Home » Gaming » All Vitality Items in Deadlock: Complete Stats and Effects

All Vitality Items in Deadlock: Complete Stats and Effects

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

When you are deep in the battle of Deadlock, dealing damage is not always enough to win the fight. Vitality items are your key to staying alive longer in any battle. This guide will help you understand all Vitality items in Deadlock, so you understand which items to buy and when to maximize your survivability.

Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

All Vitality Items in Deadlock

Vitality items in Deadlock are categorized into four tiers, with each tier giving you a unique Base Health boost:

TierBase Health LevelSouls
Tier 1+11% Base Health500 Souls
Tier 2+14% Base Health1,250 Souls
Tier 3+17% Base Health3,000+ Souls
Tier 4+20% Base Health6,200+ Souls

Tier 1 Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

With just 500 souls in your pocket, Tier 1 Vitality items give you essential survivability boosts in the game. Each item offers an 11% increase to your base health, making them incredibly cost-effective.

  • Best Item in Tier 1: Melee Lifesteal
  • Reason: Combines offensive damage with strong sustain, making it an excellent item for the early game.
Vitality NameStatsPassive/Active
Deadlock Enduring Spirit
Enduring Spirit		+10% Spirit Lifesteal
+75 Bonus Health
+4 Spirit Power
Deadlock Extra Health
Extra Health		+160 Bonus Health
+7% Weapon Damage
Deadlock Extra Regen
Extra Regen		+3 Health Regen
+10% Ammo
Deadlock Extra Stamina
Extra Stamina		+1 Stamina
•+16% Stamina Recovery
+4% Fire Rate
+35 Bonus Health
Deadlock Melee Lifesteal
Melee Lifesteal		+12% Melee Damage
+75 Bonus Health
+3% Bullet Resist		• Your melee attacks heal you for 18% of the Melee Damage dealt plus 90.
• This heal is 30% effective vs non-heroes.
Deadlock Sprint Boost
Sprint Boots		+2m/s Sprint Speed
+1 Health Regen
+4% Weapon Damage
Deadlock Healing Rite
Healing Rite (Active)		+30 Bonus Health
+3 Spirit Power		• Grant Regen and Sprint Speed to the target.
• Gets dispelled if you take damage from enemy players or objectives.
• Can be self-cast.
• 370 Total Heal Regen
• +2m/s Sprint Speed (Conditional)
• 20s Regen Duration
• 30m Cast Range

Tier 2 Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

When you’ve farmed up 1,250 souls, Tier 2 items will give you significant defensive options with a 14% base health increase. These items help you counter specific threats in the game.

