Update: We last updated this article with the latest Towers in Garden Tower Defense on November 11, 2025.

Towers are playable units in Garden Tower Defense. You use them strategically in various stages to complete a run and progress through the game. As of this writing, the developers have released over 100 Towers. This article lists all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense, along with their stats and how to get them.

How to Get Towers in Garden Tower Defense?

The primary way to obtain Towers in Garden Tower Defense is by opening Crates. Currently, nine types of Crates are available to get, with each granting units of various rarities. You can go to the Gerald Gnome to summon Crates by paying with Seeds. Each Crate costs differently based on the Towers it grants. A Crate can grant one of the seven rarity Towers, from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, and Godlys, to the highest Exclusive. Crates that contain mostly higher rarity units, such as Mythical, Godlys, and Exclusive, cost more.

You can also acquire some units by playing various game modes, such as Survival, Endless, PvP, and more. Some Towers are event-exclusive and are available for the duration of the event. Buying them costs event-themed currencies; for instance, purchasing the latest Halloween-themed unit requires Candy Corn.

Another way to obtain Towers in Garden Tower Defense is by purchasing them from the Mystery Trader, Bartholomew Barterleaf, in the lobby. The developers released this trader via The Trading Plaza and Mystery Trader Event. You can find him next to the Gerald Gnome’s Summon stall.

That said, below is the list of all Towers in Garden Tower Defense with methods to obtain them.

Details of all Towers in Garden Tower Defense

The table below provides a list of all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense with their details. We’ve divided the list into two categories: Permanent and Time-limited. Permanent Towers are available for acquisition or purchase at all times, whereas time-limited ones are available only during a specific event.

Permanent Towers

Here is the list of all Permanent Towers in Garden Tower Defense, categorized by their rarities:

1. Common Rarity

Icon Towers Stats Placement Cost How to Obtain Tomato – DPS: 3 to 31

– Damage: 4 to 40

– Range: 10 to 19

– Attack Speed: 1.71 to 1.3 150 Get it for free when playing the game for the first time Cactus – DPS: 7 to 12

– Damage: 8 to 50

– Range: 5 to 10

– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.71 150 Open a Classic Summon Crate Onion – DPS: 3 to 50

– Damage: 4 to 50

– Range: 10 to 20

– Attack Speed: 1.71 to 1 150 Open an Enchanted Summon Crate Pomegranate – DPS: 4 to 80

– Damage: 10 to 120

– Range: 7 to 13

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5 200 Open a Bee Summon Crate Radish – DPS: 6 to 100

– Damage: 5 to 30

– Burst Damage: 1× to 4×

– Attack Speed 200 Open a Tropical Summon Crate Sawflower – DPS: 8 to 113

– Damage: 2 to 9

– Burst Damage: 1× to 5×

– Range: 5 to 9

– Attack Speed: 1.30 to 0.40 200 Open a Sun Summon Crate Cabbage – DPS: 10 to 220

– Damage: 15 to 110

– Range: 8 to 15

– Attack Speed: 1.5 to 0.5 350 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (600 Seeds or 9 Robux) Vines – DPS: 20 to 1000

– Freeze: 15% to 15%

– Attack Speed: 1 to 5 1000 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (500 Seeds or 5 Robux) Lumberjack – DPS: 25 to 1000

– Damage: 25 to 60

– Range: 12 to 26

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.60 500 Open a Corrupted Summon Crate

2. Uncommon Rarity

Icon Towers Stats Placement Cost How to Obtain Farmer – DPS: 8 to 102

– Damage: 7 to 49

– Range: 6 to 10

– Attack Speed: 0.90 to 0.49 200 Open a Classic Summon Crate Strawberry – DPS: 3 to 50

– Damage: 3 to 40

– Range: 12 to 21

– Attack Speed: 1.23 to 0.71 200 Open an Enchanted Summon Crate Gnome – DPS: 9 to 106

– Damage: 11 to 60

– Range: 6 to 11

– Attack Speed: 1.25 to 0.57 250 Open a Classic Summon Crate Eggplant – DPS: 13 to 64

– Damage: 25 to 100

– Range: 7 to 14

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.58 300 Open a Sun Summon Crate Pineapple Cannon – DPS: 4 to 60

