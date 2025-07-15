All Traits in Steal a Brainrot and How to Get Them – Roblox

Are you playing Steal a Brainrot in Roblox and want to make your character worth more? Then you need to know about Traits. These awesome add-ons help boost your brainrot’s value big time. If you want to know more about all Traits in Steal a Brainrot and how to get them, let me walk you through them with this guide.

What Are Traits?

So, Traits are like fancy accessories for your Brainrot character. Unlike mutations (where you can only have one), you can stack multiple traits on the same character. This means you could have a Brainrot with a taco hat, purple aura, and fireworks all at once! Although Traits are cosmetics, they can actually multiply your character’s value. The rarer the trait, the bigger the multiplier. So, if you want to make serious money in the game, you definitely want to collect as many traits as possible.

How to Get Traits in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Traits in Steal a Brainrot isn’t something you can just buy or craft. Instead, you need to wait for special events that admins start on the servers. These events happen randomly, so you can’t control when they occur. During these events, objects fall from the sky and hit random Brainrot characters on the conveyor belt. The admins control which characters get selected for traits, so it’s completely random. You might need to be patient and purchase the brainrot instantly after they get hit by the Traits.

All Available Traits in Steal a Brainrot and How to Get Them

Here are all the available Traits in Steal a Brainrot so far and how to get them:

1. Taco Trait

The Taco Trait gives your Brainrot a cool taco hat that sits right on top of their head. You get this during the Taco Shower rain event, where you can find a cannon shooting the tacos from above. Any Brainrot that gets hit by a falling taco will get this trait. This one gives you a 3x value multiplier, which is the most basic trait in terms of value.

2. Asteroid Trait

During asteroid events, space rocks fall from the sky and hit random characters. If your Brainrot gets hit by an asteroid, it’ll get a purple aura around its body that looks really cool. This trait comes with a 4x value multiplier, so it’s worth more than the taco trait. The purple glow effect is definitely one of the more noticeable visual effects in the game.

3. Nyan Cat Trait

The Nyan Cat Trait is probably the most recognizable one. During Nyan Cat events, you’ll see the famous rainbow cat flying across the sky. When it hits your Brainrot, your character gets a Nyan Cat logo on top. This trait has a 6x value multiplier, making it significantly more valuable than the Taco and Asteroid traits.

4. Crab Rave Trait

The Crab Rave Trait appears during special crab-themed events. When this event happens, you will see crabs everywhere on the map, and they will randomly start dancing. When the sea is formed, the crabs begin to hit the brainrot. This trait comes with a 4x value multiplier, putting it right between the taco and Nyan Cat traits in terms of value.

5. Zombie Tung Tung Trait

The Zombie Tung Tung Trait is a special zombie-themed trait that shows up during zombie events. This trait has a 5x value multiplier, making it more valuable than both the taco and asteroid traits, but not quite as valuable as the Nyan Cat trait.

6. Firework Trait

The Firework Trait is the newest and potentially most valuable trait in the game. It only appears during special fireworks events, typically around July 4th. During these events, fireworks rain from the sky for about 24 hours. The exact value multiplier for the Firework Trait is estimated to be at least 6x or higher.

Why Traits Matter in Steal a Brainrot?

Other than the Rebirth system, a key part of making money in Steal A Brainrot is by using Traits. The trait system also adds a layer of strategy to the game. You need to decide whether to keep brainrots with valuable traits or sell them for immediate profit. Since traits stack on top of each other, a character with multiple rare traits can be worth significantly more than one with just a single trait. The more traits you stack, the bigger boost your Brainrot’s value gets!

While you can’t control when events happen, you can definitely improve your chances by staying active, being patient, and standing close to the conveyor belt when such events happen!