
|Open a Bee Summon Crate
|Broccoli
|– DPS: 27 to 667
– Damage: 100 to 1000
– Range: 8 to 16
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.50
|800
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Inferno Stump
|– DPS: 26 to 227
– Damage: 25 to 300
– Burn: 40 to 40
– AoE Range: 5
– Range: 10 to 36
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5
|1000
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (10,000 Seeds or 100 Robux)
|Lemon Tree
|– DPS: 24 to 288
– Damage: 8 to 48
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– AoE: 4
– Range: 10 to 28
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|1000
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (12,000 Seeds or 125 Robux)
|Sonic Bloom
|– DPS: 12 to 240
– Damage: 5 to 60
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 13 to 28
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5
|1000
|Open a Sun Summon Crate
|Drone
|– DPS: 10 to 300
– Damage: 10 to 300
– Range: infinite
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1
|1250
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (8000 Seeds or 80 Robux)
|Garden Fairy
|– DPS: 30 to 334
– Damage: 30 to 100
– Freeze: 25%
– Range: 20 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.30
|3,000
|Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
|Umbra
|– DPS: 8 to 200
– Damage: 20 to 200
– Range: 20 to 41
– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1
Exclusive Ability
– Can reveal hidden enemies
|1,500
|Open a Tropical Summon Crate
|Pak Choi
|– DPS: 8 to 800
– Damage: 15 to 200
– Burst: 1× to 10×
– Range: 6 to 15
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.5
|1,500
|Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
5. Mythical Towers
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Repair Worker
|– Attack Speed: 5 to 3
Exclusive Ability
– Buffs all units’ base Health over time
|500
|Open a Bee Summon Crate
|Speed Sprinkler
|– Range: 10 to 30
Exclusive Ability
– Buffs the attack speed of allies within its range
|600
|Open a Sun Summon Crate
|Lawnmower
|– Damage: 300 to 1500
– Range: Any path you place
– Attack Speed: 10 Speed
|700
|Open a Tropical Summon Crate
|Blueberries
|– DPS: 20 to 256
– Damage: 20 to 120
– Range: 13 to 26
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.47
|700
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (25,000 Seeds or 225 Robux)
|Fan Flower
|– DPS: 3 to 40
– Damage: 5 to 40
– Range: 8 to 25
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
Exclusive Ability
– Can push back enemies
|1000
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (30,000 Seeds or 250 Robux)
|Peas in a Pod
|– DPS: 20 to 375
– Damage: 10 to 75
– Range: 12 to 26
– Attack Speed: 0.50 to 0.20
|1000
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Walnut
|– Damage: Absorbs enemy’s health (max 2000)
– Attack Speed: 1 to 5
|1000
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (17,500 Seeds)
|Potshade
|– DPS: 15 to 350
– Damage: 30 to 350
– Range: 15 to 20
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|1200
|Open a Crystal Summon Crate
|Sunflower
|– DPS: 32 to 397
– Damage: 120 to 700
– Range: 25 to 30
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.82
|1200
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Watermelon
|– DPS: 44 to 480
– Damage: 13 to 60
– Burst: 1× to 10×
– Range: 15 to 33
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.25
|1000
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Laser Plant
|– DPS: 24 to 667
– Damage: 6 to 50
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– Range: 20 to 35
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3
|1500
|Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
|Blackberries
|– DPS: 40 to 600
– Damage: 20 to 150
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 15 to 32
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5
|1000
|Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
6. Godlys Towers
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Icebuds
|– DPS: 13 to 200
– Damage: 5 to 40
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– AoE Range: 8
– Freeze: 10% to 40%
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
– Range: 10 to 35
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|1000
|Chance to obtain by going into the AFK Area
|Mango Cluster
|– DPS: 75 to 2732
– Damage: 50 to 607
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Range: 25 to 45
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.67
|2500
|Open a Crystal Summon Crate
|Stun Flower
|– DPS: 32 to 397
– Damage: 120 to 700
– Range: 25 to 30
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.82
|1200
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Rafflesia
|– Damage: 750 to 1500
– Range: 8
