All Weapons List in Fortnite Ballistic Mode and How to Get Them

Are you getting into Fortnite Ballistic? Knowing your weapons is going to make a huge difference in how well you perform in battles. The game takes Fortnite’s shooting mechanics and adapts them into a tactical 5v5 format where picking the right gun for your budget and playstyle matters. Let’s go through everything you need to know about all the weapons in Fortnite Ballistic mode you can use.

All Available Weapons in Fortnite Ballistic

Fortnite Ballistic offers a variety of weapons that are balanced with their stats and price, giving players important choices during the buy phases. Here’s the complete breakdown of every weapon:

Weapon Damage Magazine Fire Rate Reload Time Cost

Ranger Pistol 26 12 5.75 1.5s Free

Hand Cannon 50 7 2.0 2.2s 800

Enforcer AR 65 12 5.25 2.2s 2,000

Nemesis AR 40 25 9.75 2.5s 2,500

Striker AR 39 30 11.0 3.2s 2,500

Thunder Burst SMG 27 27 8.32 2.25s 1,100

Hyper SMG 26 30 13.33 2.0s 1,500

Hammer Pump Shotgun 94 6 0.88 5.25s 900

Frenzy Auto Shotgun 68 8 2.75 3.7s 1,600

Reaper Sniper Rifle 150 3 0.66 3.5s 5,000

How to Get Weapons in Ballistic Mode

In Fortnite Ballistic, weapons are purchased during buy phases using Credits you earn throughout the match. Here’s what you need to know about acquiring weapons:

Every player starts with a free Ranger Pistol

Credits are earned by: Winning rounds Getting your opponents killed Planting or defusing Rift Point Devices Completing round time



If you make it through a round alive, your weapons carry over, but if you die, you’ll have to rebuy your loadout. You can also pick up weapons dropped by eliminated players to add to your arsenal.

After spending time with each weapon, it’s pretty clear that automatic weapons are the way to go right now. The Nemesis AR feels like the most reliable choice because it’s easy to control, does good damage, and works well at most ranges. You’ll see a lot of players picking this up once they have enough credits.

SMGs are also really strong right now. The Hyper SMG shreds at close range if you can control the recoil, and the Thunder Burst is great for those medium-range fights where you need a bit more accuracy. They’re both cheaper than the ARs too, so you can get them earlier in the match.

Also Read:

Weapons in Fortnite Ballistic Mode

Getting good with Fortnite weapons in Ballistic comes down to finding what fits your style and budget. While ARs and SMGs are the safe choice right now, any weapon can work if you know how to use it. Start with the Nemesis AR or Thunder Burst SMG if you’re new to the FPS genre, they’re easy enough to learn with but still effective when you master them. From there, you can branch out based on what feels right for you.

Just remember that good aim only gets you so far. You still need to work with your team and learn the map in Ballistic mode. But having the right gun for the job makes everything else easier.