– Damage: 7 to 60

– Range: 8 to 16

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 400 Open a Classic Summon Crate Potato – DPS: 7 to 139

– Damage: 4 to 40

– Range: 7 to 13

– Attack Speed: 1.30 to 0.58 300 Open a Classic Summon Crate Aloe Vera – DPS: 15 to 127

– Damage: 30 to 200

– Range: 5 to 15

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.62 400 Open a Bee Summon Crate Dragon Fruit – DPS: 20 to 187

– Damage: 20 to 60

– Burst: 1× to 4×

– Burn: 10 to 10

– Range: 10 to 30

– Attack Speed: 6 to 1.5 600 Open a Crystal Summon Crate Scarecrow – DPS: 4 to 52

– Damage: 4 to 60

– Freeze: 5% to 20%

– Range: 7 to 13

– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58 650 Open a Tropical Summon Crate Dandelion – DPS: 8 to 180

– Damage: 5 to 20

– Burst: 1× to 9×

– Range: 10 to 30

– Attack Speed: 6 to 1 700 Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (3000 Seeds) Spikeroot – DPS: 57 to 238

– Damage: 38 to 125

– Range: 7 to 15

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.62 700 Open a Corrupted Summon Crate

3. Rare Rarity

Icon Towers Stats Placement Cost How to Obtain Cherries – DPS: 8 to 202

– Damage: 15 to 116

– Range: 7 to 13

– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.58 350 Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (6000 Seeds or 65 Robux) Pumpkin – DPS: 8 to 108

– Damage: 10 to 62

– Range: 7 to 13

– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58 350 Open an Enchanted Summon Crate Ghost Pepper – DPS: 6 to 177

– Damage: 2 to 62

– Burn: 5 to 40

– Range: 7 to 13

– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.58 400 Open an Enchanted Summon Crate Money Tree – Money: 20 to 65

– Attack Speed: 5 to 3 400 Open a Classic Summon Crate Slapleaf – DPS: 10 to 320

– Damage: 12 to 200

– Burst: 1× to 2×

– Range: 7 to 20

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.25 400 Open a Crystal Summon Crate Stemstrike – DPS: 8 to 100

– Damage: 15 to 100

– Range: 5 to 13

– Attack: 2 to 1 400 Open a Crystal Summon Crate Bamboo – DPS: 10 to 150

– Damage: 50 to 70

– Range: 11 to 20

– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47 500 Open a Classic Summon Crate Rose Trap – DPS: 50 to 100

– Damage: 50 to 100

– Range: 5

– Attack Speed: 1 600 Open a Classic Summon Crate Mushroom – DPS: 4 to 43

– Damage: 7 to 29

– Range: 10 to 17

– Attack Speed: 1.76 to 0.69 650 Open a Classic Summon Crate Baby Carrots – DPS: 8 to 85

– Damage: 15 to 85

– Range: 14 to 24

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 700 Open a Classic Summon Crate Chilli Pepper – Damage: 400 to 1750

– Range: 15 to 38 800 Open a Classic Summon Crate Garlicopter – DPS: 5 to 175

– Damage: 5 to 175

– Range: 0

– Attack Speed: 1 to 1 950 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (6000 or 50 Robux) Durian – DPS: 10 to 120

– Damage: 4 to 24

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 10 to 28

– AoE Range: 4

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 1000 Open a Sun Summon Crate Grandma – DPS: 17 to 140

– Damage: 10 to 35

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 12 to 26

– AoE Range: 4

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.25 1000 Open a Tropical Summon Crate Kiwi Cannon – DPS: 7 to 240

– Damage: 5 to 30

– Burst: 1× to 8×

– Range: 10 to 30

– Attack Speed: 6 to 1 1000 Open a Tropical Summon Crate Venus Floortrap – Damage: 50 to 1000

– Attack Speed: 1 to 5 1000 Open a Bee Summon Crate Drillbulb – Damage: 300 to 500

– Range: 8

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.50 500 Open a Corrupted Summon Crate

4. Legendary Rarity

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Boombulb – DPS: 16 to 138

– Damage: 7 to 29

– Burn: 40 to 40

– Range: 10 to 17

– Attack Speed: 3 to 0.50 650 Open a Crystal Summon Crate Palm Tree – DPS: 15 to 198

