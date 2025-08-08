Home » Gaming » All Towers in Tower Defense Simulator – Roblox

Tower Defense Simulator is a popular tower defense experience on Roblox. While it shares many similarities with other titles in the genre, its towers allow it to stand apart from them. However, understanding each one of them can be a challenging task, especially if you’re new to the game. Here is a list of all towers in Tower Defense Simulator. We share all the details about these units that you should be aware of.

Tower Defense Simulator Towers

List of All the Towers in Tower Defense Simulator

We have listed all the currently available Towers that you can purchase and use in various matches. You will also find other relevant information about these units in the table. Note that the towers are basically divided by Starter, Intermediate, Advanced, and Hardcore in the game. Naturally, the table also starts with the starter towers and goes to the hardcore ones.

TowerTypePricePlacementBase DamageBase Fire RateBase Range
ScoutOffenseFreeGround11.10812
SniperOffenseFreeCliff44.00827.5
PanitballerOffense100 CoinsGround21.6087
DemomanOffense200 CoinsGround62.6089
HunterOffense200 CoinsGround82.25818
SoldierOffense300 CoinsGround10.15813
MilitantOffense500 CoinsGround10.20813
FreezerDefense500 CoinsGround10.50812
MedicSupport800 CoinsGround31.00812
AssassinOffense800 CoinsGround20.7585.5
ShotgunnerOffense1000 CoinsGround1×82.0087.5
PyromancerOffense1,200 CoinsGround10.2587
Ace PilotDefense1,500 CoinsGround20.2087.5
FarmSupport2,000 CoinsGroundN/AN/A5
RocketeerN/A2,500 CoinsGround253.50817
TrapperDefense3,000 CoinsGround105.2587
Military BaseDefense4,000 CoinsGroundN/AN/A5
Crook BossOffenseReach Level 30 or spend 300 RobuxGround30.90812.5
ElectroshockerDefense3000 CoinsGround30.8587.5
CommanderSupport4,000 CoinsGroundN/AN/A9
CowboyOffense4,000 CoinsGround31.00814
DJ BoothSupport5,000 CoinsGroundN/A112
MinigunnerOffense8,000 CoinsGround20.15815
RangerDefense12,000Cliff804.50850
PursuitOffense15,000 Coins (You need to be Level 100)Ground60.2588
Gatling GunOffense35,000 Coins (You need to be Level 175)Ground/Cliff50.15825
TurretOffenseReach Level 50 or spend 450 RobuxGround100.30815
MortarDefenseReach Level 75 or spend 395 RobuxCliff124.00820
Mercenary BaseDefenseReach level 150 or spend 1800 RobuxGroundN/AN/A6
BrawlerOffense1,250 GemsGround60.6086
NecromancerDefenseSpend 2,250 Gems and must be Level 50Ground101.50821
AcceleratorOffenseSpend 2,500 Gems and must be Level 50Ground100.20818
EngineerDefenseSpend 4,500 Gems and must be Level 60Ground– Tower: 4
– Sentry: 1		– Tower: 1.208
– Sentry: 0.458		– Tower: 13
– Sentry: 18
HackerSupport5,500 GemsGround40.80811

Apart from these, there are also Exclusive Towers that are sometimes available for obtaining. Currently, there are no Exclusives available in the store; hence, we didn’t include them in the list. However, once the developer does add them, we will update our list accordingly. So, make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently.

Also read:

Best Type of Towers to Have in Your Team

While each tower serves a different purpose, it is necessary to have multiple types of them in your team. For example, you should have both short-range ground towers like Shotgunner or Turret while also carrying a Sniper or a Mortar. Keeping the deck divers allows you to deal with different types of enemies that spawn during a match.

