All Weapons in Cut Grass – Roblox

Ever felt like mowing grass using peculiar instruments? Then Cut Grass is the perfect Roblox experience for you to try. You will be offered a weapon at the beginning and asked to start cutting grass with varying hardness. However, not every weapon offers the same stats in the game. Naturally, what you start with must be shed quickly to make room for what’s better. This article provides the complete list of all the weapons in Cut Grass that you can obtain and use.

List of All the Weapons in Cut Grass

Before providing the list, it is best to know that we have divided it on the basis of which chest you can get the weapon from. To make it simpler, we have used the color of the chests instead of the names, which some of you might not remember.

Note: We are still playing the game and will update the list below when we have more information on crates and the weapons they unlock.



Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Mythical

Butter Knife

Tennis Racket

Sword

Spade

Kitchen Knife

Sickle

Mallet

Ruler

Cleaver

Scissors

Hatchet

Sai

Pointy Stick

Pitchfork

Fire Axe

Pencil

Pizza Cutter

Shears

Peeler

Hair Trimmer

Dagger

Hand Mower

How to Get New Weapons in the Game

Getting a new weapon is very easy in Cut Grass. However, getting a specific weapon is completely based on luck. To obtain something powerful, with better stats like speed and range, you must head out into the field and start cutting grass. You will keep finding various chests after clearing different sections. Opening these chests gives you an array of random weapons and adds them to your inventory.

However, it is worth noting that the tougher grass hides better chests, and you will get better weapons through them. This can be done by grinding your level and reaching the required power levels to get tougher grass.

This also brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently since we will update the list whenever new weapons get added to the game.