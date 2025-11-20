Summary:

There are numerous upcoming Batman movies and series in the works, which is astonishing.

Some are animated, others live-action. Some releases are scheduled for 2026, while others won’t arrive until 2030.

Here is a list of all upcoming Batman series and movies in the works right now.

Batman is one of the most iconic characters of pop culture and has been a part of the multimedia zeitgeist for generations. We take it that you’re a Batman fan and are waiting for Robert Pattinson to don the cape again. But there is so much more. We’ve compiled a list of all upcoming Batman movies and series you need to be following.

1. The Batman: Part II

Director: Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves Universe: Elseworlds

Elseworlds Release Date: October 1, 2027

Catwoman and Batman as seen in The Batman | Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Studios

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Whether you’re a fan of Batman or not, you are most likely looking forward to Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel. The movie was originally set to release in 2025 but was delayed owing to the Writer’s strike and Matt Reeves’ script revisions. As of writing, no details about the characters or plot has been revealed. The movie is set to begin shooting in April 2026.

2. The Brave and the Bold

Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Universe: DCU

DCU Release Date: TBD

DCU Batman as seen in Creature Commandos | Credit: DC Studios

James Gunn’s DC Universe is now in full throttle. Superman was a hit with audiences and already has a sequel scheduled for 2027. But what good is the “Detective Comics” universe without the detective? We will get our first look at Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

DC Studios announced the movie in 2023, focusing the story on the father-son relationship between Damian and Bruce Wayne. As of writing, they have revealed no further details, but James Gunn has confirmed that the movie will release before 2030.

3. Clayface

Director: James Watkins

James Watkins Universe: DCU

DCU Release Date: September 11, 2026

Clayface as seen in Creature Commandos | Credit: DC Studios

Another interesting and upcoming DCU project that we didn’t see coming is Clayface, one of Batman’s most iconic villains. The movie was originally set in Matt Reeves’ universe, but it didn’t fit his grounded vision, so studios reworked it as a DCU project instead. We have seen Clayface before in Creature Commandos.

However, this is likely a different character altogether since there are multiple Clayfaces in the comics. Horror auteur Mike Flanagan, known for The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and Ouija: Origin of Evil, is penning the script for Clayface.

4. Bat-Fam

Showrunner: Mike Roth

Mike Roth Universe: Elseworlds

Elseworlds Release Date: November 10, 2025

Bat-Fam will feature a diverse cast of characters | Credit: Warner Bros. Animation

Bat-Fam is a spinoff animated TV show of the 2023 movie, Merry Little Batman. The series will have a lighter tone, similar to that of The Lego Batman. The story will focus on the Bat family, which, unlike the comics, in this iteration will include characters like the Man-Bat, Alfred Pennyworth, and even Ra’s Al Ghul. Mike Roth will serve as the showrunner who has previously worked on animated projects like Phineas and Ferb, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Regular Show.

5. Dynamic Duo

Director: Arthur Mintz

Arthur Mintz Universe: TBD

TBD Release Date: June 30, 2028

Dynamic Duo will release in 2028 | Credit: DC Studios

Dynamic Duo is an upcoming animated Batman film focusing on the budding friendship of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd as the two Robins. Swaybox Studios will animate the movie, using puppetry and stop-motion to tell the story. As of writing, studios have revealed only the title card, and they have not confirmed the movie’s status within the DCU canon.

6. Batman: Knightfall

Director: Jeff Wamester

Jeff Wamester Universe: Elseworlds

Elseworlds Release Date: 2026 (Part 1)

The official title card for Batman Knightfall | Credit: DC Studios

Batman: Knightfall is an animated adaptation of the comic book of the same name. The story follows Bane releasing Batman’s villains from Arkham Asylum as he then pushes the Dark Knight to his physical and mental limit. The comic also famously includes Bane breaking Batman’s back. The story will be captured in four parts (all movies), with part one releasing in 2026.

7. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Showrunners: Bruce Timm, James Tucker

Bruce Timm, James Tucker Universe: Elseworlds

Elseworlds Release Date: 2026

Batman: Caped Crusader poster art for season 1 | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Batman: Caped Crusader is the spiritual successor to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series. The show is developed by Bruce Timm, who also worked on classics like Batman: Beyond, Justice League: Unlimited, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. He is also the creator of Harley Quinn.

Amazon released the first season of Caped Crusader in 2024 after picking up the show when HBO Max scrapped it. Season 2 is set to premiere in 2026, though it does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Co-showrunner James Tucker revealed in a conversation with The Direct that the series will include a “very different” take on the Joker.

Summary of All Upcoming Batman Projects

It is important to remember that we have included only Batman movies and TV shows that studios have confirmed for release or are in production. TV shows like Gotham City Police Department, Arkham Asylum, or Harley Quinn Season 6 are not included since they are either stuck in production limbo or have yet to be announced.