  • Best Item in Tier 2: Reactive Barrier
  • Reason: Gives you automatic protection when you’re most vulnerable.
Vitality NameComponent ItemStatsPassive/Active
Deadlock Bullet Armor
Bullet Armor		+26% Bullet Resist
+6% Weapon Damage
Deadlock Bullet Lifesteal
Bullet Lifesteal		+26% Bullet Lifesteal
+75 Bonus Health
Deadlock Combat Barrier
Combat Barrier		+325 Bullet Shield Health• While you have a Bullet Shield, gain Weapon Damage and Fire Rate.
• +22% Weapon Damage While Shielded
• +7% Fire Rate While Shielded
Deadlock Debuff Reducer
Debuff Reducer		+125 Bonus Health
+8% Weapon Damage		• Reduces the duration of all negative effects applied to you.
• 28% Debuff Resist
Deadlock Enchanter's Barrier
Enchanter’s Barrier		+300 Spirit Shield Health• While you have a Spirit Shield, gain bonus Spirit Power and Cooldown Reduction.
• +20 Spirit Power While Shielded
• +6% Cooldown Reduction While Shielded
Deadlock Enduring Speed
Enduring Speed		Sprint Boots+1.1m/s Move Speed
+2m/s Sprint Speed
+75 Bonus Health
+1.5 Health Regen		• Reduces the effects of enemy Movement Slow
• +30% Movement Slow Resist
Deadlock Healbane
Healbane		+75 Bonus Health• Your Spirit Damage applies Healing Reduction.
• If an enemy hero dies under this effect, you receive a large heal.
• -40% Healing Reduction (Conditional)
• 350 Heal on Hero Kill
• 7s Duration
Deadlock Healing Booster
Healing Booster		+6% Spirit Resist
+2 Health Regen		• Increases the effectiveness of your healing by 25%
• Increases your resistance to healing reduction by 15%
Deadlock Reactive Barrier
Reactive Barrier		+20% Ammo
+75 Bonus Health
+2 Health Regen		• Automatically restores one stamina and deploys temporary Bullet and Spirit Shields when you are movement locked, Stunned, Chained, Immobilized, or Slept.
•  350 Bullet Shield Health (Conditional)
• 200 Spirit Shield Health (Conditional)
• 9s Duration
Deadlock Spirit Armor
Spirit Armor		+22% Spirit Resist
+5 Spirit Power
Deadlock Spirit Lifesteal
Spirit Lifesteal		+22% Spirit Lifesteal
+75 Bonus Health
Deadlock Divine Barrier
Divine Barrier (Active)		+50 Bonus Health
+8% Ability Range		• Provide the target with Bullet Shield, Spirit Shield, and Movement Speed.
• Can be self-cast.
• 260 Bullet Shield (Conditional)
• 260 Spirit Shield (Conditional)
• +2m/s Move Speed
• 5s Buff Duration
• 35m Cast Range
Deadlock Healing Nova
Healing Nova (Active)		Healing Rite+12% Weapon Damage
+100 Bonus Health
+6 Spirit Power		• Heal yourself and nearby allies.
• Heals an additional 20% per ally.
• 260 Total HP Regen
• 2.8s Regen Duration
• 15.0m Radius
Deadlock Restorative Locket
Restorative Locket (Active)		+10% Spirit Resist
+25% Melee Resist
+1m/s Sprint Speed		• When an enemy uses an ability within 50m range from you, store one Restoration Stack.
• Consume all stacks to heal the target ally and replenish a stamina point.
• Can be self-cast.
• 32 Heal per Stack
• 15 Max Stacks
Deadlock Return Fire
Return Fire (Active)		Extra Regen+125 Bonus Health
+3 Health Regen
+10% Ammo		• Automatically fire a bullet towards any attacker who damages you with their abilities or weapon.
• 60% Bullet Damage Returned
• 30% Spirit Damage Returned
• +20% Bullet Resist (Conditional)
• 6s Duration

Also Read:

Tier 3 Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

Vitality Items in Tier 3 represent a major power spike with their 17% base health increase. These items are game-changers in the mid-to-late game.

  • Best Item in Tier 3: Lifestrike
  • Reason: Provides massive healing from melee damage, plus crowd control.
Vitality NameComponent ItemStatsPassive/Active
Deadlock Fortitude
Fortitude		Extra Health+400 Bonus Health• After not taking damage for 10s, gain 4% Max Health Regen.
• When you are above 75% health, you have bonus Weapon Damage and Movement Speed.
• +27% Weapon Damage (Conditional)
• +2m/s Move Speed (Conditional)
Deadlock Improved Bullet Armor
Improved Bullet Armor		Bullet Armor+50% Bullet Resist
+10% Weapon Damage
Deadlock Improved Spirit Armor
Improved Spirit Armor		Spirit Armor+45% Spirit Resist
+8 Spirit Power
Deadlock Lifestrike
Lifestrike		Melee Lifesteal+35% Melee Damage
+125 Bonus Health
+10% Bullet Resist		• Your Melee Attack applies Movement Slow and heals you for 55% of the Melee Damage dealt plus 110.
• This heal is 40% effective vs non-heroes.
• 60% Movement Slow (Conditional)
• 2.5s Slow Duration
Deadlock Superior Stamina
Superior Stamina		Extra Stamina+3 Stamina
+25% Stamina Recovery
+30% Air Jump/Dash Distance
+75 Bonus Health
+7% Fire Rate
+12 Spirit Power		Increases the number of Air Jump, Air Dashes, and Wall Jumps that can be performed before landing from 1 to 2.
Deadlock Debuff Remover
Debuff Remover		Debuff Reducer+125 Bonus Health
+20% Weapon Damage		• Reduces the duration of all negative effects applied to you.
• +40% Debuff Resist
• Purge all negative effects currently applied to you.
• If any effects were removed, heal yourself and gain a movement speed bonus.
• Cannot be used while Stunned or Slept.
• 300 HP Healed On Activate
• +3m/s Move Speed
• 5s Buff Duration
Deadlock Majestic Leap
Majestic Leap		+10 Spirit Power
+125 Bonus Health
+6% Spirit Resist		• Launch yourself high into the air. While in the air, you can use the active again to drop down faster.
• Cannot be used for 5s if attacked by enemy Hero.

