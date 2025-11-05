All Twisteds in Dandy’s World (November 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest Twisteds in Dandy’s World on November 5, 2025.

Twisteds roam across each floor in Dandy’s World. Be careful, as they drain your Toons’ health if you make the slightest noise or spot you while you are extracting Igor from the machines. There are a total of 40 Twisteds, some with unique abilities. This article lists all Twisteds in Dandy’s World and provides their details.

What Are Twisteds in Dandy’s World?

While your job is to extract Igor from the machines on every floor, Twisteds hinder you in your task. Even a small sound is enough to attract their attention towards you, after which they come in contact and drain your HP points. However, they can lose interest in chasing if you remain out of their sight by hiding behind obstacles.

All Twisteds in Dandy’s World have basic stats: Speed, Detection Range, and Attention Span. Some also possess unique abilities that either affect the environment or directly impact the Toons. For instance, causing blackouts, applying a slow debuff, stealing items, and more. While most Twisteds are drawn automatically, others require players to activate them. You will find at least two Twisteds on each floor, whose number increases up to a maximum of six based on the floor you’re on and the number of players present.

However, Twisteds aren’t only your enemies but the source of Trinkets or some Toons. Once you reach 100% progress in the Research of some Twisteds, they grant Trinkets or Toons. For instance, reaching 100% progress of Twisted Brusha grants the Paint Bucket Trinket.

Twisteds belong to one of these rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Main Character, and Lethal. Here are their details:

Common: They don’t have any ability and are eager to kill any Toons they spot.

They don’t have any ability and are eager to kill any Toons they spot. Uncommon: These Twisteds possess an ability that affects the environment, such as causing blackouts.

These Twisteds possess an ability that affects the environment, such as causing blackouts. Rare: The rare Twisteds have abilities that negatively impact the players.

The rare Twisteds have abilities that negatively impact the players. Main Character: The Main Character Twisteds are robust enemies, and some contain multiple abilities.

The Main Character Twisteds are robust enemies, and some contain multiple abilities. Lethal: They are the most dangerous as their single attack can drain your entire Health.

List of All Twisteds in Dandy’s World and Their Details

We’ve classified all Trinkets into two categories based on their availability: Permanent and Holiday. The former ones are available permanently until the developers remove them. Whereas the latter will be available during specific events, such as Halloween, Christmas, and Easter.

Permanent Twisteds

Here are the details of all Permanent Twisteds in Dandy’s World, categorized by rarity:

1. Common Rarity

Icon Twisteds Abilities Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Boxten – • Chasing:18

• Walking:10 2.5 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 125 Grants Blue Bandana Trinket Brusha – • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 10 2.5 seconds • Circular vision: 35

• Direct vision: 125

• Hearing radius: 175 Grants the Paint Bucket Trinket Cosmo – • Chasing:18

• Walking: 10 2.5 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 125 Grants the Sweet Charm Trinket Looey – • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 10 2.75 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 65

• Hearing radius: 135 Grants the Clown Horn Trinket Poppy – • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 10 2.5 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 125 Grants the Pink Bow Trinket Shrimpo – • Chasing: 16.5

• Walking: 9.5 3 seconds • Circular vision: 28

• Direct vision: 70

• Hearing radius: 125 Grants the Brick Trinket Tisha – • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 10 2.5 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 125 Grants the Feather Duster Trinket Yatta – • Chasing: 19

• Walking: 7 2.5 seconds • Circular vision: 30

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 140 Grants the Party Popper Trinket

2. Uncommon Rarity

Icon Twisteds Abilities Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Birghtney Increases the chance of a blackout. • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 12 3 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 65

• Hearing radius: 150 Grants the Spare Bulb Trinket Connie Possess a machine and reduces one Health when Toons try to extract Igor (doesn’t attack while roaming). • Walking: 8 – – – Finn Applies Slow III debuff to the Toon who completed the machine. It lasts 5 seconds. • Chasing: 16

• Walking: 8.5 2.5 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 55

• Hearing radius: 125 Grants the Fishing Rod Trinket Razzle & Dazzle • Spawns with a circle boundary.



