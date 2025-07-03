Home » Gaming » All Vehicles in Dig Roblox: Guide to Every Car and How to Get Them

All Vehicles in Dig Roblox: Guide to Every Car and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Getting around in Dig doesn’t have to be slow and boring. With the right vehicle, you can zip across the map in style while carrying your friends along for the ride. This guide covers all vehicles in Dig Roblox, showing you every car available in the game and how to get them all.

Vehicles in Dig Roblox

How Vehicles Work in Dig Roblox

Vehicles are your best friend when it comes to exploring the massive world of Dig. Sure, you can walk everywhere, but that’s going to take forever. Most vehicles come with extra passenger seats so that you can bring your squad along for adventures. If you want to have a vehicle, first you need to talk to a Mechanic NPC scattered around the map. Then, you can pick your ride and even customize it how you want.

Every vehicle has three main stats that determine how it performs:

Vehicle StatsDescription
HandlingThis is how well your vehicle turns. The higher the number, the more you can take corners like a pro.
Top SpeedShows how fast you can go when you drive it. This is measured in meters per second.
AccelerationDetermines how quickly you can speed up and slow down.

All Vehicles in Dig Roblox and How to Get Them

Let me walk you through every single vehicle you can get your hands on in DIG, from the cheapest starter cars to the most expensive luxury rides:

Mechanic Vehicles

Vehicles in Dig Roblox

These are all vehicles you can buy from Mechanic NPCs around the map:

VehiclePriceLevel ReqHandlingTop Speed (m/s)Acceleration (m/s)Seats
ATV$50002300.031
Koi Truck$3,00003400.54
Commander$5,00051750.025
Silver$8,000103640.0124
Pulse$10,000253560.042
Rumbler$10,000352540.0135
Tracer$17,000353860.152
DMW M3$25,000403680.0844
Elite 6×6$35,000504800.0166
Forklift$5,000501230.031
The Ox$100,000603790.144
Roadster RS$135,000704840.152
McBruce 700$900,0001002940.252
Monster Silver$1,200,0001001700.0052

Quest Vehicles

Vehicles in Dig Roblox

Free vehicles are also available in the game, and you can earn them through completing quests:

VehicleHow to GetHandlingTop Speed (m/s)Acceleration (m/s)Seats
HarvesterComplete “Reboot” Quest3300.021
Pizza TracerComplete 50 Pizza Delivery Quest3850.152
Pizza Monster SilverComplete 500 Pizza Delivery Quest1600.0054

LImited-Time Vehicles

Vehicles in Dig Roblox

Special vehicles from events:

VehicleHow to GetHandlingTop Speed (m/s)Acceleration (m/s)Seats
The PatriotEarly Access Reward3600.152

All Vehicle Attachments in Dig Roblox

When you obtain cars in Dig, you will be able to customize them with these accessories:

Accessories AttachmentHow to Get
Pizza TopperComplete 2 Pizza Delivery Quests
RainbowCollect Pot of Gold during Sparkling Rainbow event
Crab CrownDropped by King Crab (7% chance)
Bunny TeethDropped by Fuzzball (7% chance)
Basilisk ScalesDropped by Basilisk (7% chance)
Spider CrownDropped by Giant Spider (7% chance)
Candlelight TendrilsDropped by Candlelight Phantom (7% chance)
Monstrous OrnamentDropped by Molten Monstrosity (7% chance)
DIG BaubleJoined the game in the first hour of Version 1.0
Evil HornsCode: “evilcode”

Also Read:

Don’t spend all your money on the most expensive vehicle right away. Start with something affordable and then upgrade when you have both the money and the level requirements. If you mostly play solo, don’t worry about passenger seats. Have fun driving and digging!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 3, 2025

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Balance Changes: All Heroes Nerf and...

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Accessories System and Customization You’ve Been...

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater for July 2025

Roblox Octopus Game Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Investor City Codes (July 2025)

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Stellar Jade Estimation and Free Pulls...

Wuthering Waves 2.5 Banners as per Leaks

Roblox Friendship Island Codes (July 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1475 Hints, Answers – July 3, 2025