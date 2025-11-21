All Vehicles in Evade – Roblox

Update: We updated this article with the latest Vehicles in Evade on November 21st, 2025.

Vehicles are a means of transportation in Evade. They spawn only in certain maps, and you can board them to escape faster from nextbots. You can use aerial vehicles to fly in the air, or ground vehicles to ride on the surface to roam around the map, escaping danger. However, do you know how many vehicles are in the game and where they spawn? Well, this article lists all the vehicles in Evade along with their details.

What Are Vehicles in Evade?

Vehicles are usable items that you can find in certain maps. You can’t purchase them or possess them by buying with cash or obtain them from any sources. However, those on their own private servers can force-use them from the VIP Menu. You can press the N key on your keyboard to make the VIP Server appear and type a vehicle’s name beside the Insert Vehicle menu to spawn one.

There are two types of vehicles: aerial and ground. Currently, there are a total of 15 vehicles, comprising ten ground and five aerial. Some ground vehicles can accommodate two players, while others only have one seat. On the other hand, all aerial ones only have one seat. See below for the list and details of all vehicles in Evade.

List and Details of All Vehicles in Evade

Here is the list of currently available vehicles, under their respective categories, along with their details:

1. Ground Vehicles

Icon Vehicles Map Number of Seats ATV – Construction Site

– Movement

– Canyon

– Forest

– Farm

– Nemo’s Rest

– Lakeside Cabin

– Blood Gulch 1` Altima – Complex

– Complex Small 2 Forklift – Canyon

– Ikea

– Nemo’s Rest

– Construct

– Industry

– Construction Site

– Elysium Laboratory 1 Futuristic Tank – Can use only from the VIP Menu 1 Ghost – Blood Gulch 1 Golf Cart – Can use only from the VIP Menu Highwayman – Pit Stop 2 Miata – Complex

– Complex Small 2 Rover – Moon

– Elysium Moonbase 1 Tank – Can use only from the VIP Menu 1

2. Aerial Vehicles

Icon Vehicle Map Number of Seats Banshee – Can use only from the VIP Menu 1 Dragonfly – Can use only from the VIP Menu 1 Plane – Can use only from the VIP Menu 1 Sabre – Can use only from the VIP Menu 1 Frigate – Can use only from the VIP Menu 1

List of All Removed Vehicles

There were a total of 13 Evade vehicles available in certain maps, but they are currently unavailable. The number includes 11 ground and two aerial vehicles. Some had in-built weapons that could fire bullets, damaging nextbots. A few ground vehicles were designed to accommodate more than two players, whereas aerial vehicles were limited to accommodate one. Here is their list and details:

Icon Vehicles Number of Seats Weapon Stats Category Warthogs 3 – Damage: 9

– Projectile: Bullet

– Firerate: 0.06 seconds

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Car 2 — Ground Battlestation 6 – Damage: 9

– Projectile: Bullet

– Firerate: 0.06 seconds

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Wall of Bullets 7 – Damage: 9

– Projectile: Bullet

– Firerate: 0.06 seconds

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Monster Truck 3 – Damage: 9

– Projectile: Bullet

– Firerate: 0.06 seconds

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Warthog Wall Driver 3 – Damage: 9

– Projectile: Bullet

– Firerate: 0.06 seconds

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Convoy 11 – Damage: 540

– Firerate: 3.7 seconds

– Projectile: Tank Shell

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Battle Fortress 5 – Damage: 540 (Tank Shell) and 9 (Bullet)

– Firerate: 3.7 seconds (Tank Shell) and 0.06 seconds (Bullet)

– Projectile: Tank Shell or Bullet

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Spider Tank 5 – Damage: 540

– Firerate: 3.7 seconds

– Projectile: Tank Shell

– Ammo: 100000 Ground APC 1 – Damage: 8

– Firerate: 0.15 seconds

– Projectile: Bullet

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Vanquisher 1 – Damage: TBA

– Firerate: TBA

– Projectile: Plasma Explosion

– Ammo: 100000 Ground Spirit 1 – Damage: 30

– Firerate: 0.2 seconds

– Projectile: Plasma Explosion

– Ammo: 100000 Aerial Bliss of Finality 1 – Damage: 100

– Firerate: 0.06 seconds

– Projectile: Bullet

– Ammo: 100000 Aerial

That concludes our article on vehicles in Evade. We will update this list when the developers release new vehicles or make some changes to the existing ones.