• It attacks any Toon running within its boundary and those in the direct line of sight, draining 1 Health point.



• Doesn’t roam

– – • Circular vision: 40 Grants the Ribbon Spool Rodger • Applies the Slow III and Confused III debuffs



• It becomes active upon picking up his fake Research Capsule and when someone attacks nearby Toons – – • Circular vision: 30 Grants the Magnifying Glass Trinket Teagan Steals 20% Tapes upon landing a hit • Chasing: 18.5

• Walking: 10 2.75 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 150 Grants the Fancy Purse Trinket Toodles – • Chasing: 20

• Walking: 12 1 second • Circular vision: 25

• Direct vision: 50

• Hearing radius: 125 Grants the Dog Plush Trinket

3. Rare Rarity

Icon Twisteds Abilities Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Blot • Spawns Ichor hands that move for 10 seconds when it falls asleep. The hands deal damage, draining 1 Health



• Doesn’t roam around – – – Grants the Mime Makeup Trinket Flutter • Doesn’t stop while roaming • Chasing: 18.5

• Walking: 18 3 seconds • Circular vision: 30

• Direct vision: 65

• Hearing radius: 135 Grants the Diary Trinket Gigi • Uses the Ichor arm to try to steal the items from the slot. (cooldown: 10 seconds) • Chasing: 19

• Walking: 10 3.25 seconds • Circular vision:

30

• Direct vision: 65

• Hearing radius: 120 Grants the Lucky Coin Trinket Glisten • The meter above his head increases when no Toon is near.

• When the meter becomes full, he becomes enraged and gains a massive speed buff and drains 1 Health point. • Chasing: 34

• Walking: 6

• Walking: 15 (While enraged) 4 seconds • Circular vision: 25

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 100 Grants the Vanity Mirror Trinket Goob • Pulls Toons towards him within his line of sight. (Cooldown: 10 seconds) • Chasing: 16

• Walking: 8 3.5 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 100 Grants the Friendship Bracelet Trinket Scraps • Uses her tail to shoot Toons within her line of sight. (Cooldown: 12 seconds) • Chasing: 16

• Walking: 8 2 seconds • Circular vision: 30

• Direct vision: 75

• Hearing radius: 100 Grants the Crayon Set Trinket

4. Main Character Rarity

Icon Twisteds Abilities Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Pebble – • Chasing: 25

• Walking: 10 3 seconds • Circular vision: 35

• Direct vision: 125

• Hearing radius: 200 Grants the Bone Trinket Shelly Applies the Confusion I debuff to all Toons, decreasing their Extraction speed by 25%. • Chasing: 20

• Walking: 10 3 seconds • Circular vision: 30

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 150 Grants the Participation Award Trinket Sprout • He leaves a deadly tendril under the Toon he detects.



• Any Toon that remains on it for a longer duration gets attacked and loses 1 Health



• The Tendril lasts 15 seconds, and the ability cools down in 10 seconds • Chasing: 17

• Walking: 8.5 3 seconds • Circular vision: 28

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 150 Grants the Savory Charm Trinket Vee • She pulls up a pop-up advertisement on all players’ screens (Cooldown: 45 seconds)



• She applies the Slow II debuff to Toons she is chasing (Cooldown: 10 seconds)



• She can detect sound from any location • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 10 3 seconds • Circular vision: 30

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 999 Grants the Vee’s Remote Trinket

5. Lethal Rarity

Icon Twisteds Abilties Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Dandy • Gets attracted when players fail Skill Checks, with Stealth-decreasing effects, and to completed machines.