– Attack Speed: 5 to 1
|1250
|Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (75,000 Seeds)
|Ballistic Banana
|– DPS: 20 to 1334
– Damage: 100 to 2000
– AoE Range: 12
– Range: 15 to 34
– Attack Speed: 5 to 1.50
|1500
|Open a Bee Summon Crate
|Confusion Plant
|– DPS: 9 to 84
– Damage: 45 to 250
– Range: 10 to 30
– Attack Speed: 5 to 3
Exclusive Ability
– Confuses the enemy it attacks, making them turn around and walk back
|1500
|Open a Tropical Summon Crate
|Lucky Clover
|– Range: 10 to 30
Exclusive Ability
– Has a 25% to double the damage of all Towers within its range
|1500
|Open a Sun Summon Crate
|Tiki Tower
|– DPS: 80 to 2500
– Damage: 80 to 1250
– Range: 20 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.5
|1500
|Complete Level 3 of Survival Mode’s all difficulty levels
|Electroleaf
|– DPS: 36 to 1200
– Damage: 12 to 100
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 15 to 35
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.50
Exclusive Ability
– Can attack multiple enemies with one attack
|2000
|Open a Crystal Summon
|Lil Stump
|– DPS: 30 to 950
– Damage: 15 to 150
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 18 to 37
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.80 seconds
|1200
|Clear the first level of Survival Mode
|Pyropetal
|– DPS: 110 to 2460
– Damage: 15 to 70
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Burn: 40 to 340
– Range: 11 to 34
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1 seconds
|2000
|Open a Sun Summon Crate
|Beehive
|– Damage: 75 to 2000
– Range: infinity
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1 Speed
– Attack Speed: 5 to 3 seconds
|2500
|Open a Bee Summon Crate
|Bubble Plant
|– DPS: 25 to 750
– Damage: 50 to 750
– Range: 15 to 35
– AoE Range: 8
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|1250
|Clear Tropical Island in Insane and Impossible difficulties
|Petalray
|– DPS: 92 to 2500
– Damage: 50 to 500
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 15 to 35
– Attack Speed: 2.86 to 1
|2500
|Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (50,000 Seeds or 449 Robux)
|Prismleaf
|– DPS: 18 to 215
– Damage: 14 to 75
– Range: 15 to 35
– Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.35
|225
|Reach 40,000 XP and get from Quentin Questbottom
|Venus Flytrap
|– DPS: 150 to 3000
– Damage: 225 to 1500
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Range: 20 to 40
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1
|2900
|Open an Enchanted Summon Crate
|Bloodvine
|– DPS: 100 to 2200
– Damage: 100 to 1320
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Range: 20 to 41
– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1.50
|2000
|Open a Classic Summon Crate
|Pesticider
|– DPS: 8 to 407
– Damage: 3 to 75
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– AoE Range: 4
– Poison Damage: 3 to 50
– Range: 20 to 36
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.92
Exclusive Ability
– Has a 25% chance to inflict Poison damage on enemies. When zero Health, the enemy with Poison explodes and damages nearby enemies
|600
|Clear insane and impossible difficulty levels of the Toxic Facility Map in Classic Mode
|Seed Mech
|– DPS: 175 to 2667
– Damage: 35 to 320
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Range: 17 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.6
|3000
|Clear level 4 of the Toxic Map in Survival Mode
|Atomic Pepper
|– Damage: 2500 to 25000
– Range: 10 to 38
|4000
|Purchase from the Barholomew Barterleaf (75,000 Seeds or 349 Robux)
|Passion Shooter
|– DPS: 80 to 1200
– Damage: 20 to 120
– Burst: 1× to 10×
– Range: 20 to 45
– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1
|2000
|Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
|Shadestool
|– DPS: 300 to 4800
– Damage: 75 to 360
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 17 to 33
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.30
|5500
|Open a Corrupted Summon Crate
|Mudmauler
|– DPS: 160 to 3000
– Damage: 320 to 2000
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 13 to 40
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1
Exclusive Ability
– Deals three times more damage to enemies with HP below 35%
|4000
|Open an Astral Summon Crate
|Sporefang
|– DPS: 40 to 1620
– Damage: 20 to 270
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 15 to 30
– Attack Speed: 1.50 to 0.50
|2200
|Clear the second level of the Survival Mode
|Robo Flower
|– DPS: 53 to 750
– Damage: 45 to 300
– Range: 15 to 30
– Attack Speed: 0.86 to 0.40
Exclusive Ability
– Buffs its damage by
20% every second (up to a maximum of two times). This damage buff will be removed once they stop attacking
|1800
Open an Astral Summon Crate
7. Exclusive Towers
