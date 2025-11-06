All Trinkets in Dandy’s World and How to Get (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Trinkets in Dandy’s World on November 6, 2025.

Trinkets are special items that you can equip to your Toons in Dandy’s World. They provide unique effects and buffs to the Toons during the run. As of this writing, there are a total of 55 Trinkets that you can equip to your Toons. This article lists all Trinkets in Dandy’s World, their details, and the methods of obtaining them.

How to Get Trinkets in Dandy’s World?

There are multiple ways to obtain Trinkets in Dandy’s World. The methods depend on the type of Trinkets you want to get. You can purchase some from the Dandy’s Store with Ichor, researching Twisteds, or obtain them as a reward by joining the game’s official group. Trinkets are classified into six categories based on their uses: Skill Check, Movement Speed, Stamina, Stealth, Extraction, and Other.

The Trinkets that are obtained by researching Twisteds belong to one of the six rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Main Character, and Lethal. A Toon can equip up to a maximum of two Trinkets for a run. The game also features a Loadout system, allowing you to pre-save the Trinkets you frequently use for easy access. You can save up to three loadouts, each containing two Trinkets.

List of All Trinkets and Their Details

Here is the list of all Trinkets in Dandy’s World, under their respective categories:

1. Skill Check

Icon Trinkets Rarity Effects Cost How to Get Thinking Cap – • The size of the Skill Check window increases by 40 750 Ichor • Dandy’s Store

• Finish 30 Machines Magnifying Glass Uncommon • It increases the Skill Check completion progress by 1.75. But it reduces the Skill Check window’s size by 33%. – • Requires 100% Research on the Twisted Rodger Mime Makeup Rare • Failing the Skill Check while equipping this Trinket doesn’t alert Twisteds – • Requires 100% Research on the Twisted Blot Paint Bucket Common • The size and chance of Skill Check buffs by 5% – • Requires 100% Research on the Twisted Brusha Participation Award Main Character • It increases the Skill Check window’s size by 10% and decreases the chance by 25% – • Requires 100% Research on the Twisted Shelly

2. Movement Speed

Icon Trinkets Rarity Effects Cost How to Get Dog Plush Uncommon • It buffs a Toon’s Walk speed by 10% – • Requires 100% Research on the Twisted Toodles Bone Main Character • It buffs a Toon’s Movement Speed by 25% for 4 seconds when they pick up or receive an item, except for Capsules and Tapes.



• Buff stacks up to a maximum of 40. – • Requires 100% Research on the Twisted Pebble Pink Bow Common • It buffs a Toon’s Run Speed by 7.5% – • Requires 100% Research on the Twisted Poppy Ribbon Spool Uncommon • When on even-numbered floors, your Toon’s Walk and Run Speed buffs by 10% – • Requires 100% Research on

Razzle & Dazzle

Vanity Mirror Rare • The Toon’s Run Speed buffs by 30% during Panic Mode – • Requires 100% Research on

Twisted Glisten Clown Horn Common • When on odd-numbered floors, the Toon’s Run and Walk Speed gets a 10% buff – • Requires 100% Research on Twisted Looey Speedy Shoes – • The Toon’s Run and Walk Speed buffs by 5% 400 Ichor • Dandy’s Store Brick Common • The Toon’s Run and Walk speed decreases by 10% – • Requires 100% Research on Twisted Shrimpo

3. Stamina

Icon Trinkets Rarity Effects Cost How to Get Peppermint Icing Uncommon • The Toon gets 30 Stamina after using their active ability – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Ginger Star Pillow Main Character • The Toon’s Stamina regeneration speed is buffed by 10% while extracting a machine – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Astro Cooler – • The Toon receives 50 Stamina, but a 5% decreased Movement Speed 2250 Ichor • Dandy’s Store

• Collect 30 Rare or higher rarity items from the floor or cover 250000 meters distance Friendship Bracelet Rare • The Toon receives 5 Stamina (up to a maximum of 40) for every ally alive on the floor in the current round – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Goob Feather Duster Common • It restores a Toon’s Stamina by 20 when picking up or receiving an item, except for Capsules and Tapes – • Requires

100% Research on

Twisted Tisha

Thermos – • It buffs a Toon’s Stamina regeneration Speed by 15% 1250 Ichor • Dandy’s Store

• Survive 50 floors

• Collect 50 items from the floor Pop Pack – • Make a slot in your inventory, and it grants one Pop item on every floor 1500 Ichor • Dandy’s Store

• Collect 75 items from the floor

• Purchase 30 items from the Dandy’s Store

4. Stealth

Icon Trinkets Rarity Effects Cost How to Get Scrapbook Uncommon • Reduces Stealth by 5% – • Requires 100% Research on Twisted Flyte Coal Rare • Reduces Movement Speed by 20% and Stealth by 10% – • Requires 100% Research on Twisted Coal Diary Rare • Buffs stealth by 25% – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Flutter

5. Extraction

Icon Trinkets Rarity Effects Cost How to Get Vee’s Remote Main Character • A Toon can instantly complete extracting the machine whose progress is below 50% – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Vee Blue Bandana Common • Reduces Skill Check chance by 5% and increases Extraction Speed by 7.5% – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Boxten Machine Manual – • Buffs a Toon’s Extraction Speed by 5% – • Dandy’s Store Wrench – • The completion progress of the first machine a Toon extracts increases by a significant amount (limited to only one machine per floor) 325 Ichor • Dandy’s Store

6. Others

Icon Trinkets Rarity Effects Cost How to Get Train Whistle Lethal • A Toon becomes immune to the Slow debuff – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Dyle Dandy Plush Lethal • Players can purchase any item from the Dandy’s Store in the elevator at a 50% discount – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Lethal Glazed Fondant Bag Rare • All Candy items buff’s duration increases by 4 seconds – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Cocoa Whispering Flower Main Character • It highlights all items for the user on the current floor during Panic Mode – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Bossie Savory Charm Main Character • It grants invincibility to the Toons for 10 seconds (Doesn’t work against Lethal and activates only once) – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Sprout Toy Kit Main Character • The Toon’s Active ability cooldown refreshes upon reaching every new floor – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Bobette Sweet Charm Common • The Toon’s Active ability’s cooldown reduces by 8% – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Cosmo Bone Needle and Thread Common • It highlights Pumpkins that are within your range every 10 seconds during a run – • Requires 100% Research progress on Twisted Ribecca

That concludes our all Trinkets in Dandy’s World. We will update this list whenever the developers release a new Trinket in future updates.