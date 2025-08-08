All Towers in Tower Defense Simulator – Roblox

Update: We last updated this article with new Towers in Tower Defense Simulator on August 8th, 2025.
Tower Defense Simulator is a popular tower defense experience on Roblox. While it shares many similarities with other titles in the genre, its towers allow it to stand apart from them. However, understanding each one of them can be a challenging task, especially if you’re new to the game. Here is a list of all towers in Tower Defense Simulator. We share all the details about these units that you should be aware of.
List of All the Towers in Tower Defense Simulator
We have listed all the currently available Towers that you can purchase and use in various matches. You will also find other relevant information about these units in the table. Note that the towers are basically divided by Starter, Intermediate, Advanced, and Hardcore in the game. Naturally, the table also starts with the starter towers and goes to the hardcore ones.
|Tower
|Type
|Price
|Placement
|Base Damage
|Base Fire Rate
|Base Range
|Scout
|Offense
|Free
|Ground
|1
|1.108
|12
|Sniper
|Offense
|Free
|Cliff
|4
|4.008
|27.5
|Panitballer
|Offense
|100 Coins
|Ground
|2
|1.608
|7
|Demoman
|Offense
|200 Coins
|Ground
|6
|2.608
|9
|Hunter
|Offense
|200 Coins
|Ground
|8
|2.258
|18
|Soldier
|Offense
|300 Coins
|Ground
|1
|0.158
|13
|Militant
|Offense
|500 Coins
|Ground
|1
|0.208
|13
|Freezer
|Defense
|500 Coins
|Ground
|1
|0.508
|12
|Medic
|Support
|800 Coins
|Ground
|3
|1.008
|12
|Assassin
|Offense
|800 Coins
|Ground
|2
|0.758
|5.5
|Shotgunner
|Offense
|1000 Coins
|Ground
|1×8
|2.008
|7.5
|Pyromancer
|Offense
|1,200 Coins
|Ground
|1
|0.258
|7
|Ace Pilot
|Defense
|1,500 Coins
|Ground
|2
|0.208
|7.5
|Farm
|Support
|2,000 Coins
|Ground
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|Rocketeer
|N/A
|2,500 Coins
|Ground
|25
|3.508
|17
|Trapper
|Defense
|3,000 Coins
|Ground
|10
|5.258
|7
|Military Base
|Defense
|4,000 Coins
|Ground
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|Crook Boss
|Offense
|Reach Level 30 or spend 300 Robux
|Ground
|3
|0.908
|12.5
|Electroshocker
|Defense
|3000 Coins
|Ground
|3
|0.858
|7.5
|Commander
|Support
|4,000 Coins
|Ground
|N/A
|N/A
|9
|Cowboy
|Offense
|4,000 Coins
|Ground
|3
|1.008
|14
|DJ Booth
|Support
|5,000 Coins
|Ground
|N/A
|1
|12
|Minigunner
|Offense
|8,000 Coins
|Ground
|2
|0.158
|15
|Ranger
|Defense
|12,000
|Cliff
|80
|4.508
|50
|Pursuit
|Offense
|15,000 Coins (You need to be Level 100)
|Ground
|6
|0.258
|8
|Gatling Gun
|Offense
|35,000 Coins (You need to be Level 175)
|Ground/Cliff
|5
|0.158
|25
|Turret
|Offense
|Reach Level 50 or spend 450 Robux
|Ground
|10
|0.308
|15
|Mortar
|Defense
|Reach Level 75 or spend 395 Robux
|Cliff
|12
|4.008
|20
|Mercenary Base
|Defense
|Reach level 150 or spend 1800 Robux
|Ground
|N/A
|N/A
|6
|Brawler
|Offense
|1,250 Gems
|Ground
|6
|0.608
|6
|Necromancer
|Defense
|Spend 2,250 Gems and must be Level 50
|Ground
|10
|1.508
|21
|Accelerator
|Offense
|Spend 2,500 Gems and must be Level 50
|Ground
|10
|0.208
|18
|Engineer
|Defense
|Spend 4,500 Gems and must be Level 60
|Ground
|– Tower: 4
– Sentry: 1
|– Tower: 1.208
– Sentry: 0.458
|– Tower: 13
– Sentry: 18
|Hacker
|Support
|5,500 Gems
|Ground
|4
|0.808
|11
Apart from these, there are also Exclusive Towers that are sometimes available for obtaining. Currently, there are no Exclusives available in the store; hence, we didn’t include them in the list. However, once the developer does add them, we will update our list accordingly. So, make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently.
Also read:
Best Type of Towers to Have in Your Team
While each tower serves a different purpose, it is necessary to have multiple types of them in your team. For example, you should have both short-range ground towers like Shotgunner or Turret while also carrying a Sniper or a Mortar. Keeping the deck divers allows you to deal with different types of enemies that spawn during a match.