– Damage: 53 to 395

– Range: 12 to 29

– Attack Speed: 4 to 2 800 Open a Classic Summon Crate Fruit Molotov – DPS: 13 to 34

– Damage: 15 to 150

– Burn: 2 to 10

– Range: 15 to 30

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.50

750 Open a Bee Summon Crate Broccoli – DPS: 27 to 667

– Damage: 100 to 1000

– Range: 8 to 16

– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.50 800 Open a Classic Summon Crate Inferno Stump – DPS: 26 to 227

– Damage: 25 to 300

– Burn: 40 to 40

– AoE Range: 5

– Range: 10 to 36

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5 1000 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (10,000 Seeds or 100 Robux) Lemon Tree – DPS: 24 to 288

– Damage: 8 to 48

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– AoE: 4

– Range: 10 to 28

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 1000 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (12,000 Seeds or 125 Robux) Sonic Bloom – DPS: 12 to 240

– Damage: 5 to 60

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– Range: 13 to 28

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5 1000 Open a Sun Summon Crate Drone – DPS: 10 to 300

– Damage: 10 to 300

– Range: infinite

– Attack Speed: 1 to 1 1250 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (8000 Seeds or 80 Robux) Garden Fairy – DPS: 30 to 334

– Damage: 30 to 100

– Freeze: 25%

– Range: 20 to 40

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.30 3,000 Open a Corrupted Summon Crate Umbra – DPS: 8 to 200

– Damage: 20 to 200

– Range: 20 to 41

– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1



Exclusive Ability

– Can reveal hidden enemies 1,500 Open a Tropical Summon Crate Pak Choi – DPS: 8 to 800

– Damage: 15 to 200

– Burst: 1× to 10×

– Range: 6 to 15

– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.5 1,500 Open an Enchanted Summon Crate

5. Mythical Towers

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Repair Worker – Attack Speed: 5 to 3



Exclusive Ability

– Buffs all units’ base Health over time 500 Open a Bee Summon Crate Speed Sprinkler – Range: 10 to 30



Exclusive Ability

– Buffs the attack speed of allies within its range 600 Open a Sun Summon Crate Lawnmower – Damage: 300 to 1500

– Range: Any path you place

– Attack Speed: 10 Speed 700 Open a Tropical Summon Crate Blueberries – DPS: 20 to 256

– Damage: 20 to 120

– Range: 13 to 26

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.47 700 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (25,000 Seeds or 225 Robux) Fan Flower – DPS: 3 to 40

– Damage: 5 to 40

– Range: 8 to 25

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1



Exclusive Ability

– Can push back enemies 1000 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (30,000 Seeds or 250 Robux) Peas in a Pod – DPS: 20 to 375

– Damage: 10 to 75

– Range: 12 to 26

– Attack Speed: 0.50 to 0.20 1000 Open a Classic Summon Crate Walnut – Damage: Absorbs enemy’s health (max 2000)

– Attack Speed: 1 to 5 1000 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (17,500 Seeds) Potshade – DPS: 15 to 350

– Damage: 30 to 350

– Range: 15 to 20

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 1200 Open a Crystal Summon Crate Sunflower – DPS: 32 to 397

– Damage: 120 to 700

– Range: 25 to 30

– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.82 1200 Open a Classic Summon Crate Watermelon – DPS: 44 to 480

– Damage: 13 to 60

– Burst: 1× to 10×

– Range: 15 to 33

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.25 1000 Open a Classic Summon Crate Laser Plant – DPS: 24 to 667

– Damage: 6 to 50

– Burst: 1× to 4×

– Range: 20 to 35

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3 1500 Open an Enchanted Summon Crate Blackberries – DPS: 40 to 600

– Damage: 20 to 150

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– Range: 15 to 32

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5 1000 Open a Corrupted Summon Crate

6. Godlys Towers

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Icebuds – DPS: 13 to 200

– Damage: 5 to 40

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– AoE Range: 8

– Freeze: 10% to 40%

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1

– Range: 10 to 35

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 1000 Chance to obtain by going into the AFK Area Mango Cluster – DPS: 75 to 2732

