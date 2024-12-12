All Weapons List in Fortnite Ballistic Mode and How to Get Them

Are you getting into Fortnite Ballistic? Knowing your weapons is going to make a huge difference in how well you perform in battles. The game takes Fortnite’s shooting mechanics and adapts them into a tactical 5v5 format where picking the right gun for your budget and playstyle matters. Let’s go through everything you need to know about all the weapons in Fortnite Ballistic mode you can use.
All Available Weapons in Fortnite Ballistic
Fortnite Ballistic offers a variety of weapons that are balanced with their stats and price, giving players important choices during the buy phases. Here’s the complete breakdown of every weapon:
|Weapon
|Damage
|Magazine
|Fire Rate
|Reload Time
|Cost
Ranger Pistol
|26
|12
|5.75
|1.5s
|Free
Hand Cannon
|50
|7
|2.0
|2.2s
|800
Enforcer AR
|65
|12
|5.25
|2.2s
|2,000
Nemesis AR
|40
|25
|9.75
|2.5s
|2,500
Striker AR
|39
|30
|11.0
|3.2s
|2,500
Thunder Burst SMG
|27
|27
|8.32
|2.25s
|1,100
Hyper SMG
|26
|30
|13.33
|2.0s
|1,500
Hammer Pump Shotgun
|94
|6
|0.88
|5.25s
|900
Frenzy Auto Shotgun
|68
|8
|2.75
|3.7s
|1,600
Reaper Sniper Rifle
|150
|3
|0.66
|3.5s
|5,000
How to Get Weapons in Ballistic Mode
In Fortnite Ballistic, weapons are purchased during buy phases using Credits you earn throughout the match. Here’s what you need to know about acquiring weapons:
- Every player starts with a free Ranger Pistol
- Credits are earned by:
- Winning rounds
- Getting your opponents killed
- Planting or defusing Rift Point Devices
- Completing round time
If you make it through a round alive, your weapons carry over, but if you die, you’ll have to rebuy your loadout. You can also pick up weapons dropped by eliminated players to add to your arsenal.
Best Weapons for Current Fortnite Ballistic Meta
After spending time with each weapon, it’s pretty clear that automatic weapons are the way to go right now. The Nemesis AR feels like the most reliable choice because it’s easy to control, does good damage, and works well at most ranges. You’ll see a lot of players picking this up once they have enough credits.
SMGs are also really strong right now. The Hyper SMG shreds at close range if you can control the recoil, and the Thunder Burst is great for those medium-range fights where you need a bit more accuracy. They’re both cheaper than the ARs too, so you can get them earlier in the match.
Weapons in Fortnite Ballistic Mode
Getting good with Fortnite weapons in Ballistic comes down to finding what fits your style and budget. While ARs and SMGs are the safe choice right now, any weapon can work if you know how to use it. Start with the Nemesis AR or Thunder Burst SMG if you’re new to the FPS genre, they’re easy enough to learn with but still effective when you master them. From there, you can branch out based on what feels right for you.
Just remember that good aim only gets you so far. You still need to work with your team and learn the map in Ballistic mode. But having the right gun for the job makes everything else easier.