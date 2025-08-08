All Towers in Tower Defense Simulator – Roblox

Update: We last updated this article with new Towers in Tower Defense Simulator on August 8th, 2025.

Tower Defense Simulator is a popular tower defense experience on Roblox. While it shares many similarities with other titles in the genre, its towers allow it to stand apart from them. However, understanding each one of them can be a challenging task, especially if you’re new to the game. Here is a list of all towers in Tower Defense Simulator. We share all the details about these units that you should be aware of.

List of All the Towers in Tower Defense Simulator

We have listed all the currently available Towers that you can purchase and use in various matches. You will also find other relevant information about these units in the table. Note that the towers are basically divided by Starter, Intermediate, Advanced, and Hardcore in the game. Naturally, the table also starts with the starter towers and goes to the hardcore ones.

Tower Type Price Placement Base Damage Base Fire Rate Base Range Scout Offense Free Ground 1 1.108 12 Sniper Offense Free Cliff 4 4.008 27.5 Panitballer Offense 100 Coins Ground 2 1.608 7 Demoman Offense 200 Coins Ground 6 2.608 9 Hunter Offense 200 Coins Ground 8 2.258 18 Soldier Offense 300 Coins Ground 1 0.158 13 Militant Offense 500 Coins Ground 1 0.208 13 Freezer Defense 500 Coins Ground 1 0.508 12 Medic Support 800 Coins Ground 3 1.008 12 Assassin Offense 800 Coins Ground 2 0.758 5.5 Shotgunner Offense 1000 Coins Ground 1×8 2.008 7.5 Pyromancer Offense 1,200 Coins Ground 1 0.258 7 Ace Pilot Defense 1,500 Coins Ground 2 0.208 7.5 Farm Support 2,000 Coins Ground N/A N/A 5 Rocketeer N/A 2,500 Coins Ground 25 3.508 17 Trapper Defense 3,000 Coins Ground 10 5.258 7 Military Base Defense 4,000 Coins Ground N/A N/A 5 Crook Boss Offense Reach Level 30 or spend 300 Robux Ground 3 0.908 12.5 Electroshocker Defense 3000 Coins Ground 3 0.858 7.5 Commander Support 4,000 Coins Ground N/A N/A 9 Cowboy Offense 4,000 Coins Ground 3 1.008 14 DJ Booth Support 5,000 Coins Ground N/A 1 12 Minigunner Offense 8,000 Coins Ground 2 0.158 15 Ranger Defense 12,000 Cliff 80 4.508 50 Pursuit Offense 15,000 Coins (You need to be Level 100) Ground 6 0.258 8 Gatling Gun Offense 35,000 Coins (You need to be Level 175) Ground/Cliff 5 0.158 25 Turret Offense Reach Level 50 or spend 450 Robux Ground 10 0.308 15 Mortar Defense Reach Level 75 or spend 395 Robux Cliff 12 4.008 20 Mercenary Base Defense Reach level 150 or spend 1800 Robux Ground N/A N/A 6 Brawler Offense 1,250 Gems Ground 6 0.608 6 Necromancer Defense Spend 2,250 Gems and must be Level 50 Ground 10 1.508 21 Accelerator Offense Spend 2,500 Gems and must be Level 50 Ground 10 0.208 18 Engineer Defense Spend 4,500 Gems and must be Level 60 Ground – Tower: 4

– Sentry: 1 – Tower: 1.208

– Sentry: 0.458 – Tower: 13

– Sentry: 18 Hacker Support 5,500 Gems Ground 4 0.808 11

Apart from these, there are also Exclusive Towers that are sometimes available for obtaining. Currently, there are no Exclusives available in the store; hence, we didn’t include them in the list. However, once the developer does add them, we will update our list accordingly. So, make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently.

Best Type of Towers to Have in Your Team

While each tower serves a different purpose, it is necessary to have multiple types of them in your team. For example, you should have both short-range ground towers like Shotgunner or Turret while also carrying a Sniper or a Mortar. Keeping the deck divers allows you to deal with different types of enemies that spawn during a match.