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Doompetal
|– DPS: 153 to 1024
– Damage: 11 to 110
– Burn: 50 to 50
– Range: 11 to 20
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47
|1000
|Purchase in the lobby 75,000 Seeds or 549 Robux
|Corn
|– DPS: 52 to 1520
– Damage: 16 to 150
– Range: 20 to 45
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8
|1750
|Buy the VIP gamepass (349 Robux)
Time-limited Towers
Here is the list of all-time-limited Towers in Garden Tower Defense, categorized by their rarities:
1. Common Towers
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Headless
|– DPS: 15 to 72
– Damage: 2 to 9
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Burn: 3 to 15
– Range: infinite
– Burn: 3 to 15
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1
Exclusive Ability
– Can target any enemies regardless of their distance
|600
|Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
|Cherry Blossom
|– DPS: 26 to 152
– Damage: 16 to 30
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– Range: 10 to 18
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8
|300
|Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
2. Uncommon Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Vine Hair
|– DPS: 8 top 190
– Damage: 18 to 150
– Range: 17 to 32
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8
Exclusive Ability
– Can fling enemies
|900
|Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GTD Event
|Skeleflower
|– DPS: 41 to 163
– Damage: 35 to 65
– Range: 12 to 24
– Attack Speed: 0.86 to 0.40
Exclusive Ability
– During the first five seconds of its attack, it buffs the attack speed by up to a maximum of 50%
|625
|Open a Hallowen Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
3. Rare Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Mushroom Girl
|– DPS: 9 to 250
– Damage: 18 to 250
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 10 to 25
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|600
|Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event
|Pumpkrawler
|– DPS: 10 to 200
– Damage: 10 to 100
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Range: 13 to 25
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|550
|Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
4. Legendary Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Bonsai Tree
|– DPS: 8 to 100
– Damage: 8 to 50
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Money: 15 to 60
– Range: 8 to 17
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
– Money Generation: 5 to 3
|250
|Open a Blossom Summon Crate
|Molten Pumpkin
|– DPS: 50 to 568
– Damage: 32 to 205
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Burn: 30 to 150
– Range: 15 to 30
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.88
|1100
|Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
5. Mythical Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Cursed Fruit
|– DPS: 35 to 200
– Damage: 50 to 200
– Range: 12 to 30
– Attack Speed: 14.3 to 1
Exclusive Ability
– Can duplicate itself randomly up to five times, increasing DPS by five times. (Only once per run)
|1500
|Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event
|Thornzilla
|– DPS: 41 to 700
– Damage: 4 to 10
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Burn: 25 to 240
– Range: 9 to 29
– AoE Range: 12
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.25
|900
|Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
6. Godlys Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats/Exclusive Ability
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Chomp Man
|– DPS: 234 to 5040
– Damage: 100 to 720
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 23 to 42
– Attack Speed: 1.5 to 0.5
|4750
|Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event
|Super Sprout
|– DPS: 200 to 3500
– Damage: 200 to 2100
– AoE Range: 6
– Range: 25 to 49
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.6
|4500
|Purchase from the Anime Trader
|Spider Lily
|– DPS: 100 to 2294
– Damage: 100 to 800
– Range: 20 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.35
|4000
|Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event
|Stretch Plant
|– DPS: 101 to 2709
– Damage: 43 to 270
– Burst: 1× to 7×
– Range: 12 to 32
– Attack Speed: 3 to 0.71
|2500
|Purchase from the Anime Trader
|Deathesia
|– Damage; 600 to 3000
– Range: 10 to 10
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5
Exclusive Ability
– Has a 20% probability to buff its damage by 7.5% for five seconds
|1850
|Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
|Witchleaf
|– DPS: 207 to 4500
– Damage: 270 to 2250
– Freeze: 10% to 30%
– Range: 9 to 12
– Attack Speed: 1.33 to 0.5
Exclusive Ability
– Has a 5% probability to transform an enemy into a weaker one.
