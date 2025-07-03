All Vehicles in Dig Roblox: Guide to Every Car and How to Get Them

Getting around in Dig doesn’t have to be slow and boring. With the right vehicle, you can zip across the map in style while carrying your friends along for the ride. This guide covers all vehicles in Dig Roblox, showing you every car available in the game and how to get them all.

How Vehicles Work in Dig Roblox

Vehicles are your best friend when it comes to exploring the massive world of Dig. Sure, you can walk everywhere, but that’s going to take forever. Most vehicles come with extra passenger seats so that you can bring your squad along for adventures. If you want to have a vehicle, first you need to talk to a Mechanic NPC scattered around the map. Then, you can pick your ride and even customize it how you want.

Every vehicle has three main stats that determine how it performs:

Vehicle Stats Description Handling This is how well your vehicle turns. The higher the number, the more you can take corners like a pro. Top Speed Shows how fast you can go when you drive it. This is measured in meters per second. Acceleration Determines how quickly you can speed up and slow down.

All Vehicles in Dig Roblox and How to Get Them

Let me walk you through every single vehicle you can get your hands on in DIG, from the cheapest starter cars to the most expensive luxury rides:

Mechanic Vehicles

These are all vehicles you can buy from Mechanic NPCs around the map:

Vehicle Price Level Req Handling Top Speed (m/s) Acceleration (m/s) Seats ATV $500 0 2 30 0.03 1 Koi Truck $3,000 0 3 40 0.5 4 Commander $5,000 5 1 75 0.02 5 Silver $8,000 10 3 64 0.012 4 Pulse $10,000 25 3 56 0.04 2 Rumbler $10,000 35 2 54 0.013 5 Tracer $17,000 35 3 86 0.15 2 DMW M3 $25,000 40 3 68 0.084 4 Elite 6×6 $35,000 50 4 80 0.016 6 Forklift $5,000 50 1 23 0.03 1 The Ox $100,000 60 3 79 0.14 4 Roadster RS $135,000 70 4 84 0.15 2 McBruce 700 $900,000 100 2 94 0.25 2 Monster Silver $1,200,000 100 1 70 0.005 2

Quest Vehicles

Free vehicles are also available in the game, and you can earn them through completing quests:

Vehicle How to Get Handling Top Speed (m/s) Acceleration (m/s) Seats Harvester Complete “Reboot” Quest 3 30 0.02 1 Pizza Tracer Complete 50 Pizza Delivery Quest 3 85 0.15 2 Pizza Monster Silver Complete 500 Pizza Delivery Quest 1 60 0.005 4

LImited-Time Vehicles

Special vehicles from events:

Vehicle How to Get Handling Top Speed (m/s) Acceleration (m/s) Seats The Patriot Early Access Reward 3 60 0.15 2

All Vehicle Attachments in Dig Roblox

When you obtain cars in Dig, you will be able to customize them with these accessories:

Accessories Attachment How to Get Pizza Topper Complete 2 Pizza Delivery Quests Rainbow Collect Pot of Gold during Sparkling Rainbow event Crab Crown Dropped by King Crab (7% chance) Bunny Teeth Dropped by Fuzzball (7% chance) Basilisk Scales Dropped by Basilisk (7% chance) Spider Crown Dropped by Giant Spider (7% chance) Candlelight Tendrils Dropped by Candlelight Phantom (7% chance) Monstrous Ornament Dropped by Molten Monstrosity (7% chance) DIG Bauble Joined the game in the first hour of Version 1.0 Evil Horns Code: “evilcode”

Don’t spend all your money on the most expensive vehicle right away. Start with something affordable and then upgrade when you have both the money and the level requirements. If you mostly play solo, don’t worry about passenger seats. Have fun driving and digging!