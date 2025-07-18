All Weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest – Roblox

Want to stay alive in 99 Nights in the Forest? Then you need good weapons with you. You still won’t be able to kill the big, scary Deer with them, but you will face lots of wolves, bears, and weird cultists who want to hurt you. If you want to save those four missing kids, you need to be ready to fight. Here’s the list of all weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest, and how to get each one of them in the game without wasting your time.

All Weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest

Here’s every weapon you can find in the game:

Melee Weapons

Weapon Name How to Get

Old Axe Starting Weapon

Good Axe • Pelt Trader

• Chests

• Lumberjack Class

Strong Axe • Pelt Trader

• Gold Chests

Spear • Pelt Trader

• Chests

Katana Assassin Class

Chainsaw • Craft at Anvil

• Ruby Chests

Morning Star Gold Chests

Ranged Weapons

Weapon Name Capacity How to Get

Revolver 6 rounds • Ranger Class

• Pelt Trader

• Chests

• Gun Cabinets

Rifle 1 round • Chests

• Gun Cabinets

Tactical Shotgun 4 rounds • Ruby Chests

• Workshop

Kunai 120 throws • Assassin class

• Ruby Chests

How to Get Weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest

Now that you know the currently available weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest, I will explain more details about how to get them. There are a few ways to obtain weapons in this game. Here’s what works best:

Starting Classes with Weapons

Some classes give you weapons right when you start. This saves you time and effort. The Assassin is the best choice because you can get both a Katana and Kunai. That means you can fight up close and from a distance without having to look for more weapons. Other good classes are the Hunter (gets Bear Traps item), Ranger (gets a Revolver), and Lumberjack (gets a Good Axe). If you don’t want to spend 500 Diamonds on the Assassin, pick one of these.

Trading with the Pelt Trader

The Pelt Trader shows up on day 2 every time you play. He’s a sure way to get weapons early on. Give him a rabbit foot and wolf pelt, and he’ll give you either a Spear or Revolver. Just remember that other players want to trade with him, too. So you might want to get other stuff like a Good Axe or Strong Axe first.

Finding Chests Around the Map

This is how you’ll find most of your weapons. When you walk around the forest, you’ll see black shapes in the distance. Those are chests. Always go check them out because they have good stuff inside. There are different types of chests:

Chests Details Regular Chests Give you basic stuff like Good Axes, Spears, Revolvers, and Rifles. Rare Chests These look like treasure chests and show up when you reach campfire level 4. They have better stuff than regular chests. Gold Chests You find these deep in the forest and in Cultist Strongholds. They’re the only way to get the best weapons like the Morning Star and Tactical Shotgun.

Gun Cabinet Buildings

Sometimes you’ll find buildings with gun cabinets near your camp. These always have ammo and either a revolver or rifle inside. They’re not super common, but when you find one, it’s free good stuff.

Cultist Strongholds

Once you’re strong enough, this is where you get the best weapons. The Cultist Stronghold is like a challenge where you fight waves of enemies. It resets every 20 minutes, so you can keep doing it. You get rewarded with high-level chests and Diamonds. The reward room usually has Gold Chests, which are the only way to get the Morning Star and Tactical Shotgun. If you want the best weapons, you need to beat this place.

Getting good weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest takes time and smart thinking. Start with a class that gives you good gear, trade smart with the Pelt Trader, and always look for chests. Once you’re strong enough, keep doing the Cultist Stronghold for the best weapons. With the right gear and some planning, you’ll have a way better chance of staying alive for all 99 nights.