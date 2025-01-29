All Vitality Items in Deadlock: Complete Stats and Effects

When you are deep in the battle of Deadlock, dealing damage is not always enough to win the fight. Vitality items are your key to staying alive longer in any battle. This guide will help you understand all Vitality items in Deadlock, so you understand which items to buy and when to maximize your survivability.

All Vitality Items in Deadlock

Vitality items in Deadlock are categorized into four tiers, with each tier giving you a unique Base Health boost:

Tier Base Health Level Souls Tier 1 +11% Base Health 500 Souls Tier 2 +14% Base Health 1,250 Souls Tier 3 +17% Base Health 3,000+ Souls Tier 4 +20% Base Health 6,200+ Souls

Tier 1 Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

With just 500 souls in your pocket, Tier 1 Vitality items give you essential survivability boosts in the game. Each item offers an 11% increase to your base health, making them incredibly cost-effective.

Best Item in Tier 1: Melee Lifesteal

Melee Lifesteal Reason: Combines offensive damage with strong sustain, making it an excellent item for the early game.

Vitality Name Stats Passive/Active

Enduring Spirit +10% Spirit Lifesteal

+75 Bonus Health

+4 Spirit Power –

Extra Health +160 Bonus Health

+7% Weapon Damage –

Extra Regen +3 Health Regen

+10% Ammo –

Extra Stamina +1 Stamina

•+16% Stamina Recovery

+4% Fire Rate

+35 Bonus Health –

Melee Lifesteal +12% Melee Damage

+75 Bonus Health

+3% Bullet Resist • Your melee attacks heal you for 18% of the Melee Damage dealt plus 90.

• This heal is 30% effective vs non-heroes.

Sprint Boots +2m/s Sprint Speed

+1 Health Regen

+4% Weapon Damage –

Healing Rite (Active) +30 Bonus Health

+3 Spirit Power • Grant Regen and Sprint Speed to the target.

• Gets dispelled if you take damage from enemy players or objectives.

• Can be self-cast.

• 370 Total Heal Regen

• +2m/s Sprint Speed (Conditional)

• 20s Regen Duration

• 30m Cast Range

Tier 2 Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

When you’ve farmed up 1,250 souls, Tier 2 items will give you significant defensive options with a 14% base health increase. These items help you counter specific threats in the game.

Best Item in Tier 2: Reactive Barrier

Reactive Barrier Reason: Gives you automatic protection when you’re most vulnerable.

Vitality Name Component Item Stats Passive/Active

Bullet Armor – +26% Bullet Resist

+6% Weapon Damage –

Bullet Lifesteal – +26% Bullet Lifesteal

+75 Bonus Health –

Combat Barrier – +325 Bullet Shield Health • While you have a Bullet Shield, gain Weapon Damage and Fire Rate.

• +22% Weapon Damage While Shielded

• +7% Fire Rate While Shielded

Debuff Reducer – +125 Bonus Health

+8% Weapon Damage • Reduces the duration of all negative effects applied to you.

• 28% Debuff Resist

Enchanter’s Barrier – +300 Spirit Shield Health • While you have a Spirit Shield, gain bonus Spirit Power and Cooldown Reduction.

• +20 Spirit Power While Shielded

• +6% Cooldown Reduction While Shielded

Enduring Speed Sprint Boots +1.1m/s Move Speed

+2m/s Sprint Speed

+75 Bonus Health

+1.5 Health Regen • Reduces the effects of enemy Movement Slow

• +30% Movement Slow Resist

Healbane – +75 Bonus Health • Your Spirit Damage applies Healing Reduction.

• If an enemy hero dies under this effect, you receive a large heal.

• -40% Healing Reduction (Conditional)

• 350 Heal on Hero Kill

• 7s Duration

Healing Booster – +6% Spirit Resist

+2 Health Regen • Increases the effectiveness of your healing by 25%

• Increases your resistance to healing reduction by 15%

Reactive Barrier – +20% Ammo

+75 Bonus Health

+2 Health Regen • Automatically restores one stamina and deploys temporary Bullet and Spirit Shields when you are movement locked, Stunned, Chained, Immobilized, or Slept.

• 350 Bullet Shield Health (Conditional)

• 200 Spirit Shield Health (Conditional)

• 9s Duration

Spirit Armor – +22% Spirit Resist

+5 Spirit Power –

Spirit Lifesteal – +22% Spirit Lifesteal

+75 Bonus Health –

Divine Barrier (Active) – +50 Bonus Health

+8% Ability Range • Provide the target with Bullet Shield, Spirit Shield, and Movement Speed.

• Can be self-cast.

• 260 Bullet Shield (Conditional)

• 260 Spirit Shield (Conditional)

• +2m/s Move Speed

• 5s Buff Duration

• 35m Cast Range

Healing Nova (Active) Healing Rite +12% Weapon Damage

+100 Bonus Health

+6 Spirit Power • Heal yourself and nearby allies.

• Heals an additional 20% per ally.

• 260 Total HP Regen

• 2.8s Regen Duration

• 15.0m Radius

Restorative Locket (Active) – +10% Spirit Resist

+25% Melee Resist

+1m/s Sprint Speed • When an enemy uses an ability within 50m range from you, store one Restoration Stack.

• Consume all stacks to heal the target ally and replenish a stamina point.

• Can be self-cast.

• 32 Heal per Stack

• 15 Max Stacks

Return Fire (Active) Extra Regen +125 Bonus Health

+3 Health Regen

+10% Ammo • Automatically fire a bullet towards any attacker who damages you with their abilities or weapon.

