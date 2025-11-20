Summary:

John Wick has expanded into a universe of assassins.

With the release of Ballerina in 2025, the John Wick universe is following the path of the MCU.

Here are all upcoming John Wick movies and series set to release in the future.

John Wick has become a pop culture phenomenon ever since the first movie was released in 2014. Fast forward to more than 10 years, and we have a sprawling John Wick universe. There has been a TV series set in the John Wick universe and a spinoff titled Ballerina with Ana De Armas. However, there is more to come. Here is an always-updated list of all John Wick movies and series in the coming years.

1. John Wick Chapter 5

Still from John Wick Chapter 4 | Credit: IMDb

The studio has confirmed Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick in a fifth movie. As of now, no plot details have been revealed. No one knows how the movie will handle the aftermath of the fourth film, which seemed to suggest the end of the character. That said, rumors suggest that John Wick 5 might be a team-up movie with an unlikely ally, much like Star Wars.

2. John Wick Samurai Western Movie

John Wick with a Katana in John Wick Chapter 4 | Credit: IMDb

We wish they would turn this upcoming John Wick movie into a web series. We want more of those breathtaking action sequences.

A Samurai Western movie starring Keanu Reeves is confirmed to be in the works. As of writing, no release date or plot details have been revealed. The movie will serve as a prequel to the story of John Wick, perhaps giving us a glimpse at John’s life before the events of the first movie. Austin Everett is confirmed to be the writer, as revealed by Variety. The project was originally planned to be a TV series. However, it has evolved into a movie now.

3. Donnie Yen Spinoff Movie

Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick Chapter 4 | Credit: IMDb

This is one upcoming John Wick movie that we are excited about. Caine is the legendary blind assassin from John Wick Chapter 4 who is tasked by the High Table to kill John Wick. Played by Donnie Yen, best known for Ip Man, the character quickly became a fan favorite. Yen will not only reprise his role but also direct the upcoming film, with a script penned by Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of The Batman.

Chad Stahelski echoed fans’ enthusiasm, calling Caine his favorite character in the John Wick universe. Production for the untitled project will begin in late 2025 in Hong Kong and further delve into the character of Caine.

4. Animated John Wick Prequel

A still from A Scanner Darkly featuring Robert Downey Jr and Reeves | Credit: IMDb

The first John Wick movie begins with John leading a peaceful life after the death of his wife. However, this life came at a cost. The story reveals that the Baba Yaga had to complete an ‘impossible task’ to leave his life as an assassin behind. However, it never revealed what this task was until now.

Shannon Tindle, known for his work in films like Ultraman: Rising, Kubo and the Two Strings, Megamind, and Coraline, is directing the movie. Vanessa Taylor, who has written scripts for Game of Thrones, The Shape of Water, and Divergent, is penning the script.

5. Potential Ballerina Sequel

Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro in Ballerina | Credits: Lionsgate

Eve Macarro may return as the feisty assassin we saw in Ballerina. The movie ends as the secretive cult places a bounty on Eve’s head, sending the entire assassin community after her. It’s quite obvious that the movie leaves the door open for a potential sequel. We might even see Eve meet John Wick again. That said, Ballerina 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Lionsgate.