All Weapons in Anime Weapons Roblox

Anime Weapons features a variety of weapons inspired by popular anime series that you can collect and upgrade throughout the game. Each weapon drops from specific enemies and bosses across four different worlds, and they can be upgraded through a star system to increase their Mastery stats and damage. This guide lists all weapons available in Anime Weapons, where to find them, and which ones are worth farming.

All Weapons in Anime Weapons

Weapons in Anime: Weapons drop from enemies and bosses across four worlds. You start with base stat versions and can upgrade them through the star system. Here’s the complete weapon list:

Weapon World Drops From Base Stats 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star Shuriken World 1 Zabuzao/Starting Weapon 1 Mastery 2 Mastery 3 Mastery 4 Mastery Kunai World 1 Zabuzao/Starting Weapon 1 Mastery 2 Mastery 3 Mastery 4 Mastery Wind Fan World 1 Tobao 2 Mastery 4 Mastery 6 Mastery 8 Mastery Water Sword World 1 Nargato and Tobao 5 Mastery 10 Mastery 15 Mastery 20 Mastery Sacrifice Scythe World 1 Peixame (Boss) 8 Mastery & +20% Damage 16 Mastery & +20% Damage 24 Mastery & +20% Damage 32 Mastery & +20% Damage Shark Sword World 1 Itaxin (Secret Boss) 27 Mastery & +50% Damage 54 Mastery & +50% Damage 81 Mastery & +50% Damage 108 Mastery & +50% Damage Stick World 2 Picole 9 Mastery 18 Mastery 27 Mastery 36 Mastery Brave Sword World 2 Picole/Frioso 12 Mastery 24 Mastery 36 Mastery 48 Mastery Future Sword World 2 Frioso/Friozaco 14 Mastery 28 Mastery 42 Mastery 56 Mastery Debora Sword World 2 Friozaco/Bubu 16 Mastery 32 Mastery 48 Mastery 64 Mastery Angel Staff World 2 Bubu (Boss) 18 Mastery & +40% Damage 36 Mastery & +40% Damage 54 Mastery & +40% Damage 72 Mastery & +40% Damage Scythe Rose World 2 Gekao (Secret Boss) 40 Mastery & +70% Damage 80 Mastery & +70% Damage 120 Mastery & +70% Damage 160 Mastery & +70% Damage Target Stick World 3 Cobinho 19 Mastery 38 Mastery 57 Mastery 76 Mastery Fish Sword World 3 Bugao/Cobinho 22 Mastery 44 Mastery 66 Mastery 88 Mastery Dough Spear World 3 Bugao/Marcao 25 Mastery 50 Mastery 75 Mastery 100 Mastery Buddy Sword World 3 Marcao/Cometa 28 Mastery 56 Mastery 84 Mastery 112 Mastery Quake Spear World 3 Cometa (Boss) 31 Mastery & +60% Damage 62 Mastery & +60% Damage 93 Mastery & +60% Damage 124 Mastery & +60% Damage Hawk Sword World 3 Leopardo (Secret Boss) 53 Mastery & +90% Damage 106 Mastery & +90% Damage 159 Mastery & +90% Damage 212 Mastery & +90% Damage Wood Axe World 4 Demon 32 Mastery 64 Mastery 96 Mastery 128 Mastery Temari World 4 Demon/Lyokko 35 Mastery 70 Mastery 105 Mastery 140 Mastery Wild Katana World 4 Lyokko/Jyutaor 38 Mastery 76 Mastery 114 Mastery 152 Mastery Nishin World 4 Jyutaor/Dola 41 Mastery 82 Mastery 123 Mastery 164 Mastery Sound Knife World 4 Dola (Boss) 44 Mastery & +80% Damage 88 Mastery & +80% Damage 132 Mastery & +80% Damage 176 Mastery & +80% Damage Blood Art World 4 Alaza (Secret Boss) 68 Mastery & +140% Damage 136 Mastery & +140% Damage 204 Mastery & +140% Damage 272 Mastery & +140% Damage

Best Weapons in Anime Weapons

The best weapons in Anime Weapons are always the secret boss weapons from each world because they offer significantly higher Mastery stats and massive damage bonuses compared to regular weapons. Blood Art from Alaza (World 4 secret boss) is the strongest weapon in the game with 68 base Mastery and +140% damage bonus, reaching 272 Mastery at 3-star level. This makes it essential for endgame content and farming higher worlds efficiently. Hawk Sword from Leopardo (World 3) is the second-best option with 53 base Mastery and +90% damage

That’s all you need to know about weapons in Anime Weapons. The game features 24 total weapons across four worlds, with each world offering 6 weapons including one regular boss weapon and one secret boss weapon. Farm secret bosses for the best weapons and focus on upgrading them to 3-star for endgame content.