|4500
|Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event
7. Exclusive Rarity
|Icon
|Towers
|Stats
|Placement Cost
|How to Obtain
|Electric Beetroot
|– DPS: 4 to 96
– Damage: 8 to 48
– Range: 10 to 31
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.5
Exclusive Ability
– Attacks bounce from one enemy to another
|200
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Grapes
|– DPS: 120 to 1380
– Damage: 1× to 9×
– Range: 16 to 32
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.33
|1550
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Hellroot
|– DPS: 214 to 3840
– Damage: 200 to 1800
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– Burn: 120
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 15 to 36
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1
|2000
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Big Mushroom
|– DPS: 200 to 2500
– Damage: 200 to 1250
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 13 to 41
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5
|3000
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Golem
|– DPS: 67 to 1667
– Damage: 250 to 2500
– AoE Range: 10
– Range: 13 to 41
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5
|3000
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Juggercorn
|– DPS: 27 to 2000
– Damage: 100 to 600
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 20 to 25
– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.5
|3000
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Blossom Barrage
|– DPS: 100 to 334
– Damage: 20 to 200
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 20 to 45
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3
|5000
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Dual Blasterbud
|– DPS: 125 to 5000
– Damage: 125 to 1500
– Range: 20 to 45
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3
|7000
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Rosebeam
|– DPS: 240 to 4250
– Damage: 80 to 425
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 22 to 47
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3
Exclusive Ability
– Stuns enemies
|10000
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Carrotastrophe
|– DPS: 105 to 2800
– Damage: 50 to 700
– Burst: 1× to 7×
– Range: 18 to 42
– AoE Range; 10
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|2750
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Timekeeper
|Exclusive Ability
– Can revive a base once in Classic Mode.
– Can revive a Tower, granting small damage immunity in Survival Mode.
|2000
|Could be purchased in the lobby
|Earth Dragon
|– DPS: 750 to 4350
– Damage: 200 to 1400
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Burn: 50 to 50
– Range: infinite
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1
Exclusive Ability
– Can target all enemies regardless of their distance
|6000
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event
|Egg Platinum
|– DPS: 1350 to 12500
– Damage: 80 to 1350
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 15 to 41
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.67
Exclusive Ability
– Follows the player around.