Deadlock Metal Skin
Metal Skin		+125 Bonus Health
+8% Fire Rate
+8 Spirit Power		• Become immune to bullets but reduce Move Speed by 1.5.
• 3.5s Duration
Deadlock Rescue Beam
Rescue Beam		+125 Bonus Health
+1m/s Sprint Speed
+9 Spirit Power
+6% Ability Range		• Heals a target allied hero and yourself for a percentage of Max Health.
• Once while healing, you can Pull the target towards you.
• Can be self-cast.
• 26% Heal Amount
• 2.5s Channel Duration
• 28m Cast Range

Tier 4 Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

These 6,000+ soul items represent the pinnacle of defensive power, offering a massive 20% base health increase in Deadlock.

  • Best Item in Tier 4: Colossus
  • Reason: Offers the most comprehensive defensive package, while also providing offensive benefits and crowd control.
Vitality NameComponent ItemStatsPassive/Active
Deadlock Veil Walker
Veil Walker		+300 Bullet Shield Health
+300 Spirit Shield Health
+15% Ammo
+15% Weapon Damage		• Walking through a cosmic veil grants you Stealth, increases Move Speed, and restores all Bullet and Spirit Shields.
• Invisible (Status Effect)•
• 4m/s Invis Move Speed (Conditional)
• 7s Invisibility Duration
Deadlock Inhibitor
Inhibitor		+25% Weapon Damage
+175 Bonus Health		• Your bullets apply Movement Slow and reduce the target’s outgoing damage on hit.
• 20% Movement Slow (Conditional)
• -35% Damage Penalty (Conditional)
• 2.5s Debuff Duration
Deadlock Leech
Leech		Healbane+32% Spirit Lifesteal
+32% Bullet Lifesteal
+175 Bonus Health
+20% Weapon Damage		• Your Spirit Damage applies Healing Reduction.
• If an enemy hero dies under this effect, you receive a large heal.
• -60% Healing Reduction (Conditional)
• 350 Heal on Hero Kill
• 8s Duration
Deadlock Colossus
Colossus		+600 Bonus Health
+20% Melee Damage
+20% Weapon Damage		• Gain Bullet and Spirit Resist, and slow the movement and dash speed of enemies nearby.
• Your model size grows by 20%.
• +40% Bullet Resist (Conditional)
• +40% Spirit Resist (Conditional)
• 30% Movement Slow (Conditional)
• 12m Radius
• 7s Duration
Deadlock Phantom Strike
Phantom Strike		+15% Spirit Resist
+30% Weapon Damage		• Teleport to an enemy target, dealing damage, applying Disarm, Slow, and pulling them to the ground.
• 3s Disarm & Slow Duration
• 50% Movement Slow (Conditional)
• 75 Damage
• 25m Cast Range
Deadlock Siphon Bullets
Siphon Bullets		+15% Weapon Damage
+18% Bullet Resist		• Your bullets temporarily steal Max HP from enemies.
• Enemies regain their stolen health when the debuff expires. 
• Permanently steal 1 stack of health if a siphoned target dies and lose 2 stacks if you die.
• 55 Max HP Steal Per Bullet
• 20s Steal Duration
• 0.8s Max Frequency
Deadlock Unstoppable
Unstoppable		+150 Bonus Health
+15% Bullet Resist
+12 Spirit Power
+20% Movement Slow Resist		• Temporarily suppress negative status effects and become immune to Stun, Silence, Sleep, Root, and Disarm.
• Cannot be used while Stunned or Slept.
• 6s Duration

Vitality items are important for survival in Deadlock, but simply stacking health isn’t enough. The key is to select items that enhance your hero’s strengths while countering enemy threats. Additionally, understanding Weapon and Spirit items can help you optimize your build for maximum effectiveness.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Monster Hunter Wilds Weather Guide: Fallow, Inclemency & Plenty

Marvel Rivals: How to Ban Heroes in Competitive Play

Marvel Rivals Crosshair Settings: How to Fix Center Gap Error

Fortnite OG Season 2 Map Reveals 17 POIs and Hot...

Monster Hunter Wilds Weapons Guide: All Weapon Types and Mechanics

Roblox Dress to Impress Codes (January 2025)

How to Use Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

All Spirit Items in Deadlock: Complete Stats and Effects

Destroy Grandma Codes (January 2025)

Roblox Blox Fruits: Eastern Dragon or Western Dragon – Whom...