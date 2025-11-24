Home » Gaming » All Weapons in Anime Weapons Roblox

Anime Weapons features a variety of weapons inspired by popular anime series that you can collect and upgrade throughout the game. Each weapon drops from specific enemies and bosses across four different worlds, and they can be upgraded through a star system to increase their Mastery stats and damage. This guide lists all weapons available in Anime Weapons, where to find them, and which ones are worth farming.

Weapons in Anime: Weapons drop from enemies and bosses across four worlds. You start with base stat versions and can upgrade them through the star system. Here’s the complete weapon list:

WeaponWorldDrops FromBase Stats1 Star2 Star3 Star
ShurikenWorld 1Zabuzao/Starting Weapon1 Mastery2 Mastery3 Mastery4 Mastery
KunaiWorld 1Zabuzao/Starting Weapon1 Mastery2 Mastery3 Mastery4 Mastery
Wind FanWorld 1Tobao2 Mastery4 Mastery6 Mastery8 Mastery
Water SwordWorld 1Nargato and Tobao5 Mastery10 Mastery15 Mastery20 Mastery
Sacrifice ScytheWorld 1Peixame (Boss)8 Mastery & +20% Damage16 Mastery & +20% Damage24 Mastery & +20% Damage32 Mastery & +20% Damage
Shark SwordWorld 1Itaxin (Secret Boss)27 Mastery & +50% Damage54 Mastery & +50% Damage81 Mastery & +50% Damage108 Mastery & +50% Damage
StickWorld 2Picole9 Mastery18 Mastery27 Mastery36 Mastery
Brave SwordWorld 2Picole/Frioso12 Mastery24 Mastery36 Mastery48 Mastery
Future SwordWorld 2Frioso/Friozaco14 Mastery28 Mastery42 Mastery56 Mastery
Debora SwordWorld 2Friozaco/Bubu16 Mastery32 Mastery48 Mastery64 Mastery
Angel StaffWorld 2Bubu (Boss)18 Mastery & +40% Damage36 Mastery & +40% Damage54 Mastery & +40% Damage72 Mastery & +40% Damage
Scythe RoseWorld 2Gekao (Secret Boss)40 Mastery & +70% Damage80 Mastery & +70% Damage120 Mastery & +70% Damage160 Mastery & +70% Damage
Target StickWorld 3Cobinho19 Mastery38 Mastery57 Mastery76 Mastery
Fish SwordWorld 3Bugao/Cobinho22 Mastery44 Mastery66 Mastery88 Mastery
Dough SpearWorld 3Bugao/Marcao25 Mastery50 Mastery75 Mastery100 Mastery
Buddy SwordWorld 3Marcao/Cometa28 Mastery56 Mastery84 Mastery112 Mastery
Quake SpearWorld 3Cometa (Boss)31 Mastery & +60% Damage62 Mastery & +60% Damage93 Mastery & +60% Damage124 Mastery & +60% Damage
Hawk SwordWorld 3Leopardo (Secret Boss)53 Mastery & +90% Damage106 Mastery & +90% Damage159 Mastery & +90% Damage212 Mastery & +90% Damage
Wood AxeWorld 4Demon32 Mastery64 Mastery96 Mastery128 Mastery
TemariWorld 4Demon/Lyokko35 Mastery70 Mastery105 Mastery140 Mastery
Wild KatanaWorld 4Lyokko/Jyutaor38 Mastery76 Mastery114 Mastery152 Mastery
NishinWorld 4Jyutaor/Dola41 Mastery82 Mastery123 Mastery164 Mastery
Sound KnifeWorld 4Dola (Boss)44 Mastery & +80% Damage88 Mastery & +80% Damage132 Mastery & +80% Damage176 Mastery & +80% Damage
Blood ArtWorld 4Alaza (Secret Boss)68 Mastery & +140% Damage136 Mastery & +140% Damage204 Mastery & +140% Damage272 Mastery & +140% Damage

Best Weapons in Anime Weapons

The best weapons in Anime Weapons are always the secret boss weapons from each world because they offer significantly higher Mastery stats and massive damage bonuses compared to regular weapons. Blood Art from Alaza (World 4 secret boss) is the strongest weapon in the game with 68 base Mastery and +140% damage bonus, reaching 272 Mastery at 3-star level. This makes it essential for endgame content and farming higher worlds efficiently. Hawk Sword from Leopardo (World 3) is the second-best option with 53 base Mastery and +90% damage

That’s all you need to know about weapons in Anime Weapons. The game features 24 total weapons across four worlds, with each world offering 6 weapons including one regular boss weapon and one secret boss weapon. Farm secret bosses for the best weapons and focus on upgrading them to 3-star for endgame content.

