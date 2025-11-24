All Weapons in Anime Weapons Roblox

Anime Weapons features a variety of weapons inspired by popular anime series that you can collect and upgrade throughout the game. Each weapon drops from specific enemies and bosses across four different worlds, and they can be upgraded through a star system to increase their Mastery stats and damage. This guide lists all weapons available in Anime Weapons, where to find them, and which ones are worth farming.
All Weapons in Anime Weapons
Weapons in Anime: Weapons drop from enemies and bosses across four worlds. You start with base stat versions and can upgrade them through the star system. Here’s the complete weapon list:
|Weapon
|World
|Drops From
|Base Stats
|1 Star
|2 Star
|3 Star
|Shuriken
|World 1
|Zabuzao/Starting Weapon
|1 Mastery
|2 Mastery
|3 Mastery
|4 Mastery
|Kunai
|World 1
|Zabuzao/Starting Weapon
|1 Mastery
|2 Mastery
|3 Mastery
|4 Mastery
|Wind Fan
|World 1
|Tobao
|2 Mastery
|4 Mastery
|6 Mastery
|8 Mastery
|Water Sword
|World 1
|Nargato and Tobao
|5 Mastery
|10 Mastery
|15 Mastery
|20 Mastery
|Sacrifice Scythe
|World 1
|Peixame (Boss)
|8 Mastery & +20% Damage
|16 Mastery & +20% Damage
|24 Mastery & +20% Damage
|32 Mastery & +20% Damage
|Shark Sword
|World 1
|Itaxin (Secret Boss)
|27 Mastery & +50% Damage
|54 Mastery & +50% Damage
|81 Mastery & +50% Damage
|108 Mastery & +50% Damage
|Stick
|World 2
|Picole
|9 Mastery
|18 Mastery
|27 Mastery
|36 Mastery
|Brave Sword
|World 2
|Picole/Frioso
|12 Mastery
|24 Mastery
|36 Mastery
|48 Mastery
|Future Sword
|World 2
|Frioso/Friozaco
|14 Mastery
|28 Mastery
|42 Mastery
|56 Mastery
|Debora Sword
|World 2
|Friozaco/Bubu
|16 Mastery
|32 Mastery
|48 Mastery
|64 Mastery
|Angel Staff
|World 2
|Bubu (Boss)
|18 Mastery & +40% Damage
|36 Mastery & +40% Damage
|54 Mastery & +40% Damage
|72 Mastery & +40% Damage
|Scythe Rose
|World 2
|Gekao (Secret Boss)
|40 Mastery & +70% Damage
|80 Mastery & +70% Damage
|120 Mastery & +70% Damage
|160 Mastery & +70% Damage
|Target Stick
|World 3
|Cobinho
|19 Mastery
|38 Mastery
|57 Mastery
|76 Mastery
|Fish Sword
|World 3
|Bugao/Cobinho
|22 Mastery
|44 Mastery
|66 Mastery
|88 Mastery
|Dough Spear
|World 3
|Bugao/Marcao
|25 Mastery
|50 Mastery
|75 Mastery
|100 Mastery
|Buddy Sword
|World 3
|Marcao/Cometa
|28 Mastery
|56 Mastery
|84 Mastery
|112 Mastery
|Quake Spear
|World 3
|Cometa (Boss)
|31 Mastery & +60% Damage
|62 Mastery & +60% Damage
|93 Mastery & +60% Damage
|124 Mastery & +60% Damage
|Hawk Sword
|World 3
|Leopardo (Secret Boss)
|53 Mastery & +90% Damage
|106 Mastery & +90% Damage
|159 Mastery & +90% Damage
|212 Mastery & +90% Damage
|Wood Axe
|World 4
|Demon
|32 Mastery
|64 Mastery
|96 Mastery
|128 Mastery
|Temari
|World 4
|Demon/Lyokko
|35 Mastery
|70 Mastery
|105 Mastery
|140 Mastery
|Wild Katana
|World 4
|Lyokko/Jyutaor
|38 Mastery
|76 Mastery
|114 Mastery
|152 Mastery
|Nishin
|World 4
|Jyutaor/Dola
|41 Mastery
|82 Mastery
|123 Mastery
|164 Mastery
|Sound Knife
|World 4
|Dola (Boss)
|44 Mastery & +80% Damage
|88 Mastery & +80% Damage
|132 Mastery & +80% Damage
|176 Mastery & +80% Damage
|Blood Art
|World 4
|Alaza (Secret Boss)
|68 Mastery & +140% Damage
|136 Mastery & +140% Damage
|204 Mastery & +140% Damage
|272 Mastery & +140% Damage
Best Weapons in Anime Weapons
The best weapons in Anime Weapons are always the secret boss weapons from each world because they offer significantly higher Mastery stats and massive damage bonuses compared to regular weapons. Blood Art from Alaza (World 4 secret boss) is the strongest weapon in the game with 68 base Mastery and +140% damage bonus, reaching 272 Mastery at 3-star level. This makes it essential for endgame content and farming higher worlds efficiently. Hawk Sword from Leopardo (World 3) is the second-best option with 53 base Mastery and +90% damage
That’s all you need to know about weapons in Anime Weapons. The game features 24 total weapons across four worlds, with each world offering 6 weapons including one regular boss weapon and one secret boss weapon. Farm secret bosses for the best weapons and focus on upgrading them to 3-star for endgame content.