• 60% Bullet Damage Returned

• 30% Spirit Damage Returned

• +20% Bullet Resist (Conditional)

• 6s Duration

Tier 3 Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

Vitality Items in Tier 3 represent a major power spike with their 17% base health increase. These items are game-changers in the mid-to-late game.

Best Item in Tier 3: Lifestrike

Lifestrike Reason: Provides massive healing from melee damage, plus crowd control.

Vitality Name Component Item Stats Passive/Active

Fortitude Extra Health +400 Bonus Health • After not taking damage for 10s, gain 4% Max Health Regen.

• When you are above 75% health, you have bonus Weapon Damage and Movement Speed.

• +27% Weapon Damage (Conditional)

• +2m/s Move Speed (Conditional)

Improved Bullet Armor Bullet Armor +50% Bullet Resist

+10% Weapon Damage –

Improved Spirit Armor Spirit Armor +45% Spirit Resist

+8 Spirit Power –

Lifestrike Melee Lifesteal +35% Melee Damage

+125 Bonus Health

+10% Bullet Resist • Your Melee Attack applies Movement Slow and heals you for 55% of the Melee Damage dealt plus 110.

• This heal is 40% effective vs non-heroes.

• 60% Movement Slow (Conditional)

• 2.5s Slow Duration

Superior Stamina Extra Stamina +3 Stamina

+25% Stamina Recovery

+30% Air Jump/Dash Distance

+75 Bonus Health

+7% Fire Rate

+12 Spirit Power Increases the number of Air Jump, Air Dashes, and Wall Jumps that can be performed before landing from 1 to 2.

Debuff Remover Debuff Reducer +125 Bonus Health

+20% Weapon Damage • Reduces the duration of all negative effects applied to you.

• +40% Debuff Resist

• Purge all negative effects currently applied to you.

• If any effects were removed, heal yourself and gain a movement speed bonus.

• Cannot be used while Stunned or Slept.

• 300 HP Healed On Activate

• +3m/s Move Speed

• 5s Buff Duration

Majestic Leap – +10 Spirit Power

+125 Bonus Health

+6% Spirit Resist • Launch yourself high into the air. While in the air, you can use the active again to drop down faster.

• Cannot be used for 5s if attacked by enemy Hero.



Metal Skin – +125 Bonus Health

+8% Fire Rate

+8 Spirit Power • Become immune to bullets but reduce Move Speed by 1.5.

• 3.5s Duration

Rescue Beam – +125 Bonus Health

+1m/s Sprint Speed

+9 Spirit Power

+6% Ability Range • Heals a target allied hero and yourself for a percentage of Max Health.

• Once while healing, you can Pull the target towards you.

• Can be self-cast.

• 26% Heal Amount

• 2.5s Channel Duration

• 28m Cast Range

Tier 4 Deadlock Vitality Items Stats and Effects

These 6,000+ soul items represent the pinnacle of defensive power, offering a massive 20% base health increase in Deadlock.

Best Item in Tier 4: Colossus

Colossus Reason: Offers the most comprehensive defensive package, while also providing offensive benefits and crowd control.

Vitality Name Component Item Stats Passive/Active

Veil Walker – +300 Bullet Shield Health

+300 Spirit Shield Health

+15% Ammo

+15% Weapon Damage • Walking through a cosmic veil grants you Stealth, increases Move Speed, and restores all Bullet and Spirit Shields.

• Invisible (Status Effect)•

• 4m/s Invis Move Speed (Conditional)

• 7s Invisibility Duration

Inhibitor – +25% Weapon Damage

+175 Bonus Health • Your bullets apply Movement Slow and reduce the target’s outgoing damage on hit.

• 20% Movement Slow (Conditional)

• -35% Damage Penalty (Conditional)

• 2.5s Debuff Duration

Leech Healbane +32% Spirit Lifesteal

+32% Bullet Lifesteal

+175 Bonus Health

+20% Weapon Damage • Your Spirit Damage applies Healing Reduction.

• If an enemy hero dies under this effect, you receive a large heal.

• -60% Healing Reduction (Conditional)

• 350 Heal on Hero Kill

• 8s Duration

Colossus – +600 Bonus Health

+20% Melee Damage

+20% Weapon Damage • Gain Bullet and Spirit Resist, and slow the movement and dash speed of enemies nearby.

• Your model size grows by 20%.

• +40% Bullet Resist (Conditional)

• +40% Spirit Resist (Conditional)

• 30% Movement Slow (Conditional)

• 12m Radius

• 7s Duration

Phantom Strike – +15% Spirit Resist

+30% Weapon Damage • Teleport to an enemy target, dealing damage, applying Disarm, Slow, and pulling them to the ground.

• 3s Disarm & Slow Duration

• 50% Movement Slow (Conditional)

• 75 Damage

• 25m Cast Range

Siphon Bullets – +15% Weapon Damage

+18% Bullet Resist • Your bullets temporarily steal Max HP from enemies.

• Enemies regain their stolen health when the debuff expires.

• Permanently steal 1 stack of health if a siphoned target dies and lose 2 stacks if you die.

• 55 Max HP Steal Per Bullet

• 20s Steal Duration

• 0.8s Max Frequency

Unstoppable – +150 Bonus Health

+15% Bullet Resist

+12 Spirit Power

+20% Movement Slow Resist • Temporarily suppress negative status effects and become immune to Stun, Silence, Sleep, Root, and Disarm.

• Cannot be used while Stunned or Slept.

• 6s Duration

Vitality items are important for survival in Deadlock, but simply stacking health isn’t enough. The key is to select items that enhance your hero’s strengths while countering enemy threats. Additionally, understanding Weapon and Spirit items can help you optimize your build for maximum effectiveness.