– Damage: 50 to 607

– Burst: 1× to 3×

– Range: 25 to 45

– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.67 2500 Open a Crystal Summon Crate Stun Flower – DPS: 32 to 397

– Damage: 120 to 700

– Range: 25 to 30

– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.82 1200 Open a Classic Summon Crate Rafflesia – Damage: 750 to 1500

– Range: 8

– Attack Speed: 5 to 1 1250 Purchase from the Bartholomew Barterleaf (75,000 Seeds) Ballistic Banana – DPS: 20 to 1334

– Damage: 100 to 2000

– AoE Range: 12

– Range: 15 to 34

– Attack Speed: 5 to 1.50 1500 Open a Bee Summon Crate Confusion Plant – DPS: 9 to 84

– Damage: 45 to 250

– Range: 10 to 30

– Attack Speed: 5 to 3



Exclusive Ability

– Confuses the enemy it attacks, making them turn around and walk back 1500 Open a Tropical Summon Crate Lucky Clover – Range: 10 to 30



Exclusive Ability

– Has a 25% to double the damage of all Towers within its range 1500 Open a Sun Summon Crate Tiki Tower – DPS: 80 to 2500

– Damage: 80 to 1250

– Range: 20 to 40

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.5 1500 Complete Level 3 of Survival Mode’s all difficulty levels Electroleaf – DPS: 36 to 1200

– Damage: 12 to 100

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– Range: 15 to 35

– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.50



Exclusive Ability

– Can attack multiple enemies with one attack 2000 Open a Crystal Summon Lil Stump – DPS: 30 to 950

– Damage: 15 to 150

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 18 to 37

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.80 seconds 1200 Clear the first level of Survival Mode Pyropetal – DPS: 110 to 2460

– Damage: 15 to 70

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– Burn: 40 to 340

– Range: 11 to 34

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1 seconds 2000 Open a Sun Summon Crate Beehive – Damage: 75 to 2000

– Range: infinity

– Attack Speed: 1 to 1 Speed

– Attack Speed: 5 to 3 seconds 2500 Open a Bee Summon Crate Bubble Plant – DPS: 25 to 750

– Damage: 50 to 750

– Range: 15 to 35

– AoE Range: 8

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 1250 Clear Tropical Island in Insane and Impossible difficulties Petalray – DPS: 92 to 2500

– Damage: 50 to 500

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 15 to 35

– Attack Speed: 2.86 to 1 2500 Purchase from Bartholomew Barterleaf (50,000 Seeds or 449 Robux) Prismleaf – DPS: 18 to 215

– Damage: 14 to 75

– Range: 15 to 35

– Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.35 225 Reach 40,000 XP and get from Quentin Questbottom Venus Flytrap – DPS: 150 to 3000

– Damage: 225 to 1500

– Burst: 1× to 3×

– Range: 20 to 40

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1 2900 Open an Enchanted Summon Crate Bloodvine – DPS: 100 to 2200

– Damage: 100 to 1320

– Burst: 1× to 3×

– Range: 20 to 41

– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1.50 2000 Open a Classic Summon Crate Pesticider – DPS: 8 to 407

– Damage: 3 to 75

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– AoE Range: 4

– Poison Damage: 3 to 50

– Range: 20 to 36

– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.92



Exclusive Ability

– Has a 25% chance to inflict Poison damage on enemies. When zero Health, the enemy with Poison explodes and damages nearby enemies 600 Clear insane and impossible difficulty levels of the Toxic Facility Map in Classic Mode Seed Mech – DPS: 175 to 2667

– Damage: 35 to 320

– Burst: 1× to 2×

– Range: 17 to 40

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.6 3000 Clear level 4 of the Toxic Map in Survival Mode Atomic Pepper – Damage: 2500 to 25000

– Range: 10 to 38 4000 Purchase from the Barholomew Barterleaf (75,000 Seeds or 349 Robux) Passion Shooter – DPS: 80 to 1200

– Damage: 20 to 120

– Burst: 1× to 10×

– Range: 20 to 45

– Attack Speed: 2.50 to 1 2000 Open a Corrupted Summon Crate Shadestool – DPS: 300 to 4800

