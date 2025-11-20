Summary:

James Gunn is busy reshaping the DCU as we know.

There are multiple projects in the works right now, and some of them are pretty cool if you ask us.

Here is a list of all upcoming James Gunn movies and series that are slated to release this decade.

James Gunn is working at DC as the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. He is leading the efforts to create a new, interconnected DC Universe (DCU). We have an updated list of all upcoming James Gunn movie and series in the works that are confirmed right now.

1. Man of Tomorrow

Release Date: July 9, 2027

July 9, 2027 Confirmed Cast: David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced

Art revealed during the announcement of Man of Tomorrow | Credit: DC Studios

A sequel to Superman (2025) was officially announced by James Gunn on September 4. The movie is set to release on July 9, 2027, with filming to begin in April 2026. Gunn has confirmed that the Peacemaker finale sets up the plot of Man of Tomorrow, hinting that we may see Lex and Supes team up to escape Salvation.

However, as is the case with James Gunn movies, we wouldn’t be surprised if the movie is totally different. Here’s how the man himself has described DCU’s Superman 2:

It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. It’s more complicated than that but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.

2. Creature Commandos Season 2

Release Date: TBD

TBD Confirmed Cast: TBD

Rick Flag Sr. along with the Creature Commandos | Credit: DC Studios

Creature Commandos was officially renewed for a second season on December 23, 2024, two weeks before the season one finale even aired. Gunn has stated that he won’t be writing all the episodes of this season, owing to his tight schedule. Instead, Season 2 will utilize a full writers’ room.

In a conversation with The Direct, showrunner Dean Lorey has revealed that everyone is “actively working” on Season 2. However, the cast, plot details, and release date have not yet been revealed.

Yeah. I mean, it’s still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it’s definitely moving forward. I mean, it’s like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we’re in it.

3. The Authority

The first image revealed for James Gunn’s Authority movie | Credit: DC Studios

The Authority movie was announced in the DCU slate for chapter 1 titled ‘Gods & Monsters’ alongside Superman Legacy, which was later changed to simply Superman. We saw Gabriela de Faría’s Engineer in Superman, who is part of the Authority team. Gunn has stated that it has been a “challenge” to integrate the team into the DCU.

Gunn himself seemed to be directing and writing the project. However, after the announcement of Man of Tomorrow, he may have stepped back from direct involvement. The DCU head even talked about the DCU “story threads” and his future in the DCU in a conversation with YouTuber BobaTalks: