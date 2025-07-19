All Zen Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

The new Zen update in Grow a Garden brought something really exciting – Zen Eggs! Zen Eggs pack six brand new pets, including the game’s very first Prismatic rarity pet. And here’s the kicker: you can get them without spending a single Robux. If you wonder what kind of pets can hatch from this new type of egg, you’re in the right place. Let me walk you through the full list of all Zen Egg Pets in Grow a Garden.

How to Get Zen Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Zen eggs are legendary rarity eggs that take 4 hours and 10 minutes to hatch and can give you six different pets. Each pet has cool new abilities that can really help your garden grow better. The best part? You don’t need to spend any Robux to get these eggs. There are two main ways to earn them without paying real money.

Method 1: Trading with Monk Unk

The cheapest way to get Zen eggs is through Monk Unk, who stands in the center of the map. Here’s what you need to do:

You need to collect plants or fruits with the Tranquil mutation. The easiest way to get these is during the Zen Aura event, which happens every hour. When this event is active, your plants can randomly get the Tranquil mutation. Once you have Tranquil mutated plants, take them to Monk Unk and submit them. This fills up a progress bar and helps grow the zen tree behind him. As the tree grows bigger, you get rewards, and Zen eggs are one of the possible rewards.

Method 2: Buying from the Zen Shop

If you don’t want to wait around, you can buy Zen eggs directly from the Zen Shop. Just talk to the Brown Raccoon NPC next to Monk Unk to open the shop. Zen eggs cost 30 Chi each. The shop refreshes every 30 minutes, so if there are no eggs available, just wait a bit and check back. You can also spend 500,000 Sheckles to restock the shop immediately if you’re impatient.

All Zen Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s what you can get from Zen eggs and how likely you are to get each pet:

Pet Name Rarity Chance Ability

Shiba Inu Uncommon 40% Dig up random seeds every minute

Nihonzaru Rare 31% Boosts other pets when you have Hot Springs

Tanuki Legendary 21% Does random helpful actions in your garden

Tanchozuru Mythical 4.6% Occasionally gives fruits the Tranquil mutation

Kappa Mythical 3.5% Occasionally sprays water to create Wet and Bloodlit mutations

Kitsune Prismatic 0.08% Mutates a random fruit from another garden with Chakra and duplicates it.



Plus, it has a rare chance of applying the Foxfire Chakra mutation to that fruit.

Best Zen Egg Pets to Use

Here are the ones that give you the most value:

Kitsune – Even though it’s super rare, the Kitsune is absolutely worth it. Getting a mutated fruit every 20 minutes is like getting free money! Kappa – The Kappa works really fast and can cover your whole garden with profitable mutations. Since it applies Wet mutations every 7 seconds, and has a chance to upgrade them to Bloodlit, you’ll make way more money from selling your fruits. Tanchozuru – This pet ensures you can always get Tranquil mutations, even when the Zen Aura event isn’t active. This is super helpful for trading with Monk Unk and getting more rewards. Shiba Inu – If you get this pet, don’t be disappointed. It gives you seeds much more often than the regular Dog pet, which saves you money in the long run.

Zen Egg Pets are definitely worth getting in Grow a Garden. Even the common pets are useful, and if you’re lucky enough to get a Kitsune, you’ll have one of the best pets in the entire game. Start collecting those Chi points and get ready to hatch some Zen eggs or maybe buy Zen Seed Packs. Your garden will thank you for it!