– Damage: 75 to 360

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– Range: 17 to 33

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.30 5500 Open a Corrupted Summon Crate Mudmauler – DPS: 160 to 3000

– Damage: 320 to 2000

– Burst: 1× to 2×

– AoE Range: 8

– Range: 13 to 40

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1



Exclusive Ability

– Deals three times more damage to enemies with HP below 35% 4000 Open an Astral Summon Crate Sporefang – DPS: 40 to 1620

– Damage: 20 to 270

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 15 to 30

– Attack Speed: 1.50 to 0.50 2200 Clear the second level of the Survival Mode Robo Flower – DPS: 53 to 750

– Damage: 45 to 300

– Range: 15 to 30

– Attack Speed: 0.86 to 0.40



Exclusive Ability

– Buffs its damage by

20% every second (up to a maximum of two times). This damage buff will be removed once they stop attacking 1800

Open an Astral Summon Crate

7. Exclusive Towers

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Doompetal – DPS: 153 to 1024

– Damage: 11 to 110

– Burn: 50 to 50

– Range: 11 to 20

– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47 1000 Purchase in the lobby 75,000 Seeds or 549 Robux Corn – DPS: 52 to 1520

– Damage: 16 to 150

– Range: 20 to 45

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8 1750 Buy the VIP gamepass (349 Robux)

Also Read:

Time-limited Towers

Here is the list of all-time-limited Towers in Garden Tower Defense, categorized by their rarities:

1. Common Towers

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Headless – DPS: 15 to 72

– Damage: 2 to 9

– Burst: 1× to 3×

– Burn: 3 to 15

– Range: infinite

– Burn: 3 to 15

– Attack Speed: 1 to 1



Exclusive Ability

– Can target any enemies regardless of their distance 600 Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event Cherry Blossom – DPS: 26 to 152

– Damage: 16 to 30

– Burst: 1× to 4×

– Range: 10 to 18

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8 300 Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

2. Uncommon Rarity

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Vine Hair – DPS: 8 top 190

– Damage: 18 to 150

– Range: 17 to 32

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 0.8



Exclusive Ability

– Can fling enemies 900 Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GTD Event Skeleflower – DPS: 41 to 163

– Damage: 35 to 65

– Range: 12 to 24

– Attack Speed: 0.86 to 0.40



Exclusive Ability

– During the first five seconds of its attack, it buffs the attack speed by up to a maximum of 50% 625 Open a Hallowen Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

3. Rare Rarity

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Mushroom Girl – DPS: 9 to 250

– Damage: 18 to 250

– AoE Range: 8

– Range: 10 to 25

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 600 Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event Pumpkrawler – DPS: 10 to 200

– Damage: 10 to 100

– Burst: 1× to 2×

– Range: 13 to 25

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 550 Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

4. Legendary Rarity

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Bonsai Tree – DPS: 8 to 100

– Damage: 8 to 50

– Burst: 1× to 2×

– Money: 15 to 60

– Range: 8 to 17

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1

– Money Generation: 5 to 3 250 Open a Blossom Summon Crate Molten Pumpkin – DPS: 50 to 568

– Damage: 32 to 205

– Burst: 1× to 3×

– Burn: 30 to 150

– Range: 15 to 30

– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.88 1100 Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

5. Mythical Rarity

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Cursed Fruit – DPS: 35 to 200

– Damage: 50 to 200

– Range: 12 to 30

– Attack Speed: 14.3 to 1



Exclusive Ability

– Can duplicate itself randomly up to five times, increasing DPS by five times. (Only once per run) 1500 Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event Thornzilla – DPS: 41 to 700

– Damage: 4 to 10

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Burn: 25 to 240

– Range: 9 to 29

– AoE Range: 12

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.25 900 Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

6. Godlys Rarity

Icon Towers Stats/Exclusive Ability Placement Cost How to Obtain Chomp Man – DPS: 234 to 5040

– Damage: 100 to 720

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 23 to 42

– Attack Speed: 1.5 to 0.5 4750 Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event Super Sprout – DPS: 200 to 3500

– Damage: 200 to 2100

– AoE Range: 6

– Range: 25 to 49

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.6 4500 Purchase from the Anime Trader Spider Lily – DPS: 100 to 2294