• Can kill instantly with one attack



• Spawns when players ignore her shop three times. • Chasing: 16

• Walking: 9 5 seconds • Circular vision: 35

• Direct vision: 80

• Hearing radius: 999 Grants the Dandy Plush Trinket Dyle • Appears when players pick up the TIME’S UP card



• His speed increases based on the duration a player is within his line of sight



• Gets attracted when players fail Skill Checks and with Stealth-decreasing effects When slow

• Chasing: 16

• Walking: 9



When at the highest speed

• Chasing: 40

• Walking: 22.5 0.75 seconds • Direct vision: 70

• Circular vision: 35

• Hearing radius: 999 Grants the Train Whistle Trinket

Also Read;

Holiday Twisteds in Dandy’s World

Here are the details of all Holiday Twisteds in Dandy’s World, categorized by rarity:

1. Common Rarity

Icon Twisteds Rarity Abilties Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Rudie Common – • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 10 1.5 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 125 •Grants the Festive Lights Trinket



• Available during the Christmas event Eggson Common – • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 10 1.5 seconds • Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 125 • Grants the Egg Radar Trinket



• Available during the Easter event Ribecca Common – • Chasing: 18

• Walking: 10 2.5 seconds

• Circular vision: 26

• Direct vision: 60

• Hearing radius: 125 • Grants the Bone Needle and Thread Trinket



• Available during the Halloween event

2. Uncommon Rarity

Icon Twisteds Abilities Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Ginger – • Chasing: 14

• Walking: 6 10 seconds • Circular vision: 28

• Direct vision: 65

• Hearing radius: 110 • Grants the Pepermint Icing Trinket



• Available during the Christmas event Flyte Roams continuously around the map without stopping • Chasing: 17.5

• Walking: 17 2 seconds • Circular vision: 30

• Direct vision: 65

• Hearing radius: 135 • Grants the Scrapbook Trinket



• Available during the Easter event Soulvester Remains idle at the machines for 10 seconds • Chasing: 16 5 seconds TBA • Grants the Soul Sword Trinket



• Available during the Halloween event

3. Rare Rarity

Icon Twisteds Abilities Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Coal Gets Detection range and Speed buff in blackout Normal

• Chasing: 16

• Walking: 8



Blackouts

• Chasing: 25

• Walking: 10 • 5 seconds (Normal)

• 3 seconds (Blackouts) Normal

• Circular vision: 35

• Direct vision: 70

• Hearing radius: 150



Blackouts

• Circular vision: 35

• Direct vision: 125

• Hearing radius: 200 • Grants the Coal Trinket



• Available during the Halloween event Cocoa – • Chasing: 21

• Walking: 8 1 second • Circular vision: 25

• Direct vision: 50

• Hearing radius: 125 • Grants the Glazed Fondant Bag Trinket



• Available during the Easter event Eclipse Howls when spotting a Toon and attracts free Twisteds on the floor to chase her target • Chasing: 19

• Walking: 10 2 seconds • Circular vision: 30

• Direct vision: 70

• Hearing radius: 999 • Grants the Moon Pack Heriloom Trinket



• Available during the Halloween event

4. Main Character Rarity

Icon Twisteds Abilities Speed Attention Span Detection Range Trinkets/Toons Bobette Runs towards the location when the player picks up items (except for Research Capsules) • Chasing: 23

• Walking: 8 3.5 seconds

• Circular vision:

40

• Direct vision: 80

• Hearing radius: 180

• Grants the Toy Kit Trinket



• Available during the Christmas event Bassie Generates flower-traps that slow down nearby Toons • Chasing: 19

• Walking: 10 3 seconds • Circular vision: 30

• Direct vision: 70

• Hearing radius: 180 • Grants the Whispering Flower Trinket



• Available during the Easter event Gourdy His meter gradually fills up over time. Upon full, he gets enraged and gains a huge speed boost • Grants the Memory Locket Trinket



• Available during the Halloween event 3 seconds • Circular vision: 35

• Direct vision: 100

• Hearing radius: 9999 • Grants the Memory Locket Trinket



• Available druing the Halloween event

That concludes our list of all Twisteds in Dandy’s World. We will update this article when the developers release new Twisteds in future updates.