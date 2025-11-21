Home » Gaming » All Vehicles in Evade – Roblox

Update: We updated this article with the latest Vehicles in Evade on November 21st, 2025.

Vehicles are a means of transportation in Evade. They spawn only in certain maps, and you can board them to escape faster from nextbots. You can use aerial vehicles to fly in the air, or ground vehicles to ride on the surface to roam around the map, escaping danger. However, do you know how many vehicles are in the game and where they spawn? Well, this article lists all the vehicles in Evade along with their details.

Vehicles in Evade

What Are Vehicles in Evade?

Vehicles are usable items that you can find in certain maps. You can’t purchase them or possess them by buying with cash or obtain them from any sources. However, those on their own private servers can force-use them from the VIP Menu. You can press the N key on your keyboard to make the VIP Server appear and type a vehicle’s name beside the Insert Vehicle menu to spawn one.

There are two types of vehicles: aerial and ground. Currently, there are a total of 15 vehicles, comprising ten ground and five aerial. Some ground vehicles can accommodate two players, while others only have one seat. On the other hand, all aerial ones only have one seat. See below for the list and details of all vehicles in Evade.

List and Details of All Vehicles in Evade

Here is the list of currently available vehicles, under their respective categories, along with their details:

1. Ground Vehicles

IconVehiclesMapNumber of Seats
ATV Vehicles in EvadeATV– Construction Site
– Movement
– Canyon
– Forest
– Farm
– Nemo’s Rest
– Lakeside Cabin
– Blood Gulch		1`
Altima Vehicles in EvadeAltima– Complex
– Complex Small		2
Forklift VehiclesForklift– Canyon
– Ikea
– Nemo’s Rest
– Construct
– Industry
– Construction Site
– Elysium Laboratory		1
Futuristic Tank Vehicles in EvadeFuturistic Tank– Can use only from the VIP Menu1
Ghost Vehicles in EvadeGhost– Blood Gulch1
Golf Cart Vehicles in EvadeGolf Cart– Can use only from the VIP Menu
HighwaymanHighwayman– Pit Stop2
Miata Vehicles in EvadeMiata– Complex
– Complex Small		2
Rover Vehicles in EvadeRover– Moon
– Elysium Moonbase		1
Tank Vehicles in EvadeTank– Can use only from the VIP Menu1

2. Aerial Vehicles

IconVehicleMapNumber of Seats
BansheeBanshee– Can use only from the VIP Menu1
DragonflyDragonfly– Can use only from the VIP Menu1
PlanePlane– Can use only from the VIP Menu1
SabreSabre– Can use only from the VIP Menu1
FrigateFrigate– Can use only from the VIP Menu1

List of All Removed Vehicles

There were a total of 13 Evade vehicles available in certain maps, but they are currently unavailable. The number includes 11 ground and two aerial vehicles. Some had in-built weapons that could fire bullets, damaging nextbots. A few ground vehicles were designed to accommodate more than two players, whereas aerial vehicles were limited to accommodate one. Here is their list and details:

IconVehiclesNumber of SeatsWeapon StatsCategory
WarthogsWarthogs3– Damage: 9
– Projectile: Bullet
– Firerate: 0.06 seconds
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
CarCar2Ground
BattlestationBattlestation6– Damage: 9
– Projectile: Bullet
– Firerate: 0.06 seconds
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
Wall of BulletsWall of Bullets7– Damage: 9
– Projectile: Bullet
– Firerate: 0.06 seconds
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
Monster TruckMonster Truck3– Damage: 9
– Projectile: Bullet
– Firerate: 0.06 seconds
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
Warthog Wall DriverWarthog Wall Driver3– Damage: 9
– Projectile: Bullet
– Firerate: 0.06 seconds
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
ConvoyConvoy11– Damage: 540
– Firerate: 3.7 seconds
– Projectile: Tank Shell
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
Battle FortressBattle Fortress5– Damage: 540 (Tank Shell) and 9 (Bullet)
– Firerate: 3.7 seconds (Tank Shell) and 0.06 seconds (Bullet)
– Projectile: Tank Shell or Bullet
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
Spider TankSpider Tank5– Damage: 540
– Firerate: 3.7 seconds
– Projectile: Tank Shell
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
APCAPC1– Damage: 8
– Firerate: 0.15 seconds
– Projectile: Bullet
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
VanquisherVanquisher1– Damage: TBA
– Firerate: TBA
– Projectile: Plasma Explosion
– Ammo: 100000		Ground
SpiritSpirit1– Damage: 30
– Firerate: 0.2 seconds
– Projectile: Plasma Explosion
– Ammo: 100000		Aerial
Bliss of FinalityBliss of Finality1– Damage: 100
– Firerate: 0.06 seconds
– Projectile: Bullet
– Ammo: 100000		Aerial

That concludes our article on vehicles in Evade. We will update this list when the developers release new vehicles or make some changes to the existing ones.