– Damage: 100 to 800

– Range: 20 to 40

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.35 4000 Open a Blossom Summon Crate during the Admin × Anime × GDT Event Stretch Plant – DPS: 101 to 2709

– Damage: 43 to 270

– Burst: 1× to 7×

– Range: 12 to 32

– Attack Speed: 3 to 0.71 2500 Purchase from the Anime Trader Deathesia – Damage; 600 to 3000

– Range: 10 to 10

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5



Exclusive Ability

– Has a 20% probability to buff its damage by 7.5% for five seconds 1850 Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event Witchleaf – DPS: 207 to 4500

– Damage: 270 to 2250

– Freeze: 10% to 30%

– Range: 9 to 12

– Attack Speed: 1.33 to 0.5



Exclusive Ability

– Has a 5% probability to transform an enemy into a weaker one. 4500 Open a Halloween Summon Crate during the 2025 Halloween Event

7. Exclusive Rarity

Icon Towers Stats Placement Cost How to Obtain Electric Beetroot – DPS: 4 to 96

– Damage: 8 to 48

– Range: 10 to 31

– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.5



Exclusive Ability

– Attacks bounce from one enemy to another 200 Could be purchased in the lobby Grapes – DPS: 120 to 1380

– Damage: 1× to 9×

– Range: 16 to 32

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.33 1550 Could be purchased in the lobby Hellroot – DPS: 214 to 3840

– Damage: 200 to 1800

– Burst: 1× to 3×

– Burn: 120

– AoE Range: 8

– Range: 15 to 36

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1 2000 Could be purchased in the lobby Big Mushroom – DPS: 200 to 2500

– Damage: 200 to 1250

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– AoE Range: 8

– Range: 13 to 41

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5 3000 Could be purchased in the lobby Golem – DPS: 67 to 1667

– Damage: 250 to 2500

– AoE Range: 10

– Range: 13 to 41

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5 3000 Could be purchased in the lobby Juggercorn – DPS: 27 to 2000

– Damage: 100 to 600

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 20 to 25

– Attack Speed: 4 to 1.5 3000 Could be purchased in the lobby Blossom Barrage – DPS: 100 to 334

– Damage: 20 to 200

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 20 to 45

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3 5000 Could be purchased in the lobby Dual Blasterbud – DPS: 125 to 5000

– Damage: 125 to 1500

– Range: 20 to 45

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3 7000 Could be purchased in the lobby Rosebeam – DPS: 240 to 4250

– Damage: 80 to 425

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 22 to 47

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.3



Exclusive Ability

– Stuns enemies 10000 Could be purchased in the lobby Carrotastrophe – DPS: 105 to 2800

– Damage: 50 to 700

– Burst: 1× to 7×

– Range: 18 to 42

– AoE Range; 10

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 2750 Could be purchased in the lobby Timekeeper Exclusive Ability

– Can revive a base once in Classic Mode.

– Can revive a Tower, granting small damage immunity in Survival Mode. 2000 Could be purchased in the lobby Earth Dragon – DPS: 750 to 4350

– Damage: 200 to 1400

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Burn: 50 to 50

– Range: infinite

– Attack Speed: 1 to 1



Exclusive Ability

– Can target all enemies regardless of their distance 6000 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event Egg Platinum – DPS: 1350 to 12500

– Damage: 80 to 1350

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– Range: 15 to 41

– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.67



Exclusive Ability

– Follows the player around.

– At 100% charge, allows the player to use Eggplantinum Timestop for 2500. It freezes enemies for two seconds. Every usage of this ability increases its cost by 2500 9250 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD Part 2 event Astral Blossom – DPS: 215 to 4400

– Damage: 25 to 110

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– Range: 29 to 49

– Attack Speed: 0.7 to 0.15



Exclusive Ability

– 1% chance to debuff enemies increases their damage taken by 5% 6250 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin Abuse initial lunch event Ooga Booga – DPS: 207 to 2250

– Damage: 270 to 1125

– Burst: 1× to 3×

– AoE Range: 10

– Freeze: 20% to 20%

– Range: 15 to 38

– Attack Speed: 273 to 1 5500 Could be obtained during the Quest Event Budstrike – DPS: 215 to 2145

