All Weapons in Cut Grass – Roblox

Ever felt like mowing grass using peculiar instruments? Then Cut Grass is the perfect Roblox experience for you to try. You will be offered a weapon at the beginning and asked to start cutting grass with varying hardness. However, not every weapon offers the same stats in the game. Naturally, what you start with must be shed quickly to make room for what’s better. This article provides the complete list of all the weapons in Cut Grass that you can obtain and use.

cut grass weapons list

List of All the Weapons in Cut Grass

Before providing the list, it is best to know that we have divided it on the basis of which chest you can get the weapon from. To make it simpler, we have used the color of the chests instead of the names, which some of you might not remember.

Note: We are still playing the game and will update the list below when we have more information on crates and the weapons they unlock.

common chest cut grass
Common		uncommon chest cut grass
Uncommon		rare chest cut grass
Rare		epic chest cut grass
Epic		legendary chest cut grass
Legendary		mythical chest cut grass
Mythical
cut grass butter knife
Butter Knife		tennis racket cut grass
Tennis Racket		cut grass sword
Sword
cut grass spade
Spade		kitchen knife cut grass
Kitchen Knife		sickle cut grass
Sickle
cut grass mallet
Mallet		cut grass ruler
Ruler		cleaver cut grass
Cleaver
scissor cut grass
Scissors		hatchet cut grass
Hatchet		sai cut grass
Sai
Pointy Stick cut grass
Pointy Stick		pitchfork cut grass
Pitchfork		Fire Axe cut grass
Fire Axe
cut grass pencil
Pencil		pizza cutter cut grass
Pizza Cutter		shears cut grass
Shears
Peeler cut grass
Peeler		hair trimmer cut grass
Hair Trimmer		dagger cut grass
Dagger		hand mower cut grass
Hand Mower

How to Get New Weapons in the Game

cut grass weapons

Getting a new weapon is very easy in Cut Grass. However, getting a specific weapon is completely based on luck. To obtain something powerful, with better stats like speed and range, you must head out into the field and start cutting grass. You will keep finding various chests after clearing different sections. Opening these chests gives you an array of random weapons and adds them to your inventory.

However, it is worth noting that the tougher grass hides better chests, and you will get better weapons through them. This can be done by grinding your level and reaching the required power levels to get tougher grass.

This also brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently since we will update the list whenever new weapons get added to the game.