– At 100% charge, allows the player to use Eggplantinum Timestop for 2500. It freezes enemies for two seconds. Every usage of this ability increases its cost by 2500
|9250
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD Part 2 event
|Astral Blossom
|– DPS: 215 to 4400
– Damage: 25 to 110
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 29 to 49
– Attack Speed: 0.7 to 0.15
Exclusive Ability
– 1% chance to debuff enemies increases their damage taken by 5%
|6250
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin Abuse initial lunch event
|Ooga Booga
|– DPS: 207 to 2250
– Damage: 270 to 1125
– Burst: 1× to 3×
– AoE Range: 10
– Freeze: 20% to 20%
– Range: 15 to 38
– Attack Speed: 273 to 1
|5500
|Could be obtained during the Quest Event
|Budstrike
|– DPS: 215 to 2145
– Damage: 150 to 715
– Burst: 1× to 5×
– Range: 15 to 35
– AoE Range: 6
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|5000
|Could be purchased from a Premium pass during the Sunflower Event
|Strongest Punch Potato
|– DPS: 172 to 4352
– Damage: 48 to 1220
– Burst: 1× to 12×
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 13 to 40
– Attack Speed: 1 to 1
Exclusive Ability
– Has a 0.01% chance to deal 100× damage with every attack to enemies below 20% Health
|4500
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD event
|Infinity Petal
|– DPS: 130 to 4000
– Damage: 65 to 1000
– Range: 15 to 38
– Attack Speed: 0.5 to 0.25
Exclusive Ability
– Can have an infinite range for 15 seconds. This ability costs 5000 Money
|4500
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Custom Booths + MORE event
|Stickpetal
|– DPS: 165 to 3313
– Damage: 165 to 1875
– Freeze: 10% to 50%
– Range: 17 to 30
– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.57
|4000
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 2
|Gnomatic Saw
|– DPS: 154 to 3500
– Damage: 50 to 350
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– Range: 24 to 38
– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.4
|3500
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 1
|Frostshade
|– DPS: 155 to 4240
– Damage: 185 to 2400
– AoE Range: 6
– Freeze: 5% to 20%
– Range: 15 to 35
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.57
|3250
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 1
|Solarian Bloom
|– DPS: 176 to 4032
– Damage: 8 to 30
– Burst 1× to 4×
– Burn: 80 to 600
– Range: 20 to 30
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.63
Exclusive Ability
– Can use Solar Flake nuke for 25000 Money. It can instantly kill enemies within its range
|3000
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Custom Booths + MORE
|Beamstalk
|– DPS: 150 to 3200
– Damage: 60 to 640
– Range: 20 to 44
– Attack Speed: 0.4 to 0.2
|3000
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD part 2 event
|Voltshade
|– DPS: 85 to 2090
– Damage: 110 to 1100
– Burst: 1× to 2×
– Range: 28 to 47
– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.8
Exclusive Ability
– Attacks all enemies within its range with every second attack
|2250
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event
|Elemental Bloom
|– DPS: 125 to 1917
– Damage: 100 to 900
– Burn: 150 to 1400
– Poison Damage: 50 to 50
– Freeze: 10% to 50%
– Range: 20 to 35
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.2
Exclusive Ability
– Applies one of these three debuffs: Poisoning, Slowness, and Burning, attacking with each head one after another.
– It attacks with all heads upon reaching level 4 and applies all three debuffs
|2250
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Quest Event
|Echosonic Bloom
|– DPS: 29 to 1380
– Damage: 12 to 345
– Burst: 1× to 6×
– Range: 11 to 29
– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5
|2000
|Could be purchased during the Sunflower Event for 1,000,000 Sunflowers
|Rainbow Tomato
|– DPS: 6 to 67
– Damage: 8 to 80
– Range: 13 to 24
– Attack Speed: 1.58 to 1.2
|100
|Could be purchased during the Admin × Anime × GTD event
|Rainbow Dandelion
|– DPS: 15 to 360
– Damage: 5 to 40
– Burst: 1× to 9×
– Range: 12 to 33
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1
|700
|Could be purchased during the Admin × Anime × GTD event
|Boomberries
|– DPS: 16 to 104
– Damage: 12 to 39
– Burst: 1× to 4×
– AoE Range: 8
– Range: 9 to 21
– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5
|800
|Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event
|Rainbow Baby Carrots
|– DPS: 12 to 128
– Damage: 23 to 128
– Range: 14 to 24
– Attack Speed: 2 to 1
|500
|Could be obtained by clearing Obby in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update 1
|Rainbow Bamboo
|– DPS: 15 to 225
– Damage: 17 to 105
– Range: 11 to 20
– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47
|300
|Could be obtained during the Custom Booths + MORE event
That concludes our list of all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense. We hope you found this article helpful.