– Damage: 150 to 715

– Burst: 1× to 5×

– Range: 15 to 35

– AoE Range: 6

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 5000 Could be purchased from a Premium pass during the Sunflower Event Strongest Punch Potato – DPS: 172 to 4352

– Damage: 48 to 1220

– Burst: 1× to 12×

– AoE Range: 8

– Range: 13 to 40

– Attack Speed: 1 to 1



Exclusive Ability

– Has a 0.01% chance to deal 100× damage with every attack to enemies below 20% Health 4500 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD event Infinity Petal – DPS: 130 to 4000

– Damage: 65 to 1000

– Range: 15 to 38

– Attack Speed: 0.5 to 0.25



Exclusive Ability

– Can have an infinite range for 15 seconds. This ability costs 5000 Money 4500 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Custom Booths + MORE event Stickpetal – DPS: 165 to 3313

– Damage: 165 to 1875

– Freeze: 10% to 50%

– Range: 17 to 30

– Attack Speed: 1 to 0.57 4000 Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 2 Gnomatic Saw – DPS: 154 to 3500

– Damage: 50 to 350

– Burst: 1× to 4×

– Range: 24 to 38

– Attack Speed: 1.3 to 0.4 3500 Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 1 Frostshade – DPS: 155 to 4240

– Damage: 185 to 2400

– AoE Range: 6

– Freeze: 5% to 20%

– Range: 15 to 35

– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.57 3250 Could be purchased in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update part 1 Solarian Bloom – DPS: 176 to 4032

– Damage: 8 to 30

– Burst 1× to 4×

– Burn: 80 to 600

– Range: 20 to 30

– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.63



Exclusive Ability

– Can use Solar Flake nuke for 25000 Money. It can instantly kill enemies within its range 3000 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Custom Booths + MORE Beamstalk – DPS: 150 to 3200

– Damage: 60 to 640

– Range: 20 to 44

– Attack Speed: 0.4 to 0.2 3000 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Admin × Anime × GTD part 2 event Voltshade – DPS: 85 to 2090

– Damage: 110 to 1100

– Burst: 1× to 2×

– Range: 28 to 47

– Attack Speed: 2 to 0.8



Exclusive Ability

– Attacks all enemies within its range with every second attack 2250 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event Elemental Bloom – DPS: 125 to 1917

– Damage: 100 to 900

– Burn: 150 to 1400

– Poison Damage: 50 to 50

– Freeze: 10% to 50%

– Range: 20 to 35

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1.2



Exclusive Ability

– Applies one of these three debuffs: Poisoning, Slowness, and Burning, attacking with each head one after another.



– It attacks with all heads upon reaching level 4 and applies all three debuffs 2250 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Quest Event Echosonic Bloom – DPS: 29 to 1380

– Damage: 12 to 345

– Burst: 1× to 6×

– Range: 11 to 29

– Attack Speed: 2.5 to 1.5 2000 Could be purchased during the Sunflower Event for 1,000,000 Sunflowers Rainbow Tomato – DPS: 6 to 67

– Damage: 8 to 80

– Range: 13 to 24

– Attack Speed: 1.58 to 1.2 100 Could be purchased during the Admin × Anime × GTD event Rainbow Dandelion – DPS: 15 to 360

– Damage: 5 to 40

– Burst: 1× to 9×

– Range: 12 to 33

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1 700 Could be purchased during the Admin × Anime × GTD event Boomberries – DPS: 16 to 104

– Damage: 12 to 39

– Burst: 1× to 4×

– AoE Range: 8

– Range: 9 to 21

– Attack Speed: 3 to 1.5 800 Could be purchased in the lobby during the Sunflower Event Rainbow Baby Carrots – DPS: 12 to 128

– Damage: 23 to 128

– Range: 14 to 24

– Attack Speed: 2 to 1 500 Could be obtained by clearing Obby in the lobby during the PVP Mode Update 1 Rainbow Bamboo – DPS: 15 to 225

– Damage: 17 to 105

– Range: 11 to 20

– Attack Speed: 1.2 to 0.47 300 Could be obtained during the Custom Booths + MORE event

That concludes our list of all the Towers in Garden Tower Defense. We hope you found this article helpful.